Thursday March 21st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
HAPPY CURSDAY!
Hidden Camera Catches Cat Comforting Anxious Dog While Family’s Away | The Dodo Odd Couples
We really were this innocent . . .
VICTORY! Parents Sue San Diego School District For Trying to Force Pro-Islam CAIR Propaganda On Their Kids – AND WIN!
by Cristina Laila March 20, 2019
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/03/victory-parents-sue-san-diego-school-district-for-trying-to-force-pro-islam-cair-propaganda-on-their-kids-and-win/
God’s Unconditional Love
“But God commendeth [directed] His love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us” (Rom. 5:8).
We often hear couples speak of their love for one another after years of marriage, but there is a greater and deeper love—the love of God. The above is perhaps one of the most profound verses in the Word of God. It is amazing when we consider that God has directed His love toward us. But in what way did He do so? The answer is found in the very next statement: “while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.” In other words, when we were in total rebellion against God, dead in trespasses and sins, and shouting profanities in the face of God out of hatred for Him, God intervened to provide a way of salvation. In unconditional love, He sent His Son, the Son of His love, to die for His enemies—you and me!
God has made a provision for all, but only those who place their faith in the finished work of Christ at Calvary will be saved from their sins. You see, God will not accept your good works for salvation. The Word of God could not be clearer on the matter: “Not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to His mercy He saved us” (Titus 3:5). Perhaps you are wondering: “What must I do to be saved?” It is simply this: Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, that He died for your sins, and rose again (I Cor. 15:3,4). The moment you trust Christ as your personal Savior, all of your sins will be forgiven, and God will grant you the free gift of eternal life.
God loves you; Christ died to save you; what more could He do for you? Trust Him today before it’s too late. Believe me when I say, you do not want to leave this life without Christ. To do so will leave you with an eternity of regret, because there are no second chances beyond the veil of death—it’s now or never! Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and God will save you wonderfully by His grace. But the good news does not end here; He will also give you a new life in Christ!
By Pastor Paul M. Sadler
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/gods-unconditional-love/
Romans 5:8 But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.
Titus 3:5 Not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to his mercy he saved us, by the washing of regeneration, and renewing of the Holy Ghost;
1 Corinthians 15:3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
737 Max UPDATE
20 March 2019
Juan Browne – blancolirio YT Channel
Happy Cursday Treepers!
