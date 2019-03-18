March 18th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #788

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
🦅 MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “For the Lord watches over the way of the righteous,
but the way of the wicked leads to destruction.” 🌟
— Psalm 1:6
——————
🙏 Pray:
— for President Trump to stand firm against ongoing lies-We Stand with President Trump
— the world hear the real truth about New Zealand massacre
— for Fake Media to be exposed as agents of Evil spreading lies
— May all corruption and deception of all illegal voting be exposed
— House Bill allowing illegal aliens to vote, to fail in Senate
— On March 26th, the House to fail to over ride Pres. Trump’s first veto
— Senate vote on Green New Deal to fail
— stop the flow of invaders
— our American WALL
— for our American border WALL builders’ protection, health, and safe equipments
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea–against invaders
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards, ICE, LEOs, USSS, border dogs-Staying alert on the job, protection and health
— for our fellow persecuted Christians here and around the world
— Courage under Fire
—————————————————–
🦅 “Mr. President, you have stood up and you’ve taken the action. And the American people are behind you and we’re behind you.” This is what Sheriff Hodgson said to President Trump on Friday, March 15th…Thank You, Sheriff Hodgson!
“…..God Bless You, God Bless America……”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 12 people
Thank you Grandma… I really need this today
LikeLiked by 3 people
Such a wonderful prayer GrandmaCof.
Amen🛐🙏🛐
LikeLiked by 1 person
Same as @Nigela said. Spank (thank) you gramma. This is the home stretch for USA supporters 🇺🇸 and treepers 🌳. I think we gonna make it again 🙌🏼
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 8 people
The case below could give us a head start.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The “BLANKENSHIP v. NAPOLITANO” defamation lawsuit filed in West Virginia court could ECLIPSE the Covington lawsuit filed for Nick Sandmann by L. Lyn Wood!!!
Highlights:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/former-senate-candidate-sues-gop-and-media-for-defamation_2841907.html
Defendants who allegedly defamed WV Republican Senatorial Candidate Don Blankenship – including McConnell’s DASTARDLY weaponized “National Republican Senatorial Committee” [think of their $MILLIONS in campaign pay-for-play funding suddenly at risk in this lawsuit], Judge Andrew Napolitano and FoxNews have got to be TERRIFIED!
“Blankenship is suing the National Republican Senatorial Committee. Other media outlets named as defendants are CNN, MSNBC, Associated Press, Breitbart News, Boston Globe, Washington Post, Washington Times, and Tribune Publishing Co., which owns the Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News, and other newspapers.”
Filing in West Virginia Court has terrific and clear-cut details on the perps:
https://www.scribd.com/document/402020299/Blankenship-v-Napolitano-defamation-lawsuit-filed-in-West-Virginia-court
=====
Imagine the “multi-hop” DISCOVERY into ALL Communications
… including Emails and Calls and Staffers …
• Within every major M$M Corporation
• Within the NRSC leaders
• With RINO Senators
• With the USCOC
• With SUPER-PAC RINO Donors
• With K-Street Lobbyists
• With RINO Operatives
• With D-rat Operatives
• … and Back Up the D-rat Hierarchy that mirrors the players above!!!
=====
Then think of the “Deep Dive” into the NRSC’s malicious attacks on OTHER NON-RINO Republican Senate Candidates to “prove the pattern” of DEFAMATION
… and the pattern of CONSPIRACY with the above Co-Defendants and Operatives!
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Dear Mr. President,
Just think of the un-Godly witch hunt these throwbacks to the Salem Witch Trials and the Inquisitions of the Dark Ages would have launched against you if they had ever seen you with a black cat.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This brings up the question, were the comments he chose from ‘anonymous’ comments actually planted for the purpose of him choosing those comments?
LikeLiked by 2 people
The rats would have used anything and they would have used nothing if they thought they could have gotten away with it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
There was always something very wrong with his character, which is was one of extreme “me-first-and-only” self-entitlement. He was wrongfully admitted to the Naval Academy with bad grades ahead of more qualified applicants because his daddy and granddaddy were admirals. Rules that apply to ordinary people didn’t apply to him. He thumbed his nose at Annapolis because he couldn’t be kicked out or flunked out, because he was JOHN MCCAIN, son and grandson of ADMIRALS. He ignored orders and crashed planes, because he couldn’t be disciplined as the son and grandson of admirals.
