Friday March 15th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Once after being impressed while watching a cat jump from the kitchen floor to the Top of the fridge…and land on its Back Feet (!) on Top…a Veterinarian told me that for any given muscle a cat has in common w/man (most), that the specific cat muscle is 7x stronger than the same muscle in man.
Certainly the kitties are impressive.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good Morning Treepers..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Crossthread42 , Top of the Day to You !
Cosmos .. My Favorite Flower !
Happy Friday 😊
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Shooting in two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, this afternoon, Friday, 15th March, less than four hours ago.
https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/111313238/shooting-at-christchurch-mosque
LikeLiked by 1 person
Local Muslim mouthpiece is claiming to CNNI “Dozens of people have been killed…” AP is reporting 6 dead and more than 20 wounded in the attacks. Wacko shooter is a Serbian national socialist angry with the “Islamification of Europe” (and probably losing the war in Yugoslavia back when the Clinton Administration sided with BinLaden’s northern branch in Sarajevo and Kosovo.)
LikeLike
This was so cute of a baby river otter who was orphaned
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow ! Who is That guy ??? ….. Ahem … I mean , What an Adorable Baby Otter 😊
Good post , Blue !
LikeLike
Repentance and Salvation
“What do sorrow and repentance have to do with salvation, and why would anyone repent of being saved? (II Cor. 7:10).”
“For godly sorrow worketh repentance to salvation not to be repented of…” (II Cor. 7:10).
There are different kinds of salvation in Scripture. Paul spoke about the salvation of our souls (Eph. 2:8,9), but he also spoke about his physical salvation from prison (Phil. 1:19 cf. Ex. 14:13). Additionally, he advised Timothy that if he would continue in Pauline doctrine he would “save” himself from the misery that always comes from not continuing in Pauline doctrine! (I Tim. 4:16). There is also the salvation from despair that the hope of the Rapture gives (Rom. 8:23,24), and the Rapture itself is called a salvation (Rom. 13:11).
The salvation in our text is yet another kind. In the context, Paul says he made the Corinthians sorry “with a letter” (II Cor. 7:8), i.e., his first epistle to them, in which he rebuked them for not disciplining the man living in fornication (I Cor. 5). They then “sorrowed to repentance” about this (II Cor. 8:9). The word repentance means to have a change of mind, and they changed their mind about allowing the fornicator to continue in their midst. This “saved” them from the dangerous leavening effect that his presence would otherwise have among them, and so their godly sorrow worked repentance to salvation, a salvation Paul assured them they would not regret or repent of later.
It also worked another kind of salvation among them, one similar to the salvation Paul references in I Corinthians 5:5, where he speaks about the fornicator and tells them,
“To deliver such an one unto Satan for the destruction of the flesh, that the spirit may be saved in the day of the Lord.”
In context, we know that delivering the man to Satan meant putting him out of the assembly (v. 2,13). Letting him wallow in sin might destroy his flesh, but it would bring him back to the Lord, and “save” him from a loss of rewards at the Judgment Seat (I Cor. 3:15). The Corinthians would likewise be saved from such loss by their obedience to Paul’s instructions. Their sorrow worked this kind of repentance to salvation as well, another salvation they would not regret, of course, for no one at the Judgment Seat will ever repent of having done the right thing.
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/repentance-and-salvation/
LikeLiked by 1 person
2Corinthians 7:10 For godly sorrow worketh repentance to salvation not to be repented of: but the sorrow of the world worketh death.
Ephesians 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:
9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.
Philippians 1:19 For I know that this shall turn to my salvation through your prayer, and the supply of the Spirit of Jesus Christ,
Exodus 14:13 And Moses said unto the people, Fear ye not, stand still, and see the salvation of the LORD, which he will shew to you to day: for the Egyptians whom ye have seen to day, ye shall see them again no more for ever.
1 Timothy 4:16 Take heed unto thyself, and unto the doctrine; continue in them: for in doing this thou shalt both save thyself, and them that hear thee.
Romans 8:23 And not only they, but ourselves also, which have the firstfruits of the Spirit, even we ourselves groan within ourselves, waiting for the adoption, to wit, the redemption of our body.
24 For we are saved by hope: but hope that is seen is not hope: for what a man seeth, why doth he yet hope for?
Romans 13:11 And that, knowing the time, that now it is high time to awake out of sleep: for now is our salvation nearer than when we believed.
