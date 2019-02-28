February 28th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #770

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

16 Responses to February 28th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #770

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    February 28, 2019 at 12:20 am

    🦅 Finishing up 2nd day of the Summit of President Trump with N. Korea leader, Kim Jong Un in Vietnam (Feb 28) and flying home —-Vietnam and ET difference is 12 hours

    MAGA—KAG
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..

    🌟 He shall cover you with His feathers, And under His wings you shall take refuge….”
    — Psalms 91:4 🌟
    ——————
    🙏 Pray:
    — for President Trump and MAGA Team finishing up at the Summit in Vietnam–for protection, alertness and shrewdness today-# Day Two
    — for Day Three Meeting if the momentum is strong…if not then…
    — for safe flight home to DC.–Departing Vietnam 6:05am ET, Arr in Joint Base Andrew 1:10am ET Friday, Arr at WH 1:30am
    — safety for everyone attending the Summit and in every place they go, eat and sleep and all their means of transportation
    — for House bill on Nat’l Emerg to fail in Senate
    — Cohen hearing will be another ‘flop’ day in closed hearing
    — for those who heard Cohen hearing realize it is full of lies and a sham
    — our American WALL be finished quickly, ‘Trump Speed’
    — for all our WALL builders at the border–-protection, health, and safe equipments
    — for all invaders to go back home
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards, ICE, LEOs, USSS, border dogs-Staying alert on the job, protection and health
    — for answers and closures for 1592 US Military still unaccounted for in Vietnam–
    — Stay The Course
    —————————————————–
    🦅 “We renew our resolve that America will never be a socialist country.” (SOTU 2019)
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      February 28, 2019 at 12:25 am

      From Sundance twitter an hour ago!

      ——————————————
      From Grandma Covfefe: We may skip the ‘flight home prayer’. I’ll post it here if I’m able to get info on if they started flying home after an extended meeting.

    • BetsyRossRocked says:
      February 28, 2019 at 12:29 am

      Praying !

  2. citizen817 says:
    February 28, 2019 at 12:21 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    February 28, 2019 at 12:21 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    February 28, 2019 at 12:21 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    February 28, 2019 at 12:22 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    February 28, 2019 at 12:23 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    February 28, 2019 at 12:23 am

  9. Dan Dan says:
    February 28, 2019 at 12:24 am

    ICYMI 😂🤣😂🤣😂
    Gregg Gutfeld treatens to throw Jaun Williams off set 😎

  10. sunnydaze says:
    February 28, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Last week at the Young Latino Leadership Conference in AZ:

