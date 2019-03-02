March 2nd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #772

Posted on March 2, 2019 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

37 Responses to March 2nd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #772

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    March 2, 2019 at 12:20 am

    🦅 MAGA—KAG
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..

    🌟 “Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil;
    For You are with me; Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me.” 🌟
    — Psalm 23:4
    ——————
    🙏 Pray:
    — continue to befuddle Pelosi and the Dems
    — for criminals in Congress, FBI, DoJ, and CIA to be brought to justice
    — for House bill on Blocking Nat’l Emerg to fail in Senate
    — our American WALL be finished quickly
    — for border WALL builders’ protection, health, and safe equipments
    — for invaders to go back home
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards, ICE, LEOs, USSS, border dogs-Staying alert on the job, protection and health
    — for those receiving Political Harassment from the Dems and Mueller–protection
    — for brave conservatives speaking out the truth–protection for them
    — for American political prisoners and whistleblowers–protection
    — Courage Under Fire
    —————————————————–
    🦅 “We must choose whether we will squander our inheritance — or whether we will proudly declare that we are Americans. We do the incredible. We defy the impossible. We conquer the unknown.” (SOTU 2019)
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    March 2, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    March 2, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    March 2, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    March 2, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    March 2, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    March 2, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. Troublemaker10 says:
    March 2, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  9. Troublemaker10 says:
    March 2, 2019 at 12:31 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Julia Adams says:
      March 2, 2019 at 1:26 am

      WaPost’s General Counsel is waiving a white flag. He just sent out the scout to offer a truce. Why? Because he knows they are going to lose in court and with Bezo’s divorce on the horizon, the Washington Post can’t afford to go to trial and lose.

      It took a $250MM lawsuit to get them to delete a Tweet, which is 100% false. Don’t let them off the hook, counselor. Destroy them. If you do let them off the hook, they’ll just do it again and you know damn well they will.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • wisdomtravelletstalkconservative says:
      March 2, 2019 at 1:27 am

      Many days late and many dollars short, WAPO. Corrections this much later and deleting tweets 6 weeks later?

      If I were the Sandmanns I would say H*LL NO!

      Like

      Reply
    • Risa says:
      March 2, 2019 at 1:32 am

      Washington Post posted this statement behind a paywall.
      Hope they get to write a very large check,

      Like

      Reply
  11. lida rose says:
    March 2, 2019 at 12:37 am

    God Bless President Trump.
    Lord let us save our Country.

    And God Bless you, Sundance, for all you do.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. Troublemaker10 says:
    March 2, 2019 at 12:37 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. trapper says:
    March 2, 2019 at 12:41 am

    I’ve been referring to New American Fascism for a couple years. There’s something going on, and this was the term I used to describe it, but it never quite nailed it. So let’s start over.

    Terms used to refer to political or social movements often fail to evolve as the movements evolve, and end up erroneously applied to modern movements that are fundamentally different from the obsolete movements that no longer exist. So, let’s redefine “fascism” to accurately apply to its current incarnation.

    Let’s begin with the Webster definition of fascism: “a political philosophy, movement, or regime (such as that of the Fascisti) that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition”

    First off, for “nation” substitute “the global community.” National pride, once a characteristic of fascism, has been replaced by racial pride. Racial identity and racial groups have replaced citizenship and nations. Open borders (meaning nonexistent borders) facilitate worldwide free movement of these racial groups. Thus modern internationalism views nations as obsolete and defines international relations as relations between racial groups rather than nation states.

    Next, replace “dictatorial leader” with “unelected meritocratic elite.” Dictators have no place in a global meritocracy ruled by unelected bureaucrats, EU commissioners, and would-be TPC commissioners, chosen by the elite, to enforce worldwide regimentation and submission.

    And there you have it, 21st Century Globalist Fascism: a political philosophy, movement, or regime that exalts the global community and race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by an unelected meritocratic elite, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • TMonroe says:
      March 2, 2019 at 12:51 am

      Just look at any of the political asks of the autocratic/bureaucratic class. See how many are for true betterment along the lines of constitutional freedoms related to, life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Then see how many relate to a ceding bynthe public or by individuals of power, money, or control. It really helps put things into perspective.

      Like

      Reply
    • Maquis says:
      March 2, 2019 at 1:11 am

      Will that fit on a T-shirt?
      Asking for a friend.
      😎

      Like

      Reply
  15. citizen817 says:
    March 2, 2019 at 12:50 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. citizen817 says:
    March 2, 2019 at 12:51 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. citizen817 says:
    March 2, 2019 at 12:57 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. Troublemaker10 says:
    March 2, 2019 at 1:04 am

    Harvard/Harris Poll: 3-in-4 Voters Favor ‘America First’ Immigration, Trade, War Platform from Candidates
    https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/03/01/harvard-harris-poll-3-in-4-voters-favor-america-first-immigration-trade-war-platform-candidates/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. citizen817 says:
    March 2, 2019 at 1:05 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. The Akh says:
    March 2, 2019 at 1:06 am

    This is awesome. NSFW, but not gross.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. citizen817 says:
    March 2, 2019 at 1:06 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. citizen817 says:
    March 2, 2019 at 1:14 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. TigerBear says:
    March 2, 2019 at 1:15 am

    FBI getting into the game of politics! This is about Kushners father and it has over 400 pages deleted so needless to say it is skewed! What’s the strategy/purpose/goal behind this release now?? Any ideas??

    FBI Records Vault
    @FBIRecordsVault
    ·
    12h
    Kushner Companies:

    Kushner Companies
    vault.fbi.gov

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s