Possible #11 – Texas Media Reporting Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke is Running for President…

A local news station, KTSM El Paso Texas, is reporting that Robert Francis O’Rourke will announce tomorrow he is officially running for President.

If accurate, Beto O’Rourke would be the eleventh official candidate.

While Robert Francis was expected to join the race (just not yet), and he is Obama’s likely pick for support, the timing is off and interesting. First the article:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Beto O’Rourke is running for President of the United States. The former El Paso Congressman will make the announcement on Thursday morning, but he confirmed via text to KTSM Wednesday afternoon that he is seeking the Democratic nomination.

“I’m really proud of what El Paso did and what El Paso represents,” O’Rourke said in the text. “It’s a big part of why I’m running. This city is the best example of this country at its best.” Speculation on whether he would run for president has been discussed since his Senate loss to Ted Cruz in November. An appearance with Oprah and a February showdown in El Paso with President Donald Trump only added to the discussion. (read more)

Two white Irishmen, Robert Francis O’Rourke and Joe Biden, are being heavily emphasized as possible entrants into the growing DNC field. However, something about the timing of this one doesn’t pass the sniff test; and doesn’t fit the rules, customs and by-laws of the professional DNC club.

Recently Nancy Pelosi announced she was dropping her ‘impeachment plan’, which is about as genuine a proclamation as my intention to stick forks in my eyes tomorrow. However, with something happening behind the club’s curtain, the false narrative of a dropped impeachment might also have something to do with the timing here.

Tomorrow, March 14th, 2019, at the same time as this “Beto” fest, the transcription of the deposition of Trump Dossier co-author Christopher Steele is scheduled to be released. Beto could represent the familiar ¹’bathtub principle’…. flood the news-cycle to bury a politically explosive opposition lede story.

[¹Bathtub Principle metaphor: is when a renter intentionally overflows the bathtub to hide damage from the fact they broke a 50 gallon fish tank from the landlord.]

The chosen-one would generally come into play immediately after the democrats have set down a larger trumpeted baseline. The chosen-one rollout would be designed to flow from the baseline narrative. This Beto timing is off script…

The Democrats rarely, if ever, go off script.

