February 27th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #769

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
🦅 The Summit of President Trump with N. Korea leader, Kim Jong Un in Vietnam (Feb 27-28) —-ET difference is 12 hours
MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “I will say of the Lord, “He is my refuge and my fortress; My God, in Him I will trust.”
— Psalms 91:1 🌟
——————
🙏 Pray:
— for President Trump and MAGA Team at the Summit in Vietnam–for protection, alertness and shrewdness today-# Day One
— for safety for everyone attending the Summit and in every place they go, eat and sleep and all their means of transportation, as well
— for Fake Media to tell the truth about the Summit meeting
— for House bill on Nat’l Emerg to fail in Senate
— Cohen hearing is a flop
— our American WALL be finished quickly, ‘Trump Speed’
— for all our WALL builders at the border–-protection, health, and safe equipments
— for all invaders to go back home
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards, ICE, LEOs, USSS, border dogs-Staying alert on the job, protection and health
— for Venezuela–food and protection for the people…and Maduro to step down
— for VZ-Dictator Maduro to step down, more of VZ Military to defect to Colombia
— for Unborn babies safe journey to this life.
— Victory Over Evil
—————————————————–
🦅 “We are born free, and we will stay free.” (SOTU 2019)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
Amen.
Thank you for putting this together day after day. It is appreciated, even if you don’t always get feedback.
Praying and praying and praying some more !!
Amen.
Satan considers the Democrat Party to be one of his finest inventions and Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to be among his favorite pets.
In my recent quest for the truth and deeper understanding, I’m so happy to have found the treehouse. Everyone here is thoughtful and insightful. Thank you all 🙏🏼
As a bonus, we also improve our vocabulary and critical thinking. It’s the best place. KUDOS to SUNDANCE.
We’re happy to have you as part of the Treehouse family.
I still haven’t graduated from Sundance University….too much goofing off, swinging around among the branches with other Treepers 🙂
Thanks glamma, I especially look forward to your post on the open thread 🥰
I never said thanks when I first discovered the Treehouse comment crew about 2 years ago.
Thank you all. It was so refreshing to find civil, thoughtful people with common sense & morality.
I believe that we are in a very special time. I am expecting fantastically great things in the next 6 years.
If I am wrong, I am ready for the alternative.
Winning….. little by little….
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/ninth-circuit-gets-another-trump-picked-judge-after-white-house-bypasses-consultation-with-dems
———————————
The Senate on Tuesday confirmed President Trump’s nominee to be a judge on the liberal 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in a party-line vote — and, in a historic snub, the White House ignored the input of the judge’s two Democratic home-state senators in the process.
The new 9th Circuit judge, Seattle attorney Eric Miller, was confirmed 53-46. Miller was one the 51 federal judicial nominees left over from the previous Congress whom the White House re-nominated last month.
GOP critics have branded the court the “Nutty 9th,” in part because many of its rulings have been overturned by the Supreme Court.
They can take their “blue slip” and…… 😀
Dare I finish your sentence? I might get banish to the far corner of the galaxy 🙃
😉
.Excellent ! ..now.lets watch and see see how long it takes the ninth circus to figure out they can’t use the,
“we voted for the judge cause he’s dead ” excuse any longer ..lol
I am happy to see this and hope Barr continues these of fines and more:
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/02/26/doj-fines-virginia-firm-h-1b-workers/
As an engineer, this is the first time that I have ever heard of an employer being fined for hiring H1B’s over Americans, which is explicitly forbidden under law. This is wonderful!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Kamala Harris calls for decriminalizing sex work, insists Trump is racist”
1. Yes, since Kamala Harris used sex work to attain her current position in the democrat hierarchy, of course she would like to decriminalize what she has done.
2. PDJT is racist, since he did not pay her for prostitution, like all the other political males she did illegal commerce with.
So does this make Kraft innocent?
He should have chosen Kamala for his human trafficking for the sex slave business. She apparently likes doing it and wouldn’t have complained.
LikeLike
??..maybe to keep herself out of jail…?? Ha
Kamala is pure Evil. I had negative chills when I heard her speak her Senaate “victory” speech in 2016.
I agree with your assessment. I believe that Kamala Harris is a psychopath and is pure evil.
I think that her parents need to be put in the spotlight. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.
Oh yeah, BTW. She is not eligible to run for president. She is not a natural born citizen. This needs to be a court case right now. No more C_A politician plants in the US. Obama was a kenyan, not a US citizen. To hell with the 3 letter rouge agencies.
Our resident lurking lawyer, ristvan, has already debunked that. So have other Treepers. Under current law, she’s eligible. You have to go by SCOTUS interpretations and precedents, not the opinions of unqualified internet pundits.
LikeLike
“YES – Illegal Voting is Rampant and is a Form of Intentional Voter Fraud by Democrats”
https://noconsensus.wordpress.com/2019/01/27/yes-illegal-voting-is-rampant-and-is-a-form-of-intentional-voter-fraud-by-democrats/
Map of the border wall in their as well
Regarding a bill to block President Trump’s Nat’l Emergency vote:
The vote was 245-182..their excuse was they want the WALL, but it should be Congress that approves the money for the WALL. (Well, then, Congress, you had 2 years to do it–and you didn’t do it, so President Trump had to go with Plan B-Liar–you want President Trump to fail to keep his biggest promise-Fake Congress)
The thirteen Republicans who voted with Democrats to end the national emergency include:
Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI)
Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA)
Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI)
Rep. Jamie Herrera Butler (R-WA)
Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX)
Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-SD)
Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY)
Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA)
Rep. Francis Rooney (R-FL)
Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner (R-WI)
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY)
Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI)
Rep. Greg Walden (R-OR)
Vote Them Out!
source: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/02/26/thirteen-republicans-voted-for-ending-trumps-national-emergency-to-build-the-wall/
Just tried (2x) to post an item on illegal voting that doesn’t show
Ian….just checked both the spam and trash bins, and it’s not there either.
ETA: Look above….
LikeLike
Please see my post. I am worried that WordPress has started censoring CTH. Do you have an alternative host lined up. CTH will be removed sooner or later. Please have a plan.
Thanks.
LikeLike
It’s up…twice. It just takes time to upload.
LikeLike
Kudos to this girl. Wish Ingraham had been a better interviewer, cuz it seems she probably had more to say, but anyway….glad to see people like her out there.
LikeLike
This gives a new meaning to ANCHOR BABIES:
Sotiri Dimpinoudis @sotiridi
2h2 hours ago
#Update: One Border Patrol agents said that around 8:30 am this morning 90 illegal migrant women came into the country illegal, and when they were locked in prison and came back he saw a baby in someone arm. Then it became clearly they all were pregnant.
Also this from Patriot Tom Fitton:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is Kamala “heels up” Harris eligible to run for President. I say no Kamala Harris is NOT eligible to be President. Her father arrived from Jamaica in 1961—mother from India arrived in 1960
Neither parent was a legal resident for 5 years prior to Harris’s birth, a requirement for naturalization
Kamala was raised in Canada.
but a demotard I know says she is. Does anyone have any arguments to add. Thank tou
LikeLike
This is a message to Sundance and his team.
Some of my posts are not appearing.
Yes, I understand that WordPress sends messages to the “penalty box” and they need to be re-instated by AdRem, but I am beginning to wonder if WordPress is beginning to censor CTH.
Please investigate if WP is being censoring. Please have an alternative site lined up in case CTH is cut off from us.
We, the people, need you. It would be horrible if CTH was silenced by big brother, even for a few days. If CTH were cut off from us forever, it would be very bad.
Please consider having a backup plan for when the censorship comes. I may be pessimistic, but I believe that it will happen. It is only a question of when it happens.
A suggestion is that maybe you could talk to Mike Adams (the health ranger) about hosting. I believe that he got banned from pretty much all the Silicon Valley tech firms and set up his own site to replace the social media sites.
From the bottom of my heart, thank you for all that you and your team does.
Oh man, Joe. That is a horrible thought, although in today’s insane Dim-driven political climate, not hard to imagine. Except for occasional (very) brief check-ins with Tucker and Hannity, CTH is my exclusive source for all things politics. Can’t imagine life without it.
For better or worse, that is what I think that I do pretty well: think of worst case outcomes.
Often it results in those outcomes never occurring, precisely because I anticipate them and take measures to prevent them.
It is not a pleasant place to be, however. I think that I was born with that propensity. So be it. It could be worse. Much worse.
That’s been my biggest fear..the censoring of President Trump’s Twitter and Sundance.
Every morning I rush to the computer and check both of them online before I even say ‘boo’ to poor hubbie.
