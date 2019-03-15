March 15th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #785

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
🦅 MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “The righteous person may have many troubles,
but the Lord delivers him from them all.” 🌟
— Psalm 34:19
——————
🙏 Pray:
— for more of President Trump’s nominees to be confirmed
— AG Barr to do the right thing soon
— MAGA judges to stand firm on fair and just rulings
— expose more lies, deceptions, dishonesty & fraud
— for boomerang treatments on Dems/RINOs…Jethro Gibbs-style.
— House Bill allowing illegal aliens to vote to fail in Senate
— Senate vote on Green New Deal to fail
— our American WALL
— for our American border WALL builders’ protection, health, and safe equipments
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea–against invaders
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards, ICE, LEOs, USSS, border dogs-Staying alert on the job, protection and health
— Stay The Course
—————————————————–
🦅 “Never give in. Never give up. Never back down….and….Never ever stop dreaming.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 9 people
When President Trump vetos the House Bill blocking the Nat’l Emergency.,,,.
…..throw a Veto Party. It’s never been done!
Might as well make lemonade from lemons.
I love lemonade and I now love Veto Parties.
Steaks with catsup, two scoops of Covfefe Ice cream, a slice of Chocolate cake and a glass of cool lemonade made from American grown lemons. Yumyum
And plenty of popcorn.
🎈 🥩 🍦 🎂 🍋 🍿 🎈
😊
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sounds great to me Grandma !
Veto over evil !
Let’s party !
LikeLiked by 1 person
love it!
LikeLike
Praying !
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
??? whose in charge over in UK?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
They should be scared to death. What Mueller has shown them is that he has no honor or hesitation to take down anyone, by any means necessary, to protect himself. Both he and Weissmann should be in jail. There are good FBI agents and they understand how this works. Unless and until the corruption at the top is stopped, not one of them will come forward. I don’t blame them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Grenell is a controversial figure in his host country — warning the German government against pursuing a gas pipeline to Russia, using Chinese technology and business contracts with Iran.”
This is why he’s there. To implement Trump’s foreign policies. I’m sure there are lots of folks that are not entirely “on board” with Grennell’s behavior, and would rather he “not be there”.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
TRUMP BREAKING NEWS 3/14/19 | Sean Hannity March 14, 2019 Start at 6:10
LikeLiked by 2 people
Heather Mac Donald is right, of course. But if colleges and universities returned to a merit-based admissions standard that treated each student equally, they would immediately be called racist because their “diversity admissions” who generally have much lower grades than other students wouldn’t be able to get in. Sadly, this is unlikely to happen because schools have long ago adopted the belief that minority students’ under-performance in both public school and higher education is not their fault but is, instead, the fault of the schools and teachers for failing to “reach” them.
LikeLike
The damning proof of innocence that FBI likely withheld in Russian probe
BY JOHN SOLOMON, OPINION CONTRIBUTOR
https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/434054-the-damning-proof-of-innocence-that-fbi-likely-withheld-in-russian-probe
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is really very simple. They all thought she couldn’t lose. They all also know what a vindictive b1tch she is. So all of them, all of them, did everything they could to be sure she would win thus assuring their careers. It didn’t work out that way. So then the CYA started and it’s been that way ever since.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Baker and his entire cabal of co-conspirators appear to be judicially untouchable. Barr won’t let it happen.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Be Sure to check out President Trump’s tweets…someone (Brian Krassenstein @ krassenstein) is stalking him. Wonder how much they are payin this one?
Mar 13
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well then, no reason to waste the extra resources keeping the cons on death row is there? The wasted money was one of Gov Newsom’s reasons. So why are these killers still confined on the safe and comparatively comfy death row? They should be going to gen pop, so they can mix with all the other injustly convicted prisoners.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Steele wouldn’t give hard copy for Kramer to take back to U.S. , felt he didn’t think it was good docs traveled from London to U.S. Steele told Kramer to get them from Simpson when he got back. (I think it is odd, how did Simpson get copies. Either they travel via person, or electronically. Did Steele write them, or were they written here? )
So when Kramer gets back , next day he sees Simpson. Gets two copies of dossier . One unredacted and one partially redacted. What was purpose?
19· · · Q.· I think you said that at that meeting Mr. Simpson
20· ·gave you a copy of the documents; is that correct?
21· · · A.· Correct
.22· · · Q.· Did he give you both versions at that meeting?
23· · · A.· Yes, he did
.24· · · Q.· Did he explain to you why he was giving you two
25· ·versions of the documents?
1.· A- He said that one had more things blacked out than
·2· ·the other.· It wasn’t entirely clear to me why there·
3· ·were two versions of this, so but I took both versions.
He had similar answer on cross exam. Kramer was handing out copies like candy. Sounds like he gave everyone unredacted version. It was just a matter of time that someone was going to get trigger finger .
Nuland comes up too. (though they spell Newland). Kramer indicates he knows no one in FBI. Find that hard to believe when you read his whole deposition. Will be interesting to get Steele’s words.
LikeLike
Another major cover up in the works at DOJ to help Feinstein.
A former Senate aide charged with doxxing Republican senators and extorting a witness comes from an elite family with ties to Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee.
Prosecutors signaled Tuesday that they might give the aide, Jackson Cosko, a plea deal that would prevent the facts of the case from ever being learned publicly.
https://dailycaller.com/2019/03/14/kavanaugh-doxx-feinstein-doj/
LikeLiked by 1 person
@ Streak264
Yep. Another example of the two tiered justice system, especially for a DemoCommunist
LikeLiked by 4 people
Here’s a perfect example of how a liberal minds operates. I was at my favorite restuarant tonight (owners are conservatives, have Fox Business on the TV’s) and one guy sitting with his wife said to her during Trish Regan’s show when they were discussing the 6 American hostages in Venezuala, “I’m not sure I believe this about the hostages, all the shows I watch never mention anything about this”. I almost blurted out “and what does that say about the shows you watch?”.
This is like the former NYT editor who said when Nixon won “I don’t how he won, nobody I know voted for him”. The left lives in a bubble that protects them from reality.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
SOCIALISM LURES THE YOUNG WITH FALSE PROMISES
Donald Trump recently stated that “seductive” socialism would send the country ‘down the tubes’ in a decade or less. He’s right, but many young people aren’t listening.
https://grrrgraphics.com/the-siren-song-of-socialism/
Opposing socialism is not sexist or racist. No matter who promotes it, socialism always leads to suffering and death. It’s not a pretty sight.
#SocialismKills
—Ben Garrison
LikeLiked by 1 person
Citizen I’m not to be mean or anything but has it occurred to you that many at this site use twitter and follow all of Trumps tweets too? My grip is I had to slide my scroll tab about 15 to 20 times on my iPhone to get past your twitter retweets on this “comment” page and I’m hear to read Sundance and folks comments. Please stop it as its unbearable for me. I follow all of Trumps twitters and don’t have to read them twice. Thx
LikeLike
Question: If, God forbid, Robert Francis O’Rourke is ever elected President Of The United States, does he get a Nobel Peace Prize on day 33, too?
LikeLike
Where is a time machine when you need one?!
LikeLike
Workin’ on it. Will add you to the mailing list…
LikeLike
Oh, here we go… The murder in New Zealand says he admired trump….That’s all the President needs right now…
LikeLike
I haven’t posted or read here with regularity in months…but here you are with your usual bullchit.
LikeLike
What? My usual BS? What’s BS about that… Just saying the stupid media is running with this from his manifesto.The President has enough on his plate.. He doesn’t need this c**p
LikeLike
ookkaaay chicken little. Try some self-awareness. This doesn’t put anything else “on the President’s plate”. It’s a dude from another country, killing people in another country. He’ll be like, that’s awful, and move one.
LikeLike
If you watch the full video ( if you can)
This man was a professional. Yet he had silly memes and hashtags taped on his AR.
On the way in his car he had that meme song about bob playing
He was connecting himself to memers
But he was not nervous at all. Very smooth transition from gun to gun and reloading. Very confident. Highly trained.
Yet had all this meme innuendo going on to implicate his connection to a certain group of PT supporters.
Hmmm
LikeLike
LikeLike
we can help our president by not funding at least 3 of listed companies who support open borders, drugs, diseases, crime and gangs and gave $ against americans, facebook gave $12,620,000 go to gab, amazon gave $14,400,000 go to walmart or company directly,and BC/BS and AT&T who also gave and go to other providers
LikeLike