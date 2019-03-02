March 2nd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #772

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
🦅 MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil;
For You are with me; Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me.” 🌟
— Psalm 23:4
——————
🙏 Pray:
— continue to befuddle Pelosi and the Dems
— for criminals in Congress, FBI, DoJ, and CIA to be brought to justice
— for House bill on Blocking Nat’l Emerg to fail in Senate
— our American WALL be finished quickly
— for border WALL builders’ protection, health, and safe equipments
— for invaders to go back home
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards, ICE, LEOs, USSS, border dogs-Staying alert on the job, protection and health
— for those receiving Political Harassment from the Dems and Mueller–protection
— for brave conservatives speaking out the truth–protection for them
— for American political prisoners and whistleblowers–protection
— Courage Under Fire
—————————————————–
🦅 “We must choose whether we will squander our inheritance — or whether we will proudly declare that we are Americans. We do the incredible. We defy the impossible. We conquer the unknown.” (SOTU 2019)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
Prompted from questioning from a Post writer who I remember writing about baseball stadium politics:
http://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-dyn/articles/A46303-2004Oct19.html
From that to playing political games with a dictator with nukes having essentially his first western press conference? How much do these partisans take for granted?
Can we raise the voting age to 35?
WaPost’s General Counsel is waiving a white flag. He just sent out the scout to offer a truce. Why? Because he knows they are going to lose in court and with Bezo’s divorce on the horizon, the Washington Post can’t afford to go to trial and lose.
It took a $250MM lawsuit to get them to delete a Tweet, which is 100% false. Don’t let them off the hook, counselor. Destroy them. If you do let them off the hook, they’ll just do it again and you know damn well they will.
Many days late and many dollars short, WAPO. Corrections this much later and deleting tweets 6 weeks later?
If I were the Sandmanns I would say H*LL NO!
Washington Post posted this statement behind a paywall.
Hope they get to write a very large check,
God Bless President Trump.
Lord let us save our Country.
And God Bless you, Sundance, for all you do.
Mueller the incompetent village idiot like Barney Fife!
Yet another exhibit of the lack of reason, logic and accountability from the Dems and their media handmaidens. (No surprise, but a talking point to those that think we can reason with them)
I’ve been referring to New American Fascism for a couple years. There’s something going on, and this was the term I used to describe it, but it never quite nailed it. So let’s start over.
Terms used to refer to political or social movements often fail to evolve as the movements evolve, and end up erroneously applied to modern movements that are fundamentally different from the obsolete movements that no longer exist. So, let’s redefine “fascism” to accurately apply to its current incarnation.
Let’s begin with the Webster definition of fascism: “a political philosophy, movement, or regime (such as that of the Fascisti) that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition”
First off, for “nation” substitute “the global community.” National pride, once a characteristic of fascism, has been replaced by racial pride. Racial identity and racial groups have replaced citizenship and nations. Open borders (meaning nonexistent borders) facilitate worldwide free movement of these racial groups. Thus modern internationalism views nations as obsolete and defines international relations as relations between racial groups rather than nation states.
Next, replace “dictatorial leader” with “unelected meritocratic elite.” Dictators have no place in a global meritocracy ruled by unelected bureaucrats, EU commissioners, and would-be TPC commissioners, chosen by the elite, to enforce worldwide regimentation and submission.
And there you have it, 21st Century Globalist Fascism: a political philosophy, movement, or regime that exalts the global community and race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by an unelected meritocratic elite, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition
Just look at any of the political asks of the autocratic/bureaucratic class. See how many are for true betterment along the lines of constitutional freedoms related to, life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Then see how many relate to a ceding bynthe public or by individuals of power, money, or control. It really helps put things into perspective.
Bold speech!
That was awesome! Malkin rocks.
#WAR!!
She was on fire today–taking no prisoners and calling out the RINOs too. Great speech-hers had the loudest cheers of any talk from CPAC that I’ve heard so far.
Harvard/Harris Poll: 3-in-4 Voters Favor ‘America First’ Immigration, Trade, War Platform from Candidates
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/03/01/harvard-harris-poll-3-in-4-voters-favor-america-first-immigration-trade-war-platform-candidates/
FBI getting into the game of politics! This is about Kushners father and it has over 400 pages deleted so needless to say it is skewed! What’s the strategy/purpose/goal behind this release now?? Any ideas??
FBI Records Vault
@FBIRecordsVault
·
12h
Kushner Companies:
Kushner Companies
vault.fbi.gov
Make no mistake about it: The DNC Socialists have initiated their deployment and plans of attack:
Here:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/03/red-journalism-washington-post-defends-marx-five-myths-about-socialism/
And here:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/03/pelosi-spox-we-will-take-all-the-necessary-steps-including-litigation-to-get-president-trumps-tax-returns/
