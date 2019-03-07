March 7th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #777

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

34 Responses to March 7th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #777

  1. citizen817 says:
    March 7, 2019 at 12:21 am

  2. Grandma Covfefe says:
    March 7, 2019 at 12:21 am

    🦅 MAGA—KAG
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..

    🌟 “The Lord is my strength and my defense; he has become my salvation.” 🌟
    — Psalm 118:14
    ——————
    🙏 Pray:
    — Dem Congress become divided within their party
    — Presidential Harassment to be shut down
    — for protection for those names on the “Impeachment Witness List”
    — AG Barr to do the right thing soon
    — for House bill blocking Nat’l Emerg to fail in Senate (they vote by/on March 14?)
    — our American WALL be finished quickly
    — for border WALL builders’ protection, health, and safe equipments
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea–against invaders
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards, ICE, LEOs, USSS, border dogs-Staying alert on the job, protection and health
    — for all our Vets, esp Treeper Vets’ health–America honors you always
    — protection for Pro-Trump Americans to stand against Opposition
    — for Canadian Treepers/Trump Supporters, that they’d be shielded from the fallout of Trudeau’s corruptions
    — Stay The Course
    —————————————————–
    🦅 “We must keep freedom alive in our souls.” (SOTU 2019)
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
    ——————————————–
    Note from me: I won’t be home to post tomorrow night Treeper Prayer Post for Thursday night/Friday morning..but will ‘See’ you the following night tho 🙂 XOXO

  3. citizen817 says:
    March 7, 2019 at 12:21 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    March 7, 2019 at 12:22 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    March 7, 2019 at 12:22 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    March 7, 2019 at 12:23 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    March 7, 2019 at 12:23 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    March 7, 2019 at 12:24 am

    • AloftWalt says:
      March 7, 2019 at 1:08 am

      So….does Schiff for brains have an unlimited budget to conduct his witch hunt? How much more additional taxpayer dollars is this witch hunt going be take away from legitimate causes that should be benefiting We the People? This circus act needs to end. Our government is out of control.

  9. citizen817 says:
    March 7, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Yesterday Hillary Clinton said she wasn’t running in 2020. She said she plans to take an active role and work with the Democrat candidates who are running.

    Today a source “close with” Hillary Clinton says she has not “closed the door” on a 2020 presidential run.

    This could also be a way for her to hobble any front runner to make it easier and sensible for her to step in at the last moment and claim she was forced to run after all, because the leading candidate, probably a socialist, would have no chance against Trump.

    This would be true, but Hillary has no chance, either. She has already complained that she’s never seen the country so divided. This means she might step forward and offer herself as a reasonable, ‘centrist’ Democrat, but in actuality Hillary has been a major part of the polarization by paying for a fake dossier to get the FBI to spy on Trump.

    Hillary is part of the ongoing coup against a lawfully elected president.

    LOCK HER UP

    -Ben Garrison

    • Ken Lawson says:
      March 7, 2019 at 12:54 am

      “…because the leading candidate, probably a socialist…”

      Probably a socialist? Is Garrison kidding? The entire Democrat Party is socialist (which is just a nicer sounding name for communist).

      Garrison makes it sound like most Americans would reject socialism, but I have to agree with Thomas Sowell’s recent comment that he wouldn’t bet that Americans would reject socialism. Most Americans are uniformed and don’t really know what it is, let alone they are quite apt to fall for what they perceive are freebies from socialism and they won’t find out the truth until they are already in it and can’t get out. People seem to forget that only 1/4 of eligible voters elected President Trump. Half of eligible voters didn’t vote and the other half was split between Hillary and Trump. If even only a small percentage of those eligible who didn’t vote now decide to vote, that could sway the election.

      We need to be educating people and bringing them to our side to vote.

      • Dutchman says:
        March 7, 2019 at 1:07 am

        To those who might reply “No, the Dems couldn’t be THAT crazy/stupid, I would pre-emptively say “Oh, YES they could!”

        I’m begining to think they are gonna let the crazies rant, and then put forth BIDEN as the sane, ‘centerist’ alternative. If they do, the youngsters will go NUTS, and the 2020 Dem convention will be 1968 all over again!
        Its gonna be a WILD ride, the next two years, is also a prediction, albeit a pretty safe bet.

  10. ParteaGirl says:
    March 7, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Hot off the press! A new episode of Intellectual Froglegs from Joe Dan Gorman!

    https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/watch/the-green-new-episode-intellectual-froglegs_wWE7QIInXn8mqdE.html

  11. WSB says:
    March 7, 2019 at 12:37 am

    “Ocasio-Cortez and her chief of staff, Saikat Chakrabarti, obtained majority control of the political action committee in December 2017, The DCNF reported Monday. Chakrabarti resigned from the Justice Democrats’ board in August 2018, Politico reported, and the PAC’s website no longer lists Ocasio-Cortez as a governor, but government documents show the two still hold majority control as of Wednesday afternoon.

    Ocasio-Cortez never disclosed her control of the PAC to the FEC. If the congresswoman intentionally withheld that information from the FEC, both she and Chakrabarti “could be facing jail time,” former FEC Commissioner Brad Smith told The DCNF.”

    I wonder how this will end?

    https://dailycaller.com/2019/03/06/ocasio-cortez-justice-democrats-pelosi/

  12. Lucille says:
    March 7, 2019 at 12:39 am

    One more judge whose opinionated ruling shows he’s a political animal unfamiliar with Lady Justice…

    California Judge Finds That Census Citizenship Question “Threatens Foundation” Of US Democracy
    by Tyler Durden – Wed, 03/06/2019
    https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-03-06/california-judge-finds-census-citizenship-question-threatens-foundation-us

    • WSB says:
      March 7, 2019 at 12:42 am

      Figures. Eye roll.

    • Ken Lawson says:
      March 7, 2019 at 12:56 am

      Besides the obvious problem with that judge, the first thing he needs to understand is that America is not a democracy, we are a republic. Hard to believe we allow people so uninformed in or judiciary. It’s bad enough when journalists and pundits, even on the right, continually refer to our nation as a democracy.

  13. citizen817 says:
    March 7, 2019 at 12:53 am

    Trump still not ready to release ‘devastating’ docs about Democrats

    Trump explained that if he released the documents before the party changeover, “it would already be yesterday’s news.” Instead he planned to hold on to them for a rainy day. “It’s much more powerful,” Trump said.

    “Because I’m a counter-puncher and I will hit them so hard, they’ve never been hit like that,” Trump said. “And you know what, I think that will help my campaign, that will be the beginning of my campaign for president.”

    https://nypost.com/2019/03/06/trump-still-not-ready-to-release-devastating-docs-about-democrats/

  14. hard masada says:
    March 7, 2019 at 12:58 am

    https://intellectualfroglegs.com/green-new-episode/
    Let’s trip the light fantastic, shall we?

  15. Troublemaker10 says:
    March 7, 2019 at 12:59 am

  16. InAz says:
    March 7, 2019 at 12:59 am

    The Communist propaganda machine is already pushing that President Trump will not accept the outcome of the 2020 presidential election…….just like in the 2016 election.

    Obviously the Communists are confident they will win. Not a comforting thought knowing they are doing everything to burn the Constitution up and continue to break every law.

