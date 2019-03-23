Saturday March 23rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
wishful thinking
🐱
Beto?
Spring 2019 Walker Canyon California Wildflower Superbloom
The California Super Bloom Is Upon Us
https://www.travelandleisure.com/trip-ideas/nature-travel/southern-california-super-bloom-photos
Happy Caturday!
Nice collar! With shades!
Gangnam Style !!!
what are we doing up? I know – me as well
LOL! Yes!
Another Caturday
Repentance And Grace
When the sinner is convicted by the Holy Spirit of the seriousness of sin and of judgment to come, and cries to the Lord to save him, he has, of course, repented, or changed his mind, as the Greek word signifies. Many of God’s servants, however, considering only the fact that sinners need such a change of mind, conclude that the way to produce the greatest results in their ministry is to stress repentance.
Such should take note of the response to the three great calls to repentance by which the dispensation of the Law was brought to a close: John the Baptist called Israel to repentance but was beheaded as a result (Matt.3:1-12; 14:3-10). The Lord Jesus took up the cry where John had left off (4:17), but was crucified for it. After the resurrection He sent His disciples to preach “repentance and remission of sin…in His name” (Luke 24:47) but Jerusalem refused to repent and it was not long before blood again flowed, as Stephen was stoned to death and a great persecution followed (Acts 8:3).
The guilt of Israel’s impenitence increased too, as the call to repentance was intensified, for while John’s murder was permitted by the people, Christ’s was demanded by them, and Stephen’s was actually committed by them. Thus the so-called “Great Commission” was bogged down at the very start, for if Jerusalem and the covenant people refused to repent, what hope was there that the “nations”(Luke 24:47) would do so?
“But where sin abounded, GRACE did much more abound: That as sin hath reigned unto death, even so might GRACE reign through righteousness unto eternal life by Jesus Christ our Lord” (Rom.5:20,21).
After calls to repentance had failed, the ascended Lord stooped down to save Saul, the chief of sinners, on the road to Damascus, in anything but a repentant mood. Not by threatening or dealing with him in judgment, but by speaking to him in the tenderest tones He showed him the glory of His grace. This “trophy of grace” was then sent forth to proclaim “the gospel of grace”, and the merits of his crucified, glorified Lord.
This is why repentance was emphasized, indeed was the theme of God’s message, from John until Paul, while grace, proclaimed through the cross and received by faith, gradually displaced it as the theme of God’s message for “this present evil age” (Acts 20:24).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/repentance-and-grace/
Matthew 3:1 In those days came John the Baptist, preaching in the wilderness of Judaea,
2 And saying, Repent ye: for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.
3 For this is he that was spoken of by the prophet Esaias, saying, The voice of one crying in the wilderness, Prepare ye the way of the Lord, make his paths straight.
4 And the same John had his raiment of camel’s hair, and a leathern girdle about his loins; and his meat was locusts and wild honey.
5 Then went out to him Jerusalem, and all Judaea, and all the region round about Jordan,
6 And were baptized of him in Jordan, confessing their sins.
7 But when he saw many of the Pharisees and Sadducees come to his baptism, he said unto them, O generation of vipers, who hath warned you to flee from the wrath to come?
8 Bring forth therefore fruits meet for repentance:
9 And think not to say within yourselves, We have Abraham to our father: for I say unto you, that God is able of these stones to raise up children unto Abraham.
10 And now also the axe is laid unto the root of the trees: therefore every tree which bringeth not forth good fruit is hewn down, and cast into the fire.
11 I indeed baptize you with water unto repentance: but he that cometh after me is mightier than I, whose shoes I am not worthy to bear: he shall baptize you with the Holy Ghost, and with fire:
12 Whose fan is in his hand, and he will throughly purge his floor, and gather his wheat into the garner; but he will burn up the chaff with unquenchable fire.
Matthew 14:3 For Herod had laid hold on John, and bound him, and put him in prison for Herodias’ sake, his brother Philip’s wife.