2 Corinthians 7:8 For though I made you sorry with a letter, I do not repent, though I did repent: for I perceive that the same epistle hath made you sorry, though it were but for a season.
2 Corinthians 8:9 For ye know the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, that, though he was rich, yet for your sakes he became poor, that ye through his poverty might be rich.
1 Corinthians 5:5 To deliver such an one unto Satan for the destruction of the flesh, that the spirit may be saved in the day of the Lord Jesus.
1 Corinthians 5:2 And ye are puffed up, and have not rather mourned, that he that hath done this deed might be taken away from among you.
1 Corinthians 5:13 But them that are without God judgeth. Therefore put away from among yourselves that wicked person.
1Corinthians 3:15 If any man’s work shall be burned, he shall suffer loss: but he himself shall be saved; yet so as by fire.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Golden retriever wants to “friend” Gold Fish. Also cute. I don’t think the fish was too thrilled since it kept hiding.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Here we are… The Ides of March… Early on, it was Roman tax day… We added a month to that… More time to find loopholes… Then, in 44 BC, it became famous for the day Julius Caesar was assassinated… Betrayed… “Et tu, Brute?”… Yesterday we saw Republicans betray the president… Sadly, there is more betrayal to come… Mueller report today? Would be fitting. A government that has pledged to protect the people betrays the people… Let’s find a way to help President Trump prevail over the multiple forces against him… Peace.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Late at night, listening to “Music ‘Til Dawn” . . . As radio programming went it was a throwback to the classic days of the medium. For a few hours every night—-as long as I could stay awake since it was a school night—I’d be transported back to an era of big bands and girl singers like Dinah Shore . . .
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m new to CTH but have been very much intrigued by Sundance’s sharp analytical mind. His insights are extremely valuable to anyone seeking analysis that unwinds all the tangled threads and lays them out in a logical, organized manner resulting in not only great information but predictive value that goes far beyond just the knowledge imparted.
That said, without naming names I encountered a relatively mild but pointed bit of racism here very recently — someone referring to Elaine Chao as a “slanty-eyed mole for the uniparty.” The comment got three upvotes and two positive responses (one of whom did both, so four separate approving individuals, five if you include the OP). I called out the racism and was told by the OP that “slanty-eyed” was merely an accurate physical description, nothing more, which is pathetically weak even as lame excuses go.
I got one upvote for each of two responses to the OP, both from the same individual. Someone else (not one of the upvoters or positive responders previously mentioned) then commented to the OP not to worry because racism is “thrown around so much these days people don’t even know what it is anymore” and that I was alleging “racism by innuendo.” As a politically active conservative I understand that as a general proposition because it does indeed occur with regularity, but clearly it doesn’t apply to direct usage of the “slanty-eyed” slur — there’s no “innuendo” about that.
So six approvers of the “slanty-eyed” slur against two in opposition. Admittedly a small and isolated sample, but also heavily weighted three-to-one in favor of the slur.
Thoughts?
LikeLike
Link to the offending post would be most helpful. It’s not difficult to do, but hopefully it has already been deleted. The mods can’t be everywhere all the time. It’s an open forum and new people flow in and out constantly; not all with good intentions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not really about retribution; as I said the slur was relatively mild. What I found more disturbing was the ratio of six approving the slur against two disapproving — that’s what I’m seeking comment on. (By the way, the post was still up at the time of my posting here a few minutes ago.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Concern noted.. (Before you might get all SJW in here).. There’s NO Racism here in the Treehouse, (except against Islam & Muslims) And neither of those are a “race”.. Just Folks Whom want too tear down our Values & Civilization..
Oh BTW I like “slanted-eyed” Women’s , Asians, I think they are sexy.. 😉
If a Man is Bald.. Well, if the shoe fits..
A White guy is called “round-eyes” Well, we are.
A person of color is called “black”, well, apt description..
A person is Fat, well, if they are…
This is where the SJW’s want too take us..
NO Physical description(s) for fear of “offending” someone..
Makes LEO(s) jobs, harder to do Policework.
As well as a “slippery Slope”, into where We are today..
I’m a Old, one-armed White guy, whom is maybe a “slob”..
Again, a apt descriptor..
