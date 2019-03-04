March 4th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #774

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

78 Responses to March 4th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #774

  1. citizen817 says:
    March 4, 2019 at 12:20 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    March 4, 2019 at 12:21 am

    • mr.piddles says:
      March 4, 2019 at 12:34 am

      Ha! Fake witness. Beautiful. How ’bout this:
      A Fake Criminal…
      Presenting Fake Testimony…
      In a Fake Congressional Hearing…
      In support of a Fake Narrative…
      To be used as Fake Evidence for a Real Impeachment…
      And the Fake News Media loves it…

      I’m no Rocket Surgeon, but I’m starting to see a pattern!

    • albertus magnus says:
      March 4, 2019 at 12:46 am

      Yeah, look how the Dems act.

      They actually try to do what they promised to do during their campaigns.

      It sucks for America but you have to admire a party that actually gets its Congressional leadership to implement THEIR agenda…think how nice it would be if the GOP did the same!

      • warrprin1 says:
        March 4, 2019 at 1:38 am

        President Trump is trying, and managing, to do what he promised to do while campaigning.

        The only reason the Dems are united is because their hatred is so strong. It is the only thing upon which they can all agree, so they subordinate everything else to the public display of their hatred, by manner of all these contrived, phony, drawn-out, ever-in-search-of-headlines investigations. They take that hatred out on the President in staged dramatics that make them appear unified, but he’s not their real target: we are.

        What I have written here is not to be taken as a defense of the ineffective, disjointed, malevolent, treacherous, sold out, sinful, hypocrite Republicans: the Pharisees for our time.

        Keep your friends close, and your enemies closer. Problem for the Nation: we have no friends but President Trump. Thankfully, he is a larger than life friend. Almost everyone on both sides of the aisle in both Congressional Chambers wants to enslave us socio-economically: not bind themselves of course, but reduce us to the equivalent of economic and political slaves. But President Trump, they still can’t get control of him, no matter how they’ve attacked and double-crossed him so far. He possesses an inner strength, energy, and intellect that few others possess. This unites the Left with the confounded RINOS.

        The Ds are united on the surface and for one particular cause, in plain sight. The Rs are far more united than we should want them to be – because the unity is hidden below the visible surface, and it is not the unity of purpose that agrees with yours and mine.

        The Rs unity is at one with the Ds. Pray without ceasing, and prepare to protect our Constitutional Republic.

        • dallasdan says:
          March 4, 2019 at 2:18 am

          VERY well stated. Thank you.

        • Albertus Magnus says:
          March 4, 2019 at 2:19 am

          PDJT is absolutely the best president of my lifetime. Just wish the GOP in Congress would quit telling us one thing and then doing another. They should serve the common good and MAGA not the globalist, CoC taskmasters.

  3. Grandma Covfefe says:
    March 4, 2019 at 12:21 am

    🦅 MAGA—KAG
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..

    🌟 “The righteous hate what is false, but the wicked make themselves a stench and bring shame on themselves.” 🌟
    — Proverbs 13:5
    ——————
    🙏 Pray:
    — against the chronic lying and deceit going on in Congress
    — Presidential Harassment be shut down
    — for House bill blocking Nat’l Emerg to fail in Senate
    — RINOS standing with Dems on blocking Nat’l Emergency, to change their vote
    — our American WALL be finished quickly
    — for border WALL builders’ protection, health, and safe equipments
    — for invaders to go back home
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards, ICE, LEOs, USSS, border dogs-Staying alert on the job, protection and health
    — for victims of last year fires/hurricanes..and tornado in AL yesterday
    — for Sundance, AdRem, Menagerie and crew–thank you for your hard work here
    — for all Treepers ( including lurkers)—for protections and good health–and healing for those battling cancers and diseases–You are loved !
    — We Choose Greatness
    —————————————————–
    🦅 “This is our future — our fate — and our choice to make. I am asking you to choose greatness.” (SOTU 2019)
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸

    • BetsyRossRocked says:
      March 4, 2019 at 12:31 am

      Praying !

    • wisdomtravelletstalkconservative says:
      March 4, 2019 at 12:52 am

      Grandma,
      Your Proverbs verse is particularly apt for this period.

      TY for all you do, and your faithfulness each evening!

    • ganesh says:
      March 4, 2019 at 12:58 am

      why don’t you just shut it. How is this helping anything but your ego for posting near to first?

      • 🍺Gunny66 says:
        March 4, 2019 at 1:38 am

        ganesh,

        Hey……the rules pf etiquette are posted here and have been posted.

        Your snark and personal insults are not welcome and violate tese rules.

        In other words, if you can’t be nice, go somewhere else to show your internet muscles…

        And…Bless your heart…….now go away

        • warrprin1 says:
          March 4, 2019 at 1:46 am

          Thanks, Gunny. Thanks for speaking up. I’m not one of the wee hours posters (normally), but I’m grateful to those who are. They stand watch on the wall through the night. God bless you Grandma and Co.

      • dallasdan says:
        March 4, 2019 at 2:22 am

        You are disgusting. She provides an uplifting comment and meaningful prayer every new day.

        Thank you Grandma!

    • WSB says:
      March 4, 2019 at 2:21 am

      Grandma, thank you for including the Treepers’ prayer. We had a few sad announcements this last weekend. 🙏

      And our major Treepers, Sundance and President Trump and their families and staff…prayers for all.

  4. citizen817 says:
    March 4, 2019 at 12:21 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    March 4, 2019 at 12:21 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    March 4, 2019 at 12:22 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    March 4, 2019 at 12:22 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    March 4, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Donald Trump Retweet:

  9. citizen817 says:
    March 4, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Donald Trump Retweet:

  10. citizen817 says:
    March 4, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Donald Trump Retweet:

  11. citizen817 says:
    March 4, 2019 at 12:24 am

    • Rynn69 says:
      March 4, 2019 at 12:40 am

      Mitch McConnell and his CoC masters do not give a da$n about America. All of this is by design. Mitch prostitutes the “rules.” Mitch and his cohorts must be primaried out of office. Either that – which constitutes reformation of the Republican party – or Americans need a new party that answers to the people and the very nature of a Republic…

      • Judith says:
        March 4, 2019 at 1:47 am

        I agree they must ALL be primaried out. Just be careful there aren’t more traitors just like them in the pipeline. We need brand-new blood. People who were never in politics, like Trump.

        American patriots need to organize the same way that the UNiparty does. We need to FIGHT BACK! Time’s a wasting!

        Do we have a country or don’t we?

  12. Rynn69 says:
    March 4, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Week #3 since AG confirmation:

    Mr. Attorney General Barr,

    Americans know the refrain “truth, justice, and the American way.” Truth and justice are integral to the American way. We ask that you remember the Americans who are counting on you to restore truth and justice, both alive and those who have died to secure the American way:

    America is crying out for justice. How will history judge you? Will you restore justice in America? America is watching.

    • albertus magnus says:
      March 4, 2019 at 12:49 am

      And AG Barr answers:

      If THAT is the type of AG you wanted then PDJT should have nominated Joe DiGenova. HE knew who and what I was when he appointed me. Send your concerns to the WH not to the DOJ.

    • the5thranchhand says:
      March 4, 2019 at 12:54 am

      Rynn69 your heart-felt plea to AG Barr brought tears to my soul, because it is so true. Thank you.

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      March 4, 2019 at 1:01 am

      How bout POTUS directs AG Barr to set the Swamp-Draining Agenda with an announcement during his next Cabinet Meeting:

      • “Our new Attorney General Bill Barr will deliver his first annual State of Justice Address on April 1st.

      • “Bill will share the TOP TEN Justice Outcomes that we have agreed he will deliver during 2019.

      • “I will be supporting the Election of those who relentlessly helped DELIVER the TOP TEN … and opposing the Retention of anyone who did not.”

  13. citizen817 says:
    March 4, 2019 at 12:25 am

  14. citizen817 says:
    March 4, 2019 at 12:26 am

  15. citizen817 says:
    March 4, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Donald Trump Retweet:

  16. citizen817 says:
    March 4, 2019 at 12:27 am

  17. citizen817 says:
    March 4, 2019 at 12:28 am

  18. citizen817 says:
    March 4, 2019 at 12:28 am

  19. citizen817 says:
    March 4, 2019 at 12:29 am

  21. citizen817 says:
    March 4, 2019 at 12:30 am

  22. flame says:
    March 4, 2019 at 12:34 am

    BEST. PRESIDENT. EVER It’s true, what isn’t true is TIME magazine publishing it.

  23. citizen817 says:
    March 4, 2019 at 12:39 am

  24. citizen817 says:
    March 4, 2019 at 12:42 am

  25. sunnydaze says:
    March 4, 2019 at 12:47 am

    #BLEXIT is picking up steam…..*quickly*. There’s a ton of new material out there on twitter. Here’s one:

  26. citizen817 says:
    March 4, 2019 at 12:51 am

  27. citizen817 says:
    March 4, 2019 at 12:54 am

  28. Perot Conservative says:
    March 4, 2019 at 1:05 am

    Rand Paul is saying the National Emergency won’t pass the SC?

    WTF??

    • California Joe says:
      March 4, 2019 at 1:11 am

      It was never a problem all the times Obama declared one including one for a flu outbreak and a border crisis Congress wouldn’t fund. What’s the difference, Rand?

  29. sunnydaze says:
    March 4, 2019 at 1:08 am

    Here’s another . There’s just a ton of new ones out there, and a lot of them are based in NY (!). Probably explains why the Dems are going all out with the “Racist Repubs” thang right now. Ms. Hillary was pumping that line again today at some affair.

  30. Piggy says:
    March 4, 2019 at 1:09 am

    For those interested in the North Korea negotiations…

    “Trade is America’s immediate leverage over China. Modern-day, super-mercantilism is one of China’s main strategic weapons. The present confrontation’s results will be pregnant with events of historic significance.” Codevilla

    https://amgreatness.com/2019/03/03/making-korean-lemonade/

  31. TMonroe says:
    March 4, 2019 at 1:16 am

    So I went to a major league soccer game in DC today. During the national anthem, there were no less than four crowd exclamations that nothing to do with the anthem. The first two were from the fan section of Atlanta’s team. I have no clue what they referenced.

    Another was from the one that I think started it all, the ‘Oh’ towards the end. They started doing that years ago in Baltimore for the orioles — because you know, the national anthem should just be an elaborate cheer for a soros team, right? (Aided by the ease of making single syllable grunts on cue, the ridiculous cheer seeped into some D.C. area sports when there was no baseball team and the orioles broadcast their games in the market.)

    The last one was screaming the word “red”, as the caps ownership had the bright idea a decade or so ago to ape the o’s intrusion into the anthem and make it a pretext for a lame cheer — ‘cuz there aren’t enough chances to cheer on one’s team in the hours involved in a sports event, I guess.

    All this is to say if you live in an area where this hasn’t affected your sporting events, why not keep it that way. And if you live in an area like mine with this clowning, perhaps share the inappropriateness of it.

  32. GSparrow says:
    March 4, 2019 at 1:21 am

    The outcome of this court case or eventual extradition of Meng could have a huge impact on POTUS’s admin. If she is extradited to the USA, the Chinese will focus their copious wrath regarding Meng’s arrest on the USA where the arrest warrant was originally issued (WDNY) instead of Justin’s Canada.

    “Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou sues the Canadian government, RCMP and CBSA”

    Will Meng eventually be extradited to the USA or be released if she wins this court case? 1 RCMP officer, 3 “John Doe” Canadian border officers and the Attorney General of Canada are named in the lawsuit. The A/G at the time was Jody Wilson-Reybould (also the Minister of Justice. It is a dual position in Canada.)

    https://www.scribd.com/document/400971150/Notice-of-Civil-Claim

  33. duchess01 says:
    March 4, 2019 at 1:57 am

    #AlexandriaOccasionalCortex #IlhanOmar #RashidaTliab
    FRAUDS EXPOSED: AOC found thru Casting Call! 5 Dems recruited-Political equivalent of Spice Girls!!!

  34. A2 says:
    March 4, 2019 at 2:00 am

    Some bits and bobs, re: DPRK, China and whatever.

    “The collapse of Kim Jong-un’s second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump has taken a toll on the North Korean leader’s health, and he will likely not stop in Beijing during his return trip from Vietnam today.”

    According to: http://koreajoongangdaily.joins.com/news/article/article.aspx?aId=3060071

    (Comment: I noticed his left hand again cramping up)

    This may also be due to the fact that Xi Mao 2.0 has the the two meetings (兩會, that is the National Peoples Conference, NPC, and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, CPPCC on his plate). More importantly they are reviewing the new National Foreign Investment Financial Law that will directly impact on the US-China trade deal.

    More salient than His Porcine Majesty’s flop in Hanoi.

    “As Trump and Kim met… McAfee researchers said they watched, in real time, as the N. Koreans attacked the computer networks of more than a hundred companies in the U.S. and around the globe.” according to the NYT.

    Comment: Maybe true as my wifi was shutdown twice after posting here comments on the Hanoi meeting. I’m in China.

    File this under media is a day late and a dollar short, or Doh:
    “The Pentagon changes its focus to Russia and China – Bringing out the big guns”
    https://www.economist.com/united-states/2019/02/28/the-pentagon-changes-its-focus-to-russia-and-china

    Comment: Am I the only one who has read the US National Defense Strategy?

    Meanwhile Russia is sending many tones of wheat to the NK, a meeting is planned; Kim3 wants to forge new ties with Vietnam and the Global CPC mouth piece Times, NK’s KCNA, and press around the globe are gleefully retweeting the President, where he ‘implied’ that he cut negotiations with NK short because of Cohen’s testimony in DC.

    Comment: Another cat among the pidgins, or why a squirrel is always in search of a nut…..

  35. citizen817 says:
    March 4, 2019 at 2:01 am

    Good Opinion piece 👍

    The fact that Trump is still upbeat and optimistic, accomplishing more in a day than his predecessors did in a week, is beyond amazing. But at some point, the human spirit breaks. How many slings and arrows will Trump take before he’s had enough?

