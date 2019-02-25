Monday February 25th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, February 25, 2019
He Was Made Sin So I Could Be Made Clean
Spurgeon is a fantastic expositor.
A Famous Young Man
Has it ever occurred to you how Timothy became so famous a young man?
H. L. Hastings tells of a group of British archeologists who, years ago, came upon a huge marble slab, evidently very ancient, high atop a mountain where no one would be apt to find it — or remove it.
Experts were called upon to decipher the hieroglyphics which covered the marble monument. They found them to be a declaration by an ancient ruler of his great exploits, and an explanation that he had used this means of recording his deeds so as to secure to himself everlasting fame.
The trouble was that no one could find any historical account of a king who bore this name or who had accomplished the glorious exploits recorded on the marble slab! Thus the archeologists had found, engraved in marble, a glowing self-tribute to — whom? It might as well have been to nobody!
By striking contrast, young Timothy has been well known by Christian people all over the world for nearly two thousand years! During all this time, without interruption, he has been read about, written about, preached about and used as an example of consistent Christian conduct. Yet, have you ever read one great deed done by Timothy? Have you ever read of one great sermon from his lips, one brilliant book or letter from his pen, one great exploit of any kind? No, you hardly know more than that he was a young preacher, a friend of Paul, and that he had been taught the Scriptures in early life by his grandmother, Lois, and his mother, Eunice (II Tim. 1:5), so that Paul could now write to him:
“…FROM A CHILD THOU HAST KNOWN THE HOLY SCRIPTURES, WHICH ARE ABLE TO MAKE THEE WISE UNTO SALVATION, THROUGH FAITH WHICH IS IN CHRIST JESUS” (II Tim. 3:15).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/a-famous-young-man/
2 Timothy 1:5 When I call to remembrance the unfeigned faith that is in thee, which dwelt first in thy grandmother Lois, and thy mother Eunice; and I am persuaded that in thee also.
2 Timothy 3:15 And that from a child thou hast known the holy scriptures, which are able to make thee wise unto salvation through faith which is in Christ Jesus.
WOW!
Wow and amazing don’t begin to cover it. But for lack of a better word, just WOW!!!
What a gift!
To this day in my later life, I am still moved when I watch a V-formation of geese when they start heading south for the winter.
Probably what instilled in me a love of watching our military jets in formation.
Citizen, you are just the best at this. No contest!
“Amazing ” UNTIL they sh*t up your lawn, eat your emergent crops, pollute your water, and spread infectious disease ! I like migratory birds and am amazed at how they do it, but have no use for their non-migratory subs ! In America the non-migratory Canada goose is a plague in the East . And the population increase in both the Eastern and Midwest flyways have destroyed their artic nesting grounds so badly hunting ( the only viable control ) has been encouraged with extended seasons and increased bag limits The next step will have to be commercial hunting and/or control methods to preserve the arctic habitat .
Suicide Machine
Reinventing New York’s Woolworth Building
Really interesting video of the Woolworth Building , Lucille !
I love old architecture and their histories !
Thank you for posting this 😊
Thanks, Lucille – just subscribed to the B1M.
YW, PoCo! Good YT channel.
I thought it was interesting. Glad you did, too.
Lucille:
The Woolworth name brings back some more good childhood memories growing up in NOLA.
My fav location was the Woolworth store on Canal Street, New Orleans’ main downtown street. Our Grandma used to take sis and I down there every weekend to buy something (for me it was a model car or plane) and eat a BLT at the counter. It’s at that Woolworth I met George Barris as a kid. All the car Treepers of any age would know that name synonymous with awesome car customizing. Loved my Saturdays there and on Canal Street.
Thanks for the memories!
HAPPY BENCH MONDAY…
Mineral Ridge Trail at Coeur d’Alene Lake
A father and son resting in Boston, MA
Colorado Avenue, Telluride, CO
Dreaming of summer…and no snow…in Victoria Park, Kitchener, Ontario
Hooray ! Bench Monday ! Lucille Always Delights with Bench Pictures !
I Love the Contrasting Snowy and Sunny Day Benches !
Happy (Dreaming of Sunny Beaches 😉) Monday and Week to You !
(((We had more Snow here Today☃)))
Thank You Lucille 💖
Here’s an extra one for you, Ryder…
A Narnia bench designed for London’s Books About Town project.
Other book benches…
Those are great, Citizen! The more, the merrier!
Garrison : This Song ,, James and JD Singing Together … 💖💖💖
Thank you 😊
Thanks, Lucille – just subscribed to the B1M.
Make that former boyfriend of Jessica Korda.
With a GF like her, why would he frequent a joint like Maxine Waters’ Rub n Tug?
https://www.aol.com/article/news/2019/02/24/johnny-delprete-boyfriend-of-lpga-star-jessica-korda-arrested-in-same-florida-prostitution-sting-as-robert-kraft/23677049/
One of the basic human nature defects:
For some, the thrill of the forbidden is greater than the thrill of what one already has.
Some get caught. Some don’t. But they all gamble on the chance of having both.
Ben, WE are going to keep it.
Royally excellent presentation and deserving of a
SALUTE!
2 Maralago guests.
A better picture of Judge Jeanine at Maralago.
Wings up for these amazing people, rescuing tiny wee hummingbirds!
The New York Times’s Islamic Flimflam Man
By Bruce Bawer – February 21, 2019
On February 18, in keeping with its apparent goal of remaining America’s most reliable source of pro-Islamic propaganda, the New York Times ran yet another op-ed by Mustafa Akyol, who seems to be replacing Tariq Ramadan (who is currently in jail awaiting trial for raping two women) not only as the Times’s house dissembler on Islam (since 2013, he has held the title of contributing opinion writer) but, more broadly, as the leading personification of “modern Islam” or “moderate Islam” in the West.
https://pjmedia.com/trending/the-new-york-timess-islamic-flimflam-man/