4 For John said unto him, It is not lawful for thee to have her.
5 And when he would have put him to death, he feared the multitude, because they counted him as a prophet.
6 But when Herod’s birthday was kept, the daughter of Herodias danced before them, and pleased Herod.
7 Whereupon he promised with an oath to give her whatsoever she would ask.
8 And she, being before instructed of her mother, said, Give me here John Baptist’s head in a charger.
9 And the king was sorry: nevertheless for the oath’s sake, and them which sat with him at meat, he commanded it to be given her.
10 And he sent, and beheaded John in the prison.
Matthew 4:17 From that time Jesus began to preach, and to say, Repent: for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.
Luke 24:47 And that repentance and remission of sins should be preached in his name among all nations, beginning at Jerusalem.
Acts 8:3 As for Saul, he made havock of the church, entering into every house, and haling men and women committed them to prison.
Romans 5:20 Moreover the law entered, that the offence might abound. But where sin abounded, grace did much more abound:
21 That as sin hath reigned unto death, even so might grace reign through righteousness unto eternal life by Jesus Christ our Lord.
Acts 20:24 But none of these things move me, neither count I my life dear unto myself, so that I might finish my course with joy, and the ministry, which I have received of the Lord Jesus, to testify the gospel of the grace of God.
“Not by threatening or dealing with him in judgment, but by speaking to him in the tenderest tones He showed him the glory of His grace.”
“This is why repentance was emphasized, indeed was the theme of God’s message, from John until Paul, while grace, proclaimed through the cross and received by faith, gradually displaced it as the theme of God’s message for “this present evil age” (Acts 20:24).”
Additional verses to ponder on repentance and its place past the road to Damascus:
2 Peter 3:9 “The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance.”
From Revelation 2:
[5] Remember therefore from whence thou art fallen, and repent, and do the first works; or else I will come unto thee quickly, and will remove thy candlestick out of his place, except thou repent.
[16] Repent; or else I will come unto thee quickly, and will fight against them with the sword of my mouth.
[21] And I gave her space to repent of her fornication; and she repented not.
[22] Behold, I will cast her into a bed, and them that commit adultery with her into great tribulation, except they repent of their deeds.
Revelation 3
[3] Remember therefore how thou hast received and heard, and hold fast, and repent. If therefore thou shalt not watch, I will come on thee as a thief, and thou shalt not know what hour I will come upon thee.
Gorgeous creature.
Keeps the insects off of him.
5 year old video even more timely today.
I had a conversation with a progressive who was complaining about our president, wondering how anyone could possibly vote for “someone like him”. I told her that the conservative insurgency knew exactly what we were getting when we got behind DJT.
I told her we were looking for an assassin. And we found one. Sometimes freedom and liberty depend on one good chance. In president Trump we have our chance.
I know that look
Although I loved music, I wasn’t exposed to much classical music growing up. I pretty much discovered classical music by chance. Late one night while working at a tiny FM radio station I found this piece by Samuel Barber. Never having heard of him until that moment, sitting there in the silence of that radio studio, I was both stunned and transported by the ethereal beauty of this music. Since that time I have found few pieces that are as moving as this.
I’m thanking God for sopranos just now
Transcendent and haunting Garrison.
Music like the puts life in perspective. 🙂
HAPPY CATURDAY!
Ways To Show Your Cats Love That They Can Understand
WOW
Trump Supporters React To SHOCKING Allegations Of Sexual Assault Against Shep Smith !
https://magavoter.com/trump-supporters-react-to-shocking-allegations-of-sexual-assault-against-shep-smith/
March 23, 2019
new allegations of sexual assault, following “startling new audio which was uncovered on Friday.”
…an alleged incident in 2004.
outraged viewers are now demanding that FOX remove Smith, pending an investigation !
…a petition for same has been launched (and linked in the article.)
comments and reactions at the link.
SD – save this cat!
Beautiful
She’s got that high-cheekboned angularity of a supermodel
But sometimes her face can look round and full in the most pleasing way as well
A transcendent beauty
Happy (Spring) Caterday!
And the story of the maybe-stolen car piloted by two under 18 juvies that crashed into the New Orleans beauty salon continues.
Surveillance cameras show what appears to be 3 NOPD police cars with lights on following the car that crashed. The police say that they spotted the car, which matched the description of a stolen car, lit it up and tried to make it pull over. The car continued on, sped up and when the police saw it wasn’t going to stop they broke off pursuit. The car continued its high speed run until it crashed into a SUV and then into the beauty parlor where patrons were getting afterhours hair work done.
A third person has died, a patron in the shop who died from burns, and the six officers involved in the alleged pursuit have been reassigned to desk duty. The city’s independent police monitor, she’s not local, will conduct a supposedly impartial investigation and offer her opinion – more than one person believes it will involve the use of tar and feathers – and the city will go on from there.
We have two teens (14ish-15ish) illegally driving a car, running from police, recklessly driving and colliding with a SUV and a parked building, all being described by local in the hood as good boys, never in no trouble, real nice kids. We have the police, who are bound by one of the most strict no-pursuit policies in the US, a policy made even more strict than the DoJ Consent Decree required, who tried to stop what they thought was a stolen car, being called everything but cold blooded child killers…that’s to come.
Bad guys already know that even if they’re caught in NOLA their chances of getting convicted, never mind any realistic possibility of meaningful jail time, are slim. Now they know that if their crime isn’t a violent felony that they can drive off, period, and most likely get away. Even in the case of a violent felony, as the reg reads, they need a supervisor’s permission to begin pursuit so in theory at least a felon could stick up a Stop-and-Rob, shoot up the store, jump into his car and zoom off. The responding officer, if he sights the car, can follow at what must be posted speed until s/he gets permission from a supervisor to pursue at speeds with lights and siren. I’m hoping the supervisor isn’t in the can or out for a gnosh, it’s already looking like the skel could be in Atlanta having lunch before the PD can give chase. Even then the regular methods of stopping escaping vehicles used by other PDs across the nation, and that used to be used here, are restricted. That make y’all feel se-cure?
The NOPD pursuit policy link: http://www.nola.gov/getattachment/NOPD/NOPD-Consent-Decree/Chapter-41-5-Vehicle-Pursuits.pdf/ I am soooooo glad I’m no longer in that line of business.
Been there, pried that off of the screen door.
is that arugula?
yes, and it makes a fabulous garnish for field varmints judging from Chef Kitty’s presentation above
DUDE…GET REAL…it’s…
… catnip
😀
Verse of the Day:
Blessed is the one who perseveres under trial because, having stood the test, that person will receive the crown of life that the Lord has promised to those who love him.
James 1:12 NIV Biblegateway.com
Good stuff on this twitter—
The hunter!
the canonization of this new left-wing victim …oops….I mean hero …
The Campaign To Make Omar’s Anti-Semitism Unassailable
https://www.investigativeproject.org/7866/the-campaign-to-make-omar-anti-semitism
March 22, 2019
at a news conference last Monday at the Dar al-Hijrah mosque in northern Virginia , 2 prominent “American-Islamist” political activists took to the stage to “renew” their loud complaints about the recent controversy over Ilhan Omar’s series of anti-Israel/anti-Semitic statements…
…calling the whole thing “unjust”…an “orchestrated controversy”…
Osama Abuirshaid who used to work for a Hamas-support network in America and who also leads various organizations advocating a political boycott of Israel…
…and Nihad Awad (can’t make these names up!) who is CAIR’S executive director.
{2 video clips of each of those 2 activists mouthing off at the March 18 mosque conference}
this is “part of a broader effort to dismiss any criticism of Omar’s statements”….which, of course, is its own form of bigotry..
…trying to depict her as the victim of an “orchestrated controversy”.
identity-based “defenses” (excuses!) are becoming a trend on behalf of Ilhan Omar whereby she can say whatever she wants to say because she’s a “hijabi-wearing black refugee woman” being (unjustly) criticized by (yep) white Americans .
a lot more, at the link.
they protest way too much.
we need the height scale on the back wall, otherwise that’s not a valid mug shot
hey, I’m just sayin’
just thought some might be curious about what she really looks like w/out the head wrap thing.
Hold my beer…
MEDUSA !
I like it..
…and here we go with the GORGON sisters….
ICYMI…
the 3 GORGON sisters…
Medusa
Sthena
Eurydale
excellent Opinion piece….
Do The Democrats Hate Jews ? The Short Answer Is : Yes
https://tsionizm.com/opinion/2019/03/11/do-the-democrats-hate-jews-the-short-answer-is-yes/
March 11, 2019
by Baruch Pletner
Globalism is all about effacing nationhood …
the Jews (the real ones) are a nation …
…and that’s the “kind” of Jew they all hate.
great article.
LOL !
laughing out loud before I even click on your vids 😀
I LOLd (as the kids say)
Hollywood minds are sick.
So “didn’t kill them” is the new low-bar for harm?
Can we lower that limbo stick any lower, Don Pardo?
I watched the documentary
Both those guys are suffering PTSD
Rut roh! It appears she might have lost that filter that allows her to hide her TRUE self. This happens with Alzheimer’s disease – is she in the very early stage, I wonder…..
status quo/par for the course in Hollywood…flash back to 2003..
the Oscars…Streep giving a standing ovation to child-rapist Roman Polanski…
❤
WARNING : FOR CAT LOVERS ONLY
Welcome to CAT ISLAND …
where CATS RULE…Aoshima Island, Japan…
read all about + more pics, here…
https://www.theatlantic.com/photo/2015/03/a-visit-to-aoshima-a-cat-island-in-japan/386647/
from March 2015
🐱
We are recently back from an extended holiday in Cyprus. We could be termed global warming refugees from northern Scotland.
Being a keen Gardner (flowers and vegetables) it goes without saying I am not a cat lover as every cat in the neighbourhood “visit” regularly.
However live and let live is my motto.
Cyprus (the Greek territory) has a human population of approximately 450,000.
They have a cat population of 1.5 million cats!
Consequently there is no wildlife existing below 10 feet of ground level.
That is what you could call cat island.
LIVE from Cyprus…
looks like a similar catuation…oops…situation…as in …on…that Japanese island.
cats don’t look all that thrilled about it, either.
ummm………..
🐱
😀
Verse of the Day
✟
“God is faithful, by whom ye were called unto the fellowship of his Son Jesus Christ our Lord.”
1 Corinthians 1:9 (KJV)
Thank You, Jesus, for blessings received and prayers answered!
Jesus Loves Babies…Pray for the Unborn
Jesus Loves Babies…Pray for the Unborn
Jesus Loves the Little Children…Pray for Protection
So I heard the most incredible story tonight, at dinner with some new friends.
Their daughter was, at the time in high school, and learned that a friend of a friend was planning to have an abortion the next day. She called her Dad (our friend) and he said to please tell her that he would offer her $5000 if she would not have an abortion but instead, go to term. He also committed to find adoptive parents.
The girl accepted, and the Dad contacted a family law attorney to put the funds in escrow. Luckily (or more accurately, because of God’s divine grace), this Dad and his wife knew a family hoping to adopt a baby. They were able to put the girl and the family together and the pregnant teen lived with the family until she gave birth.
That young baby is now a beautiful 16 year old.
WHAT A STORY! I was just gobsmacked at the bravery and faith in this story.
LikeLike
Something Weird Is Happening…A Flight To Pick Up A Fugitive…
https://www.palmerreport.com/politics/fugitive-wikileaks-doj-flight-now/16902/
March 22, 2019
from Manassas…dispatched to pick up… Assange ?
How comfortable!
The Best!!
“Whatever you’re dealing with, God can handle it!”
“Don’t let it keep you up anymore. Don’t worry or stress about it. If God got you through it last time, He will do the same for THIS time! Stay hopeful and keep the FAITH!”
“Not gonna worry tonight”
“God had it LAST time”
“God has it THIS time”
The words, beginning @ 2:25 min mark, Steve Harvey had for this sweetheart are beautiful and moving.
God bless Steve Harvey for comforting this young lady.
It is wonderful to see a man being a man!
I’ve watched a number of his clips and I am so impressed.
From the utube comments—
Emmanuel Mugabi
1 day ago
Jeremiah 1:5 Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart…
I recall seeing this sign in front of a church many many years ago—-
“A man is never so tall as when he kneels before God”
I hope I can see it.
====
Northern Lights Could Be Visible In NY This Weekend
The northern lights could illuminate the Empire State amid a “geomagnetic storm” on Saturday, forecasters say.
https://patch.com/new-york/new-york-city/northern-lights-could-be-visible-ny-weekend