LikeLike
There’s a term: “Smile when you say that.” Which is what you’re doing (sort of, I guess). The OP I mentioned most definitely wasn’t. Big difference.
LikeLike
“So six approvers of the “slanty-eyed” slur against two in opposition. Admittedly a small and isolated sample, but also heavily weighted three-to-one in favor of the slur. Thoughts?”
Titus 3:1 ¶ Put them in mind to be subject to principalities and powers, to obey magistrates, to be ready to every good work,
2 TO SPEAK EVIL OF NO MAN, to be no brawlers, but gentle, shewing all meekness unto all men.
3 For we ourselves also were sometimes foolish, disobedient, deceived, serving divers lusts and pleasures, living in malice and envy, hateful, and hating one another.
4 But after that the kindness and love of God our Saviour toward man appeared,
5 Not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to his mercy he saved us, by the washing of regeneration, and renewing of the Holy Ghost;
6 Which he shed on us abundantly through Jesus Christ our Saviour;
7 That being justified by his grace, we should be made heirs according to the hope of eternal life.
8 This is a faithful saying, and these things I will that thou affirm constantly, that they which have believed in God might be careful to maintain good works. These things are good and profitable unto men.
LikeLiked by 1 person
AcTS 17:24 God that made the world and all things therein, seeing that he is Lord of heaven and earth, dwelleth not in temples made with hands;
25 Neither is worshipped with men’s hands, as though he needed any thing, seeing he giveth to all life, and breath, and all things;
26 And HATH MADE OF ONE BLOOD ALL NATIONS OF MEN for to dwell on all the face of the earth, and hath determined the times before appointed, and the bounds of their habitation;
27 That they should seek the Lord, if haply they might feel after him, and find him, though he be not far from every one of us:
28 For in him we live, and move, and have our being; as certain also of your own poets have said, For we are also his offspring.
29 Forasmuch then as we are the offspring of God, we ought not to think that the Godhead is like unto gold, or silver, or stone, graven by art and man’s device.
30 And the times of this ignorance God winked at; but now commandeth all men every where to repent:
31 Because he hath appointed a day, in the which he will judge the world in righteousness by that man whom he hath ordained; whereof he hath given assurance unto all men, in that he hath raised him from the dead.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Welcome csmats… You’ve already shown up as an excellent addition to the CTH community… I’ve been here a short time and I’ve found the vast majority of the CTH contributors to be solid, respectful, thoughtful folks who are patriots without a racist bone in their bodies. Most, I believe, scroll through the hundreds (thousands when you consider all the threads) of comments without liking or commenting… just reading and learning.
My suggestion is not to read too much into a single set of comments or reactions… The ‘Treeper’ community is not perfect and I am troubled by some comments also. But my unscientific assessment is that those troubling comments are 90% are thoughtful, insightful and funny. I’d put the CTH commenters up against any site on the net… I often think that some of them should have their own sites…. Roll with it for a while and I think you will find CTH to be (mostly) a welcoming, informative and enjoyable forum. I look forward to reading your comments.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Correction: I used characters that don’t work in WordPress… It should say: “But my unscientific assessment is that those troubling comments are less than 10% of those posted which means that more than 90% are thoughtful, insightful and funny.” Sorry.
LikeLike
Thanks for your thoughts, livefreeordieguy. As you say, the bad comments are few and far between but I was a bit disturbed at the support this one got. In any case, I’m sticking around because Sundance is well worth it just on his own but, again as you say, there are other commenters that add additional layers of smart on top of Sundance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re very welcome, csmats… I understand and respect your concern and I’m guessing others do as well… But you are 100% right that Sundance’s analyses are well worth popping in for regularly — and I’m confident you’ll enjoy the thoughtful analysis and banter of the community as well… Glad to have you aboard.
LikeLike
Stray pug transformed by good care, and love. Pug has a great attitude.
Pugs are great little dogs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Another day, another gruesome terror attack.
I don’t think there’s a ( one) cause. It’s drugs, it’s mental illness, It’s social media, It’s evil.
I don’t see how we can stop this kinda of evil from happening. It won’t stop and is becoming way too commum for my taste.
To make matters worse, we ( society) lost the ability to care about each other.
The blame game and politics has already started. It’s sickening.
Yesterday was a school in Brazil, today a Mosque.
Tomorrow????
God help us!
LikeLike