LikeLike
PDJT has a backup plan. I sincerely hope that Sundance & Co have one also.
LikeLike
Disturbing behavior to be sure, but *MAYBE* a false alarm…
I’ve noticed posts going off to the ether as well in the past… a seemingly well-known WP tick.
And recently I’ve noticed two things:
1.) The “cookie problem”… I don’t log into WP, so my posts have always been ad hoc email and nick… those bit were always stored in a cookie, but no longer… annoying but not a biggie
2.) Several times I’ve had comment seemingly not appear after posting… even after a few browser refreshes… then, voilà!, it shows up
So try refreshing the page a few times. Shut down the browser, come back. Extreme measure: delete your browser cache (this can be annoying for various reasons).
And if THAT doesn’t work… it could still be some OTHER, perhaps related, WP niggle…
Or it could be stuff really disappearing. It’s all a bunch of Black Box Black Magic, and a lot of times The Magic isn’t fully baked… :^)
Yes, I tried a few measures like you have mentioned, but there have been some posts that never appeared.
The whole thing with this “upgrade testing” feels like liberal tech geek harassment at any rate. I am a coder, hardware person and general technical demigod. I see absolutely no reason why the obnoxiousness such as having to put your e-mail address in repeatedly would be something that would be even close to reasonable for any competent software team. If I was a manager in charge of the “upgrade”, most of the team would have already been fired.
Something is up. WordPress either has completely incompetent programmers (possible, if they contract to H1b outfits) or they are part of the silicon valley communist cabal. Either way, WordPress does not seem like a good platform.
LikeLike
Uncover photo
“Don’t Look Away” (quoted by Sundance) This is the reality of the Evil DemonRat Party
LikeLike
Sigh.
Is that all I can muster? Yes, I believe it is at the moment. Because I have to save my energy for the fight ahead. Those people will not be forgotten.
LikeLike
Here’s the original Gaetz tweet now deleted👇
“Hey @MichaelCohen212 – Do your wife & father-in-law know about your girlfriends?” Gaetz wrote on Twitter. “Maybe tonight would be a good time for that chat. I wonder if she’ll remain faithful when you’re in prison. She’s about to learn a lot…”
LikeLike
Gaetz is taking a lot of heat…
Now this:
LikeLike
Matt Gaetz is playing this perfectly. He is doing exactly what the democrat alinskyites do:
Overstep the bounds of propriety, leave it out there for a little too long & then apologize for being “misunderstood”.
I love this guy! I wish that he represented me.
You go, Ryan…Smack it to Radical Terrorist Omar
LikeLiked by 1 person
Politico and late night news must be under investigation —posting a stories in anticipation of Cohen claims.
LikeLike
California having a goliath year for rain, snow, and snowpack. Squaw Valley has ove4 20 feet if snow, and state snow wster content 41% over average.
Weather.com: “Another atmospheric river event is pummeling California with feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, shattering February snow records at some ski resorts while also triggering flooding, rockslides and mudslides in lower elevations.”
…..and California will drain all that snowfall when it melts into the Pacific Ocean then tell us we have a severe water shortage.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s what happens when loony liberals remove many flood control and irrigation dams. They have more salmon, but they don’t have lake fish, flood control lakes or water for droughts.
https://www.adventure-journal.com/2018/11/four-major-dam-removal-projects-to-keep-an-eye-on-in-the-coming-year/
LikeLike
7 years ago today, millions of people began to wake up to just how evil and FAKE much of our media really is…
Personally I think any deal made by Trump will depend on the relationship between Japan and the Norks. People seem to forget the hatred caused by the Japs on Norks toward each other and their ruthless imperialist dominance period. In fact when you fly over S. Korea all you have to do is look below at their landscape (no trees and nothing but bare landscape, much like Turkey). The cultural shock becomes obvious on the ground. S. Korea public is the rudest folks ever I’ve ever came across and they have zero courtesy. I think it comes from being oppressed from freedom for so long that hate/ignore is all they know.
That said, I recommend everyone Keep their eye on the Norks and Japan relationship in all of this and remember the Norks haven’t tasted freedom since Japan dominated the whole peninsula. IMHO Trump is trying to thread the needle in all of these agreements. Thank God he’s in charge and has a team of patriots supporting him but I’ll be keeping an eye on good ole Abe to try to ruin the whole agreement. Sorry, I’m not wearing my rose covered glasses tonight.
By the way miracles happen, in fact I’ve known many including my own life! God bless Trump!
12:43AM Eastern… it’s… The Levity Hour!!!
With all the day-to-day negativity abound, the irrational, over-vocalized anti-American rhetoric, the limitless anti-Trump hysteria… it’s always good to lighten the load with a bit of unintentional comedy from The Other Side. Something to look forward to as we forge onward through the storm…
Today’s entry: If you thought the following was HILARIOUSLY AWKWARD, wait ’til you see what embarrassing depths The Dems clamor to over the next 18 months!!! Pocahontas has already Instagram’d herself fake-drinking brewskis and “kickin’ it old school” with The Youngsters… Kama Kama Kama Kama Kamala Kameleon has already embarrassed her family, not to mention engaging in a variety of Prurient Political Positioning that I will decline to attempt to describe in anything resembling “PG-fashion”… Corey Booker already sounds like a complete buffoon, at best a Round-2 Knockout… AOC is the Pied Piper Of Political Psychosis, marching the whole lot right over the freaking cliff…
Oh… and we haven’t even gotten to Hillary yet… cuz you just know She comin’ back for more… and I can’t wait for what She gonna deliver this time…
Popcorn? Don’t mind if I do!
If your popcorn smells like schit it’s got schit in it…🤮
LikeLike
Schitt
Oh no – not the Rug-Coat again – she dragged it out of the moth ball closet!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ok – this was from Oct. 2016 – I checked because she blabbed on about being elected – no need to panic
LikeLike
God, how I hate these made up quotes attributed at random to Jefferson, Churchill, Gandhi, Einstein or whatever dead sage the quote fraudster favors at the moment. The obvious red flag is that it is a statement of Puritan philosophy, and Jefferson was a Deist who would have been opposed to such sentiments.
NO, Jefferson never said anything like this. The earliest published version is from 1986!
https://www.monticello.org/site/jefferson/democracy-will-cease-exist-spurious-quotation
You must be correct because you quoted an internet website and we know they always tell the truth. /s
LikeLike
Does this mean our Federal Government had been run by a bunch of complete idiots for decades upon decades?
Mm. It would appear so.
To God be the Glory.
They just don’t give it up…they keep throwing fireballs at President Trump and us. They HATE America…hate us.
LikeLike
Not a fair fight, Ivanka. At least tie half your brain behind your back. You are still my favorite liberal.
LikeLike
And Portland. Don’t forget Portland, Oregon. It’s a mecca for loony liberals without brains.
Wow, just read Cohens “declaration” Unbelievable… he says trump is a racist and got out of the military with a fake medical defect… That he paid money to Cohen as hush money after he was President… All the major networks are gonna cover this live? I’m sick to my stomach over this… Pray for Our president.
LikeLike
Who cares about Venezuela’s Military when China has 10 large military bases dotting the Venezuelan landscape.
Military flipping support from Maduro to Guaido is key to the transformation from what I’ve read.
LikeLike
So-called Republican Never-Trumpers are openly scheming to “mortally wound” President Trump in the Republican primary process, to “put a torpedo into” his campaign:
http://acecomments.mu.nu/?post=379977
Folks, we HAVE to get rid of the TURNCOATS in our party!
Following today’s Congressional vote on post-partum infanticide, there’s not a single member of Congress I’d piss on lest I quell the posibility of their being consummed by fire !
She obviously can’t help herself…
Does she not realize that if all the dots are connected, or maybe if AG Barr is a stand up guy for No double standards in Justice, that all the dots point to her.
“There is enough grounds in what has already been made public for the government for Congress, in particular, to be doing more with [the Mueller report]. I’m pleased that under Speaker Pelosi, the Democrats are beginning to hold hearings and try to connect some of these dots,” she continued.
LikeLike
Crazy Lady In Picnic Blanket Alert!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh sh*t… Pakistan and India coming to military blows…
Now THAT is a bad situation. Don’t know what the U.S. can do, but maybe Pompeo has some influence.
President Trump appoints another 9th Circuit Judge much to the dismay of the DemonRats.
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/ninth-circuit-gets-another-trump-picked-judge-after-white-house-bypasses-consultation-with-dems
Why did John Stewart stress twice “the Trump Justice Department”? Was the Obama Justice Dept a fail on this issue or something?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
