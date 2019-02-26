February 26th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #768

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
So the Fox News bottom of the screen crawler has as it’s top news stories, A: PDJT being sued in an obviously fake lawsuit by some dingbat looking for a payday, B: Arianna Grande attending an LGBTxyz event. And this is our conservative news outlet? Sigh.
not anymore…half of their coverage is now clips from CNN and MSNBC.
ppppppft
Isn’t that the truth. I spend as much time muting those MSNBC/CNN clips as I do watching those Fox shows.
Very lazy show prep. Show a clip and rebutt it. Now very enlightening.
Very well done! We’ve had posts of his videos before. They are always good!
Citizen…that was great and so true.
Citizen….all this Hollywood hate and crap is coming from California and is probably the reason why. I posted this yesterday but this story is alarming to me and we will not have anything different in California until we change this. This is no different that the Bushes and the Clinton dynasty running the country. Ca is the same but on a smaller scale.
The scary part is who do these 4 families answer to?
Is this where the Mexican Cartel or Mafia come in? Where are all our dollars going to? This is crazy. This guy is right and I have been saying this too……the people of California are being defrauded and terrorized every day. And this SOB governor tells the world to come on in everyone.
https://www.infowars.com/renegade-state-the-four-families-of-california-the-private-company-that-controls-the-internet/
Friends of John McCain, Marco Rubio, David Petraeus, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and Adam Kinsinger –
ISIS Beheads 50 Yazidi Sex Slaves as Parting Gift
https://clarionproject.org/
