Monday March 25th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, March 25, 2019
“Take Refuge In The Lord’
The Righteous
Who are the righteous in this day and age,
Among the players on life’s great stage?
Who are the ones that are truly good,
Living their lives in the way they should?
Man’s heart is deceitful above all things,
We ache with the sin and trouble it brings.
We live for pleasure, wealth, power and fame,
Ignoring God’s laws, dismissing God’s name.
The Lord looks down on the children of man,
To see if any of them understand.
We’ve all turned aside, every last one,
We’re all corrupt, we’re all undone.
What then, if anything, what can we do?
Where can we stand when our wages come due?
What can we say to justify our sin?
When we finish our course, how can we win?
All things are possible with our God;
No matter our sins, no matter how flawed.
He gave His Son to take away our blame,
To us who believe on His holy Name.
Though our good deeds are counted as dross,
He covered our sin on Calvary’s cross.
We’ve been saved by God’s mercy and grace,
By the death of His Son, Who died in our place.
Though we were guilty, God chose to forgive.
Knowing this truth then how should we live?
What can we do to honor the One
Who gave us life through the death of His Son?
We’re called to fix our minds far above,
And live peaceful lives of faith, hope and love.
Keep our eyes always on Jesus, our Lord;
Make Him the goal that our paths lead toward.
Acknowledge God in all that we do;
Rely on His strength to carry us through.
Then, at life’s end, our struggle is done,
Our course, now over, our prize finally won.
Never Even Missed It
One Sunday, a Christian family of four decided to take two different cars to church. After the service was over, the young boy rode home with his mom while the eight-year-old girl rode with dad. The father and daughter decided to stop at a furniture store to look for a living room set. After a while the dad got in his car and drove home. After a few minutes in the house, the mother asked, “Where’s Emily?” Until that question, the father had not realized that he left the store without his daughter and drove all the way home without her. Despite the solitude in the car, he never missed her until after arriving home. All the way back to the store, the ten-year-old brother, who was very angry with his father, kept asking his dad, “How could you have forgotten my sister?”
It is a simple reality that many times the most important things in life are simply forgotten. During the years of Israel’s many kings, a pattern of turning away from the Lord to false gods persisted. But that changed with one king. Once King Josiah ascended the throne, “he did that which was right in the sight of the Lord” (II Kings 22:2). “And like unto him there was no king before him, that turned to the Lord with all his heart, and with all his soul, and with all his might” (II Kings 23:25). Josiah became a spiritual reformer, ridding the land of false worship, sinful practices, and leading the nation back to the proper, exclusive worship of Jehovah.
This spiritual revival began at the beginning of Josiah’s reign and was built on one primary incident. Josiah instructed trusted people to make needed repairs in Israel’s house of worship, the temple, which had been neglected for many years. In the process of making these repairs, Hilkiah the high priest made an important discovery. He reported back to King Josiah, “I have found the book of the law in the house of the Lord” (II Kings 22:8). Amazingly, God’s chosen and blessed people, Israel, had been without God’s Word for decades. It had been absent in their times of worship, in their homes, in their conversations, in their work place, and in their lives, AND NOBODY EVEN MISSED IT.
Over and over in the Old Testament, the Lord instructed Israel to build their lives around the Scriptures. They were to write portions of it on their door posts, read it daily, diligently teach it to their children, and make it a topic of conversation as they went about their day (Deut. 11:18-20). How could it be that God’s own people could be without God’s Word and not even miss it? No doubt the answer is through a growing neglect of the Scriptures, disinterest in spiritual things, and preoccupation with temporal things, resulting in a cold callousness toward the Lord. It’s a dangerous pattern and a dangerous place to be.
Could we today, who know Christ as Savior, come to a place where we have little or none of God’s Word in our lives and never even miss it? Absolutely,and it happens all the time. The same pattern that plagued Israel persists today. We are easily distracted and preoccupied with the temporal distractions of this world. Neglecting time in the Scriptures, or not applying it to our daily lives and conversations, can lead to a growing disinterest in the things of the Lord. It may be easier to see this in someone else’s life than in our own, but this danger is very real for all of us.
What should each of us do to avoid this from happening to us? The first thing is to be awakened to our need to make God and His Word preeminent in our lives. Just as Israel was to read it daily, constantly discuss it, and make it the central part of their worship, so it should be for us. This principle is just as needed today as it was for Israel. The Apostle Paul tells us to “hold fast the form of sound words, which thou hast heard of me, in faith and love” (II Tim. 1:13). God’s Word in our lives is our life line to good spiritual health so “don’t leave home without it” and make it a topic of conversation with family and Christian friends. Finally, don’t neglect the place of worship where God’s Word is rightly divided and where the primary doctrines of grace are recognized to be found in the letters of the Apostle Paul.
By Pastor John Fredericksen
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/never-even-missed-it/
2 Kings 22:2 And he did that which was right in the sight of the LORD, and walked in all the way of David his father, and turned not aside to the right hand or to the left.
2 Kings 23:25 And like unto him was there no king before him, that turned to the LORD with all his heart, and with all his soul, and with all his might, according to all the law of Moses; neither after him arose there any like him.
2 Kings 22:8 And Hilkiah the high priest said unto Shaphan the scribe, I have found the book of the law in the house of the LORD. And Hilkiah gave the book to Shaphan, and he read it.
Deuteronomy 11:18 Therefore shall ye lay up these my words in your heart and in your soul, and bind them for a sign upon your hand, that they may be as frontlets between your eyes.
19 And ye shall teach them your children, speaking of them when thou sittest in thine house, and when thou walkest by the way, when thou liest down, and when thou risest up.
20 And thou shalt write them upon the door posts of thine house, and upon thy gates:
2 Timothy 1:13 Hold fast the form of sound words, which thou hast heard of me, in faith and love which is in Christ Jesus.
1 Timothy 4:13 Till I come, give attendance to reading, to exhortation, to doctrine.
1 Thessalonians 2:13 For this cause also thank we God without ceasing, because, when ye received the word of God which ye heard of us, ye received it not as the word of men, but as it is in truth, the word of God, which effectually worketh also in you that believe.
Holy God. Holy Mighty. Holy Immortal Have mercy on us.
Holy God. Holy Mighty. Holy Immortal Have mercy on us.
Holy God. Holy Mighty. Holy Immortal Have mercy on us.
Glory to the Father, and the Son and the Holy Spirit, both now and forever and to the ages of ages. Amen
All Holy Trinity, have mercy on us. Lord, forgive our sins. Master, pardon our transgressions. Holy One, visit and heal our infirmities, for the glory of Your Name.
Lord, have mercy, Lord, have mercy, Lord, have mercy.
Glory to the Father, and the Son and the Holy Spirit, both now and forever and to the ages of ages. Amen
Amen.
Should We Fear The Lord? A Word Study For Consideration: [All Bible Excerpts From KJV]
There are 400 separate times the word ‘fear’ is used in the Bible. There are some 23 different words translated from the original texts to modern English as ‘fear’! Only five examples here:
From: The New Strong’s Exhaustive Concordance Of BIBLE, definition of: “fear”
Used in the order they appear in the Bible, not in the numeric order of ‘The Strong’s’.
————————————————————————————————————————–
fear OT:3372 yare’ (yaw-ray’); a primitive root; to fear; morally, to revere; caus. to frighten:
KJV – affright, be (make) afraid, dread (-ful), (put in) fear (-ful, -fully, -ing), (be had in) reverence (-end), see, terrible (act, -ness, thing).
(i.e. Jer 5:24 “Neither say they in their heart, Let us now fear the LORD our God…”)
————————————————————————————————————————–
fear OT:3374 yir’ah (yir-aw’); feminine of OT:3373; fear (also used as infinitive); morally, reverence:
KJV – dreadful, exceedingly, fear (-fulness).
