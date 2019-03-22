March 22nd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #792

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 4 people
I will make you a great nation;
I will bless you
And make your name great;
And you shall be a blessing.
I will bless those who bless you,
And I will curse him who curses you;
And in you all the families of the earth shall be blessed.
Gen 12:2-3
LikeLiked by 3 people
> > > > Three more days……On March 26th, U.S. House of Representatives will attempt to vote to override President Trump’s veto regarding a resolution that would stop him from building the southern border wall with his national emergency declaration.
Call your Congress-critters and tell them NO.
🦅 MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “Lord, lift up the light of Your countenance upon us.
You have put gladness in my heart……” 🌟
— Psalm 4:6b, 7a
———————-
Praise: President Trump feels United States should fully recognize Israel’s Sovereignty over the Golan Heights,
Praise: President Trump’s EO to give free speech rights on college/university campuses
———————-
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection for President Trump
— for USSS– loyalty to President Trump/family 24/7
— shield President Trump and his family from onslaught of lies
— all lawsuits succeed against Fake Media
— all corruption, deception, lies and cheating of all illegal voting be exposed and corrected
—- for AG Barr to do the right thing
— House Bill allowing illegal aliens to vote, to fail in Senate
— win the Battle of the Big Tech Censorship (Facebook, Google, Twitter)
— stop the flow of invaders
— our American WALL…and for builders’ protection, health, and safe equipments
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea–against invaders
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, border dogs-protection, alertness, health
— for drug addicts to seek God in overcoming the need of drugs…regain self-confidence and get back into the workforce
— for Sundance, AdRem, Menagerie and TCTH Admin for their work in the Treehouse
— Stand Against Pure Evil
—————————————————–
🦅 “Thank you for pouring out your heart and your sweat and your soul to help restore the might of the American military, which very soon will be stronger than it ever was.” (3-20-19, Ohio)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 3 people
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 2 people
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLike
https://twitter.com/MAGAindex/status/1108790287479046144?s=03
LikeLike
https://twitter.com/MAGAindex/status/1108790287479046144?s=19
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
That was really well done. Excellent!
LikeLike
Peter Schweizer on Biden (14 min)
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are nuts…
LikeLiked by 1 person
At the midnight hour, OANN interviewed a representative from the Middle Eastern Women’s Coalition (working agains anti-semitism and Sharia), Christiani Allen, who made a very valid point.
Judge Jeanine’s producers knew what she was going to say, and instead of advising against her quesrion, they let her run with this and loaded the teleprompter. So were the producer’s caught off guard, or were they part of a frame job? The interviewer seemed to imply that there were some leaks about what Pirro was going to say beforehand.
There may be more to this story yet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All true, yet Jeanine said NOTHING wrong, extreme, or untrue.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just saw this thread on The Hill…please take a peek at all this deliciousness
−
−
Avatar
The Truth About Trump
2 days ago
Instead of a fake emergency for your silly wall, why not declare a real national emergency for Nebraska right now?
34
Reply
−
Avatar
Avatar
Rod Seel The Truth About Trump
7 hours ago
I live along our southern border, I have my whole life. It is not a “fake emergency”. My house is 1.4 miles from a Border Patrol sub-station. I see more Border Patrol than Highway Patrol, and I can tell you we have a national emergency. Here, our jails, hospitals and schools are overwhelmed with illegal immigration. Many conflate illegal with legal immigration, they are very different. You can come down here and see for yourself. You should talk to Border Patrol agents, better yet, you could listen to them. If you want to understand healthcare, talk to a doctor. If you want to understand border security, talk to the Border Patrol.
44
Reply
−
Avatar
Bryan Hinnen Rod Seel
6 hours ago
You’ve put your finger on the pulse of the problem. The entire socialist commetariat — left-wing websites, left-wing cable propaganda bureaus such as CNN/MSNBC, unemployed left-wing bartenders from Brooklyn who found their way into the House of Representatives — is pretending there’s no crisis.
They bleat on TV and the Internet, constantly & without a trace of self doubt, that there is no emergency.
And their Marching Morons, on every university campus and in every termite mound charitably called a “city,” accept this without questioning it. Just as they accept the claim that they must spend the rest of their miserable lives living in a 10-foot cube that costs $2000 a month, with a lovely panoramic view of the neighbor’s dog taking a huge dump.
21
Reply
−
Avatar
Bryan Hinnen Bryan Hinnen
5 hours ago
Dear Jack Frost & Other Left-Wing Partisans:
Don’t tell me. Let me guess.
You live in one of those 10-foot cubes that cost $2000 a month, with a panoramic view of the neighbor’s dog taking a huge dump. There are three independently sufficient reasons why you can’t afford a car. Fortunately, your barista job at Starbucks is within walking distance & you’ve negotiated your student loan payments down to only $600 a month.
So next month, you might be able to afford a used bicycle. Let’s hope this one doesn’t get stolen.
That master’s degree in Gender Studies is really paying off big for you. Has it ever occurred to you that illegal immigration may be affecting your quality of life? Are all the affordable apartments in your neighborhood occupado? And the guy holding the leash on that dog taking a huge dump outside your window … does he even speak English?
13
Reply
−
Avatar
Frank Roberts Bryan Hinnen
4 hours ago
To which, liberals respond with ….. *crickets* …..
2
Reply
−
Avatar
Sterns Peanus Bryan Hinnen
2 hours ago
That Wall is coming right up ur-assess Dimwits!!!
Reply
−
Avatar
Tutor Bryan Hinnen
4 hours ago
Brooklyn??? you cannot afford Brooklyn dude. How dare you say anything from you double wide.
Reply
−
Avatar
Bryan Hinnen Tutor
4 hours ago
Brooklyn??? you cannot afford Brooklyn dude. How dare you say anything from you double wide.
LMAO. I live in a 3000-square-foot farmhouse built in the 1870s. My nearest neighbor is a quarter mile away. Spectacular views in all directions. After all, it’s on top of a hill.
Sixteen mature trees surround my gigantic front yard, which is probably big enough to hold four apartment buildings the size of yours. The back yard is even bigger & has a well. The water is pure & unchlorinated.
By the way, my rent is $400 a month. Utilities included (except for high speed WiFi — had to install a dish & pay $50 a month). The farmer I’m renting it from gets a huge break on electricity & propane, because he’s a farmer.
And I can park my bicycle anywhere & not even worry about it getting stolen. I even leave my ignition keys under the sun visor in my pickup truck. I only lock the front door of my house unless I’m going on vacation. My neighbors know that if there’s ever an emergency, they can get in the back.
I have herds of deer walking past my windows at dawn. At dusk I can hear the coyotes. We are surrounded by a blend of farms, forests & wetlands, so the wildlife provides a fairly constant & varied display. Egrets, owls, fox, herons, cranes, eagles … jealous yet?
see more
6
Reply
−
Avatar
Dan Mac Tutor
4 hours ago
Neither can most residents of New York, who are leaving the state in droves.
Again?
2
Reply
−
Avatar
bibol Tutor
an hour ago
Median family income less then 33,000 a year. You could not afford a double wide anywhere. Unless they put cattle in there
Reply
−
Avatar
Jak Gifford Rod Seel
7 hours ago
It is a fake emergency.
I’ve been to the border 100 times.
I don’t see the BS you guys are talking about.
10
Reply
−
Avatar
Peligringo Jak Gifford
6 hours ago
anecdotal evidence is not evidence. Your logical fallacy on this topic is noted.
9
Reply
−
Avatar
Rodney Harrington Peligringo
6 hours ago
That’s not technically a logical fallacy, but it is an error in reasoning, true. Like saying “I’ve never seen a bank robbery, therefore they do not exist.” And I’ve been to the bank many, many times.
6
Reply
−
Avatar
Kevin Opp Rodney Harrington
an hour ago
You mean that margarita I had at an upper middle-class Mexican resort for white American know-it-all’s doesn’t qualify me as a border security expert? Wtf!
Reply
−
Avatar
YBGerbil Jak Gifford
6 hours ago
Try going to the Mexican border next time, not the Canadian.
7
Reply
−
Avatar
Jak Gifford YBGerbil
6 hours ago
what a stupid comment
5
Reply
−
Avatar
YBGerbil Jak Gifford
6 hours ago
So why’d you make it?
2
Reply
−
Avatar
Rodney Harrington Jak Gifford
6 hours ago
For the sake of argument, let’s say your right. In your opinion, was it worth it to spend 11 billion on the shutdown to avoid spending 5 on the wall?
5
Reply
−
Avatar
Jak Gifford Rodney Harrington
6 hours ago
Nope. trump said that Mexico was going to pay for it. Not us.
Until then, no new wall.
8
Reply
−
Avatar
Rodney Harrington Jak Gifford
6 hours ago
He made it explicitly clear that they wouldn’t pay up front. If you missed that, it doesn’t make it go away any more than there are no illegals in the country just because you personally never saw them enter.
You’re gearing the whole argument around yourself.. The Solipsist Argument is very weak because who do you expect to agree with it?
6
Reply
Load more comments
LikeLiked by 1 person
So Jeff Sessions showed up to his old office today. To pick up his desk chair.
Apparently, it is tradition for a past cabinet member to be gifted his desk chair.
Who knew? One resignation midstream after two years of hiding, and this guy gets away with a taxpayer-sponsered $3000 Barcalounger on casters?
And we plebes didn’t even get a T-shirt.
LikeLike
They now believe owning a $400,000.00 home is considered poor ….🤔
LikeLike