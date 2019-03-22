The Consent of The Governed…

In a video spreading quickly on social media, a Seattle man is shown attempting to speak to the Seattle City Council. What comes next highlights how the ruling class view the electorate… WATCH:
As a Seattle Citizen I am beyond ashamed that we somehow not only elect but keep re-electing the same narcissistic self-indulgent morons that run the city now ( and the whole stare actually). Seattle is one of the most magnificent cities in the world and we are watching it fall apart due to terrible governing. The city has literally castrated the Seattle PD and the laws are no longer being enforced. We allow drug dealers to sell drugs in open spaces with no consequence; drug use is completely decriminalised and accepted. As a result, the word went out and drug addicts from all over are pouring in to use our “freebies”. We now have piles of garbage and tents in every green space in Seattle, all over the freeways and blocking sidewalks. Filth and stinch. The city’s solution? To blame Amazon and try to impose a head tax. Thank God they pushed back and that got undone, only to be replaced with other expensive levies. The city bans plastic straws because they pollute but allows syringes to lay all over. Why? Because we can’t violate the rights of drug users. But there is something much more sinister behind this, it’s not because of saving the environment and protecting human rights. Alas, I am not so sure the people will wake up around here and make changes. A documentary Seattle is Dying aired last week (https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=bpAi70WWBlw&fbclid=IwAR0ow25X8Ls2UWmLsk38Hhn345aKA-uKbO50lxByDf1qUMVLa76gF-YZqGo) and pissed a lot of people off. But not enough.
The problem is the voters.
I moved into a rathole just like that nearly 35 years ago and had to quit the paper and local tv news because it wasn’t associated with reality. I worked downtown and could see firsthand what was happening and what was reported was completely different.
What you see is 40 years of brainwashing by a complicit media and city hall. The citizens that live inside the city for the most part are disconnected from reality.
Seattle is an absolute sh*t hole. I live in Washington, no one likes to go there. Even a lot of the people that live there that I talk to hate living there.
The city council is made up of barking mad socialist idiots, who keep getting elected because it’s so deeply blue. The stare would be solid purple if it weren’t for this one city.
Left there years ago. Best move of my life. Seattle ruined the state.
Us two! We are so happy and prosperous!
God bless you sir.
Well done!
The thing that saddens me is the extravagance and opulence of the council chamber. Millions of dollars wasted by the elected representatives to make themselves feel more powerful.
Ain’t no place can’t be run by a bunch of folks in a hired room above a bar once a week.
The Seattle City Clowncil in action. To see the unmitigated disaster Seattle has become, check out the recent special report, “Seattle Is Dying,” that aired last weekend on KOMO-TV. (Available on the komonews.com site, and also on YT with the same title.)
This is the link for the special report. KOMO is an ABC affiliate, and I was surprised by the report. The one thing not addressed was all the money that’s poured into “fixing” the situation and where it actually goes.
Seattle LOVES studies of all sorts. I wonder why. (/S)
Link to Seattle city Counsel with their pictures, committees and most importantly their contact information.
They need a good kick in the arse when Monday morning.
https://www.seattle.gov/council/meet-the-council
To directly address the point by Sundance, yes, very much yes, the elected officials must be better behaved when meeting with the public. My other comment in no way is to be construed as condoning their too often boorish behavior. Yes, they should be called out for it whenever it crops up. Yet, try no to stand slack jawed and surprised, take the advantage and appeal to their conscience, even shame them if necessary.
Than what is it,
” construed as condoning their too often boorish behavior”
I think this man’s shock at his mistreatment, as well as his refusal to become combative despite the disrespect allowed all of us to see more clearly what our progressive overlords see as their entitlement. If they treat this gentle, older citizen who is trying to participate in his own government with this hostility, how much do they care about the homeless drug dealers they purportedly serve? Zero. Progressives’ “compassion” is again exposed as the money grab it really is.
Democrats are monsters. They treat him like he isn’t even a human being.
And he was so sweet and humble. Made them look like the lowlife scum they are. The wheels of justice…
I would have never made it through the very short allotted time to speak. Once the attitude of the counsel member became evident, I would have simply said “F U” enough said. I had a family member get elected to a school board in my city and I watched how he immediately started grandstanding, throwing out sarcastic barbs and conducting himself like he thought he was the smartest guy in the room. I believe he never ran for reelection because the negative public feedback was such that he would never get reelected and he wasn’t big enough to take a public defeat. He continues to be a far left jerk on social media and unfortunately still thinks he is the smartest guy in the room.
Posted march 22nd: Seattle City Council Select Committee on Homelessness & Housing Affordability. Three hours of talk about money and committee membership and who of the social work contractors will get the most profitable contracts or jobs. Almost zero talk about concrete solutions or even concrete help, actual facts. Unbelievable to watch. I mean, this guy, starting at 49:00…
No offense to you ,but I have no time to listen to that gibberish,30 seconds was enough.
One does need a strong stomach, but if you servive that gruesome horror, you”ll understand how the homelessness industry/maffia works.
correction: “works”, with quotation marks.
Oh Lord…..Repulsive. Boring, make work, busywork, blah blah blah
If they brought in about thirty or so of the “homeless” folks these buzzword spewing leeches were supposed to be helping, locked the doors and kept them locked for twenty four hours, in that single day, at almost no expense except for the massive cleanup needed in that puzzle palace, they will have made more progress in solving the drug addict nightmare that hides as “homelessness” then this sorry excuse of a city council has in the last few decades.
Washington state died politically due to election fraud. Slade Gorton and Dino Rossi lost stolen elections and nobody did squat. We went to an all mail ballot and since then the progs do better every election, to the point where we now have progs controlling all branches of government. A moderately conservative candidate for the Seattle city council recently quit the race because of threats against him, his family and all the employers of same. This “Seattle is dying” show is being treated as groundbreakingly daring, but anybody with two eyes, a functioning sense of smell and a brain to handle the input has known all of this for years.
Meanwhile the state legislature is feverishly working on taking away guns, raising taxes, declaring sanctuary for illegals who kill our police, coming up with safe injection zones for druggies and resisting Trump. If old laws and rules need to be bent or broken in the name of the progressive agenda , our state supreme court, purchased by state unions, does it with gusto and even runs the budget for the state education system as a side gig.
Seattle is transforming from the Emerald City of my youth to a self constructed “s” hole. If President Trump can restore sanity here, I will believe that there isn’t a thing on this earth he can’t do.
New York, under Rudy Guliani, managed to get out of the slump…
Electing the SAME politicians and expecting a DIFFERENT result is (literally) Einstein’s definition of insanity, proving that liberalism truly is a mental illness.
What a C$NT she is… Good job seattle…said no one ever
Please don’t use that language. It doesn’t belong in civil discussion. I don’t like how the woman treated this man, but I cannot simply pass by and thereby condone this language.
Well done, Sir.
Our rules say we have to let you speak. They do not say we have to listen. Sorry if you were expecting more. /sarc
Is the council chair a legal citizen?
Sad video. But I know from experience at Tucson’s Pima County Supervisors “Public Hearings” what this poor man’s mistake was. He didn’t yell. He didn’t shout unpalatable truths until security ushered him out. He didn’t yell startling things like “Corruption!” and “Graft!” He didn’t pass out expository flyers and get the public there in droves. He was too nice. He underestimated how viciously corrupt these government officials are.
Same in Florida, we are dirt under these clownissars’ fingernails. When we speak at these wretched pubic meetings, those in authority don’t even look up from the dais, never mind look us in the eye.
We are garbage to these two-bit crooked bums.
