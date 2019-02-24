Sunday Talks: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo -vs- Chris Wallace…

Posted on February 24, 2019

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appears on Fox News Sunday with swamp gatekeeper Chris Wallace.  Topics include: the ongoing unrest in Venezuela and the upcoming summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, between President Trump and North Korean chairman Kim Jong-un.

  1. Hoosier_Friend? says:
    February 24, 2019 at 4:00 pm

    Wallace is such a POS. Cry me a River, Mikey. We, Deplorables, aren’t a bit sick of winning. Not even close. SOS Pompeo is a GREAT American!

    • nats1mom says:
      February 24, 2019 at 5:27 pm

      Secretary of State Pompeo’s comments to Chrissy are few but direct. I see a highly confident individual who does not allow this interviewer (or other interviewers) to intimidate him; he is honest and forthright. Poor Chrissy.

  2. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    February 24, 2019 at 4:01 pm

    Pray that Sec of State Pompeo can be an effective SoS and Ambassador for the Lord Jesus Christ.

    1Timothy 2:1 ¶ I exhort therefore, that, first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for all men;
    2 For kings, and for all that are in authority; that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty.
    3 For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Saviour;
    4 Who will have all men to be saved, and to come unto the knowledge of the truth.
    5 For there is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus;

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      February 24, 2019 at 4:03 pm

      2Corinthians 5:18 And all things are of God, who hath reconciled us to himself by Jesus Christ, and hath given to us the ministry of reconciliation;
      19 To wit, that God was in Christ, reconciling the world unto himself, not imputing their trespasses unto them; and hath committed unto us the word of reconciliation.
      20 Now then we are ambassadors for Christ, as though God did beseech you by us: we pray you in Christ’s stead, be ye reconciled to God.
      21 For he hath made him to be sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in him.

  3. Pa Hermit says:
    February 24, 2019 at 4:03 pm

    Kinda hard to take a quarter of an hour of Wallace! I had to stop watching after 6 minutes!

  4. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    February 24, 2019 at 4:07 pm

    Dingleberry newsman Wallace ~ “Are you prepared to remove some troops from South Korea?”

    Secretary of State Pompeo ” ~ “As I explained before this interview, I will not discuss specifics.”

    Yet another dumb urinalist owned on cable TV.

  5. mikeyboo says:
    February 24, 2019 at 4:32 pm

    READ MY LIPS: “SHE’S NOT COMING BACK”.

  6. MfM says:
    February 24, 2019 at 4:35 pm

    Pompeo is great, he gets Trump and is doing a great job. He is also a match to any interviewer out there.

  7. Fools Gold says:
    February 24, 2019 at 4:42 pm

    Chris Wallace trying to understand is like a baby who can’t make the connection in his mind that when HRC he soils himself and stinks up the house somebody there has to clean his arse…

  8. simplewins says:
    February 24, 2019 at 4:43 pm

    Pompeo will not bend. Those idiots in congress would be better off not to call him up there.

  9. Jeff Jarvis says:
    February 24, 2019 at 4:56 pm

    At least twice, Wallace says: “… I guess the question is…” Pompeo would be justified saying: “If you’re going to guess at the question, I will guess at the answer.”

  10. calbear84 says:
    February 24, 2019 at 5:10 pm

    I think Trump should let the ISIS bride come back to the US on the condition that she remain under permanent house arrest at Chris Wallace’s pad.

    • mike says:
      February 24, 2019 at 6:18 pm

      We don’t need to pay ANY bills on an ISIS breeder or its spawn; much less the risk of some shthead liberal judge ever setting it loose..

  11. littleanniefannie says:
    February 24, 2019 at 5:18 pm

    Chris Wallace=one more example of Fake News

  12. tageweb says:
    February 24, 2019 at 5:33 pm

    Pompeo–He looks like serious 2024 material to me. What say everybody else?

  13. Janice says:
    February 24, 2019 at 5:46 pm

    Took Wallace to the woodshed! I would vote for him!

  14. azchick says:
    February 24, 2019 at 6:03 pm

    Wallace is playing with a head full of synapses sparking.

  15. Donzo says:
    February 24, 2019 at 6:05 pm

    SoS vs PoS – No contest.

  16. Paul says:
    February 24, 2019 at 6:33 pm

    Pompeo can barely conceal his contempt for Wallace.

    Pompeo is great. His answers are succinct and on topic. I admire him.

  17. jahealy says:
    February 24, 2019 at 6:40 pm

    Love the last pic, SD. Melania red-pilling Little Rocketman. Would also LOVE to be in on that joke between PDJT and SoS Pompeo in 2nd pic!

  18. Mean Old Man says:
    February 24, 2019 at 7:10 pm

    horrible news show.. I wish conservatives would stop giving this show power by going on it. If they would stop, nobody would watch, and it would be canceled and replaced with something else. They go on and spend the entirety of their responses untangling the web of B.S. weaved by Wallace, and the American people get NOTHING! It’s a sick game that doesn’t need to be played.

    Every week, choose a different interviewer from the many good journalists that don’t get an opportunity from the major liberal networks. Help promote good journalism and stop supporting this FAKE B.S.

  19. Carrie says:
    February 24, 2019 at 7:26 pm

    Ok I could only get to 6:40. Ugh. But I just never cease to be amazed by how moronic and rigid Chris Wallace is. He tries to flesh out all of these Korean details BEFORE the Summit! Who the heck does something as dumb as that? Oh, right, Obama did. He even has the gall to criticize President Trumps tweets calling for unity and staying positive about the upcoming denuclearization of North Korea! What kind of moron doesn’t see that those tweets are there to promote solidarity and to keep Kim positive about moving forward?

