Sunday Talks: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo -vs- Chris Wallace…

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appears on Fox News Sunday with swamp gatekeeper Chris Wallace. Topics include: the ongoing unrest in Venezuela and the upcoming summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, between President Trump and North Korean chairman Kim Jong-un.
Wallace is such a POS. Cry me a River, Mikey. We, Deplorables, aren’t a bit sick of winning. Not even close. SOS Pompeo is a GREAT American!
Secretary of State Pompeo’s comments to Chrissy are few but direct. I see a highly confident individual who does not allow this interviewer (or other interviewers) to intimidate him; he is honest and forthright. Poor Chrissy.
Pray that Sec of State Pompeo can be an effective SoS and Ambassador for the Lord Jesus Christ.
1Timothy 2:1 ¶ I exhort therefore, that, first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for all men;
2 For kings, and for all that are in authority; that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty.
3 For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Saviour;
4 Who will have all men to be saved, and to come unto the knowledge of the truth.
5 For there is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus;
2Corinthians 5:18 And all things are of God, who hath reconciled us to himself by Jesus Christ, and hath given to us the ministry of reconciliation;
19 To wit, that God was in Christ, reconciling the world unto himself, not imputing their trespasses unto them; and hath committed unto us the word of reconciliation.
20 Now then we are ambassadors for Christ, as though God did beseech you by us: we pray you in Christ’s stead, be ye reconciled to God.
21 For he hath made him to be sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in him.
Kinda hard to take a quarter of an hour of Wallace! I had to stop watching after 6 minutes!
I made it to 7:25. Yeeesh!
You win.
I was thinking more like a quarter of a minute!
Congrats, you lasted that long (or is that some sort of masochism). I cant take 30 seconds of Chrissy. I leave it to SD and the other treepers to do that dirty work and read the articles and comments.
Thanks to SD and all treepers who bring the truth to the board.
I was thinking more in terms of Chrissy have these S&M tendencies!!! This guy is really a goof ball since the last time I watched!!!
Dingleberry newsman Wallace ~ “Are you prepared to remove some troops from South Korea?”
Secretary of State Pompeo ” ~ “As I explained before this interview, I will not discuss specifics.”
Yet another dumb urinalist owned on cable TV.
#OwnPrissyWallace
Wallace reminds me of my worst ADHD 7th Graders!
“PAY ATTENTION!!! As I explained before…” 😉
Yep. But they cannot help it.
Wallace the Weasel knows exactly what he is doing.
God bless PDJT
Ausonius, apparently you lack any understanding of ADHD. If all you had to do is tell them to pay attention they would be like any other 7th grader.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, I understand it quite well: I said that Wallace is “like” them, not that he is identical to them.
If he actually were saddled with ADHD, then no, saying pay attention would not necessarily do much good,.
READ MY LIPS: “SHE’S NOT COMING BACK”.
Pompeo is great, he gets Trump and is doing a great job. He is also a match to any interviewer out there.
I worry sometimes what we’ll get after DJT is gone.
But men like Mike Pompeo give me hope for our future.
“Mike Pompeo 2024”
LikeLiked by 3 people
I would feel better if President Trump replaced VP Pence with SecState Pompeo for the 2020 ticket…..in my humble opinion.
LikeLike
I worry sometimes what we’ll get after DJT is gone.
But men like Mike Pompeo give me hope for our future.
Chris Wallace trying to understand is like a baby who can’t make the connection in his mind that when HRC he soils himself and stinks up the house somebody there has to clean his arse…
Pompeo will not bend. Those idiots in congress would be better off not to call him up there.
LikeLiked by 2 people
At least twice, Wallace says: “… I guess the question is…” Pompeo would be justified saying: “If you’re going to guess at the question, I will guess at the answer.”
I think Trump should let the ISIS bride come back to the US on the condition that she remain under permanent house arrest at Chris Wallace’s pad.
We don’t need to pay ANY bills on an ISIS breeder or its spawn; much less the risk of some shthead liberal judge ever setting it loose..
Chris Wallace=one more example of Fake News
Pompeo–He looks like serious 2024 material to me. What say everybody else?
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yep. ❤❤❤
100%.
Pence hasn’t shown he has what it takes.
Agreed. Pence is doing fine just where he is; always a bridesmaid, never a bride.
Yes. So far he’s a front runner in my opinion.
Hope he decides to run.
Much stronger than Pence.
Ain’t that the truth!
No offense to Pence, but we need another lion to follow our lion.
After Mittens fell on Zeros sword (which Zero didn’t even have drawn), well you get the point.
I would be all in for Pompeo in 2024.
MAGA needs an heir apparent.
Pompeo fits the bill IMO.
Yep. Me too. I would vote for Pompeo in a heart beat.
Yip, he ain’t a weak man, is on the page with Trump, and gets MAGA. He has my vote of confidence unlike Pence. Pence just seems/acts like a puss/actor like Lindsey to me.
We all know the HRC was the most qualified person for president EVAH! (I heard that pretty much every day during the campaign.) How does Mike Pompeo stack up?
1) Secretary of State. Check
2) Member of Congress Check (Hill was a senator and mike a representative, but mike was also CIA director)
3) First Lady…. Oh my, mike falls short.
Took Wallace to the woodshed! I would vote for him!
Wallace is playing with a head full of synapses sparking.
SoS vs PoS – No contest.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Pompeo can barely conceal his contempt for Wallace.
Pompeo is great. His answers are succinct and on topic. I admire him.
Love the last pic, SD. Melania red-pilling Little Rocketman. Would also LOVE to be in on that joke between PDJT and SoS Pompeo in 2nd pic!
horrible news show.. I wish conservatives would stop giving this show power by going on it. If they would stop, nobody would watch, and it would be canceled and replaced with something else. They go on and spend the entirety of their responses untangling the web of B.S. weaved by Wallace, and the American people get NOTHING! It’s a sick game that doesn’t need to be played.
Every week, choose a different interviewer from the many good journalists that don’t get an opportunity from the major liberal networks. Help promote good journalism and stop supporting this FAKE B.S.
Ok I could only get to 6:40. Ugh. But I just never cease to be amazed by how moronic and rigid Chris Wallace is. He tries to flesh out all of these Korean details BEFORE the Summit! Who the heck does something as dumb as that? Oh, right, Obama did. He even has the gall to criticize President Trumps tweets calling for unity and staying positive about the upcoming denuclearization of North Korea! What kind of moron doesn’t see that those tweets are there to promote solidarity and to keep Kim positive about moving forward?