He was caught taking bribes to his wife from the Keating 5, so he tried to cover his tracks by imposing the McCain-Feingold nonsense on everyone else. Laws only apply to everyone else, not to JOHN MCCAIN, nor Hillary Clinton, of course. He yelled obscenities at other senators who questioned ramming his McCain-Kennedy amnesty through the Senate in the dead of night without debate, and screamed he knew more about it than anyone else – because he was JOHN MCCAIN, a legend in his own mind !!!!!! He had secret no press allowed meetings to praise Mexico as our dearest friend and closest neighbor, calling enforcement of the laws “Rhetoric”.
As president, McCain, like the man he helped elect. Barack Obama, would have tried to rule by fiat and would have made Hugo Chavez look like George Washington.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Meghan McCain is in absolute denial about her father. His was her father and that is true and good for her to love her father. He served in the navy, but look at all done in his life. Unfortunately, that includes the scandals, PoWs left in Vietnam, voting against repeal of the unconstitutional mandate forced on America known as “Obamacare”, and yes – Meghan – the Fake Dossier. If I were her, I would just be quiet and lay low. Some friendly advice to you, Meghan.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Her “brand” is being John McCain’s daughter. If the brand is disgraced, she becomes unmarketable. She is fighting for her economic life. In time, she will disappear due to the public’s disinterest in her.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah…..she’s toast……she’s not even good looking enough to dance around a pole…..
Well Megan…….Bye…..
LikeLike
lol-last!
That’s what you get McCain having some of your last acts be Petty back-stabbing and a coup of a president. They should exhume your body from the ground it lays in.
LikeLiked by 2 people
McStain.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Poor Meghan–she just saw her “hero” father demolished
However:
We all know what McCain was
But I think one shouldn’t malign the dead.
This wont help Pres Trump.
LikeLike
Spoogels.
Not all see it that way; Shouldn’t say bad things about Hitler, Stalin, Charles Manson (he IS dead, isn’t he?). Just cause they are dead, they get a ‘pass’?
If someone is a treasonous narcicist bastard while alive, I see nothing wrong with calling them out on it, whether they are alive or dead.
But hey, just IMHO
LikeLiked by 1 person
You just reminded me of the hypocrisy surrounding the Barbara, then HW funerals. BTW Dutchman, a thought JUST came to me about those notes that got passed out at HW’s funeral. I wonder if it was a PDJT supporter reminding them all that they still have the JFK file releases to look forward to … maybe a little something interesting about daddy coming up? I mean, they did seem a bit subdued…
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wise words. Will they listen?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The Best Analysis Of What Really Happened To The Boeing 737 Max From A Pilot & Software Engineer”
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-03-17/best-analysis-what-really-happened-boeing-737-max-pilot-software-engineer
The following tweets from Trevor Sumner, CEO of Perch Experience, of what really happened to the Boeing 737 Max, may be one of the best summaries of the events that led to the two recent airplane crashes, and also why Boeing’s “software upgrade” response is a farce.
===
1of x: BEST analysis of what really is happening on the #Boeing737Max issue from my brother in law @davekammeyer, who’s a pilot, software engineer & deep thinker. Bottom line don’t blame software that’s the band aid for many other engineering and economic forces in effect.👇🎖🤔
— Trevor Sumner (@trevorsumner) March 16, 2019
===
Some people are calling the 737MAX tragedies a #softwarefailure. Here’s my response: It’s not a software problem. It was an
* Economic problem that the 737 engines used too much fuel, so they decided to install more efficient engines with bigger fans and make the 737MAX.
— Trevor Sumner (@trevorsumner) March 16, 2019
===
This led to an
* Airframe problem. They wanted to use the 737 airframe for economic reasons, but needed more ground clearance with bigger engines.The 737 design can’t be practically modified to have taller main landing gear. The solution was to mount them higher & more forward.
