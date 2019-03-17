March 17th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #787

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

33 Responses to March 17th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #787

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    March 17, 2019 at 12:20 am

    ☘️ Happy St. Patrick Day ☘️
    It’s not luck….It’s God’s favor.
    “From the fullness of his grace we have all received one blessing after another.”
    —John 1:16
    ———————————
    🦅 MAGA—KAG
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..

    🌟 “How blessed is the man who does not walk in the counsel of the wicked,
    Nor stand in the path of sinners, Nor sit in the seat of scoffers!
    But his delight is in the law of the Lord, And in His law he meditates day and night.” 🌟
    — Psalm 1:1-2
    ——————
    🙏 Pray:
    — President Trump and his MAGA Team feel God’s blessings
    — for Google to be punished for aiding China’s military while disregarding our U.S. Military
    — May all corruption and deception of all illegal voting be exposed
    — House Bill allowing illegal aliens to vote to fail in Senate
    — House to fail, on March 26th, to over ride Pres. Trump’s first veto
    — Senate vote on Green New Deal to fail
    — our American WALL
    — for our American border WALL builders’ protection, health, and safe equipments
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea–against invaders
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards, ICE, LEOs, USSS, border dogs-Staying alert on the job, protection and health
    — Embrace God’s Blessings
    —————————————————–
    🦅 “The sheriffs and men and women of law enforcement in this room and across this nation owe you a debt of gratitude for something that we’ve been waiting for—for decades.” This is what Sheriff Louderback said to President Trump on Friday, March 15th

    “…..God Bless You, God Bless America……”
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸

  4. citizen817 says:
    March 17, 2019 at 12:22 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    March 17, 2019 at 12:22 am

  7. bakocarl says:
    March 17, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Bonitabaycane says:
    March 15, 2019 at 8:43 pm
    I feel the “tide turning.”

    Dimm & Deep State Blues

    I feel the tide a-turnin’
    It’s rollin’ up the shore
    We’re buried by the D.C. swamp
    Can’t take it any more

    With Dimms and Deep State traitors
    The time keeps draggin’ on
    But that tide’ll keep a-rollin’
    Until the curse is gone

    When we elected PTrump
    I knew that truth had won
    I thought that Dimm corruption
    Would finally be done

    But that insurance policy
    With Mulehead’s evil gang
    Kept squeezin’ all the Trump folks
    Until one finally sang

    All through the smoke and mirrors
    And Russian fairy tales
    There was no collusion proof
    That policy just failed

    It’s been a long time comin’
    We’re yearnin’ to be free
    But that tide’s a-rollin’ slowly
    And that’s what tortures me

    Our new Attorney General
    Grabbed Mulehead by the throat
    He limited the Witch Hunt
    Put holes in their showboat

    Weissman leaves ol’ Mulehead’s gang
    With Nan and Schiff tongue-tied
    And Nadless has no basis
    They’re all drowned by the tide

    We’ll expose that Dimm corruption
    The Deep State lies and coup
    Dimms and Deep State squeal and wail
    Their cheatin’ days are through

    In some dank federal prison
    They’ll all be sent to stay
    And I’ll let that Trump Train whistle
    Blow my blues away

  8. citizen817 says:
    March 17, 2019 at 12:23 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    March 17, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  10. citizen817 says:
    March 17, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  11. citizen817 says:
    March 17, 2019 at 12:25 am

  12. citizen817 says:
    March 17, 2019 at 12:26 am

  13. citizen817 says:
    March 17, 2019 at 12:26 am

  14. citizen817 says:
    March 17, 2019 at 12:27 am

  15. citizen817 says:
    March 17, 2019 at 12:28 am

  16. MelH says:
    March 17, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Barron Trump
    The White House
    1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW
    Washington, DC 20500

    His 13th birthday is Wednesday 3/20 and a flood of Birthday cards would probably be appreciated.

  17. citizen817 says:
    March 17, 2019 at 12:28 am

  18. citizen817 says:
    March 17, 2019 at 12:29 am

  19. Grandma Covfefe says:
    March 17, 2019 at 12:29 am

    From Sundance Twitter:
    I pray it is starting….here in California

  20. citizen817 says:
    March 17, 2019 at 12:29 am

  21. citizen817 says:
    March 17, 2019 at 12:30 am

    Sec Mike Pompeo interview w/ Brian Kilmeade (20 min)

  22. citizen817 says:
    March 17, 2019 at 12:32 am

    Rocky mountain high:

  23. citizen817 says:
    March 17, 2019 at 12:33 am

  24. simplewins says:
    March 17, 2019 at 12:34 am

    For complaints to Foxnews handling of Judge Jeanine. This the number they have listed for comments. 888-369-4762
    I have been trying it but it’s been busy. Here are 2 email addresses also: Irena.Briganti@foxnews.com
    Porter.Berry@foxnews.com

  25. citizen817 says:
    March 17, 2019 at 12:39 am

    Kellyanne Conway on
    Watters World

  26. citizen817 says:
    March 17, 2019 at 12:44 am

  27. duchess01 says:
    March 17, 2019 at 12:49 am

    Judge Jeanine Pirro has been suspended…Tucker is filling in for her

    Justice with Judge Jeanine 3/16/19 – Jeanine Pirro on Fox
    News March 16, 2019

