The First Sunday of Lent 2019

GospelLK 4:1-13
Filled with the Holy Spirit, Jesus returned from the Jordan
and was led by the Spirit into the desert for forty days,
to be tempted by the devil.
He ate nothing during those days,
and when they were over he was hungry.
The devil said to him,
“If you are the Son of God,
command this stone to become bread.”
Jesus answered him,
“It is written, One does not live on bread alone.”
Then he took him up and showed him
all the kingdoms of the world in a single instant.
The devil said to him,
“I shall give to you all this power and glory;
for it has been handed over to me,
and I may give it to whomever I wish.
All this will be yours, if you worship me.”
Jesus said to him in reply,
“It is written:
You shall worship the Lord, your God,
and him alone shall you serve.”
Then he led him to Jerusalem,
made him stand on the parapet of the temple, and said to him,
“If you are the Son of God,
throw yourself down from here, for it is written:
He will command his angels concerning you, to guard you,
and:
With their hands they will support you,
lest you dash your foot against a stone.”
Jesus said to him in reply,
“It also says,
You shall not put the Lord, your God, to the test.”
When the devil had finished every temptation,
he departed from him for a time.
During our vacation in Israel and the Palestinian Territories, we toured Jericho. We had engaged a private tour guide who also took us to the Monastery of the Temptation. Our guide was an elderly Muslim who could have been Omar Sharif’s twin brother. All dressed in shirt and tie, dark trousers, and a very nice wide-brimmed hat, he had a huge smile and a very engaging manner. He beamed.
Before we got to the monastery, he spoke about the temptations of Christ. Regarding the stone/bread temptation he said “Why is this important? This rebuke to the Devil confirms that we are humans, not animals. Animals live to eat. Humans eat to live. And the only thing humans need to eat in order to live truly is the Word of God.”
Best 10-second Christian sermon ever. From a Muslim.
Oh, and near the ruins of the Jericho fortress,he sang The Jericho Song in a booming tenor voice. Here’s a nice version of that: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gPZuWzZvoYQ
Will never forget this.
