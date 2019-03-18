Monday March 18th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, March 18, 2019
“Love Everlasting From Ancient Days”
Forgiveness That Cannot Be Revoked
Centuries before Christ, the Psalmist said:
“If thou, Lord, shouldst mark iniquities… who shall stand? But there is forgiveness with Thee…” (Psa. 130:3,4).
It is doubtful whether the Psalmist understood the basis upon which a just God, through the ages, has so graciously forgiven sins, but this has since been revealed in the Epistles of Paul.
There we read: “God for Christ’s sake hath forgiven you” (Eph. 4:32). But this is only part of the truth, for God forgives sinners, not merely because Christ desires this, but because Christ paid for their sins and purchased their redemption. Thus Eph. 1:7 declares: “In [Christ] we have redemption, through His blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of His grace.”
And thus Paul could proclaim to his hearers in the synagogue at Pisidian Antioch:
“Be it known unto you, therefore, men and brethren, that through this Man is preached unto you the forgiveness of sins:
“And by Him all that believe are justified from all things, from which ye could not be justified by the law of Moses” (Acts 13:38,39).
Obviously such forgiveness can never be rescinded or revoked, for it is based upon the full and complete payment of our whole debt of sin by “the precious blood of Christ.”
Sad to say, many people do not feel they need forgiveness, for they have not seen themselves as they truly are in the sight of a holy God, but those who are conscious of their sins and are willing to say with the prodigal son: “I have sinned,” may experience the peace and joy of sins forgiven by faith in Christ who paid sin’s penalty for us.
Here is forgiveness that can never be revoked because it is based on the “one offering [of Christ at Calvary]” by which our Lord “hath perfected forever them that are sanctified [i.e., set apart as His own]” (Heb. 10:14).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/forgiveness-that-cannot-be-revoked/
Psalm 130:3 If thou, LORD, shouldest mark iniquities, O Lord, who shall stand?
4 But there is forgiveness with thee, that thou mayest be feared.
Ephesians 4:32 And be ye kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ’s sake hath forgiven you.
Ephesians 1:7 In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;
Acts 13:38 Be it known unto you therefore, men and brethren, that through this man is preached unto you the forgiveness of sins:
39 And by him all that believe are justified from all things, from which ye could not be justified by the law of Moses.
Hebrews 10:14 For by one offering he hath perfected for ever them that are sanctified.
