Sketchy Notation About Doug Collins Releasing Full Unredacted Bruce Ohr Transcript….

NBC News penned an article about the unorthodox release of DOJ official Bruce Ohr’s transcript. Within the article NBC notes current DOJ officials responded to congressional request to release by sending them an approved “redacted version”:
(NBC) […] The transcripts of interviews with Ohr and other witnesses before the joint committee investigation were sent to the Justice Department last December to be vetted for public release at the request of the outgoing GOP chairmen, Bob Goodlatte from the Judiciary Committee and Trey Gowdy from the Oversight Committee.
The Justice Department returned the Ohr transcript to the committee this week with redactions. But Collins said he was releasing a copy without those edits because the changes sought by the department did not relate to classified information or sensitive personal data. By releasing the transcript on the House floor, Collins would be protected under what is known as the Speech and Debate Clause from any reprimand. (read more)
Having read the Ohr transcript (also provided below), there didn’t appear to be any national security interests, sources or methods, beyond investigative embarrassment for DOJ and FBI simply because of the sham of it all.
What parts did the current DOJ redact, and what would have been their justification? What did the current DOJ attempt to hide? …Maybe Representative Doug Collins could provide the redacted version, so we can find out. Curiouser, and curiouser…
.
For now I”m calling what he did “pulling a Nunes” but I really never counted on what Nunes did occurring a 2nd time, didn’t cross my mind it would
LikeLike
That’s a great idea. Let’s see one of these things side-by-side redacted and unredacted.
LikeLike
Reminds me of the Orlando shooting, where they INITIALLY released tapes of phone conversations with the shooter, that were edited to leave out any mention of allah, then the full recordings were released.
YES, lets SEE what DOJ wanted redacted.
And, let us have MORE of these “classified” documents released on House floor.
Been waiting a long time to read Comeys e-mails!
LikeLike
Yeah they were hiding stuff. High probability it was done because Mateen’s Father was an FBI informant.
https://legalinsurrection.com/2018/03/team-for-orlando-shooters-wife-seeking-mistrial-after-they-learned-his-father-worked-with-fbi/
But yes. Let’s see the redacted docs. The truth will set them free.
LikeLike
What parts did the current DOJ redact, and what would have been their justification? What did the current DOJ attempt to hide? …Maybe Representative Doug Collins could provide the redacted version, so we can find out.”
Now that would be juicy. I suggest someone from Rep. Collins district burn up his phone lines. I would think it would be something he’d be eager to do.
LikeLike
It’s not like anyone would be in trouble for releasing it. It’s already been redacted and approved for release.
LikeLike
Republicanvet91;
Perzactly! HOW can they object, if its released now.
And might the egg on their face be even worse, than if they had simply released it unredacted in the FIRST place?
And might THAT realisation make them less likely to redact for *ss covering, rather than legitimate concerns, in the future?
One can hope, anyway!
LikeLike
“What parts did the current DOJ redact, and what would have been their justification? What did the current DOJ attempt to hide?”
Certainly an interesting question, and one that Collins can easily answer.
I suspect it’s that fact that Nellie worked for DOJ while working for Fusion. That seemed to be the biggest revelation I could see.
LikeLike
If you recall, the press reported a story that Chicago PD asked Jussie Smollet for his cell phone records. His response was to download them into a spreadsheet, delete certain calls, and provide the edited records to the police. Unbeknownst to Smollet, the CPD had already obtained his records from his cell phone carrier, and by comparing the two the CPD knew exactly what calls he wanted to hide. Their quote at the time was “he did the detectives’ job for them.” Just saying.
LikeLike
Ouch! Smollett seems to have a habit of “doubling down on a bad hand”!
LikeLike
The key redaction is a no brainer. They tried to hide the Ohr testimony that he briefed Ahmad and Weissmann on the dossier as they are on Mueller’s team, Weissmann writing Mueller’s report.
The second is they again tried to hide Joe Pienka I think it is. The FBI guy Ohr met.
LikeLike