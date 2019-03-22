March 22nd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #792

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

  citizen817 says:
    March 22, 2019 at 12:20 am

    Grandma Covfefe says:
      March 22, 2019 at 12:24 am

      I will make you a great nation;
      I will bless you
      And make your name great;
      And you shall be a blessing.

      I will bless those who bless you,
      And I will curse him who curses you;
      And in you all the families of the earth shall be blessed.
      Gen 12:2-3

  Grandma Covfefe says:
    March 22, 2019 at 12:21 am

    > > > > Three more days……On March 26th, U.S. House of Representatives will attempt to vote to override President Trump’s veto regarding a resolution that would stop him from building the southern border wall with his national emergency declaration.
    Call your Congress-critters and tell them NO.

    🦅 MAGA—KAG
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..

    🌟 “Lord, lift up the light of Your countenance upon us.
    You have put gladness in my heart……” 🌟
    — Psalm 4:6b, 7a
    ———————-
    Praise: President Trump feels United States should fully recognize Israel’s Sovereignty over the Golan Heights,
    Praise: President Trump’s EO to give free speech rights on college/university campuses
    ———————-
    🙏 Pray:
    — for 24/7 protection for President Trump
    — for USSS– loyalty to President Trump/family 24/7
    — shield President Trump and his family from onslaught of lies
    — all lawsuits succeed against Fake Media
    — all corruption, deception, lies and cheating of all illegal voting be exposed and corrected
    —- for AG Barr to do the right thing
    — House Bill allowing illegal aliens to vote, to fail in Senate
    — win the Battle of the Big Tech Censorship (Facebook, Google, Twitter)
    — stop the flow of invaders
    — our American WALL…and for builders’ protection, health, and safe equipments
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea–against invaders
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, border dogs-protection, alertness, health
    — for drug addicts to seek God in overcoming the need of drugs…regain self-confidence and get back into the workforce
    — for Sundance, AdRem, Menagerie and TCTH Admin for their work in the Treehouse
    — Stand Against Pure Evil
    —————————————————–
    🦅 “Thank you for pouring out your heart and your sweat and your soul to help restore the might of the American military, which very soon will be stronger than it ever was.” (3-20-19, Ohio)
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸

  citizen817 says:
    March 22, 2019 at 12:21 am

  citizen817 says:
    March 22, 2019 at 12:22 am

  citizen817 says:
    March 22, 2019 at 12:22 am

  citizen817 says:
    March 22, 2019 at 12:22 am

  citizen817 says:
    March 22, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  citizen817 says:
    March 22, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  citizen817 says:
    March 22, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  citizen817 says:
    March 22, 2019 at 12:27 am

  citizen817 says:
    March 22, 2019 at 12:29 am

    Peter Schweizer on Biden (14 min)

  citizen817 says:
    March 22, 2019 at 12:31 am

    They are nuts…

  WSB says:
    March 22, 2019 at 12:32 am

    At the midnight hour, OANN interviewed a representative from the Middle Eastern Women’s Coalition (working agains anti-semitism and Sharia), Christiani Allen, who made a very valid point.

    Judge Jeanine’s producers knew what she was going to say, and instead of advising against her quesrion, they let her run with this and loaded the teleprompter. So were the producer’s caught off guard, or were they part of a frame job? The interviewer seemed to imply that there were some leaks about what Pirro was going to say beforehand.

    There may be more to this story yet.

  citizen817 says:
    March 22, 2019 at 12:35 am

  Louisiana Tea Rose says:
    March 22, 2019 at 12:35 am

    Just saw this thread on The Hill…please take a peek at all this deliciousness


    The Truth About Trump
    2 days ago
    Instead of a fake emergency for your silly wall, why not declare a real national emergency for Nebraska right now?
    Avatar
    Rod Seel The Truth About Trump
    7 hours ago
    I live along our southern border, I have my whole life. It is not a “fake emergency”. My house is 1.4 miles from a Border Patrol sub-station. I see more Border Patrol than Highway Patrol, and I can tell you we have a national emergency. Here, our jails, hospitals and schools are overwhelmed with illegal immigration. Many conflate illegal with legal immigration, they are very different. You can come down here and see for yourself. You should talk to Border Patrol agents, better yet, you could listen to them. If you want to understand healthcare, talk to a doctor. If you want to understand border security, talk to the Border Patrol.
    Avatar
    Bryan Hinnen Rod Seel
    6 hours ago
    You’ve put your finger on the pulse of the problem. The entire socialist commetariat — left-wing websites, left-wing cable propaganda bureaus such as CNN/MSNBC, unemployed left-wing bartenders from Brooklyn who found their way into the House of Representatives — is pretending there’s no crisis.

    They bleat on TV and the Internet, constantly & without a trace of self doubt, that there is no emergency.

    And their Marching Morons, on every university campus and in every termite mound charitably called a “city,” accept this without questioning it. Just as they accept the claim that they must spend the rest of their miserable lives living in a 10-foot cube that costs $2000 a month, with a lovely panoramic view of the neighbor’s dog taking a huge dump.
    Avatar
    Bryan Hinnen Bryan Hinnen
    5 hours ago
    Dear Jack Frost & Other Left-Wing Partisans:

    Don’t tell me. Let me guess.

    You live in one of those 10-foot cubes that cost $2000 a month, with a panoramic view of the neighbor’s dog taking a huge dump. There are three independently sufficient reasons why you can’t afford a car. Fortunately, your barista job at Starbucks is within walking distance & you’ve negotiated your student loan payments down to only $600 a month.

    So next month, you might be able to afford a used bicycle. Let’s hope this one doesn’t get stolen.

    That master’s degree in Gender Studies is really paying off big for you. Has it ever occurred to you that illegal immigration may be affecting your quality of life? Are all the affordable apartments in your neighborhood occupado? And the guy holding the leash on that dog taking a huge dump outside your window … does he even speak English?
    Avatar
    Frank Roberts Bryan Hinnen
    4 hours ago
    To which, liberals respond with ….. *crickets* …..
    Avatar
    Sterns Peanus Bryan Hinnen
    2 hours ago
    That Wall is coming right up ur-assess Dimwits!!!

    Avatar
    Tutor Bryan Hinnen
    4 hours ago
    Brooklyn??? you cannot afford Brooklyn dude. How dare you say anything from you double wide.

    Avatar
    Bryan Hinnen Tutor
    4 hours ago
    Brooklyn??? you cannot afford Brooklyn dude. How dare you say anything from you double wide.

    LMAO. I live in a 3000-square-foot farmhouse built in the 1870s. My nearest neighbor is a quarter mile away. Spectacular views in all directions. After all, it’s on top of a hill.

    Sixteen mature trees surround my gigantic front yard, which is probably big enough to hold four apartment buildings the size of yours. The back yard is even bigger & has a well. The water is pure & unchlorinated.

    By the way, my rent is $400 a month. Utilities included (except for high speed WiFi — had to install a dish & pay $50 a month). The farmer I’m renting it from gets a huge break on electricity & propane, because he’s a farmer.

    And I can park my bicycle anywhere & not even worry about it getting stolen. I even leave my ignition keys under the sun visor in my pickup truck. I only lock the front door of my house unless I’m going on vacation. My neighbors know that if there’s ever an emergency, they can get in the back.

    I have herds of deer walking past my windows at dawn. At dusk I can hear the coyotes. We are surrounded by a blend of farms, forests & wetlands, so the wildlife provides a fairly constant & varied display. Egrets, owls, fox, herons, cranes, eagles … jealous yet?
    Avatar
    Dan Mac Tutor
    4 hours ago
    Neither can most residents of New York, who are leaving the state in droves.
    Again?
    Avatar
    bibol Tutor
    an hour ago
    Median family income less then 33,000 a year. You could not afford a double wide anywhere. Unless they put cattle in there

    Avatar
    Jak Gifford Rod Seel
    7 hours ago
    It is a fake emergency.

    I’ve been to the border 100 times.

    I don’t see the BS you guys are talking about.
    Avatar
    Peligringo Jak Gifford
    6 hours ago
    anecdotal evidence is not evidence. Your logical fallacy on this topic is noted.
    Avatar
    Rodney Harrington Peligringo
    6 hours ago
    That’s not technically a logical fallacy, but it is an error in reasoning, true. Like saying “I’ve never seen a bank robbery, therefore they do not exist.” And I’ve been to the bank many, many times.
    Avatar
    Kevin Opp Rodney Harrington
    an hour ago
    You mean that margarita I had at an upper middle-class Mexican resort for white American know-it-all’s doesn’t qualify me as a border security expert? Wtf!

    Avatar
    YBGerbil Jak Gifford
    6 hours ago
    Try going to the Mexican border next time, not the Canadian.
    Avatar
    Jak Gifford YBGerbil
    6 hours ago
    what a stupid comment
    Avatar
    YBGerbil Jak Gifford
    6 hours ago
    So why’d you make it?
    Avatar
    Rodney Harrington Jak Gifford
    6 hours ago
    For the sake of argument, let’s say your right. In your opinion, was it worth it to spend 11 billion on the shutdown to avoid spending 5 on the wall?
    Avatar
    Jak Gifford Rodney Harrington
    6 hours ago
    Nope. trump said that Mexico was going to pay for it. Not us.

    Until then, no new wall.
    Avatar
    Rodney Harrington Jak Gifford
    6 hours ago
    He made it explicitly clear that they wouldn’t pay up front. If you missed that, it doesn’t make it go away any more than there are no illegals in the country just because you personally never saw them enter.

    You’re gearing the whole argument around yourself.. The Solipsist Argument is very weak because who do you expect to agree with it?
  WSB says:
    March 22, 2019 at 12:37 am

    So Jeff Sessions showed up to his old office today. To pick up his desk chair.

    Apparently, it is tradition for a past cabinet member to be gifted his desk chair.

    Who knew? One resignation midstream after two years of hiding, and this guy gets away with a taxpayer-sponsered $3000 Barcalounger on casters?

    And we plebes didn’t even get a T-shirt.

  Dan Dan says:
    March 22, 2019 at 12:38 am

    They now believe owning a $400,000.00 home is considered poor ….🤔

