President Trump Impromptu Presser Departing White House…

Earlier this morning President Trump delivered remarks to the White House press pool as he departed for Mar-a-lago. [Video and Transcript below]

[Transcript] – South Lawn – 9:45 A.M. EDT

Q Mr. President, do you expect the Mueller report to be submitted today?

THE PRESIDENT: I have no idea about the Mueller report.

I’m going to Florida. We have meetings with the five Caribbean leaders. That’ll be at Mar-a-Lago. We have a lot of other meetings set up for this weekend on trade. We have a lot of talks with China. And a lot of things are happening. We’ll be doing it from Florida. And a lot of very important things are happening.

Q You said the Democrats are anti-Israel —

THE PRESIDENT: Yeah.

Q You said the Democrats are anti-Israel and that they are anti-Jewish. They’re all skipping the AIPAC conference next week, but you’re not going as well.

THE PRESIDENT: The Democrats have very much proven to be anti-Israel. There’s no question about that. And it’s a disgrace. I mean, I don’t know what’s happened to them. But they are totally anti-Israel. Frankly, I think they’re anti-Jewish.

Q (Inaudible) reports that there were 100,000 illegal (inaudible) border (inaudible) —

THE PRESIDENT: Yeah, we’re being very, very strong on the border. The number is enormous of people that we’ve captured, people that we’ve apprehended, but we’re going to take care of it. We are being very, very tough at the border.

Q Congressional investigations, Mr. President — are you telling your staff not to comply?

THE PRESIDENT: It’s just a continuation of the same witch hunt. They know it. And behind closed doors, they laugh at it. It’s just a continuation of the same nonsense. Everybody knows.

They ought to go to work, get infrastructure done, and get a lot of other things done instead of wasting everybody’s time.

Q Mr. President, what’s your reaction to the reports that —

THE PRESIDENT: I can’t hear you.

Q What’s your reaction to the reports that Jared Kushner used an encrypted app to communicate with foreign officials?

THE PRESIDENT: I know nothing about it. I’ve never heard that. I’ve never heard about it.

Q Mr. President, if Robert Mueller is presiding over a hoax, do you think Robert Mueller is personally dishonest in this whole thing?

THE PRESIDENT: Well, we’re going to see what happens. It’s going to be very interesting. But we’ll see what happens. There was no collusion. There was no obstruction. Everybody knows it. It’s all a big hoax. It’s — I call it the witch hunt. It’s all a big hoax.

So we’ll see what happens. I know that the Attorney General, highly respected, ultimately will make a decision.

Q Mr. President, is there (inaudible) process (inaudible) —

THE PRESIDENT: There won’t be. And if there is, it’ll only play to our advantage.

END 9:48 A.M. EDT

