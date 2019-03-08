March 8th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #778

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
John Kelly should get on board too, instead of stabbing you and America in the back.
Such an intense conformity in DC…I never know if this is due to fear, $$$$ or stupidity. (yes, I do embrace the word ‘and’)
Many people are beginning to blame Trump for not building the wall. I am not one of those. There is no one person that can save this country. Perhaps after 8 years of Trump, the mood will change. But how many in DC want change? Zero. They are awash with money, live very nice lifestyles…and, yeah, if you rock the boat others will make sure you never work in this town again.
And rocking the boat means agreeing with Trump and the deplorables. DC is not a good place….so John Kelly has to broadcast that he too an open borders type of guy…just like everyone else.
“There is no one person that can save this country.”
Your statement is absolutely true and totally regrettable because the President can’t do it by himself.
War-fighting Advice for President Trump:
Drafting Guys Over 70. 🤣
I am over 70 and the Armed Forces thinks I’m too old to track down terrorists You can’t be older than 42 to join the military. They’ve got the whole thing ass-backwards.
Instead of sending 18-year olds off to fight, they ought to take us old guys. You shouldn’t be able to join a military unit until you’re at least 55.
For starters, researchers say 18-year-olds think about sex every 10 seconds. Old guys only think about sex a couple of times a month, leaving us more than 280,000 additional seconds per day to concentrate on the enemy.
Young guys haven’t lived long enough to be cranky, and a cranky soldier is a dangerous soldier. ‘My back hurts! I can’t sleep, I’m tired and hungry.’ We are bad-tempered and impatient, and maybe letting us kill some asshole that desperately deserves it will make us feel better and shut us up for a while.
An 18-year-old doesn’t even like to get up before 10 am. Old guys always get up early to pee, so what the hell. Besides, like I said, I’m tired and can’t sleep and since I’m already up, I may as well be up killing some fanatical son-of-a-bitch.
If captured, we couldn’t spill the beans because we’d forget where we put them. In fact, name, rank, and serial number would be a real brainteaser.
Boot camp would be easier for old guys. We’re used to getting screamed and yelled at and we’re used to soft food. We’ve also developed an appreciation for guns. Some of us have been using them for years as an excuse to get out of the house, away from the screaming and yelling.
They could lighten up on the obstacle course however. I’ve been in combat and never saw a single 20-foot wall with rope hanging over the side, nor did I ever do any pushups after completing basic training.
Actually, the running part is kind of a waste of energy, too. I’ve never seen anyone outrun a bullet.
An 18-year-old has the whole world ahead of him He’s still learning to shave, to start a conversation with a pretty girl. He still hasn’t figured out that a baseball cap has a brim to shade his eyes, not the back of his head.
These are all great reasons to keep our kids at home to learn a little more about life before sending them off into harm’s way.
Let us old guys track down those terrorists. The last thing an enemy would want to see is a couple million pissed off old farts with bad attitudes and automatic weapons who know that their best years are already behind them.
HEY!! How about recruiting Women over 50.. in menopause!!! You think MEN have attitudes?? Ohhhhhhhhhhhh my God!!! If nothing else, put them on border patrol. They’ll have it secured the first night!
Send this to all of your senior friends… it’s in big type so they can read it.
[No, I didn’t write this and don’t know the genius who did.]
It is very funny, the author, whoever it is, as a gift for comedy. In any case, reading the piece is a bit like looking in the mirror, at least on my better days…
BKR, that was some hard hitting humor and it is so very true.
I met today one gentleman exactly suggesting same thing – he told me that I am old and had a great life and today if someone tries to threaten him (usually some wet-behind-the-ear youngling who thinks that this old dude is easy pickings) he will ask only one question – “What is your plan for today evening? Because I don’t have one!”
Hey! I resemble those comments!
The feeling is pari-mutuel!
WASHINGTON — Thanks to a new Air Force policy announced Tuesday, enlisted recruits can now experience the joys of basic training in their late 30s.
The Air Force raised the maximum age for enlisted accession from 27 to 39, meaning it may now be the best choice for those who feel the call to military service later in life.
The maximum age for Army enlisted recruits is 35, while the Navy and Marines cap recruit ages at 34 and 28, respectively.
Under federal law, the oldest recruit any military branch can enlist is 42, although each service sets its own policy within that limit.
BKR: ROTFLMAO ! Now imagine the curfent sonwflakes and their political leadership confronting a nation of us !
I challenge any guy to read this aloud to his wife without cracking up.
BKR – I always KNEW I liked you! And yes – I am on of those cranky 60+ women you refer to. Nothing scares me anymore – know what I mean:) It’s a great thing to be old and unafraid.
“one” of those – not “on”…
Powerful listen…
A We The People channel …sounds good to me !
Didn’t cost a dime and we didn’t have to take back a traitor for 5 terrorist
The following link is for anyone who ever thought [General] John Kelly wasn’t an anti-American, a forked tongue liar and a back-stabber. And no, he did not help to protect America in the worse than useless Great Islamic Society Endless Wars, a Monument to Stupidity worse than even Krazy Kalifornia’s worst idiocies, and far more deadly to America’s own troops being used as lab rats, but he clearly does want America not so slowly destroyed. So much so that he may have already made a number of democrat Presidential nomination conterder’s short list for their VP running mate.
BTW, most of today’s Generals are like him to varying levels of severity. Clearly DJT seems to have lost his infatuation with them, thank God, firing Kelly, Mattis and McMasters, and everyone else should too.
John Kelly Opposes Border State of Emergency: ‘Thank God We Have the Courts’
McMasters:
McMasters was the moron who said the Taliban aren’t Islamic.
Did John Kelly break with Trump on the border wall?
https://hotair.com/archives/2019/03/07/john-kelly-break-trump-border-wall/
Not as bad as Politico made it out to be. Kelly was clearly not a maga kind of guy, though.
He said “Thank God!!!” there are courts to stop Trump from securing the border. He probably meant Allah instead of God.
Worse than Politico made out.
John Kelly Opposes Border State of Emergency: ‘Thank God We Have the Courts [to stop Trump from securing our own border] ’
The great majority of recently retired and current senior generals got their third and fourth stars from Obama. Their politics mattered, as did those of the senior officers purged by him.
According to my neighbor, a retired Major General.
POTUS’ planning for Labor Shortage will force Globalists (who drive pay-for-play Congress) to
• Ratify the Trade Deals that are driving our Manufacturing Renaissance (or lose to IP Theft forever) and
• Support President Trump’s Comprehensive Immigration Reform that will drive Merit-Based Immigration that is constrained to their Rate-of-Assimilation (or pay a fortune to up-skill America’s Welfare Class).
• Develop the Apprenticeship and Vocational Training programs needed to pull people back into the Workforce and keep them there.
Why not REVERSE the approach to H1-B Visas
• STOP forcing American workers to train low-wage Foreign Labor Replacements, only to be fired-upon-success.
• START approving H1-B Visas ONLY for 6-month periods to train American workers, and then cancel the visas when the training is complete.
Observations from another limb.
China:
Chinese trade balance for February was projected to be a surplus of + $27B U.S. . It came at a reported + $4.1B. That gets filed under a massive drop of 16% to 20% depending on who’s numbers you use. Either way the pain is starting and it is going to get worse. It will interesting to see their reaction. Anyone actually believe they have a GDP growth rate above 6%, if so I have a bridge I’d like to sell.
I’m keeping an eye on the Asian markets and Australia, this is getting interesting.
https://www.cnbc.com/2019/03/08/china-february-trade-imports-exports-beijing-reports-china-economic-data.html
https://www.fxstreet.com/news/china-trade-surplus-narrowed-sharply-in-february-as-exports-plunged-16-201903080325
Eastern Europeans:
All of the old soviet bloc having embraced free enterprise capitalism have aligned themselves with the U.S. and PDJT. Their leaders are firmly behind his reorder of international trade. One thing PDJT has offered them for the first time in almost 90 years is a place at the negotiating table and treatment as respected equals.
They have fought for independent actions from E.U. Mandates in a number of areas including immigration. The largest threat as they see it is energy dependency on the Russians. I’m seeing the possibility of a rising economic trading bloc with PRO American, Pro PDJT beliefs,
