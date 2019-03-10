Sunday March 10th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
WALLOWA LAKE, OREGON
WOW 😮👍❤️
Gorgeous ‼️
These people are seriously disturbed… NUTS!
You’re Welcome!
Like many Americans, I used to spend Sunday evenings watching 60 Minutes. My favorite part came near the end of each week’s show, when Andy Rooney would voice his complaints and opinions about things. Since his complaints were often aimed at new things, I figured he was just a crotchety old man who didn’t like change. Now that I’m about the age that he was then, I’m finding that I’m not so crazy about change myself, and there is one societal change that I find particularly vexing.
When I was a boy, I was taught that if someone says “thank you,” the polite way to respond is to say, “You’re welcome.” In recent years I have noticed that “you’re welcome” has been replaced by “no problem,” or “not a problem.” I’m not sure why this vexes me, but in true Andy Rooney-like fashion, it does!
Maybe it is because, if we think it through, this response isn’t nearly as good. Saying “you’re welcome” after a kindness means that the person who did you the kindness feels that you are a good person who is welcome to such kind treatment. “No problem” just says, “Being kind to you didn’t inconvenience me;” it says nothing of your worthiness to be treated so well.
If God were speaking aloud these days, one wonders how He would respond when we thank Him for all the spiritual blessings we have in Christ (Eph. 1:3). I doubt He would say, “No problem, being kind to you didn’t inconvenience Me,” for the price He paid at Calvary to procure these blessings was too high. We feel He would rather respond to our thanks with, “You are welcome to such blessings.” Of course, we are not worthy of these blessings because we are good people in ourselves, but rather because of who He has made us in Christ. As difficult as it is for humble Christians to accept, now that we are children of God, we are welcome to the same treatment from God that He gives His own Son. As Paul put it, we are “joint-heirs with Christ” (Rom. 8:17), and so “how shall He not with Him also freely give us all things?” (v. 32).
Remember every day to thank God for all that He has done for you in Christ. Anyone can thank Him for “life, and breath, and all things” of that nature, for these “He giveth to all” (Acts 17:25). Only the child of God can thank Him for “all spiritual blessings in heavenly places in Christ.” If we don’t thank Him for these things, who will?
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/youre-welcome/
Ephesians 1:3 Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who hath blessed us with all spiritual blessings in heavenly places in Christ:
Romans 8:17 And if children, then heirs; heirs of God, and joint-heirs with Christ; if so be that we suffer with him, that we may be also glorified together.
Romans 8:32 He that spared not his own Son, but delivered him up for us all, how shall he not with him also freely give us all things?
Acts 17:25 Neither is worshipped with men’s hands, as though he needed any thing, seeing he giveth to all life, and breath, and all things;
No particular reason but to giggle .. 🙂
God bless you all .. always
Nope … not that one .. nurtz .. 😑🤚
.. 😃👍
Here’s a lovely song for your Sunday morning. She has a beautiful voice and her lyrics are quite thoughtful…..
So beautiful Ad rem .. ❤️ Thank you and God bless 🙂
God bless nikki! ❤️
Thank you Ad rem 🙂❤️
Have a blessed Sunday, Treepers. Our Lord is always with us . . .
Does It Matter Which Bible Translation We Use? A Word Study For Consideration:
There are a wide variety of Bible translations available. Visit any Christian book store, many translators would like us to pick their ‘new’ Bible. How can we decide which one is for us? Let’s look at one verse with different common ‘translations’ and see what we learn.
1. Ezekiel 13:20 NIV* “Therefore this is what the Sovereign LORD says: I am against your magic charms with which you ensnare people like birds and I will tear them from your arms; I will set free the people that you ensnare like birds.”
NIV* = New International Version
2. Ezekiel 13:20 NAS U* “Therefore, thus says the Lord GOD, “Behold, I am against your magic bands by which you hunt lives there as birds and I will tear them from your arms; and I will let them go, even those lives whom you hunt as birds.”
NAS U* = New American Standard Updated
3. Ezekiel 13:20 KJV* “Wherefore thus saith the Lord GOD; Behold, I am against your pillows, wherewith ye there hunt the souls to make them fly, and I will tear them from your arms, and will let the souls go, even the souls that ye hunt to make them fly.”
