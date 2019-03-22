President Trump Impromptu Presser Departing White House…

Earlier this morning President Trump delivered remarks to the White House press pool as he departed for Mar-a-lago. [Video and Transcript below]
[Transcript] – South Lawn – 9:45 A.M. EDT
Q Mr. President, do you expect the Mueller report to be submitted today?
THE PRESIDENT: I have no idea about the Mueller report.
I’m going to Florida. We have meetings with the five Caribbean leaders. That’ll be at Mar-a-Lago. We have a lot of other meetings set up for this weekend on trade. We have a lot of talks with China. And a lot of things are happening. We’ll be doing it from Florida. And a lot of very important things are happening.
Q You said the Democrats are anti-Israel —
THE PRESIDENT: Yeah.
Q You said the Democrats are anti-Israel and that they are anti-Jewish. They’re all skipping the AIPAC conference next week, but you’re not going as well.
THE PRESIDENT: The Democrats have very much proven to be anti-Israel. There’s no question about that. And it’s a disgrace. I mean, I don’t know what’s happened to them. But they are totally anti-Israel. Frankly, I think they’re anti-Jewish.
Q (Inaudible) reports that there were 100,000 illegal (inaudible) border (inaudible) —
THE PRESIDENT: Yeah, we’re being very, very strong on the border. The number is enormous of people that we’ve captured, people that we’ve apprehended, but we’re going to take care of it. We are being very, very tough at the border.
Q Congressional investigations, Mr. President — are you telling your staff not to comply?
THE PRESIDENT: It’s just a continuation of the same witch hunt. They know it. And behind closed doors, they laugh at it. It’s just a continuation of the same nonsense. Everybody knows.
They ought to go to work, get infrastructure done, and get a lot of other things done instead of wasting everybody’s time.
Q Mr. President, what’s your reaction to the reports that —
THE PRESIDENT: I can’t hear you.
Q What’s your reaction to the reports that Jared Kushner used an encrypted app to communicate with foreign officials?
THE PRESIDENT: I know nothing about it. I’ve never heard that. I’ve never heard about it.
Q Mr. President, if Robert Mueller is presiding over a hoax, do you think Robert Mueller is personally dishonest in this whole thing?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, we’re going to see what happens. It’s going to be very interesting. But we’ll see what happens. There was no collusion. There was no obstruction. Everybody knows it. It’s all a big hoax. It’s — I call it the witch hunt. It’s all a big hoax.
So we’ll see what happens. I know that the Attorney General, highly respected, ultimately will make a decision.
Q Mr. President, is there (inaudible) process (inaudible) —
THE PRESIDENT: There won’t be. And if there is, it’ll only play to our advantage.
THIS IMAGE GETS ME. EVERY. SINGLE. TIME.
If you take this image and then replace President Trump with Obama, or Hilly for that matter, then you see it in a completely different light.
And, of course, kudos to the photographer who is exploiting the situation to the max, by backdropping the solitary image of the Washington Monument, well, you now have a picture that is WAY, WAY BIGGER than the sum of it’s parts.
We think alike. I took a screen shot of that image because it was so awe inspiring to me.
I LOVE THIS MAN!
What President does this? No aides, no comm director, no teleprompter, just Trump being Trump. It’s completely authentic and unscripted.
And when it’s raining, he carries his own umbrella.
No wonder they hate him so much.
Good times, folks, good times.
The press with their boom microphones following President Trumps every move back and forth, falling over themselves to get his words. Like dangling a carrot in front of them, he has them under his control. So much fun to watch!
Agree totally. Best show in town.
Microphones moving like heads in a tennis match.
He’s so much fun to watch. Keep tweeting, too!
A police officer was killed here in Washington State on Tuesday night by another illegal who came in on a worker Visa and then never left…President Trump needs to hammer home the border issue. It resonates with most Americans because we KNOW it’s an invasion of our country!!
All 3 west coast states are Sanctuary States that provide many incentives for illegal aliens to come and stay. It is so wrong. We should be making disincentives to make them want to leave. Self deportation is much cheaper and more humane. If our country could make coming here illegally unattractive, there would be far fewer foreign invaders.
As an aside, I read somewhere the criminal illegal alien who murdered the Kittitas County deputy had a GF who is pregnant with his child. Glad the criminal won’t be around to influence his kid. And if she’s an illegal alien too, ICE should hurry to deport her before she gives birth to an anchor baby.
I had not heard that part of the story…grrrr!
