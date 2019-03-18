Representative Devin Nunes Files Major Lawsuit Against Twitter for ‘Smears’ and ‘Shadowbans’…

Posted on March 18, 2019 by

House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes has filed a $250 million lawsuit against Twitter as a media platform curator.

(Via Fox News) California GOP Rep. Devin Nunes filed a major lawsuit seeking $250 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages against Twitter and a handful of its users on Monday, accusing the social media site of “shadow-banning conservatives” including himself to influence the 2018 elections, systematically censoring opposing viewpoints and totally “ignoring” lawful complaints of repeated abusive behavior.

In a complaint filed in Virginia state court on Monday, obtained by Fox News, Nunes charged that Twitter wanted to derail his work on the House Intelligence Committee, which he chaired until 2019, as he probed alleged and apparent surveillance abuses by the government. Nunes said Twitter was guilty of “knowingly hosting and monetizing content that is clearly abusive, hateful and defamatory – providing both a voice and financial incentive to the defamers – thereby facilitating defamation on its platform.”

The lawsuit alleges defamation, conspiracy, and negligence, and seeks not only damages, but also an injunction compelling Twitter to turn over the identities behind numerous accounts he says have harassed and defamed him. The lawsuit is separate from Nunes’ work on the House Intelligence Committee, where he is now the ranking member.  (read more)

 

84 Responses to Representative Devin Nunes Files Major Lawsuit Against Twitter for ‘Smears’ and ‘Shadowbans’…

  1. Nagothm says:
    March 18, 2019 at 7:34 pm

    This. We need more of this. It is the only way to force a change.

    Reply
  2. USA First! says:
    March 18, 2019 at 7:36 pm

    This is great news! We just need a few of these victories and we might actually get some decent journalism and stead of the fake news and outright lies they’ve been force-feeding the American people for many years.

    Reply
    • oldumb says:
      March 18, 2019 at 9:03 pm

      We will still get the fake and the lies – that is fine. But they will be forced to allow the real and truth as well.

      Remember Hate Speech is Free Speech.

      Reply
  4. Devin Nunes, American Hero says:
    March 18, 2019 at 7:37 pm

    YES! Fight back, thank you.

    Dude’s a hero.

    Reply
  5. Keith P Lyon says:
    March 18, 2019 at 7:38 pm

    This is going to shine a lot if disinfecting light on the problem.

    Reply
  6. Sue Fowler says:
    March 18, 2019 at 7:39 pm

    Good on you, Nunes. Today google would not allow my reagan email to operate until I gave them my reagan password.
    Big Brother.

    Reply
    • Robert Smith says:
      March 18, 2019 at 8:02 pm

      That sounds insane.

      Reply
    • sherryoftexas says:
      March 18, 2019 at 8:30 pm

      Sue, Why not try protonmail.com they don’t track you, there are no ads, all your emails are encrypted and it is free. Please realize that by using google your are financing that organization. For a search engine DuckDuckGo is really good and protects searchers’ privacy and avoids the filter bubble of personalized search results.

      Reply
  7. sundance says:
    March 18, 2019 at 7:39 pm

    as if on cue…

    Reply
    • covfefe999 says:
      March 18, 2019 at 8:14 pm

      Wow, that message is scary. “Make sure your posts are in line” with their “standards”? What country is this, DPRK?

      Reply
    • Max Tadpol says:
      March 18, 2019 at 8:49 pm

      Sue ’em for $250m Sundance!

      Reply
    • Truth seeker says:
      March 18, 2019 at 9:02 pm

      They’ll be next. I believe that this is the 1st step towards getting sites like twitter and facebook labeled as publishers rather than platforms. Publishers have greater liability related to content than platforms do. They take the stance of a platform for legality but act as publishers.

      Go get em Devin!

      Reply
      • oldumb says:
        March 18, 2019 at 9:07 pm

        I hope they get labeled as platforms and not publishers. As platforms it is the wild west again – free speech. As publishers they won’t allow anything that can get them sued, which is anything.

        I don’t want/need them filtering speech for me. If I am offended I will move on.

        Reply
  8. Sherri Young says:
    March 18, 2019 at 7:40 pm

    The discovery process will be the victory.

    Reply
  9. WeThePeople2016 says:
    March 18, 2019 at 7:41 pm

    It is about time that the GOP start to fight back, well, some at least. This is going to be interesting. Since he filed in a Virginia court, I hope that he gets a Trump-appointed Judge.

    Reply
  11. Chip Doctor says:
    March 18, 2019 at 7:41 pm

    I love it. Let’s rock n’ roll! Here comes the tsunami. Take these disgusting America hating liars down. Go Devin Go!

    Reply
  12. MrACC says:
    March 18, 2019 at 7:41 pm

    Good!

    Reply
  13. Mark Thimesch (Artist) says:
    March 18, 2019 at 7:41 pm

    Perhaps the executives of Twitter are going to find out what it’s like when a hunter decides that a little bird would make a great appetizer before the main course.

    Reply
  14. Mark L. says:
    March 18, 2019 at 7:41 pm

    The Lois Lerner selection model. Sue the IRS.

