March 10th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #780

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
🦅 MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “What then shall we say to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us?” 🌟
— Romans 8:31
——————
🙏 Pray:
— for closure of Spygate and those Anti-American political con artists involved, be charged/punished
— AG Barr to do the right thing soon
— Befuddle Dem Congress
— shut down Dems’ obstructions
— House Bill allowing illegal aliens to vote to fail in Senate
— House bill blocking Nat’l Emerg to fail in Senate (they vote by/on March 14?)
— our American WALL to continue to move along and up, up, up
— for our American border WALL builders’ protection, health, and safe equipments
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea–against invaders
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards, ICE, LEOs, USSS, border dogs-Staying alert on the job, protection and health
— Lin Wood, Attorney for Covington case, to successfully shut down Fake Media
— In God We Trust
—————————————————–
🦅 “We will not rest until all of America’s great veterans receive the care they earned through their incredible service and sacrifice to our country.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
—————————————————-
“Continue steadfastly in prayer, being watchful in it with thanksgiving.” Col 4:2
LikeLiked by 13 people
Reminder: Spring Forward time change tonight.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Springing forward one prayer at a time !
Thank you for the reminder Grandma !
Praying !
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
We need a live feed camera where the construction is for proof!
We can check in once in a while!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 6 people
The new term for witness tampering ” allay concerns “
LikeLiked by 2 people
You may well have the best name of all the Treepers…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lead the witness… or suborn perjury? Or both?
LikeLike
Five meetings. Staffers travel time to and from NY…3 hours each way = 6 x number of staffers. X 5.
What a waste.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Meadows is the king of sarcasm or auditioning for the job of Captain Obvious.
LikeLike
WHERE.
IS.
BARR??????????
Just asking.
LikeLike
ZZZZZzzzzz…….me think…..
LikeLike
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 5 people
…and they Hate US Americans.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excellent summation.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
Calif is brutal on small businesses. Would never ever again open anything in Calif. If, for example, an employee complains to the dept of Labor that he or she wss not paid correctly, the Dept immediately sends out a liquidated damages penalty , without any investigation. The employee is provided free legal advice. And if the employer wants the case to be heard in court, he/she must post a cash deposit for the full penalty. And if the employer loses (which is pretty much certain) even a $1 award, he must reimbuse the State for legal costs. The last time I dealt with them they asked for a bribe. I reported this outrage to my State Senator. His aid said that he wasnt surprised
LikeLiked by 3 people
First Law of Socialist Politics.
Regulate/Ban or Fine everything. Then offer an exception if you grease their palm
LikeLike
Did I see, just this evening, a major poll that says that over HALF of Californians want OUT? Why yes, yes I believe I did…. California: Coming soon to a country near you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If over 50% of Californians want out you’d think that would indicate major voter fraud in this last election.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Looks like President Trump is getting ready to target California Gov’t.
Don’t forget….Donny Trump, Jr ‘s girlfriend is the ex-wife of Gavin Newsom.
She may have the goods on Newsom.
🙂 (wink)
LikeLiked by 3 people
😳👍 .. wow wow 😮
LikeLike
She definitely has the goods. 🙂 🙂 🙂
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
What happened to the go fund me account?
Haven’t heard anything on that in a long time.
LikeLike
Page is still up and running:
https://www.gofundme.com/TheTrumpWall
LikeLiked by 1 person
PLEASE, MR. President,, PLEASE “mention them”. In fact CALL THEM OUT, BY NAME!
They are not ‘unwilling to fight’, they are COMPLICIT, TRAITOROUS BASTARDS, and they need to be exposed as such!
Name names.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ann likes to hear herself talk…and take in the money from her donors.
LikeLike
Ann Coulter is now the left’s best hope! Popcorn!
LikeLike
(not to mention certain Republicans who are sadly unwilling to fight)
I think this is interesting
For the 2020 campaign PT may use the Rs again to bolster his image (like he did in 2016). The Rs have a lousy brand image, much worse that the socialists. Now that the news is well known that the RINO party is just in it for themselves, PT can rake them over the coals for not supporting the wall and other things.
Let me rise to Coulter’s defense. She is a polemist, i.e. the art or practice of disputation or controversy. That is her livelihood. And she’s good at it. And immigration is an issue she’s focused on for a long time.
Here’s a youtube of two lefty journos trying to trip her up.
Ann starts at roughly 8:50.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Correction: I believe it is 81… But who’s counting?
LikeLike
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 4 people
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 2 people
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 3 people
Judicial Watch, CTH, Devin Nunes and PDJT… Four worthy of our monetary support.
LikeLike
In case you missed it, Joe Dan’s latest episode of Intellectual Froglegs is here:
https://intellectualfroglegs.com
YouTube has been taking down his videos, Vimeo terminated his channel with no warning or explanation, and Facebook has suspended his page twice. A special thanks to Sundance and many of you Treepers for all you’ve done to support him.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 1 person
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
About 15 years ago, I cared for a hospitalized, elderly married couple. They each had tattoo’s with numbers and a Star of David on their forearms. That was a very profound experience for me…seeing and touching the proof of the atrocity. We must not forget as those who seek to minimize and sanitize history. I cannot begin to imagine the horrors experienced and having to live with the nightmares….
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Now we are hearing McCabe was even investigating journalists! It’s reminiscent of the gestapo… will the MSM even report this at all???
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good Reminder…
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Brook Avenue Press, a company she founded in 2012 to publish children’s books in The Bronx, owes the state $1,870.36 in corporate taxes, public records show.
The state slapped the company with a warrant on July 6, 2017, two months after Ocasio-Cortez announced her candidacy to run against Democratic incumbent Joe Crowley for the district that encompasses parts of Queens and The Bronx.”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/03/figures-company-founded-by-ocasio-cortez-still-owes-1870-in-back-taxes/
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person