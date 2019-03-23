March 23rd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #793

Posted on March 23, 2019 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

184 Responses to March 23rd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #793

Older Comments
  1. citizen817 says:
    March 23, 2019 at 3:13 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  2. carterzest says:
    March 23, 2019 at 3:17 am

    #OANN The Daily Ledger(with Alex filling in), retired special agent from immigration and naturalization services, Michael Cutler, commentator tonight on the southern border crisis….
    “this isn’t a left right issue, this is a right wrong issue”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. sundance says:
    March 23, 2019 at 3:20 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    March 23, 2019 at 3:21 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • wisdomtravelletstalkconservative says:
      March 23, 2019 at 5:16 am

      Very damning set of texts. And only two pages of the forty pages of texts that Herridge showed us on camera tonight.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • WSB says:
        March 23, 2019 at 6:25 am

        Like these:

        “Just called,” Page said to McCabe. “Apparently the DAG [Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates] now wants to be there, and WH wants DOJ to host. So we are setting that up now. … We will very much need to get Cohen’s view before we meet with her. Better, have him weigh in with her before the meeting. We need to speak with one voice, if that is in fact the case.” (“Cohen” is likely then-Deputy CIA Director David Cohen.)

        McCabe responded within the hour: “Thanks. I will reach out to David.” On Oct. 19, Page wrote to McCabe that the “meeting with WH counsel is finally set up.”

        Over Stuart Evans’ concerns, the Carter Page FISA was eventually approved on October 21, 2016.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    March 23, 2019 at 3:36 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    March 23, 2019 at 3:39 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • citizen817 says:
      March 23, 2019 at 3:40 am

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  7. Troublemaker10 says:
    March 23, 2019 at 3:46 am

    Was John Brennen a plant by Rob Reiner/George Soros’ The Democracy Integrity Project (TDIP) directly into CNN to spread the false news stories to keep the Russian collusion narrative alive (to weaken and impeach Trump)? Was CNN knowingly a collusion participant?

    Background on TDIP story:

    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/?s=Sperry&submit=Search

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    March 23, 2019 at 3:47 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. A2 says:
    March 23, 2019 at 3:47 am

    Some bits and bobs from Asia.
    Where to begin?

    Firstly, the sanctions on the two Chinese trading companies with NK who violated sanctions, is still in force. Go to the US Treasury website and see the report. Potus had to sign off on these, and he did. The President’s tweet created some confusion as he was referencing some new ‘big’ NK sanctions in train that he wants to wait and see ( I believe it may refer to sanctioning of Chinese banks laundering money for NK). Neither of the two entities were ‘big’, but known abusers for about over a year (per UN sanctions watch). They are border actors.

    China was probably relieved as the US did the heavy lifting on a cross border operation that they domestically found difficult to address. I say this because after the Hanoi summit, and Kim’s failure to negotiate, the Chicoms cancelled a cross border meeting with NK on border development. Local Chinese officials were as they say, leaning over their skis because in general that area in China is a target of the central government to bring up plans to develop the area in the national strategy. Kim did not stop off in Beijing on his train and went directly back to home base. My opinion, he knew the Chinese were not happy with his failure to tow the Beijing line. (more later).

    Several other notable developments. When His Porcine Majesty returned home he activated the other leg of his three legged stool, cozying up to Russia with meetings and ‘trade agreements and cooperation’. This is not surprising for a number of reasons. After all his dad was born in Russia and was named Yuri and NK’s early years was basically run by Soviet Foreign ministers until his dad began to lose faith in both their ‘help’ and by the 1980s, their ideological commitment (resulting in purges of his military and elites who were part of the 888 brigade fearing his usurpation.

    For Russia, unlike China, NK holds no economic benefit as they are both extractive economies. Their use is political especially to poke the US and SK in the eye and help to drive a wedge between the US and its ally (hence Kim’s refusing to meet with Sk). China has a longterm plan, needing raw materials and cheap labour from NK and a concordance between north and south through a ‘one country two systems’ political arrangement. After all, SK trade with China is valued at around 15x times that of the North. SK in the orbit of China is the prize. Ejecting the US from the region the ultimate goal.

    Another reason for Kim3’s sudden switch is in my speculative opinion due to the raid on NK’s Madrid embassy that I wrote about a week or two ago. The ‘Free Choeson’ group was behind it and have become active. They want to overthrow Kim3. Associated with this group and in hiding is his nephew, the son of Kim3’s elder half brother who was protected by China but ultimately assassinated by the NK regime in Malaysia. Although there are suggestions that the CIA had a hand in the embassy raid, I suspect it is just as likely the Chinese were involved as most defectors from NK go through or live in China.

    If you read the Stasi files from East Germany, Kim’s dad was always pestering the Russians for training their intelligence officers, wanting technology and techniques for surveillance. The Russians hemmed and hawed but agreed. Hence I believe Kim3’s sudden warming to the Russians is to get the same expertise to foil any threats to his person, cult and regime. Sort of doting his ‘i’s and crossing his ‘t’s.

    Kim has recently, through his mouthpiece demanded that the US leave Guam and Hawaii. That was good for a laugh.

    Ultimately, the trade negotiations between the US and China will be difficult as China cannot or will not restructure their economy which is anchored by the SoEs. Some progress may be made . but I am not optimistic. However, the sanctions on the two Chinese ‘small potatoes’ sanctions violators had nothing to do with NK per se as a tool of China, but a small reminder to China to play by the rules and the UN sanctions they signed up for.

    Hope this makes sense.

    And yes sanctions work and are hitting the ‘elite’.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • wisdomtravelletstalkconservative says:
      March 23, 2019 at 5:22 am

      A2,
      You covered a lot of ground in your comments–which make sense and help us understand the aftermath of Hanoi summit, and continued machinations pursued by Kim and his Chinese “patrons”.
      How has the unfolding scandal in SK affected public sentiment there, and desire to find a way to reunite with NK? Were South Koreans surprised/disappointed by no new deal in Hanoi?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    March 23, 2019 at 3:48 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. citizen817 says:
    March 23, 2019 at 3:54 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. Troublemaker10 says:
    March 23, 2019 at 4:02 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. rjcylon says:
    March 23, 2019 at 4:07 am

    We are now living in a post Russia-gate world. I truly sympathize with the lefty rubes who were brainwashed into believing that garbage. They are going to have a tough couple of years.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • getouttahea says:
      March 23, 2019 at 4:33 am

      Does this mean leftists are going to finally stop calling me a Russian bot or Boris?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • paulraven1 says:
      March 23, 2019 at 6:50 am

      I don’t remotely sympathize with them. They will instantly, without a millisecond of self-reflection, move to the next blood libel against Trump and us. They want us dead. If we walk away from this mess without a clearer understanding of the Left, then it was all a waste of time.

      Like

      Reply
  14. JG3 says:
    March 23, 2019 at 4:07 am

    HRC had to come up with a quick excuse for the money people’s Billion. And, everyone else grab hold of it, hoping to rewrite the ending.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. Troublemaker10 says:
    March 23, 2019 at 4:08 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. JG3 says:
    March 23, 2019 at 4:14 am

    Speaking of the future…

    Sundance,

    Do you or anyone, here, know?

    You might call me “suspicious cat”, but with the events of the pass 2+ years and the levels people/departments have gone, leaves me wondering if you or anyone here remembers during O’s time when the guys watching over the missile storage were replaced due to misconduct? “Playing cards” was one of the things listed. Happened two or three different times. Thought it odd, at the time. Wasn’t like them to expose things. Sure hope POTUS has replaced those replacement guys and/or any of the chain involved! Checking it out, or taking someone’s word for it is no longer an option. Sad, but that’s where we find ourselves. Can’t take anything for granted. Imperative that we have comprehensive new guards/command!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  17. Troublemaker10 says:
    March 23, 2019 at 4:32 am

    Walkaway news for this not on Twitter:

    Excerpt:

    Straka also said that he was contacted by Lara Trump’s office following his appearance with Levin, and they had a meeting. He added: “It looks like some really exciting things could be coming down the pipe in the future between #WalkAway and the Trump campaign.”

    Excerpt:

    Shortly after it was announced that Straka and his team had set up a #WalkAway town hall with the specific intent of engaging the LGBT community, a petition was started to get the event cancelled. Co-signed by Gordon Beeferman, Sharona Chava, and the Democratic Socialists of America NYC Queer Caucus.

    The video speaks for itself. Straka is looking for a new venue and still plans to hold his Town Hall event.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. citizen817 says:
    March 23, 2019 at 4:36 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  19. Troublemaker10 says:
    March 23, 2019 at 4:38 am

    Like

    Reply
  20. deqwik2 says:
    March 23, 2019 at 4:43 am

    Paul Manafort’s charging documents were filed.

    Like

    Reply
  21. Tiffthis says:
    March 23, 2019 at 4:53 am

    Treepers, I was in LA at a bday party and I took an Uber home. The driver claimed to be Jamaican but had no accent. He asked me if attendees at the party were Jewish. I replied that his guess was as good as mine cuz we in Hollywood. I mention this because PDJT is gonna be in Vegas for a Jewish coalition conference- should I report this fellow? Who is the best person to contact if I do?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Streak 264 says:
    March 23, 2019 at 5:38 am

    I hope this post doesn’t get me in trouble on here. I feel it needs to be thogh.

    Barbra Streisand Claims Michael Jackson’s Alleged Sexual Abuse Victims Were were ‘Thrilled to be There’https://www.mediaite.com/crime/barbra-streisand-claims-michael-jacksons-alleged-sexual-abuse-victims-were-were-thrilled-to-be-there/

    The sick pedocrats cannot resist.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. trapper says:
    March 23, 2019 at 5:47 am

    I wonder how late AG Barr was up tonight reading the report. Is he still up? Is there a CNN “go” team staking him out? Must be awfully boring in that van. Did a light just come on?

    Like

    Reply
  24. Jenevive says:
    March 23, 2019 at 5:50 am

    I wonder what world leaders are thinking tonight? Some have
    had certain people whispering in thier ear to be
    patient, wait and POTUS would go down….

    And the other question where are all the Repubs out tonight backing up
    POTUS. Mitch? Mitt? Marco? Ted? Susan? others???

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. nimrodman says:
    March 23, 2019 at 6:11 am

    Ha! Ya gotta laugh, huh?

    Biden Uses Cover of Mueller Report to Shoot Down Stacey Abrams Veep Trial Balloon
    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/03/biden-uses-cover-of-mueller-report-to-shoot-down-stacey-abrams-veep-trial-balloon/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. trishinsouthernillinois says:
    March 23, 2019 at 6:19 am

    HAHAHA Excellent tweet!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. trishinsouthernillinois says:
    March 23, 2019 at 6:19 am

    HAHAHA Excellent tweet!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s