    Reply
  15. drg13miami says:
    March 18, 2019 at 7:42 pm

    Certainly a good step by Nunes to try to keep us relevant. It’s pretty good timing also. Electioneering by us is soon going to ramp up. With golems like aoc and o’dork for them, it should be fun for us!

    Reply
  16. twingirls (@twingirls49) says:
    March 18, 2019 at 7:46 pm

    I saw Twitter was also censuring his mother.????????????????

    Reply
  17. WeThePeople2016 says:
    March 18, 2019 at 7:49 pm

    Reply
    • Roni says:
      March 18, 2019 at 8:11 pm

      God bless Rep. Nunes….one of the few people in DC with integrity. I think he’s had it with these Silicon Valley elitists and their shenanigans. Hopefully, some of the notes from their meetings with Obama will be revealed.

      Reply
  18. WeThePeople2016 says:
    March 18, 2019 at 7:53 pm

    Reply
    • WeThePeople2016 says:
      March 18, 2019 at 7:54 pm

      Reply
    • WeThePeople2016 says:
      March 18, 2019 at 7:54 pm

      Reply
    • WeThePeople2016 says:
      March 18, 2019 at 7:55 pm

      Reply
    • Bob’s Brown Ear says:
      March 18, 2019 at 8:09 pm

      1. Me Too .vs Weinstein = counter attack Hollywood
      2. Sandman .vs CNN = counter attack MSM
      3. Operation Varsity Blues = counter attack Academia
      4. Nunes .vs Twitter = counter attack Silicon Valley
      Sometimes it seems like nothing is habbening but none of this would have been permitted to happen if she had won. The table is being set. What will #5 be? IC maybe?

      Reply
    • Sherri Young says:
      March 18, 2019 at 8:13 pm

      It will be a dog pile.

      Reply
  19. aleksjag says:
    March 18, 2019 at 7:53 pm

    Love it, the man has gonads. How about President Nunes in 2024?

    Reply
  20. amwick says:
    March 18, 2019 at 7:55 pm

    From the complaint, page 33:

    41. As a citizen of the United States of America and as a United States Congressman sworn to uphold the Constitution and laws of this great country, Nunes has a fundamental constitutional interest and entitlement to the uninterrupted enjoyment of his reputation.

    This is true for each and every one of us. Devin Nunes is bringing this to the courts, it isn’t about the money,,, it is about his reputation….. I hope he wins.. bigly…

    Then this will set a precedent, one that will give wingnuts pause,, at least I hope so.

    Reply
    • DJ says:
      March 18, 2019 at 8:14 pm

      “Then this will set a precedent, one that will give wingnuts pause,, at least I hope so.”
      ———————————————————————————————————–
      Yeah, doubt it. Wingnuts will be wingnuts because, well, they’re wingnuts.

      Only if they are destroyed will there be victory.

      Reply
  21. Seneca the Elder says:
    March 18, 2019 at 7:55 pm

    This is a big step in the right direction, but it is not nearly enough. We are now at the beginning of the 2020 election cycle and the months are going to fly by even faster than they have been.

    The tech Masters of the Universe (Google-Hate Book-Twitter) have already declared war on our President Trump and his Deplorables. They have admitted trying to throw the last election and they already started working on the next one.

    The power they have to manipulate public opinion and voting cannot for one second be underestimated. It is time for every single Trump supporting government official and/or agency who has any power to take out the Big Three or at least put the brakes on their unlimited power. Take them down by any means necessary because this Country cannot afford another Demon Rat/ MSM victory.

    Reply
  22. technerd55 says:
    March 18, 2019 at 7:56 pm

    Twitter, Google and Facebook are owned and operated by hard left activist. What they don’t know is how many of their employees are not of the same mindset. Discovery will be unbelievable for them as many of their secrets and practices will be exposed for all to see.

    Reply
    • Carrie says:
      March 18, 2019 at 8:19 pm

      Oh yeah, the discovery phase is gonna be fun (rubbing my hands with glee 🙂 ) I’m also looking forward to getting the tech rundown on the algorithms and code and how they are biased from knowledgeable people like you!

      Reply
    • Roni says:
      March 18, 2019 at 8:21 pm

      Wouldn’t it be grand if the notes from all their meetings with Obama became part of discovery, as well? I doubt they were in there just to chit chat.

      Reply
  23. Alison Wilson says:
    March 18, 2019 at 8:00 pm

    If a media service purposely blocks content, then they are ‘responsible’ for what is on their pages. This means that they are liable for the incitement of violence, racism, and election tampering.
    And don’t for one minute think that this platform is free from bias. Ask any of us who have had our comments removed by moderators.

    Reply
  24. LKAinLA says:
    March 18, 2019 at 8:01 pm

    Seems to me Twitter has been asking for this. Hopefully more lawsuits will happen. God bless Nunes, he fights.

    Reply
  25. Pennyjh says:
    March 18, 2019 at 8:03 pm

    Yay!!!   Good for Congressman Nunes – it’s about time someone took Twitter to the cleaners!

    Reply
  26. MAGAbear says:
    March 18, 2019 at 8:08 pm

    Nunes 2024!!!

    Reply
  27. Elric VIII says:
    March 18, 2019 at 8:10 pm

    If the electorate is made fully aware that the social media companies are trying to influence the election, might the awareness of that fact possibly have an equal and opposite effect than intended?

    Reply
    • olderwiser21 says:
      March 18, 2019 at 8:55 pm

      Elric – I think the electorate probably already knows that social media tries to influence elections, how could they not, and those on the socialist/communist side are perfectly fine with it.

      Reply
  28. Robert Smith says:
    March 18, 2019 at 8:10 pm

    Imagine if a winning settlement was set aside as a war chest to sue media outlets for bias and defamation. 🙂

    Reply
  29. John says:
    March 18, 2019 at 8:13 pm

    If they get rid of the electorate college, the conservatives in the liberal States, (Maryland here) will probably actually come out and bother voting after decades of having no voice and not even bothering to show up. But stupid is and stupid does.

    Reply
  30. Truthfilter says:
    March 18, 2019 at 8:19 pm

    I run a pro-Trump Facebook page as well as my personal FB page and I haven’t been able to login for 4 days. Facebook supposedly had technical problems a few days ago but I’m not sure now if that’s the real issue.

    Reply
    • steph_gray says:
      March 18, 2019 at 8:55 pm

      I’m a member of a private pro-Trump group on FakeBook – so far no problems. Crossing fingers.

      And yes FB did have big technical problems middle of the week last week – I was unable to post an event I needed to until the next day. Not related to censorship.

      Yet!

      Reply
    • Paula Daly says:
      March 18, 2019 at 9:07 pm

      It’s not. FB is a POS just like Google and their Crud! It’s all BS. FB has silenced me as well. Youtube is now silencing a guy that has over 1 million followers for wait for it… UFO stuff. It’s called Secure Team, that’s been on Youtube for a couple or more years, that even Google sent him an award for his 1 million followers. They now call it “Conspiracy news”. Well, they do work for Communist China now! I called my rep this morning Ralph Norman and blew up! I know him personally too.

      Reply
  31. Caius Lowell says:
    March 18, 2019 at 8:19 pm

    Outstanding job Sir — get some!

    Reply
  32. ringoagogo says:
    March 18, 2019 at 8:20 pm

    Election Interference!!!

    Reply
  33. amwick says:
    March 18, 2019 at 8:30 pm

    Heads up peeps… I went to Congressman Nunes’ twitter account, and he is getting attacked wickedly… If anyone uses twitter and could leave a message of support??? I tried…

    @DevinNunes

    Reply
    • olderwiser21 says:
      March 18, 2019 at 9:00 pm

      Good on you, Amwick. I don’t tweet, but I will leave a nice email on his congress contact page. Hopefully, he or one of his aids reads CTH and knows how much support he has here.

      Reply
  34. montanadi says:
    March 18, 2019 at 8:34 pm

    I think we Trump supporters should file a class-action lawsuit against the MSM, Hillary, Obama and Biden for defamation.

    Reply
  35. montanadi says:
    March 18, 2019 at 8:34 pm

    I think we Trump supporters should file a class-action lawsuit against the MSM, Hillary, Obama and Biden for defamation.

    Reply
  36. Revenant says:
    March 18, 2019 at 8:43 pm

    The suit has to survive a motion to dismiss. If he gets the right judge, discovery wont be stayed while the motion to dismiss is being decided.

    If it does get stayed, he’ll have to win the motion, either at the trial level, or on appeal. (The latter will take years).

    Drawing the right judge will be crucial. I imagine it’s a relatively sure thing that Twitter will remove to federal court. They might also seek to change venue to California if they dont like their judge. (Nunes being from Cali will hurt him there)

    Reply
  37. Ono says:
    March 18, 2019 at 8:44 pm

    Devin Nunes speaks for a lot of Californians.

    Clean up the voter fraud and Ca could be red again

    Reply
  38. Bigly says:
    March 18, 2019 at 8:45 pm

    #war

    Reply
  40. Linus in W.PA. says:
    March 18, 2019 at 8:50 pm

    Odd about the recurring figure of $250 Million Gold Smoullions….

    Same for the Covington lawsuits….

    Reply
  41. Vince says:
    March 18, 2019 at 8:50 pm

    President Trump needs to activate the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, who will level heavy fines against Facebook, Twitter, and Google, among others. Then use the money to build the wall.

    Reply
  42. EnoughIsEnough says:
    March 18, 2019 at 8:56 pm

    Thank you, Rep Nunes. Your efforts will change the landscape in the social media world. Hopefully, everyone will benefit from an even platform to offer POV, exchange ideas, and have a healthy debate over differences. Good luck, sir. This move has tremendous, lasting implications.

    Reply
  43. gildie says:
    March 18, 2019 at 8:59 pm

    Everyone has a plan til they have to cough up $250,000,000.

    Reply
  44. dogsmaw says:
    March 18, 2019 at 9:00 pm

    Heh jack 😛

    Reply
  45. Sherri Young says:
    March 18, 2019 at 9:08 pm

    Well great. I try to turn on the TV for the first time in a couple of weeks to catch Devin Nunes and it seems my cable is out.

