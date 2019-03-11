March 11th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #781

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
We honor you, President Trump, for what you are doing for WeThePeople. Thank You!!
🦅 MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “I have set the Lord always before me; because he is at my right hand, I shall not be shaken.” 🌟
— Psalm 16:8
Praise: Donald J. Trump is President of the United States of America
🙏 Pray:
— for extra protection for President Trump as he takes down Deep State’s agents
— for more of President Trump’s nominees to be confirmed
— AG Barr to do the right thing soon
— shut down Dems’ obstructions
— expose Fake Media as Agent of Evil
— House Bill allowing illegal aliens to vote to fail in Senate
— House bill blocking Nat’l Emerg to fail in Senate (they vote by/on March 14?)
— our American WALL to continue to move along and up, up, up
— for our American border WALL builders’ protection, health, and safe equipments
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea–against invaders
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards, ICE, LEOs, USSS, border dogs-Staying alert on the job, protection and health
— for the unborn babies safe journey to this life
— Drain the Swamp
🦅 “To every veteran, I want you to know that you have an entire nation of more than 300 million people behind you.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
“And they devoted themselves to the apostles’ teaching and the fellowship, to the breaking of bread and the prayers.” —Acts 2:42
If a Democrat didn’t say it I wouldn’t believe it.
Because both the DOJ and FBI are corrupt to the bone. But, of course, you already know that. Sir Barr was suppose to come ridding in on his white stead, but I think he fell off his horse.
I feel that immigration and border security should be one of the top issues in his re-election campaign. Everyone, Democrats included, know that unfettered illegals streaming over the border and getting benefits is crazy.
Exploding heads everywhere.
I don’t know if this is a newer updated version or not, but it is something to pray for, too, that they get neutralized 100% soon.
THE SEARCHERS
Mueller’s $30 million investigation is winding down.
He has found no evidence of Trump collusion with Russia because there never was such evidence.
The dossier purchased by Hillary Clinton was a mirage created by anti-Trumpers so that the corrupt Deep State could investigate and hopefully dig up enough dirt to impeach a lawfully elected president. They failed. Instead, we see a continuing and treasonous coup by the swamp forces.
The ‘Russian Collusion’ narrative will now be replaced with a new investigation. The Deep State is switching to ‘Trump obstructed justice.’ It’s another way to harass a president who isn’t on their same globalist page.
It’s time for Trump to turn up the heat and shine the light on the corruption within Obama’s DOJ and FBI. It’s time to release the FISA docs, which will reveal criminal wrong doing by the Deep State.
It’s time to start going after crooked Hillary, too.
Lock them up!
—Ben Garrison
RBG was apparently found alive, so I guess we can take her picture off all those milk cartons and but Barr’s on.
Manafort cheated the US government out of six million dollars and deserves to be punished.
Obama cheated the US taxpayers out of 150 billion dollars and gave it to our worst enemy.
What should Obama’s punishment be?
By my calculation, it should be 25,000 times the 4 years Manafort got, which is 100,000 years.
That sounds about right.