KJV* = King James Version
4. Ezekiel 13:20 JSB* Assuredly, thus said the Lord God: I am going to deal with your pads, by which you hunt down lives like birds, and I will tear them from your arms and free the persons whose lives you hunt down like birds.”
JSB* = The Jewish Study Bible
——————————————————————————————————————
Holy schamoley, where do we begin?! We see the word ‘soul’ in the 3rd translation but the others have ‘people’ or ‘lives’ in their translations. That’s probably a great place to start since different translators clearly arrived at different interpretations. If we’re not certain which is more accurate, we’ll want to do our own homework to learn what Father is telling us.
Having a great teacher will help, but what if we can’t find one where we live? Let’s stay focused on one word to see what we learn. In the KJV Bible verse, we saw the word “souls”. This is when a concordance tied to the Bible is an excellent tool.
A concordance like a dictionary, is an alphabetical list of the important words used in a book, with additional numeric references to the passages where they occur. An example follows below.
—————————————————————————————————————-
From: The New Strong’s Exhaustive Concordance Of BIBLE, definition of: ‘souls’
souls OT:5315 (Strong’s) nephesh (neh’-fesh); from OT:5314; properly a breathing creature, i.e. animal of (abstractly) vitality; used very widely in a literal, accommodated or figurative sense (bodily or mental):
KJV – any, appetite, beast, body, breath, creature, dead (ly), desire, [dis-] contented, fish, ghost, greedy, he, heart (-y), (hath, jeopardy of) life (X in jeopardy), lust, man, me, mind, mortally, one, own, person, pleasure, (her-him-, my-, thyself-), them (your)- selves, slay, soul, tablet, they, thing, (X she) will, would have it. [BOLD text added for emphasis.]
—————————————————————————————————————-
Buried deep in the KJV definitions, we see ‘soul’. Might be on to something relevant.
“Souls of my people” seems more along the line of Father’s overall plan. Certainly hunting “people” or “lives” like birds loses a little something by comparison. So going with the translation that uses soul is probably a good choice. We might need to study more of those words that have multiple meanings to be certain but initially it seems [more] accurate.
Multiple uses of the same word throughout the Bible is going to increase our understanding. ‘Soul’ is used 458 times in the O.T. & N.T. combined, and ‘souls’ plural, an additional 78 times.
Along with other teachings in the Bible we can undestand Our Father’s concern for souls.
1 Corinthians (Paul teaching) 15:44 “…There is a natural body, and there is a spiritual body.”
(Our natural body, terrestrial for here on earth. Our spiritual body, celestial for in Heaven.)
It’s easy to imagine our soul (spirit, intellect) occupies our natural body while here, while our soul (spirit, intellect) will occupy our spiritual body when we go home to be with Father.
2 Corinthians (Paul teaching) 5:6 “…at home in the body, we are absent from from the Lord:”
This word study doesn’t diminish the value of ‘people’ or ‘lives’ as much as stress the imortance of ‘soul’. Our time in our natural body is temporary while our time in our spiritual body is for eternity thanks to His Grace. Word study also doesn’t disparage anyone, not translators, not teachers, not students. Father provided our intellect to help us identify mis interpretations or even unclear translations. If we make an effort to study the true meaning to important words, we may find a deeper meaning and better understand His will.
Proverbs 8:17 “I love them that love me; and those that seek me early shall find me.”
Jeremiah 29:13 “…ye shall seek me, and find me, when ye shall search…with all your heart.”
This is ONE example of ONE word in ONE verse in ONE chapter of ONE book of only 4 Bibles.
“Does It Matter Which Bible Translation We Use?” You’ll have to decide for yourself.
Matthew 13:9 “Who hath ears to hear, let him hear.”
——————————————————————————————————————-
Caveat Emptor, buyer beware. Trust no man/woman/teacher without checking them out in the word of God. Discernment is not judgement. Christians are all on the same winning team.
Our Heavenly Father loves us and He loves to hear from us! “Work as if you were to live to 100 years, pray as if you were to die tomorrow.” – Benjamin Franklin
An excerpt more than 400 years old, from ‘The Translators To The Reader’ in the Holy Bible 1611 edition, King James Version reads:
“So hard a thing it is to please all, even when we please GOD best, and doe seeke to approve our selves to every ones conscience.” (Old English.)
Forever in HIS service,
kp
