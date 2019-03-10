March 10th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #780

Posted on March 10, 2019

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for "Presidential Politics". Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

61 Responses to March 10th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #780

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    March 10, 2019 at 12:20 am

    🦅 MAGA—KAG
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..

    🌟 “What then shall we say to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us?” 🌟
    — Romans 8:31
    ——————
    🙏 Pray:
    — for closure of Spygate and those Anti-American political con artists involved, be charged/punished
    — AG Barr to do the right thing soon
    — Befuddle Dem Congress
    — shut down Dems’ obstructions
    — House Bill allowing illegal aliens to vote to fail in Senate
    — House bill blocking Nat’l Emerg to fail in Senate (they vote by/on March 14?)
    — our American WALL to continue to move along and up, up, up
    — for our American border WALL builders’ protection, health, and safe equipments
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea–against invaders
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards, ICE, LEOs, USSS, border dogs-Staying alert on the job, protection and health
    — Lin Wood, Attorney for Covington case, to successfully shut down Fake Media
    — In God We Trust
    —————————————————–
    🦅 “We will not rest until all of America’s great veterans receive the care they earned through their incredible service and sacrifice to our country.”
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
    —————————————————-
    “Continue steadfastly in prayer, being watchful in it with thanksgiving.” Col 4:2

  2. citizen817 says:
    March 10, 2019 at 12:20 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    March 10, 2019 at 12:21 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    March 10, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  5. necsumadeoinformis says:
    March 10, 2019 at 12:22 am

    WHERE.
    IS.
    BARR??????????

    Just asking.

  6. citizen817 says:
    March 10, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  7. citizen817 says:
    March 10, 2019 at 12:22 am

    • emet says:
      March 10, 2019 at 12:39 am

      Calif is brutal on small businesses. Would never ever again open anything in Calif. If, for example, an employee complains to the dept of Labor that he or she wss not paid correctly, the Dept immediately sends out a liquidated damages penalty , without any investigation. The employee is provided free legal advice. And if the employer wants the case to be heard in court, he/she must post a cash deposit for the full penalty. And if the employer loses (which is pretty much certain) even a $1 award, he must reimbuse the State for legal costs. The last time I dealt with them they asked for a bribe. I reported this outrage to my State Senator. His aid said that he wasnt surprised

      • stephen fenlon says:
        March 10, 2019 at 1:53 am

        First Law of Socialist Politics.
        Regulate/Ban or Fine everything. Then offer an exception if you grease their palm

    • livefreeordieguy says:
      March 10, 2019 at 12:55 am

      Did I see, just this evening, a major poll that says that over HALF of Californians want OUT? Why yes, yes I believe I did…. California: Coming soon to a country near you.

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      March 10, 2019 at 1:14 am

      Looks like President Trump is getting ready to target California Gov’t.

      Don’t forget….Donny Trump, Jr ‘s girlfriend is the ex-wife of Gavin Newsom.
      She may have the goods on Newsom.
      🙂 (wink)

  8. citizen817 says:
    March 10, 2019 at 12:23 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    March 10, 2019 at 12:23 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    March 10, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  11. citizen817 says:
    March 10, 2019 at 12:24 am

  12. citizen817 says:
    March 10, 2019 at 12:25 am

  13. citizen817 says:
    March 10, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  14. citizen817 says:
    March 10, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  15. citizen817 says:
    March 10, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  16. ParteaGirl says:
    March 10, 2019 at 12:26 am

    In case you missed it, Joe Dan’s latest episode of Intellectual Froglegs is here:
    https://intellectualfroglegs.com
    YouTube has been taking down his videos, Vimeo terminated his channel with no warning or explanation, and Facebook has suspended his page twice. A special thanks to Sundance and many of you Treepers for all you’ve done to support him.

  17. citizen817 says:
    March 10, 2019 at 12:27 am

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      March 10, 2019 at 12:57 am

  18. citizen817 says:
    March 10, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  19. citizen817 says:
    March 10, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  20. citizen817 says:
    March 10, 2019 at 12:29 am

  21. citizen817 says:
    March 10, 2019 at 12:29 am

  22. citizen817 says:
    March 10, 2019 at 12:30 am

    • CC says:
      March 10, 2019 at 1:28 am

      About 15 years ago, I cared for a hospitalized, elderly married couple. They each had tattoo’s with numbers and a Star of David on their forearms. That was a very profound experience for me…seeing and touching the proof of the atrocity. We must not forget as those who seek to minimize and sanitize history. I cannot begin to imagine the horrors experienced and having to live with the nightmares….

  23. citizen817 says:
    March 10, 2019 at 12:33 am

  24. citizen817 says:
    March 10, 2019 at 12:33 am

  25. citizen817 says:
    March 10, 2019 at 12:34 am

  26. citizen817 says:
    March 10, 2019 at 12:35 am

  27. Carrie says:
    March 10, 2019 at 12:36 am

    Now we are hearing McCabe was even investigating journalists! It’s reminiscent of the gestapo… will the MSM even report this at all???

  28. citizen817 says:
    March 10, 2019 at 12:39 am

  29. Grandma Covfefe says:
    March 10, 2019 at 1:09 am

    Good Reminder…

  30. WSB says:
    March 10, 2019 at 1:16 am

    “Brook Avenue Press, a company she founded in 2012 to publish children’s books in The Bronx, owes the state $1,870.36 in corporate taxes, public records show.

    The state slapped the company with a warrant on July 6, 2017, two months after Ocasio-Cortez announced her candidacy to run against Democratic incumbent Joe Crowley for the district that encompasses parts of Queens and The Bronx.”

    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/03/figures-company-founded-by-ocasio-cortez-still-owes-1870-in-back-taxes/

  31. Troublemaker10 says:
    March 10, 2019 at 1:30 am