— Trevor Sumner (@trevorsumner) March 16, 2019
===
This led to an
* Aerodynamic problem. The airframe with the engines mounted differently did not have adequately stable handling at high AoA to be certifiable. Boeing decided to create the MCAS system to electronically correct for the aircraft’s handling deficiencies.
— Trevor Sumner (@trevorsumner) March 16, 2019
===
During the course of developing the MCAS, there was a
* Systems engineering problem. Boeing wanted the simplest possible fix that fit their existing systems architecture, so that it required minimal engineering rework, and minimal new training for pilots and maintenance crews.
— Trevor Sumner (@trevorsumner) March 16, 2019
===
The easiest way to do this was to add some features to the existing Elevator Feel Shift system. Like the #EFS system, the #MCAS relies on non-redundant sensors to decide how much trim to add. Unlike the EFS system, MCAS can make huge nose down trim changes.
— Trevor Sumner (@trevorsumner) March 16, 2019
===
On both ill-fated flights, there was a:
* Sensor problem. The AoA vane on the 737MAX appears to not be very reliable and gave wildly wrong readings. On #LionAir, this was compounded by a
— Trevor Sumner (@trevorsumner) March 16, 2019
===
* Maintenance practices problem. The previous crew had experienced the same problem and didn’t record the problem in the maintenance logbook. This was compounded by a:
— Trevor Sumner (@trevorsumner) March 16, 2019
===
* Pilot training problem. On LionAir, pilots were never even told about the MCAS, and by the time of the Ethiopian flight, there was an emergency AD issued, but no one had done sim training on this failure. This was compounded by an:
— Trevor Sumner (@trevorsumner) March 16, 2019
===
* Economic problem. Boeing sells an option package that includes an extra AoA vane, and an AoA disagree light, which lets pilots know that this problem was happening. Both 737MAXes that crashed were delivered without this option. No 737MAX with this option has ever crashed.
— Trevor Sumner (@trevorsumner) March 16, 2019
===
All of this was compounded by a:
* Pilot expertise problem. If the pilots had correctly and quickly identified the problem and run the stab trim runaway checklist, they would not have crashed.
— Trevor Sumner (@trevorsumner) March 16, 2019
===
Nowhere in here is there a software problem.
• The computers & software performed their jobs according to spec without error.
• The specification was just shitty.
• Now the quickest way for Boeing to solve this mess is to call up the software guys to come up with another band-aid.
— Trevor Sumner (@trevorsumner) March 16, 2019
===
I’m a software engineer, and we’re sometimes called on to fix the deficiencies of mechanical or aero or electrical engineering, because the metal has already been cut or the molds have already been made or the chip has already been fabed, and so that problem can’t be solved.
— Trevor Sumner (@trevorsumner) March 16, 2019
===
But the software can always be pushed to the update server or reflashed. When the software band-aid comes off in a 500mph wind, it’s tempting to just blame the band-aid.
Follow @davekammeyer if you want to dig in.
— Trevor Sumner (@trevorsumner) March 16, 2019
LikeLiked by 4 people
Apologies for posting the whole article, but it seemed we need to see the “whole scenario” to understand.
LikeLiked by 4 people
A great summary, I for one are glad you posted it.
👍
LikeLiked by 2 people
TY, BKR!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Basically, a stress problem. Something that should never have been FAA certified. Boeing hasn’t been the same after merging with McDonnell Douglas. (Could say more, but won’t, would not be appropriate.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
In other words, a clusterfark.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
OANN needs to contact the people targeted and terminated by Fox News and render Fox News completely irrelevant by collapsing their ratings. It is a prime opportunity for sure.
To any Treepers who are lawyers I have a question:
Why can’t a company be sued for terminating employees based on their political views? Is that not discrimination? Seems to me this would also be a class action lawsuit against Fox News, no?
LikeLiked by 2 people
What is in the offing is controlling people by controlling watch they can watch on TV, read in the media and Twitter. Them demonizing those who don’t think Left.
Then closing their bank accounts( already happening) denying them jobs/firing them from jobs ( already happening when employers look up your FaceBook/Twitter/other social media? Pretty soon big companies will get all this data from Google/FB/Twitter/Instagram etc and YOU WILL BE CONTROLLED
Social credit system like in China.
