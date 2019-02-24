February 24th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #766

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
🦅 > > 🐼 * Today(Day 4)– more High Level Trade talk with China *
***** 2 **** more days til President Trump’s meeting with N. Korea leader, Kim Jong Un in Vietnam
MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “We know that everyone who has been born of God does not keep on sinning, but he who was born of God protects him, and the evil one does not touch him.” 🌟
—- 1 John 5:18
——————
🙏 Pray:
— China yield to fairness of the Trade Deal and understand a written contract is the only way
— that God be with President Trump as he continues to make MAGA moves
— Planned Parenthood be defunded
— that all lawsuits against President Trump’s agenda be speedy or thrown out
— befuddle the Opposition…confuse and expose their evil plots
— our American WALL be finished quickly, ‘Trump Speed’
— for all our WALL builders at the border–-protection, health, and safe equipments
— for all invaders to go back home
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards, ICE, LEOs, USSS, border dogs-Stay aleert on the job, protection and health
— for Venezuela–food and protection for the people…and Maduro be taken down
— In God We Trust
—————————————————–
🦅 “Under my Administration, we will never apologize for advancing America’s interests.” (SOTU 2019)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸.”
—————————————-
“Continue steadfastly in prayer, being watchful in it with thanksgiving.” —- Col 4:2
LikeLiked by 5 people
Praying !
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 1 person
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 1 person
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 1 person
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 1 person
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 1 person
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Totally agree (51 seconds)
Full interview airs tomorrow on Face the Nation
LikeLike
Kellyanne Conway at 1:52 mark (6:01)
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike