Saturday March 2nd – Open Thread

Since it’s now Caturday . . . a short cat story.
Before we left Bakersfield for Pahrump, we were feeding a couple of stray cats: a large, black, muscular Tom who was 100% feral and a medium-sized, long-haired, black, female Scottish fold. The Fold had rather prominent bluish-green, almost fluorescent eyes.
After we left, the neighbors took up feeding the fold, naming her Nightlight because of her eyes in the light at night.
Well, DW is in Bako now visiting family and friends and will be returning with Nightlight since the neighbors don’t want an indoor cat.
Highland Folds, the long-haired version of Scottish Folds, are “gentle, intelligent and extremely well-adjusted . . . also very affectionate. And though it can get very attached to its people, it will not be a pest or a nuisance. Like many other cats, it enjoys playing, but is especially responsive to training.” Other descriptions say they will follow you around the house, fetch things and sleep up against you at night.
I couldn’t be more pleased.
Just an example . . . but kinda close.
You’re in Pahrump?
I’m just up the road.
I go into Pahrump a couple of times a month for hardware and banking.
Caturday!
Does the Lord Reveal Himself in Dreams?
“I hear that Muslims are getting saved after being visited by Christ in a dream. Does the Lord reveal Himself in dreams today?”
God spoke to men in dreams in past dispensations, but now that the Bible is complete, He speaks only through His Word.
If these stories were true, it would give unsaved men an excuse when they are sentenced to the lake of fire for their sins (Rev. 20:12-15). They could rightly argue, “It’s not fair. The Lord never visited me in a dream. If He had, I would have believed too.”
But we know that unsaved men will have no excuse in that day, for it is still true that “the heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth His handywork” (Psa. 19:1). The testimony of God’s creation reaches all men (v. 2-6) and is enough to leave men “without excuse” to not “seek the Lord” and “feel after him, and find Him” (Acts 17:27; Rom. 1:20).
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/does-the-lord-reveal-himself-in-dreams/
Revelation 20:12 And I saw the dead, small and great, stand before God; and the books were opened: and another book was opened, which is the book of life: and the dead were judged out of those things which were written in the books, according to their works.
13 And the sea gave up the dead which were in it; and death and hell delivered up the dead which were in them: and they were judged every man according to their works.
14 And death and hell were cast into the lake of fire. This is the second death.
15 And whosoever was not found written in the book of life was cast into the lake of fire.
Psalm 19:1 <> The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handywork.
Psalm 19:2 Day unto day uttereth speech, and night unto night sheweth knowledge.
3 There is no speech nor language, where their voice is not heard.
4 Their line is gone out through all the earth, and their words to the end of the world. In them hath he set a tabernacle for the sun,
5 Which is as a bridegroom coming out of his chamber, and rejoiceth as a strong man to run a race.
6 His going forth is from the end of the heaven, and his circuit unto the ends of it: and there is nothing hid from the heat thereof.
Acts 17:27 That they should seek the Lord, if haply they might feel after him, and find him, though he be not far from every one of us:
Romans 1:20 For the invisible things of him from the creation of the world are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even his eternal power and Godhead; so that they are without excuse:
“In the last days, God says, I will pour out my Spirit on all people. Your sons and daughters will prophesy, your young men will see visions, your old men will dream dreams.”
Not fair? “For He chose us in Him before the creation of the world to be holy and blameless in His sight. In love He predestined us for adoption to sonship through Jesus Christ, in accordance with His pleasure and will— to the praise of His glorious grace, which He has freely given us in the One He loves.”
Happy Caterday!!
They are playing, the tails tell…
Such a sweet puppy.
Kitten was trying so hard to be a bully, but puppy’s tail is saying “meh…you ain’t got nuthin. Enjoy yourself while you’ve got the time, ‘cause in about 4-5 weeks Imma lay nature’s law down on your narrow, skinny butt.”
Good Morning Treepers..
I just ask for a Simple Prayer(s)
See…
I’ve not replied much in these past couple Weeks..
I’ve been **Driving** quite a bit.. Between 3 Counties.,. Roughly 150/300 miles round trip(s).. Via Highway 210 here in the Tri-County area(s)..
Sadly, It’s been a “Tri-Factia” in the Family..
My MIL has been Diagnosed Stage4 Lung Cancer..
My DAD has suffered a Major Stroke,,
My (Uncle in Law?), Daiged with Kidney Cancer..
All of these Folks Since the 20th of Feb..
Me and the Misses, are under a lil bit of stress ATM./.
I’m Sorry folks..
Just please a few prayers..
As Weare under threat of “eviction” at the same time, (the landlord is selling the house to make a “parking Lot)..
Just PLEASE say a few Prayers.. For ALL OF US..
#GodBlessAmerica
#GodBlessDonaldTrump
#MAGA
#KEEPPOUNDING
#NEVERGIVEUP
Love,, David & Angie..
Oh, Happy Caturday..
God bless you and keep you safe and well and all your loved ones –
a puff of wind in your sails throughout the day and night and some good news from somewhere for David and Angie
Dear FellowTreeper… definitely praying… stay in Scripture, there is power in God’s Word.
Prayers especially for cancer, which I’ve had twice, and no longer intimidated, thanks to my ´brilliant as she is beautiful MD, Leigh Erin Connealy.’ Get her book for comfort, guidance and wisdom.
Continued prayers…
http://www.connealymd.com/
God bless and keep you all, 42. He knows your names and you are all so beloved he has counted the hairs on your head.
I keep Praying, for I hope the Lord Jesus will keep Me strong..
I suspect I’ve got the reputation as something of a curmudgeon here – wnhich I am ! But everyonce in a while I come across things – and more importantly people – that just astound me . Here’s one !
If you agree please throw him a thumbs up ! If interested in his story, explore. Its a study in refusing to “be a victim ” !
Yesterday, I read about Jonah Goldberg and Steven Hayes planning to launch a “Trump-skeptical” magazine/website, then today read about the Koch Brothers planning to “intervene” in upcoming elections, to push “open borders” – what is the matter with these people? The arrogance is mind-boggling, that they want to totally wipe out the results of the 2016 election and these are people who are supposedly Republicans!
I loved Jonah Goldberg’s “Liberal Fascism” but if he is still on his “Never Trump” trajectory, I wonder if he even read his own book!
I have been hoping Jonah would write “Liberal Fascism 2.0” about RINO’s, Never Trumpers and pseudo-conservatives working WITH the news media and the DNC to further implement “liberal fascism” . . . an excellent recent example would be Liz Cheney exploiting the efforts to destroy the career and reputation of Steve King of Iowa.
Jonah Goldberg and Steven Hayes are on a comprehensive Wikipedia list of “Never Trumpers” – are all those other “Never Trumpers” the prospective subscribers in the magazine’s business model?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Republicans_who_opposed_the_2016_Donald_Trump_presidential_campaign
But what about the millions who voted for President Trump? We are praying for him every day and have not wavered.
Who is going to write the dynamite book that rings true and flies off the shelves?
IMHO, Jonah should put the kibosh on this magazine idea, apologize to Steven Hayes and get to work on “Liberal Fascism 2.0”.
The one time I got upset with Jonah was well before the 2016 Trump campaign – it was when he spoke very heartlessly about the life of Anna Nicole Smith – it was just so cold and cavalier and rather arrogant; it bothered me that he could be so dismissive of someone less fortunate than himself.
Maybe that wasn’t a “one-off” moment though but was a glimpse of a dismissive attitude, perhaps of an entire swath of people . . . the deplorables! Is that why “Liberal Fascism 2.0” will not be written?
Congress is going to have a hearing on Trump calling out the fake news media.
Topics for the inquiry will include Trump’s public humiliation of former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, his attacks on actions by the liberal Ninth Circuit Court and his abuse of reporters as “dishonest” and “enemies of the people,” said the person, who asked for anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-02-28/house-democrats-to-probe-trump-attacks-on-fbi-courts-media
