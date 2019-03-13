Wednesday March 13th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
I do not know the year this was constructed. The point, the time period must be considered Antiquity. The motivating reason to gather and assemble the materials for such a structure would require no small amount of concerted effort.
So very precious.
Cute little kitty. Take it home and keep it in your house. 😉
Eccentric German with one heck uv’a toy.
Miles And Miles Of Scripture
How much, I wonder, do the Christian parents among our readers show their children their love for the Word, and for Christ, and for the souls for whom He died?
For many years I worked with my father, first full-time, then part-time, as a city missionary in Paterson, N.J. All during these first years dad and I walked to work together each morning — a little over a mile.
Do you know how we invariably occupied ourselves on the way? By quoting Scripture passages on some particular subject. One morning we would quote as many passages as we could on the deity of Christ, another on His death or resurrection; others on His love, power, grace, or other attributes and characteristics. Sometimes, for days or weeks on end dad would use these morning walks to ply me with questions such as: “What Scriptures would you use to deal with a blaspheming unbeliever?” or “a self-righteous person” or “one who rejects Christ on intellectual grounds?”
In this way we covered “miles and miles” of Scripture, as it were, and this in addition to Scripture reading before every meal at home, and again before we retired for the night. And all this again in addition to the oral and written Bible teaching of many of the great Bible expositors of that day, whose teachings we studied with deepest interest.
What a precious heritage! We wish that more of our Christian young people today were as well off. Parents: it’s strictly up to you. What are your priorities? What are you willing to pay — in terms of pleasure, ease or financial “success”? Do you set an example to your children — and others — by really putting God first?
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/miles-and-miles-of-scripture/
Acts 17:11 These were more noble than those in Thessalonica, in that they received the word with all readiness of mind, and searched the scriptures daily, whether those things were so.
Romans 12:1 I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service.
2 And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.
Ephesians 4:23 And be renewed in the spirit of your mind;
1 Thessalonians 2:13 For this cause also thank we God without ceasing, because, when ye received the word of God which ye heard of us, ye received it not as the word of men, but as it is in truth, the word of God, which effectually worketh also in you that believe.
1 Timothy 4:13 Till I come, give attendance to reading, to exhortation, to doctrine.
2 Timothy 3:15 And that from a child thou hast known the holy scriptures, which are able to make thee wise unto salvation through faith which is in Christ Jesus.
Linda Ronstadt with Nelson Riddle. I especially like this piece for it’s guitar accompament. Nelson always know just when to throw in some tasty guitar riffs. If you listen you can hear a little Rosemary Clooney and Dinah Shore in Linda’s phrasing. She learned from the best.
Admissions testing is basically a huge con-game. The whole process is rigged from start to finish. Affirmative Action admits poorly prepared students who then declare their “elite” university to be “racist” because they can’t handle the tough coursework. The uni then responds by dumbing down its courses. If you attended college or university even a decade ago, you wouldn’t recognize the way things are now. Higher ed. in America is a very expensive joke. Two years at a community college followed by two years at a decent state university will provide an education the equal of anything being taught at “elite” universities.
Verse of the Day from Biblegateway.com
And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.
Romans 8:28 NIV
HOUSTON (Reuters) – Venezuelan congress head Juan Guaido is preparing a groundbreaking reversal of late President Hugo Chavez’s energy industry nationalization, allowing private companies a bigger role in its oilfields and shrinking state-run PDVSA, according to opposition advisers and a draft seen by Reuters.
