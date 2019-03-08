Friday March 8th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
For PHC –
Though I know that “Eye has not seen, nor ear heard, nor have entered into the heart of man the things which God has prepared for those who love Him.”, and that there will be joy unspeakable, yet, inexplicably, I feel a profound sadness . . .
When We All Get to Heaven
Sing the wondrous love of Jesus
Sing his mercy and his grace
In the mansions bright and blessed
He’ll prepare for us a place
While we walk the pilgrim pathway
Clouds will overspread the sky
But when travlin’ days are over
Not a shadow, not a sigh
Onward to the prize before us
Soon his beauty we’ll behold
Soon the pearly gates will open
We shall tread the streets of gold
When we all get to heaven
What a day of rejoicing that will be
When we all see Jesus
We’ll sing and shout the victory
– Brad Paisley
LikeLike
“PHC”?
LikeLike
Treeper Patrick Henry
LikeLike
More on the Covington Boys Story:
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/covington-catholic-dad-pushes-anti-doxxing-legislation-wants-criminal-charges-against-media/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Treeper Patrick Henry
LikeLike
Sorry, response. Was responding to jcthewizard
LikeLike
Living a Dedicated Christian Life
Why do missionaries leave their families and native country to labor in distant lands? Why do Christian workers (teachers, secretaries, etc.) labor in ministries instead of working in higher paying positions in the world? Why do most believers cheerfully give from their income to the local church when they could spend it on things of pleasure? Why do Sunday School and Bible teachers sacrifice their time to prepare for their ministry to the saints instead of using that time for leisure? Why do so many believers make it a priority to set aside time to consistently be in Bible class, the preaching hour, and mid-week prayer and study services when they could choose to spend this time at work or play?
The answer to the above questions is found in II Corinthians 4:18: “We look not at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen: for the things which are seen are temporal; but the things which are not seen are eternal.” You see, a truly spiritually minded believer does NOT simply live for this life alone. Instead, he weighs his present actions and choices from a heavenly and eternal perspective of gain or loss. He is able to look at today’s time, ministry, finances, and choices as an opportunity to invest in eternal future reward, and he is motivated to do so with consistency, diligence, and joy.
How have you been looking at your life? Have you been only looking at the “things which are seen,” or have you been looking at, and valuing most highly, the things which are eternal? This may be a good day to change focus and priority.
By Pastor John Fredericksen
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/living-a-dedicated-christian-life/
2 Corinthians 4:18 While we look not at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen: for the things which are seen are temporal; but the things which are not seen are eternal.
Colossians 3:1 If ye then be risen with Christ, seek those things which are above, where Christ sitteth on the right hand of God.
2 Set your affection on things above, not on things on the earth.
3 For ye are dead, and your life is hid with Christ in God.
4 When Christ, who is our life, shall appear, then shall ye also appear with him in glory.
LikeLike
LOOKING UP FROM THE COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE TREKKING TO LOWER ONEONTA FALLS – OREGON
LikeLike
Drudge says Biden’s running. But … Biden’s retarded.
LikeLike
Biden’s 1970s Comments Decrying Desegregation Busing Resurfaced By Washington Post
Interesting they come out with it now. They don’t want an October surprise.
https://www.mediaite.com/politics/bidens-1970s-comments-decrying-desegregation-busing-resurfaced-by-washington-post/
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Youtubers are notorious hard graders and this gets glowing reviews.
In this English Language, Korean interview, the interviewer asked her how long it takes her to learn a piece. I think, like me, the interviewer assumed a loooong time. Yeol-eum answered that not that long, that she reads music fast, remembers well – basically it comes naturally to paraphrase.
That said, she also said there are pieces of music that she is saving for the the “mature” version of herself to have more perspective on the music. As an example she mentioned Beethoven Piano Sonatas. That while Mozart wrote what he felt, that Beethoven really thought about and sweat the details on each note.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nim : Or another anti-gun journalist getting in some range time !
( Aside ) I missed gettiing really expensive Deluxe Remington rifle in 7mm Rem Mag years ago by not having two hunderd dollars when I needed it ! The owner showed up at a popular gun store toting the rifle, case and a box and a half of ammo sporting an eye patch covering a stiched brow . He was willing to sell it off at a steep discount to get another in lighter-recoiling .243 Win. !
LikeLike
LikeLike
Three weeks ago, I was diagnosed with inoperable primary liver cancer. I now find that all of the political shenanigans and swamp creatures are no longer of any interest. The treatment will be to try and shrink the cancer or kill it by injecting Y90 radiation glass beads(Therasphere) directly into the cancer mass. Embolization.
Please pray for me and that the treatment will be successful.
LikeLike
Doc Watson was famous for his virtuosity as a finger-style guitarist. In this video produced by the Smithsonian, he explains how he learned to play guitar. There an introduction by some guy from the Smithsonian but finally we get to see Doc explaining how he learned to play so well—using only this thumb and first finger! That’s pretty astonishing, especially when we hear him show us what he can do playing “Deep River Blues”, one of his most famous pieces. It takes a couple of minutes to get past the Smithsonian guy but hearing Doc is worth the wait.
LikeLike
Facebook is tracking people who don’t even have an ACCOUNT: These Android apps automatically send private information without your knowledge
-Yelp, Duolingo and Indeed are three of the apps alleged to be sending data
-Others include Muslim prayer apps and the King James Bible app
-A December report revealed 23 apps automatically sent data to Facebook
-Most firms have corrected this flaw, including Spotify, Skyscanner and KAYAK
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-6783409/Facebook-tracking-people-dont-ACCOUNT.html
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike