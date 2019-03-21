March 21st – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #791

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
> > > > Four more days……On March 26th, U.S. House of Representatives will attempt to vote to override President Trump’s veto regarding a resolution that would stop him from building the southern border wall with his national emergency declaration.
Call your Congress-critters and tell them NO.
President Trump did it in 2 years what the previous “presidents” did in ‘endless’ years.
President Trump = the Common Sense Problem Solver.
Thank You, President Trump and MAGA Team.
You Rock !!
“So, what if it turns out that the FBI was already getting a FISA warrant to spy on a U.S. citizen by making use of the Steele dossier more than a month before it’s being claimed it was brought to them by McCain?”
Interesting article by Brian Cates over at The Epoch Times.
https://www.theepochtimes.com/the-high-comedy-of-spygate_2846355.html
Now we know the deal Paul Ryan made with the devil:
Big Donors to Paul,
1. Stall any and all border wall funding through President Trump’s first two years. We want cheap labor, Paul. We could careless about America or the American people. All we care about is making money for ourselves and buying more material things – that is what we care most about.
2. Lie to the President of the United States by promising him you will back border wall funding. After all, we have lied to the American people for years . . . making them think we want to stop illegal immigration and that we want to repeal Obamacare “root and branch.” What is a lie anyway, Paul? We have no character or soul and doing right by the American people has not been a priority. Remember that and you can stay in the club.
3. We are just asking you to hold out for 2 years because in 2018, we will have our puppets in the GOPe sit down and ignore the massive voter fraud that will be undertaken by the Democrats. It will be a win for us because the pressure to fund the wall and do the right things will fade away. We will no longer have the House majority. We can slink into the happy minority and life will continue as we know it! Us = winning! American people = losing!
4. But here, Paul, is the piece de resistance: if you pull this off for us over the next two years, we will give you a cushy board position with Fox News. It is right up your alley. Just like the cushy Speaker position. You can continue your P90X workouts with all the time off you will have, hike and fish with your brother in the mountains and post it on Facebook and Instagram how you are having the time of your life, and we can make sure you don’t have to work full time and can be home on the weekends. How can you lose?
Paul Ryan will never regain his soul. Everywhere you go, people will know the deal you made.
Update: Terribly disappointed in Rush Limbaugh today. To explain away to one of his callers that the appointment of Paul Ryan to Fox News’ Board of Directors as a simple example of crony capitalism and “that’s the way things work” was shocking. Rush is rarely wrong, but beyond wrong here. The American people are not being represented at all in government. The Republican party RINO agenda is not the American people’s agenda. Who on Earth wants what Paul Ryan’s “connections” can get? He is exactly what we do not want. Rush is, IMHO, wrong about the loss of viewers Fox News will sustain. I think he is severely underestimating the impact. I know he has to be politically correct and careful. What is infuriating is that the American people would not be in dire straits if not for notable conservatives cowering. The liberals took over the education system, the liberals took over media, the liberals took over the culture….and now, once again, the conservatives sit on their hands writing articles and talking on the radio why the liberals are taking over the internet, sports, Olympics, Boy Scouts, you name it. I am not referring directly at Rush, but WTH have other well-known and financially able conservatives done to break out and start businesses to counteract the destruction of our country? Are there any out there? Anyone? Good Lord.
Where are the wealthy, key conservatives in America and why are they not stepping up?!!! Instead, it seems they are as weak as the politicians, constantly sitting back being grateful for the slim pickings thrown at them.
I pray we have a generation of strong, fearless conservatives that will buy cable news networks, start new social media networking and begin businesses so frauds like RINOs and Fox News will die.
Trump is putting out great Twitters. Today at the tank factory, he went over a list of economic achievements. Going to be impossible to beat with the economy humming at election time. Tons of time for more victories between now and election day.