(i.e. Isa 11:2 “…the spirit of knowledge and of the fear of the LORD;”)
————————————————————————————————————————–
fear OT:6440 paniym (paw-neem’); plural (but always as singular) of an unused noun [paneh (paw-neh’); from OT:6437]; the face (as the part that turns); used in a great variety of applications (literally and figuratively); also (with prepositional prefix) as a preposition (before, etc.):
KJV – accept, a- before (time), against, anger, as (long as), at, battle, because (of), beseech, countenance, edge, employ, endure, enquire, face, favour, fear of, for, forefront (-part), form, (-er time, -ward), from, front, heaviness, him (self), honourable, imprudent, in, it, look [-eth] (-s), me, meet, more than, mouth, of, off, (of) old (time), on, open, out of, over against, the partial, person, please, presence, propect, was purposed, by reason of, regard, right forth, serve, shewbread, sight, state, straight, street, thee, them (-selves), through, (+-out), till, time, (-s) past, (un-) to (-ward), upon, upside (+down), with (-in, -stand), ye, you.
(I.e. Jud.9:21 “…and dwelt there, for fear of Abimelech…”)
————————————————————————————————————————–
fear OT:1481 guwr (goor); a primitive root; properly, to turn aside from the road (for a lodging or any other purpose), i.e. sojourn (as a guest); also to shrink, fear (as in a strange place); also to gather for hostility (as afraid):
KJV – abide, assemble, be afraid, dwell, fear, gather (together), inhabitant, remain, sojourn, stand in awe, (be) stranger, surely.
(i.e. Ps 22:23 “…seed of Jacob, glorify him; and fear him, all ye…”)
———————————————————————————————————————————————-
fear NT:5399 phobeo (fob-eh’-o); from NT:5401; to frighten, i.e. (passively) to be alarmed; by analogy, to be in awe of, i.e. revere:
KJV – be (sore) afraid, fear (exceedingly), reverence.
(i.e. Acts 13:16 “…Men if Israel, and ye that fear God…”)
————————————————————————————————————————–
Translators sure have their work cut out for them! Could there be an mistaken interpretation for, or overuse of, ‘fear’ in the Bible we study? Let’s look at one particular translation and it’s sample verse;
NT:5399 phobeo (fob-eh’-o); from NT:5401; to frighten, i.e. (passively) to be alarmed; by analogy, to be in awe of, i.e. revere:
KJV – be (sore) afraid, fear (exceedingly), reverence.
(i.e. Acts 13:16 “…Men if Israel, and ye that fear God…”)
Imagine if we insert ‘revere’ instead of ‘fear’. “Men of Israel, and ye that revere God…” Or even, “Men of Israel, and ye that [are] ‘in awe of’ God…” Kind of makes more sense.
Our Heavenly Father loves us so much that He allowed His only begotten child to be crucified on our behalf to save us from our weak flesh and the sins we can’t help but commit, if we only just believe on Him. Revering Him sure makes more sense to anyone that worships and serves such a Wonderful Father and His Son instead of fearing Him.
There are many instances when ‘fear’ is clearly the best word choice for the verse in question. When studying the Bible, a good rule of thumb is, ‘If one loves Him and serves Him, they should ‘revere’ Him. When reading about someone who is against Him [non-believers, Satan, etc.) they should ‘fear’ Him. If they only knew what was coming their way, they undoubtedly would learn to serve Him, love Him, and even revere Him. Be thankful you already do. Of course Satan is the only entity named by name as already judged, and he will never revere our Heavenly Father, but that will be his downfall.
Should We Fear The Lord? You’ll have to decide for yourself.
Matthew 13:9 “Who hath ears to hear, let him hear.”
——————————————————————————————————————
Word study doesn’t disparage anyone, not translators, not teachers, not students. Father provided our intellect to help us identify mis interpretations, poor translations, even false teaching. If we make an effort to study the true meaning to important words, we may find a deeper meaning and better understand His will.