LikeLike
When Elon Musk tried to destroy a whistleblower Martin Tripp by smearing him–An anonymous caller had contacted the company to say Tripp was planning a mass shooting at the Gigafactory.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/features/2019-03-13/when-elon-musk-tried-to-destroy-tesla-whistleblower-martin-tripp
LikeLike
More:
Musk’s treatment of Tripp threatens to complicate this legal and regulatory mess. The security manager at the Gigafactory, an ex-military guy with a high-and-tight haircut named Sean Gouthro, has filed a whistleblower report with the SEC. Gouthro says Tesla’s security operation behaved unethically in its zeal to nail the leaker. Investigators, he claims, hacked into Tripp’s phone, had him followed, and misled police about the surveillance. Gouthro says that Tripp didn’t sabotage Tesla or hack anything and that Musk knew this and sought to damage his reputation by spreading misinformation.
A Tesla spokeswoman said in a statement that Gouthro’s allegations “are untrue and sensationalized,” but she didn’t comment on specifics. She pointed out that Gouthro never raised any concerns until he was fired for “poor performance.” Gouthro disputes this and says his performance reviews were mostly positive. He says he’s coming forward to let regulators and the public know what Tesla is capable of.
“They had the ability to do things I didn’t even know existed,” he says. “It scared the shit out of me.”
LikeLike
I am not an attorney, however, I would believe that any course of action would be determined by the type of contract between the employee and the media outlet.
LikeLike
Definition. At-will employment is generally described as follows: “any hiring is presumed to be ‘at will’; that is, the employer is free to discharge individuals ‘for good cause, or bad cause, or no cause at all,’ and the employee is equally free to quit, strike, or otherwise cease work.”
GA is an At Will employment state.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/At-will_employment#Definition
LikeLike
MaineCoon – so “At Will” also applies to people discriminated based on sex, race, religion, etc.?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
Donald Trump Retweet:
LikeLiked by 6 people
Your Father who left his severely injured wife for a rich beer heiress?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Nigella: Yeah, that’d be the one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You forgot the Keating Five and intentionally throwing the 2008 Presidential Election (I’m ashamed to admit I voted for him).
LikeLike
Oh, and savaging Sarah Palin (a far better candidate than he was) on his trip to Loserdom…..
LikeLike
Week #5 since AG confirmation:
Mr. Attorney General Barr,
Americans know the refrain “truth, justice, and the American way.” Truth and justice are integral to the American way. We ask that you remember the Americans who are counting on you to restore truth and justice, both alive and those who have died to secure the American way:
America is crying out for justice. How will history judge you? Will you restore justice in America? America is watching.
A verse to remember from John 3:20:
“For everyone who does wicked things hates the light and does not come to the light, lest his works should be exposed.”
LikeLiked by 6 people
SALUTE!
SEMPER FI!
SHALOM!
Day Is Done
…for some of you.
Well done soldiers, faithful and true to duty and nation!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Donald Trump Retweet:
LikeLiked by 3 people
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 2 people
So Fox apparently suspended Pirro for two weeks for speaking the truth. What I’m waiting to see is if Pirro’s co-workers at Fox like Hannity, Carlson and Ingraham will stick up for her or let her get run over in order to preserve their own careers? Will speak much to their character if they stay silent.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m betting they DO NOT comment, supporting Pirro.
To remain silent in the face of wrongdoing, is to be complicit.
LikeLike
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 3 people
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 3 people
Praise the GOD of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, the Holy One of Israel, if this is really true!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t know about anyone else, but that’s my GOD also.
So well stated.🛐⛪️🕍🛐
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Cisco.
LikeLiked by 1 person
About time. This woman has not assimilated to America and is trying to spew hate and divide people in this country (look at her history). She should not be representing any constituency in the United States Congress. The shame of all of this is Nancy Pelosi is now shown to be totally ineffective in her position. For shame, Ms. Pelosi.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s a very misleading headline, implying there is immediacy to the effort by use of the word “Remove.” The article clearly states that Dems are merely contemplating supporting another candidate when she runs for reelection.
FTA:
“Minnesota Democrats who are angry and offended at Rep. Ilhan Omar for her string of comments about Jews and Israel are reportedly considering squelching her next nomination and running a different candidate in her place.”
LikeLike
Can’t RECALL Senators, funny how we hear that in so many hearings. “Can’t recall, Senator!”
Anyway, no provision for voters recalling Senators, all the voters can do is vote them out the next time.
LikeLike
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 1 person
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 1 person
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 1 person
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 3 people
Excerpt from the article Brad Parscale tweeted:
There’s a reason why President Trump is becoming more popular in important Midwestern battleground states like Pennsylvania: Voters don’t want to lose the ongoing economic renaissance that is transforming their lives.
According to a recent opinion survey from The Wall Street Journal, the president “cumulatively leads a generic Democratic opponent, 46 percent to 40 percent,” in Pennsylvania, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin.
LikeLike
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 3 people
His work is done, and his misconduct will go unpunished.
LikeLike
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 3 people
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pelosi’s Kids
LikeLike
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 3 people
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 2 people
By not calling our President “President Trump” people like Tulsi Gabbard just show how disrespectful they are, which will win her no support with the people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One of our Treepers posted this yesterday. Tusli is on the list.
https://www.trevorloudon.com/2019/02/trevor-loudons-2019-list-of-socialists-and-communists-in-congress/
LikeLike
Good article! Thank you, WSB.
LikeLike
Fusion GPS demands to be paid:
This letter from Fusion GPS accounts receivable to Perkins Coie, the law firm that helped facilitate opposition research for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, found its way to American Greatness via a mysterious courier and may or may not be on the level. Let’s call it “fake but accurate.”
https://amgreatness.com/2019/03/17/exclusive-fusion-gps-demands-to-be-paid/
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
GM has become so dysfunctional that Barra, the union, the stock, the plants, and everything else should be liquidated and sold at auction…..so that someone with a clue could repurpose the assets towards something useful. Maybe it’d be a floor wax, or a dessert topping — but whatever is going on in that factory and that boardroom is less useful than either.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
It is Mr. President. And the only thing that matters besides stopping unchecked illegal immigration and migrant invasion, is prosecuting and bringing to justice those responsible.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
HA!
love me some Woods!
thank, citizen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh so funny! Too bad Hillary won’t be one of those.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
Maybe we could at least buy a t-shirt? Love the one that just says: Dobbs
https://liteimprints.com/collections/intellectual-froglegs
LikeLike
Joe Dan —
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let me guess… illegals … Or DACA
LikeLiked by 1 person
Their eyes all look dead.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All the above and…
These are the one’s that Pelosi and the Dem’s welcome as “newcomers” and should be given the right to vote.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The faces of “Dreamers” / s
LikeLike
President Trump saves thousands of lives–the murder rate is way down
https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2019/03/president-trump-saves-thousands-of-lives.php
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
TY for sharing this one, citizen!
LikeLike
Barron looks just like him in this picture
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good for you, Carter Page! And Brandon Straka, too, who sent out a tweet #IStandWithJudgeJeanine. Let’s flood the twitterverse and let them know this one tough lady is a Patriot speaking truth…not hate. There is a difference, Fox. I’ve said this once and I say it again – the repercussions of this extend way beyond one show on the weekend. I hope Fox understands this.
LikeLike
From Sunday 3 /17 …..Bill Bennett with Mark Levin re: President Trump.
pssssst I get the sense they believe he is VSG! ❤
Just a couple of lines that brought a smile to my face.
“He doesn’t genuflect to “them”
“He exposed the media”
M. Levin was skeptical until his late father told him—>
“Get off his back, listen to what he’s saying this man can do what he’s going [sic] to do we need somebody like this.”
Also, it was Bill Bennett’s sons that opened his eyes!!
btw…. Bill Bennett = very good looking sons! 😍 And check out that uniform! 😍 Semper Fi
I enjoyed the entire interview, but then, I have always liked the way Bill Bennett speaks, and his take on most matters.
They begin discussing the President @11:35 mark. iirc.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Melania genuinely seemed to be having a good time, today. It was a breath of fresh air.
God bless our wonderful FLOTUS.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike