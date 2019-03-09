March 9th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #779

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
🦅 MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who[a] have been called according to his purpose.” 🌟
— Romans 8:28
——————
🙏 Pray:
— the White House Admin gets a good Spring Cleaning and put in more stronger MAGA people
— for whole Spygate, to come to a conclusion soon and justice be served on all of these Anti-American political con artists
— AG Barr do the right thing soon
— Dem Congress continue to be divided within their party
— House Bill allowing illegal aliens to vote to fail in Senate (unbelievable)
— for House bill blocking Nat’l Emerg to fail in Senate (they vote by/on March 14?)
— our American WALL to continue to move along and up, up, up
— for our American border WALL builders’ protection, health, and safe equipments
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea–against invaders
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards, ICE, LEOs, USSS, border dogs-Staying alert on the job, protection and health
— for Alabama tornadoes’ victims for their loss of family and homes
— for Tom Fitton and team from Judicial Watch–he is doing great MAGA investigations
— Victory Over Evil
—————————————————–
🦅 “And we must always keep faith in America’s destiny — that one Nation, under God, must be the hope and the promise and the light and the glory among all the nations of the world!” (SOTU 2019)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
—————————————————-
“Continue steadfastly in prayer, being watchful in it with thanksgiving.” Col 4:2
LikeLiked by 19 people
Praying !
Great to have you back Grandma !
LikeLiked by 8 people
Ditto Betsy on both counts.
LikeLike
Welcome back Grandma! I hope you had an amazing time! 💖
Praying🙏.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Amen.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen and welcome home!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Grandma: TY for the AG Barr prayer mention. I will continue to post each Monday since his confirmation his duty to restore truth and justice in this country. This and uncontrolled immigration are the greatest threats to our Republic and Americans today.
It would be wonderful to add prayer for the two most critical tasks at hand in America: Controlling Immigration and Restoring Justice
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rynn69:
I’m definitely on the same train and page with you and Grandma.
And I will continue to reply your early am Monday letter and video posting as stated.
I’ve been severely concerned about the immigration thing. NP comes out and states that we should not suppress immigrants’ voter rights. I want to scream out a couple of Constitutional Amendments her way and say, what voter rights?!!! They have none. If they do, then the Constitution is absolutely gone and buried. She touts RR’s last speech and what he said about immigrants, but she conveniently leaves out the whole history of Elllis Island and the processing that those people had to pass through, ot to mention that they assimilated into our nation as Americans…all done the right and legal way. They didn’t get to just walk into America and do what they wanted to do and vote and get driver licenses, et al. The immigrants NP is referring to are coming, storming in criminally, along with frequent actions of rape, child trafficking, murder, drugs, diseases…and on top of all that, they want everything now. (writ large) Yeah, American citizens, try that in Mexico and see how far it gets you.
Unless we can get e-verify and voter registration passed on an enforceable large scale….and that citizenship question absolutely needs to be on the 2020 census form….there will be massive voter fraud in 2020 the likes of which we yet have not seen. It will eclipse 2018.
PDT’s re-election is NOT a given considering this one factor in the election equation. So one of our strongest prayers should be for the strength, wisdom and political courage to get this thing done.
With men it is impossible, but with God all things are possible.
Shalom and have a great weekend!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Addition and correction:
Should have written “illegal” immigrants.
And “not” to mention…typing too fast and missed the n.
LikeLike
Semper Fi, angellestaria. Have a great weekend!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey, welcome back CG. Hope your trip was good,
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 7 people
But, but, Mr.President, John Kelly says building a Wall would be a terrible thing and he says thank God!!! the courts will stop you! He also wants exactly zero of America’s 1,500,000 troops anywhere near the border. Maybe he thinks they should all be in Afghanistan and Syria and Sudan and Timbuktu. And he is, or was, a General, and aren’t they all suppose to be all like really smart and loyal and stuff? Haven’t they been doing a really outstanding job in Afghanistan these last 17 years?
LikeLike
Relax. John Kelly was Trump’s Chief of Staff remember!
This is a man Trump trusts deeply.
President Trump wanted John Kelly in the White House and that’s where he had him.
#MAGA
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank you citizen817 , for all the posting you do everyday !
LikeLiked by 7 people
I don’t do Twitter so I really appreciate you posting the President’s tweets.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
The roots of International Women’s Day…
Written by Inez Stepman
http://thefederalist.com/2018/03/08/international-womens-day-has-communist-roots/
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Donald Trump Retweet:
LikeLiked by 6 people
Donald Trump Retweet:
LikeLiked by 6 people
Donald Trump Retweet:
LikeLiked by 5 people
Donald Trump Retweet:
LikeLiked by 4 people
Donald Trump Retweet:
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ha I love that he’s retweeting these. Thanks for posting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Flame: The perfect post. Exactly sums up what runs through my mind every time one of these “politicians” go to the microphone. Save it for the stupid.
LikeLike
Donald Trump Retweet:
LikeLiked by 3 people
Donald Trump Retweet:
LikeLiked by 2 people
Donald Trump Retweet:
LikeLiked by 3 people
Deputy AG Fitton has a nice ring to it
LikeLiked by 1 person
AG Fitton sounds even better, but since that’s not happening, I’ll go with yours!
Probably would never happen as Tom Fitton would be too hot of a firebrand in WB’s camp. Just sayin’
LikeLike
Donald Trump Retweet:
LikeLiked by 3 people
Donald Trump Retweet:
LikeLiked by 3 people
Donald Trump Retweet:
LikeLiked by 2 people
Donald Trump Retweet:
LikeLiked by 3 people
3 STEPS to CHINA-DEAL SUCCESS:
[reposted from NEC Chairman thread]
1. President Trump announces that “China Negotiations progress has MARKEDLY slowed” … as their stock market plunges.
2. USTR Lighthizer announces that due to China’s abrogation of previous Trade Deals and Commitments (“Trust but Verify” has failed), China will have to DEMONSTRATE that ENFORCEMENT MECHANISMS are WORKING (“Verify to Trust” is now a prerequisite).
3. President Trump “PROGRESSIVELY 😎” imposes Tariffs on ALL Chinese Trade Violations to PROVE ENFORCEMENT SUCCESS…
• Identified during recent USTR Investigations. [No more Delayed Tariffs]
• Reported by USA victims following the “Verify to Trust” commitment.
China will no doubt exhaust all avenues to DELAY ENFORCEMENT.
• Imagine how LONG it will take to PROVE ENFORCEMENT is WORKING
… across ALL Enforcement Mechanisms and Sectors.
• Any Chinese resistance or retribution will simply confirm they CANNOT be TRUSTED.
Meanwhile, China will be economically “bleeding out”, as February’s 83% reduction in their Trade Surplus with America will only get WORSE!
• Manufacturers will be racing to build USA Capacity to displace China Exports-under-Tariffs.
• Chinese Tech Enterprises like Huawei and ZTE will be banned from USA Infrastructure.
• Federal Spending will be confined to Made-in-USA Products and Services.
• Same for Federal Funding of State Spending.
As for Xi, good luck with saving face after “arrogantly” infiltrating America’s institutions, “shamelessly” stealing from America and “patiently” delaying the deal under your “100-Year Vision”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, BKR.
I have wondered for some time, if POTUS really expects a deal with Chicoms.
What he is demanding, from US perspective is totally reasonable, but from Chicoms perspective would lead to the implosion of their system, ultimately.
POTUS has to know this, hence I wonder if he truly expects an agreement, or continueing tariffs till their system implodes.
If China is putting all their eggs in one basket, hoping to stall till PDJT is impeached or loses in 2020, they are putting their fate in a very leaky vessel.
LikeLike
Donald Trump Retweets:
LikeLiked by 2 people
Donald Trump Retweet:
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Donald Trump Retweet:
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
She may be killed for doing it.
LikeLike
If you didn’t see this coming, you are naïve. If you don’t think it a mistake to allow American-hating, non-assimilating refugees and immigrants into our country . . . you are naïve. If you don’t think it is a mistake to elect American-hating, non-assimilating refugees and immigrants into government . . . you are naïve.
The problem with your naivete: it is affecting me and all decent, freedom-loving Americans.
They are invaders. Get informed before you vote and go after voter fraud relentlessly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
a RUDE way to say it.
LikeLike
McCarthy Says Dems Also Want Rep. Omar Removed From Foreign Affairs Committee
https://www.dailycaller.com/2019/03/08/mccarthy-says-dems-want-omar-removed-from-foreign-affairs/
LikeLike
Spoogels: They need to do it. This is not simply a matter of saying something off-the-cuff and being regretful. She has hatred laced throughout her social posts and public appearances. That is the problem. It is her character.
LikeLike
LOL!
She’s the snake Pres Trump talked about!
They took her into their bosoms and she turned around and bit them all–Dems, Pelosi, Obama etc
Pass the popcorn!
LikeLike
You like Obama? Seriously? It’s great he’s being criticised as he deserves.
LikeLike
Re-read the post. I don’t disagree at all. To the contrary, I heartily agree. To say no one saw this coming is what I am specifically referencing in my post. I am pointing out that it is naïve of anyone to not think bringing in people that hate your country and do not assimilate is a good thing. I am not being critical of Ryan Fournier, I am being critical of the people he references that never saw it coming. I bleed red, white, and blue.
LikeLike
You helped build her, Obama.
LikeLike
Yah-You built that.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
“So much for election security.”
Yep. There should be no surprise when elections are stolen via illegals voting. That’s where our country is right now, and it will only get worse.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Also part of the demonrats voting “rights” scheme is to require all citizens to register to vote. Now why would they want to force someone who doesn”t want to vote to register anyway you may ask? It’s because once they’re registered, the demonrats then have millions of more ballots they can rig to add to their totals. It’s what they did in California and want to spread to every state.
LikeLike
Still waiting… for real Justice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Coming from the willfully impotent Huber, this is laughable. Get back to me when Barr has done something noteworthy to administer justice for the benefit of the nation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Um, so what the heck have you been doing the last two years, uber Huber?
LikeLiked by 1 person
WHOber.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Fighting for us all by himself.”
This is absolutely and unequivocally true.
LikeLike
That is why he will not lose one voter and will gain voters.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kids in the South are great. They still say “Sir” and “Ma’am”-Can’t wait to relocate there!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ocasio-Cortez And Top Aide Run Outside Group Leading ‘War’ On Establishment Democrats, Documents Show
https://truepundit.com/ocasio-cortez-and-top-aide-run-outside-group-leading-war-on-establishment-democrats-documents-show/
LikeLike
IMHO, the most important voices in America today:
1. Dinesh D’Souza
2. Jordan Peterson
3. Franklin Graham
4. Candace Owens
5. Michelle Malkin
6. Victor Davis Hanson
7. Dr. Alveda King
8. Brandon Straka
9. Peter Thiel
10. Mark Levin
11. Camille Paglia
12. Thomas Sowell
13. Jerry Falwell, Jr.
14. Newt Gingrich
15. Charlie Kirk
16. Rush Limbaugh
17. Shelby Steele
18. Tammy Bruce
19. Conrad Black
20. Gregg Jarrett
21. Larry Elder
22. Dan Bongino
23. Heather MacDonald
24. Sundance
25. President Donald J. Trump
I am curious to who other Treepers would put on the list. Thoughts?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would put “We” as number 1.
LikeLike
Piggy – You are so right. The American people. Good one. 🙂
LikeLike
I’d add Sara A Carter, Sharyl Attkisson and John Solomon for their investigative journalism.
I’d also add Tucker Carlson in terms of News media.
I’d also add Mark Dice for the morning laughs.
Finally, I’d add Dershowitz as our reasonable liberal for his support for us on the mueller hoax.
LikeLike
Yes!
LikeLike
Diamond and Silk
LikeLike
How on Earth did I forget D&S? These ladies are amazing.
LikeLike
Thank you for including Camille P. She is amazing.
LikeLike
wendy: Agree. She is absolutely amazing. Unafraid to speak truth.
LikeLike
i would add Huckabee and Hannity simply bc they have been in the trenches for a long time. Huckabee gets his point across to people who would otherwise have been turned off by harsh rhetoric. Hannity hammers home the truth every night in defense of Trump and has saved Trump’s bacon from burning during some of his interviews.
LikeLike
Carol Miller Swain
Sarah Palin
LikeLike
FBI’s Wray Attacks Trump in Angry McCabe-Like Tirade https://truepundit.com/fbis-wray-attacks-trump-in-angry-mccabe-like-tirade/
https://truepundit.com/fbis-wray-attacks-trump-in-angry-mccabe-like-tirade/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Eye-opening. FBI still populated with bias…
LikeLike
Wray is just more evidence the FBI is a corrupt and criminal to the bone national disgrace and can’t be “reformed” and should be abolished.
LikeLike
This can’t be right.
Trump sacked Comey so he could install his man Chris Wray at the FBI!!
Wray is Trump’s man at the FBI Draining the Swamp!!
LikeLike
Nikki Haley lays the foundation to seize Trump’s mantle in 2024
https://truepundit.com/nikki-haley-lays-the-foundation-to-seize-trumps-mantle-in-2024/
LikeLike
IMHO: Her chance is zero. She is a RINO.
Amazingly, the GOP establishment has not figured out that they have lost the party with the base.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
sundance
🙂
LikeLike
oops… wrong place.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Teachable moment. When a freshman Congress representative comes into office causing problems day one by trashing people, sewing seeds of hatred and bigotry, and displaying intolerant arrogance…this may be a person that is not a good representative.
LikeLike