March 17th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #787

☘️ Happy St. Patrick Day ☘️
It’s not luck….It’s God’s favor.
“From the fullness of his grace we have all received one blessing after another.”
—John 1:16
🦅 MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “How blessed is the man who does not walk in the counsel of the wicked,
Nor stand in the path of sinners, Nor sit in the seat of scoffers!
But his delight is in the law of the Lord, And in His law he meditates day and night.” 🌟
— Psalm 1:1-2
🙏 Pray:
— President Trump and his MAGA Team feel God’s blessings
— for Google to be punished for aiding China’s military while disregarding our U.S. Military
— May all corruption and deception of all illegal voting be exposed
— House Bill allowing illegal aliens to vote to fail in Senate
— House to fail, on March 26th, to over ride Pres. Trump’s first veto
— Senate vote on Green New Deal to fail
— our American WALL
— for our American border WALL builders’ protection, health, and safe equipments
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea–against invaders
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards, ICE, LEOs, USSS, border dogs-Staying alert on the job, protection and health
— Embrace God’s Blessings
🦅 “The sheriffs and men and women of law enforcement in this room and across this nation owe you a debt of gratitude for something that we’ve been waiting for—for decades.” This is what Sheriff Louderback said to President Trump on Friday, March 15th
“…..God Bless You, God Bless America……”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
It’s like this:
Bonitabaycane says:
March 15, 2019 at 8:43 pm
I feel the “tide turning.”
Dimm & Deep State Blues
I feel the tide a-turnin’
It’s rollin’ up the shore
We’re buried by the D.C. swamp
Can’t take it any more
With Dimms and Deep State traitors
The time keeps draggin’ on
But that tide’ll keep a-rollin’
Until the curse is gone
When we elected PTrump
I knew that truth had won
I thought that Dimm corruption
Would finally be done
But that insurance policy
With Mulehead’s evil gang
Kept squeezin’ all the Trump folks
Until one finally sang
All through the smoke and mirrors
And Russian fairy tales
There was no collusion proof
That policy just failed
It’s been a long time comin’
We’re yearnin’ to be free
But that tide’s a-rollin’ slowly
And that’s what tortures me
Our new Attorney General
Grabbed Mulehead by the throat
He limited the Witch Hunt
Put holes in their showboat
Weissman leaves ol’ Mulehead’s gang
With Nan and Schiff tongue-tied
And Nadless has no basis
They’re all drowned by the tide
We’ll expose that Dimm corruption
The Deep State lies and coup
Dimms and Deep State squeal and wail
Their cheatin’ days are through
In some dank federal prison
They’ll all be sent to stay
And I’ll let that Trump Train whistle
Blow my blues away
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 3 people
Barron Trump
The White House
1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20500
His 13th birthday is Wednesday 3/20 and a flood of Birthday cards would probably be appreciated.
From Sundance Twitter:
I pray it is starting….here in California
There are 180 DMV field offices in California…this will be interesting.
That’s Devin Nunes’ district. The bastards will probably use voter fraud to try to take him out.
Sec Mike Pompeo interview w/ Brian Kilmeade (20 min)
Rocky mountain high:
For complaints to Foxnews handling of Judge Jeanine. This the number they have listed for comments. 888-369-4762
I have been trying it but it’s been busy. Here are 2 email addresses also: Irena.Briganti@foxnews.com
Porter.Berry@foxnews.com
What happened l?
Kellyanne Conway on
Watters World
Judge Jeanine Pirro has been suspended…Tucker is filling in for her
Justice with Judge Jeanine 3/16/19 – Jeanine Pirro on Fox
News March 16, 2019
