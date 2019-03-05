The Real Mardi Gras

Debauchery. Bacchanalia. Floats, costumes, beads and masks, and lots of drinking and partying. That’s what we think of when we hear the term Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday.
There is a lot more behind it. Also called Shrove Tuesday, it marks the last day of the liturgical calendar before Lent begins. After Catholicism spread throughout Europe, many cultures celebrated the final day before Lent began in ways unique to that individual culture. Eggs, and milk were finished off in one day, giving rise to the term Fat Tuesday. In Poland, such things as lard, sugar, eggs, and fruit were forbidden during Lent, and the beloved pączki became a special treat for Fat Tuesday, and in Detroit they still sell many thousands of them to long lines of people.
Many people, Catholic and non Catholic alike celebrate Mardi Gras. Have a great day, but spare a thought to tomorrow.
No matter what church you attend, Lent is a custom, an observance, that you can use to prepare you to meet Christ renewed on Easter Sunday, with a deeper and more tested faith. Perhaps a faith better prepared to go into the world and share, model, and live the teachings.
By the way, I am sure most of you have seen us Catholics sporting the cross on our foreheads, traced in ashes blessed on Palm Sunday of the preceding year. Every parish will have one or more services to distribute ashes, and you do not have to be Catholic to attend and receive the ashes, should you so choose.
It’s that time yet we gad snow here yesterday.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And if you’re an Anglican like me, you can look forward to the (comparatively sedate Protestant!) custom of the Pancake Supper, traditionally cooked by the husbands in the parish. And on to Lent and oh, what are you going to give up for the duration?
Have a blessed Lenten season.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Anglican here, too, and we observe Ash Wednesday, with the imposition of ashes. Powerful service, and a public witness for the rest of the day.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great reminder for this Catholic Menagerie….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Menagerie. Even Presbyterians get it!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t do mardi gras, but it is really big here in southwest Louisiana. Not the traditional New Orleans type of thing goes on here though, its a bit more “family” oriented.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A few years back, hubby found an old Louisiana Public Television special on Mardi Gras and it was EXCELLENT! It detailed the history, and showed several of the small town Mardi Gras celebrations. I really enjoyed it! Alas, hubby didn’t save a copy, and when he searched for it again, he could not find it.
LikeLike
Thanks Menagerie, that’s a great writeup.
LikeLike
With all due respect, after recent revelations about the Catholic Church, and realizing that any church is about you being transformed into a new creature, the Christ rising in your heart to transform you into a new creature, why would anyone with the understanding of a three year old look to the Catholic church to transform them into anything more than a broken down shadow of the poor creature that originally reached out to them for healing? At best? At worst a twisted, tortured, damaged, fallen, twofold more the child of hell that they themselves are? I mean really, this is not rocket science. ANY thinking person should be able to see that that church is given over and there is no God there. I’m not saying that no Catholics are saved, but if they are it is in spite of the church and not because of it. There are problems with all the mainstream churches, and some worse than others, but the Catholics have shown such disregard for everything holy, that anyone who stays in the church is asleep, dead, or just going somewhere in the hopes of not going to hell. Any of those reasons are just a sad excuse for being a Christian. I would rather be real and lost than that deep in phoneyness.
LikeLike
The Gospel is the fact that thanks to Eve and Adam’s disobedience to God, ‘Not to eat of the tree in the middle of the Garden,’ all mankind are sinners needing the shed blood of Jesus. Now is the perfect time, in humble repentance to acknowledge, ‘Jesus paid it all’! All my righteousness is filthy rags, but for Jesus!
As a member at First Baptist Church, N’awlins, St Charles [parade route] at Napoleon, our ´coffee house’ on lovely St Charles Avenue was open both Sundays before Mardi Gras, serving coffee, lemonade and The Gospel, as well as sharing our parking and bathrooms.
Mardi Gras will always be special, as God had prepared the heart of a young woman visitor from Australia to acknowledge her sin [fallng short of the mark], and pray a prayer of repentance, asking Jesus to be her Savior and LORD.
To Him be the Glory!
So order a traditional King Cake from Gambinos in Metairie LA, [I ordered three!], pull out your jambalaya recipe, and start prepping the veggies!
Christ is King! And He is still Sovereign! No matter what MSM, Pelosi or anyone says!
LikeLike
I’m not much on cooking, but I do order that wonderful shrimp poboy, which first I discovered on StCharles Street as a young girl; from our local Sausage Link every Friday…Our school always observed all religous faiths when serving meals and it seems the fish on Fridays was a tradition all my life 😛
LikeLike
Rather than coming into this thread with your condemnation of a specific religion, maybe you should go to the Word of God for guidance in your situation. Check out Matthew Henry on the parable of the barren fig tree for starters 😛
LikeLike
Don’t let some vegan tell you what you should eat during Ash Wednesday and Fridays during lent.
You can eat Fish, eggs, milk, fruit, veggies, breads and pasta, and cheese. You can’t eat beef, lamb, deer. ham and pork, chicken and fowl, fry with animal fat, or broth from these animals.
I just made some imitation crab meat pasta salad for Wednesday.
LikeLike
Did you know you can also eat alligator, beaver, snake, turtle and frogs?
LikeLike
they even do squirrels and neutra down here…SMH
LikeLike
I agree that the Catholic Church has problems but are we not all sinners-and did Christ not say that he came to help sinners? I am a devoted struggling Catholic and I can attest that in our Archdiocese in Portland Oregon there are many holy and superb priest who are doing a wonderful job of guiding and nurturing the people of God. Yes many in our hierarchy are corrupted but most remain faithful servants of Jesus.
Nobodyspecial- you are not showing mercy for billions of Christians throughout the world who are struggling to grow closer to Jesus through the oldest Church in the world-the Catholic church. We will rebuild this sinful church with God’s help. Meanwhile I trust God will continue to lavish blessing on his people even through the sinful ministers.
LikeLike