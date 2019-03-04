Monday March 4th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, March 4, 2019
“Confess Your Sins To God”
If to not confess our sin, to seek to hide our offenses, is akin to mocking what Christ Jesus hath done – in full obedience to the Father – for us and to call God a liar.
There is much more to it, so much more, but here is the most disgraceful disobedience except of denying His Holy Spirit from which there is no redemption. Let us not entertain such foolishness.
And I thought we had it bad with 17 labs and a Pomeranian,WOW
Looks like my vision of doggie heaven – and it’s full of saints! Thank you, Lord, for dogs. And kitties too. And horses, and cows, and birds, and almost every living thing. Lord, you know the ones that spook me, so I’ll just be grateful that all your living things have their own jobs to do on this Earth. I’ll keep a low profile and leave them a wide berth to git ‘er done, according to Your Plan and Your Will.
I had seen this before, it is well worth seeing again.
A friend had a St. Bernard nearly 2 times the size of these, a big dog well matched to a big man. Once and only once, I made the comment to him that he will have a nice rug when it’s time. He really wanted to clobber me for it.
I’m reminded about a story I read somewhere. A ship was sinking near shore, and a 20′ lifeboat pulled away, overflowing with people. As they headed towards a beach with unfamiliar paddles, in the wind and the waves, they started drifting towards some rocks. A Canadian Coast Guard helicopter appeared, flew near them, circled, stood off at about 15 feet over the water, and threw a 170-pound Newfie out of the chopper. The helicopter then climbed to about 50 feet and triggered its loudspeaker to say:
“LET THE DOG DO ITS THING.”
On this instrument does twenty-four tuning pegs mean twenty-four strings? O, that’s just too much! Rube Goldberg’s ancestor?
HAPPY BENCH MONDAY…
Chios Island, Greece. Photo by @avgoustidisermis
When at first you don’t succeed…make a 2nd try…
This one’s for you, patrickhenryuncensored and crossthread –
“The liberties of a people never were, nor ever will be, secure when the transactions of their rulers may be concealed from them.” Patrick Henry
Paraphrased; Where there are secrets in government, there is a loss of liberty.
And, From loss of liberty comes tyranny.
That liberty is an individual freedom, it is not the institution of government, but it is The People who suffer all transgressions.
Apologies to all for the double post. I forgot to just take a breath and w a i t.
Aren’t Havanese the best?
A Memorial Of Calvary
It is disappointing to find some well-meaning brethren calling the Lord’s Supper the Passover.
Surely Luke 22:14-20 proves conclusively that after the observance of the Passover, our Lord instituted a “remembrance” of His death.
When Paul recounts what our Lord did and said at the Lord’s Supper he mentions only bread and wine, while at the Passover there was certainly much more than this.
The Passover, like water baptism, was an Old Testament ordinance, but the Lord’s Supper is as distinctly associated with the New Testament, or Covenant.
“For this is My blood of the New Testament…” (Matt. 26:28).
The Passover, like water baptism, spoke of an unfinished work, for if water cannot wash away sin, neither can the blood of bulls and goats take away sins (Heb.10:4). Both were shadows of the redeeming work of Christ.
Because so many stumble over the fact that water baptism was practiced even after the cross, we repeat that the full results of Calvary were not manifested until “due time,” through the Apostle Paul. Blood sacrifices, circumcision, the sabbaths and feast days likewise spoke of an unfinished work, yet these were all observed after the cross — by the Spirit-filled disciples. This is simply because the time for the unfolding of God’s secret purpose and the gospel of the grace of God was not ripe until God raised up that other apostle, Paul. Indeed, even then its unfolding and the passing away of the old order were gradual matters.
BUT— whereas the Passover and water baptism were Old Testament ordinances, the Lord’s Supper is distinctly a New Testament celebration. The celebration of the Lord’s death should never be classed with the ordinances, not even with the ordinance of baptism, for while water baptism spoke of an unfinished work, the Lord’s Supper is clearly a celebration of the finished work of Christ.
At least three times the Lord’s Supper is stated to be “in remembrance” of Christ and His redemptive work.
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/a-memorial-of-calvary/
Luke 22:14 And when the hour was come, he sat down, and the twelve apostles with him.
15 And he said unto them, With desire I have desired to eat this passover with you before I suffer:
16 For I say unto you, I will not any more eat thereof, until it be fulfilled in the kingdom of God.
17 And he took the cup, and gave thanks, and said, Take this, and divide it among yourselves:
18 For I say unto you, I will not drink of the fruit of the vine, until the kingdom of God shall come.
19 And he took bread, and gave thanks, and brake it, and gave unto them, saying, This is my body which is given for you: this do in remembrance of me.
20 Likewise also the cup after supper, saying, This cup is the new testament in my blood, which is shed for you.
Matthew 26:28 For this is my blood of the new testament, which is shed for many for the remission of sins.
Hebrews 10:4 For it is not possible that the blood of bulls and of goats should take away sins.
Luke 22:19 And he took bread, and gave thanks, and brake it, and gave unto them, saying, This is my body which is given for you: this do in remembrance of me.
1Corinthians 11:24 And when he had given thanks, he brake it, and said, Take, eat: this is my body, which is broken for you: this do in remembrance of me.
1Corinthians 11:25 After the same manner also he took the cup, when he had supped, saying, This cup is the new testament in my blood: this do ye, as oft as ye drink it, in remembrance of me.
From the link: “Because so many stumble over the fact that water baptism was practiced even after the cross”
Who exactly is stumbling, and how? Also, who is calling the Lord’s Supper the Passover? Other than references to the Lord’s Supper being initiated at a Passover meal, I don’t recall hearing anyone conflating of the two as one and the same.
“Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou sues the Canadian government, RCMP and CBSA”
Will Meng eventually be extradited to the USA or be released if she wins this court case. 1 RCMP officer, 3 “John Doe” Canadian border officers and the Attorney General of Canada are named in the lawsuit. The A/G at the time was Jody Wilson-Reybould (also the Minister of Justice-it is a dual position in Canada.)
https://www.scribd.com/document/400971150/Notice-of-Civil-Claim
To All Those “In The Know”
I’ve come to post my lofty thoughts,
To tell you what’s right, and what’s not.
Facts and cites, they only impede;
My opinion is all you need.
I don’t use your rules when I post;
It’s what I say that matters most.
I’ll write my thoughts all the day long;
They’re my opinions, prove me wrong.
No one here really understands
The thoughts and words at my command.
I know best what to think and do.
Others’ thoughts? They don’t have a clue.
If on my words, you cast some doubt,
That’s an attack; I’ll call you out.
I know I’m right, always, you see,
You can’t ever criticize me.
Some would say my words seem arcane,
But I’ll not take time to explain.
Those in the know follow along;
Those that aren’t, well, they don’t belong.
I know what Trump thinks ev’ry day;
When he should act, when to delay.
I’m much better than this guy Trump;
He should listen, or be a chump.
To you that don’t like what I write,
You’re just jealous and full of spite.
You’ll soon learn to be a big fan;
You’ll know soon because I’m Da Man.
The Fight is Coming: Civil War, Corrupt Churches & Antipathy
Oh, goodness, I have not watched a Patriot Nurse vid in probably a year or more! Thanks for posting!