There was also a story about a rape suspect out of Portland who appears to be an illegal as well.
Wondering when people will get fed up enough to demand that the border be closed and the people currently here be sent back to their own countries?!
I am wondering why POTUS does not expand his EO (cnn’s muslim ban) to add mexico, and the triangle countries. If they are banned from coming here then they do not get to apply for asylum. Just move ’em out.
Vikingmom, It doesn’t matter what the people want, dems want the illegals so they will fight to keep them. The people are too ignorant to see it so they keep electing the dems. Look at Germany, German women were being raped by the muslim immigrants and Merkel’s response was to tell the German women to stay inside their homes and not to go outside so they wouldn’t get raped. No crackdown on the muslims, no comments about them being brought to justice, just telling the citizens of Germany to stay in their own homes to avoid being raped. That is the same answer in our country, the illegals are entitled and we, the citizens, must make excuses and to cater to them.
I would like examples be made of at least a few illegal immigrants. For any illegal immigrant who comes to our notice, if they have either voted illegally or if they have taken advantage of any US government payments of any sort, they should be fast-tracked to deportation. And news of either taking payments or voting being a factor in their deportation should spread.
I don’t think it would take too long before illegals would try to wean themselves off the government teat and they may be more reluctant to vote illegally. If demonrats catch wind of illegals refusing to vote illegally, then opposition to the wall should diminish.
I would also like to see a 10% tax on remittances with the proceeds helping to pay for the wall. Last year alone to top five countries remittances were 17 billion dollars.
Completely agree, Vikingmom. News yesterday here in AZ reported 14K illegals dumped downtown Phoenix. ICE or DHS busess are aiding and abetting this invasion and thousands are filtering through our ‘nothing’ border every hour. Ducey is McCain incarnate. He’s quite proud to do NOTHING ~ we call his office ~ Ducey says the FEDS are taking care of it. What a sham. Ducey will make AZ another CA / San Fransico. President Trump ‘could’ close the border. Why he doesn’t ~ nobody knows. Months back he promised he’d get whatever needed to keep illegal aliens from infilitrating our country which we’re losing every single day this invasion continues. But apparently the Caribbean leaders are his priority. Go figure. Frustrated Tumpster. 😦
Not the first time his rhetoric does not match his action. Closing the border would absolutely stop the invasion.
Someone is hiding facts from Trump or…. because turning 87,000 illegals loose into the country.. many here in AZ, I don’t call being “very tough on the border ” in fact. I’m pretty danged steamed over it and they’re not even being given ankle monitors. We don’t have people to monitor them
Steve Miller, a native Southern Californian and Trump’s trusted speech writer, joined the Trump campaign BECAUSE of the illegal immigration problem. He’s a very bright guy. He knows the research. He knows the data and I know he keeps himself apprised of all issues, particularly THIS ONE.
Deception – it is very frustrating, indeed! I wish POTUS would address this type of stuff – let us know what is REALLY being done to deal with these invaders as we wait for the wall to be finished. It’s discouraging.
Is Seattle Dying? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b53uiRFq4Ds
Vikingmom – Times could be changing for us here in Seattle. More people in the metro may become centered on issues instead of far-left if all of these crazy policies continue.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Example of Seattle elite being themselves:
This video is infuriating. How completely vile of them to treat this man so disrespectfully.
I doubt one of them has even read “Animal Farm” or “1984.” By the mid 1980s, these books ceased to be a part of public school literature/curriculum.
Man – these people are something else. Their condescension just drips off them like slimy water. Go suck it, you rude, arrogant, bigoted pieces of you know what. Seattle is turning into exactly what it deserves. I feel no pity for them at all.
older, “these people” absolutely represent their constituents.
I would bet Seattle is next in line to elect an illegal…maybe even a Somali.
There’s a Huge Somali contingent in Seattle…been there long enough to be entrenched.
only 35-40 miles away.
watching.
and these are the people who determine all of our important State Election decisions, ’cause, you know, population.
If Seattle turns around in this next election, Eric Johnson will deserve some of the credit! To have the media here FINALLY start covering things honestly is a huge step forward!!
It seems like Trump was the last one to get to Florida, because this just posted as a photo op of them all together at Mar a Lago. (It’s actually really good use of his time to have them all there when he gets there.)
I just don’t get why PT says we are being tough on the border. They are releasing the caravans into our communities. Letting them all go because we have 100k more coming this month and no beds.
If PT has no choice, I would prefer him to tell us Just tell us what is going on and why.
This is a big problem for Texans and probably the most important issue here in Texas.
I keep waiting for ms Nielsen to be fired or just some communication from PT.
Not just ” we are being tough on the border”.
I know PT is doing incredible in the face of his resistance, and I have not given up. This is just a sore spot and I hear a lot of his supporters feeling discouraged here, just because it affects their daily lives.
Just looking for Treepers wise words here. What am I missing?
Why are they not stopped before entering?
Why is he saying they are being tough on the border when it is wide open?(and in the recent past he said they are not coming in?)
Is this information being kept from PT?
I wonder if the number of crossers hasn’t really changed just # of arrests and increased enforcement ?
Hi little.
Not according to border patrol in Texas or what I see with my own eyes.
The numbers are staggering. They are not being detained any longer. Just released.
I have many articles to link, but here is one explaining why they have released them all.
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/03/20/border-rush-guards-release-migrants-without-detention-ankle-monitors-says-wall-street-journal/
Turning them loose by the bus loads here in AZ is not getting tough.
Why are all these comments starting to sound the same?
I would guess they “got the memo”.
As a Texan, originally from the border I am sickened by this and want it addressed, too. Isn’t anyone listening?
Evidently not. I guess If you don’t live in a border state it is not quite the emergency we are experiencing.
Sadly, the entire country will be affected.
Jeez. It’s your Congresscritter that’s at fault. Everything Trump tries has to go through the courts. If your Congresscritters would act responsibly, this crisis would be over in 30 minutes. Quit blaming Trump for stuff he can’t, by law, control. Some you think he should act like a King. He can’t and he won’t. Stop harping and act,
He could shut down the border crossings and withdraw all aid to Central America. There’s things he can do and isn’t doing. If you had 87 000 dumped in your State since Jan you might be a little angry, too.
Yes. That is why it is frustrating.
I seriously do not know why he said they are tough on the border. I just want to know wth is going on.
I do not say this because I am angry with Presudent Trump. I want him reelected. He is the ONLY one who would/could help. If someone else wins, can’t even think about it.
But with texas being flooded, will he win?
Is DHS Nielsen hiding info from PT?
We should all email the White House with these questions and complaints. Maybe he DOESNT know. This is concerning and I believe he’d want to hear from us.
Thank you so much for the reply.
Do you think it possible he does not know. I have seriously been wondering this would be the best way to sabatoge him.
Would he ever get info on the emails if that is the case?
Lolli – he knows. I heard him recite the last month’s invasion figures at a speech he was giving concerning the declaration of the national emergency. He knows.
P.S. – so does Secretary Nielsen…she has talked about the latest statistics over and over again. They all know.
I will definitely send some emails. Hope others will, also.
Lolli – I will send one. I am so sick of this crap, and I don’t like the feeling that we are being lied to about this. Trump bluntly said “they are not coming in,” and yet, apparently, they still are. WTH? Not good. I love our POTUS and realize that he is being hamstrung at every turn, but something has to change here.
Truth – I just did. It was easy to do.
Thank you olderwiser
It is an isolated inconsistency and it is a much needed conversation. This invasion is detrimental to our future.
I appreciate the honest conversation. So much at stake, if we lose PT, there is not much hope left for our country.
Lolli – good questions and they need to be answered. Maybe an email to the White House would get a response on this. It is confusing.
The ‘crap party is dumping the Jews even faster than they dumped whitey.
H.R. 204 would start the UN exit process, cutting off their … funds at the source.
Talked to some folks in Danbury, CT. About one-third of the population is illegal, sent by bus from the border. City going to Hell. Can’t afford to support unemployable folks. Some 80% of new construction jobs nationwide are going to illegals. Trump’s lips move, but the Club for Growth and C of C are writing the dialogue. Less boasting. More doing. PLEASE! Helping rich buddies does not make America great, but continuing to help corporations grates on our nerves. If that’s not bad enough, he talks to FOX News, the new companion channel to MSNBC. Morning Joe and Evening Joke? Watch them cut Hannity, Tucker and Dobbs for not playing ball with the Javanka club.
I LOVE YOU, DONALD J. TRUMP! YOU ARE OUR MAGNIFICENT PRESIDENT AND IT IS A THRILL TO BE ALIVE WITH YOU! THANK YOU FOR ALL YOU AND YOUR FAMILY ARE DOING TO SAVE OUR COUNTRY!
XXXOOO
👍
