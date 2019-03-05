March 5th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #775

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 2 people
🦅 MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “As the mountains surround Jerusalem, so the Lord surrounds his people, from this time forth and forevermore.” 🌟
— Psalm 125:2
——————
🙏 Pray:
— for our brave, strong President Trump to continue to withstand onslaughter of lies
— Presidential Harassment be shut down
— for protection for those names on the Impeachment Witness List (per Sundance March 4 article)
— for House bill blocking Nat’l Emerg to fail in Senate (they haven’t voted yet)
— our American WALL be finished quickly
— for border WALL builders’ protection, health, and safe equipments
— for invaders to go back home
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards, ICE, LEOs, USSS, border dogs-Staying alert on the job, protection and health
— for victims of recent tornadoes in AL
— for Sundance, AdRem, Menagerie and crew–thank you for your hard work here
— for all Treepers ( including lurkers)—for protections and good health–and healing for those battling cancers and diseases–You are loved !
— Never Give Up
—————————————————–
🦅 “No matter the trials we face, no matter the challenges to come, we must go forward together.” (SOTU 2019)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
——————————————–
Rejoice in hope, be patient in tribulation, be constant in prayer.” Romans 12:12
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Pinned Tweet…at top:
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike