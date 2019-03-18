Representative Devin Nunes Files Major Lawsuit Against Twitter for ‘Smears’ and ‘Shadowbans’…

House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes has filed a $250 million lawsuit against Twitter as a media platform curator.

(Via Fox News) California GOP Rep. Devin Nunes filed a major lawsuit seeking $250 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages against Twitter and a handful of its users on Monday, accusing the social media site of “shadow-banning conservatives” including himself to influence the 2018 elections, systematically censoring opposing viewpoints and totally “ignoring” lawful complaints of repeated abusive behavior.

In a complaint filed in Virginia state court on Monday, obtained by Fox News, Nunes charged that Twitter wanted to derail his work on the House Intelligence Committee, which he chaired until 2019, as he probed alleged and apparent surveillance abuses by the government. Nunes said Twitter was guilty of “knowingly hosting and monetizing content that is clearly abusive, hateful and defamatory – providing both a voice and financial incentive to the defamers – thereby facilitating defamation on its platform.”