March 16th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #786

Posted on March 16, 2019 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

40 Responses to March 16th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #786

  1. citizen817 says:
    March 16, 2019 at 12:21 am

  2. Grandma Covfefe says:
    March 16, 2019 at 12:21 am

    ☘️ Tomorrow (Sunday) is St. Patrick Day ☘️

    🦅 MAGA—KAG
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..

    🌟 “I sought the Lord, and he answered me;
    he delivered me from all my fears.” 🌟
    — Psalm 34:4
    ——————
    Praise: President Trump Vetoed House/Senate’s dangerous Bill–Party up this week-end
    Praise: AG Barr approving legally President Trump”s Nat’l Emergency over border
    ——————
    🙏 Pray:
    — for more of President Trump’s nominees to be confirmed
    — befuddle the ongoing chronic lying mouths of Opposition
    — expose more of Opposition’s lies, deceptions, dishonesty & fraud
    — for boomerang treatments on Dems/RINOs…Jethro Gibbs-style.
    — House Bill allowing illegal aliens to vote to fail in Senate
    — House to fail, on March 26th, to over ride Pres. Trump’s first veto
    — Senate vote on Green New Deal to fail
    — our American WALL
    — for our American border WALL builders’ protection, health, and safe equipments
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea–against invaders
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards, ICE, LEOs, USSS, border dogs-Staying alert on the job, protection and health
    — Stay The Course
    —————————————————–
    🦅 “To ensure the safety and security of all Americans, I will be signing and issuing a formal veto of this reckless resolution and that’s what it was…..” (March 15, 2019)
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸

  3. citizen817 says:
    March 16, 2019 at 12:21 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    March 16, 2019 at 12:22 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    March 16, 2019 at 12:22 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    March 16, 2019 at 12:23 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    March 16, 2019 at 12:23 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    March 16, 2019 at 12:23 am

  9. trapper says:
    March 16, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Bernie Sanders hit himself in the head with the shower door, requiring 7 stitches. I expect to see him soon in an ad for those walk-in bathtubs.

    Jane Sanders: “Bernie kept hitting himself in the head with the shower door. That’s when we knew it was time for a Safe Step walk-in tub …”

    Old age. It comes for us all. And it’s got Bernie by the short hairs. Help. I’ve fallen and I can’t get up.

  11. citizen817 says:
    March 16, 2019 at 12:24 am

  12. Grandma Covfefe says:
    March 16, 2019 at 12:25 am

    From Sundance Twitter:

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      March 16, 2019 at 12:28 am

      After reading this twitter from Sundacnce, I got so annoyed at these endless lying that this song kept going around my head all day. Thought y’all get a chuckle from it..or improve it…..lol

      —Old MacClinton—

      Old MacClinton had a plan
      E-I-E-I-O
      And in her plan she had liars
      E-I-E-I-O
      With a lyin’, lyin’ here
      And a lyin’, lyin’ there
      Here a lyin’, there a lyin’
      Everywhere alyin’, lyin’
      Old MacClinton had a plan
      E-I-E-I-O

      (scheme-Cheater-cheatin’)
      (plot-assassins-stab)
      (ploy-dummies-“Duh’)

    • WSB says:
      March 16, 2019 at 12:59 am

      Conspiracy.

  13. citizen817 says:
    March 16, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Last Refuge Retweet

  14. Carson Napier says:
    March 16, 2019 at 12:29 am

    Any bets on how long it will be before Robert Francis “I’d like to run over kids and will someone scrub my #####” O’Rourke will drop out ?

  15. Alison says:
    March 16, 2019 at 12:29 am

    Just a quick note to PatrickHenryCensored … although we’re no longer on branches at the Treehouse, many of us are thinking of you, praying for you, and lifted up by your courage and grace during your illness.

    Sylvia says hi 😊 As do we all. 💖💖

    God Bless you.

  16. agentcommonsense says:
    March 16, 2019 at 12:30 am

    Rand Paul is being eviscerated on his facebook page for being a rhino traitor .. Almost 8k comments .. Glad to see it
    https://www.facebook.com/SenatorRandPaul/

  17. citizen817 says:
    March 16, 2019 at 12:35 am

  18. citizen817 says:
    March 16, 2019 at 12:46 am

  20. citizen817 says:
    March 16, 2019 at 12:50 am

  21. Joemama says:
    March 16, 2019 at 12:51 am

    The massacre of muslims in New Zealand is a false flag perpetrated by the C_A & the five eyes.

    The whole thing was orchestrated to take the media narrative off of the democrats/uniparty and try to make the religion of hate, i.e. islam, the victim.

    • joeknuckles says:
      March 16, 2019 at 1:02 am

      When Muslims attack, we are told to “stand with them” to “avoid the backlash”. We are also told to evaluate what we must have done wrong to anger them.

      When Muslims are attacked, they blame all of us and threaten revenge. There is no tolerance, understanding or self-evaluation from their side.

  22. citizen817 says:
    March 16, 2019 at 12:52 am

  23. Troublemaker10 says:
    March 16, 2019 at 1:12 am

