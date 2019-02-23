February 23rd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #765

Posted on February 23, 2019 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

37 Responses to February 23rd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #765

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    February 23, 2019 at 12:20 am

    🦅 > 🐼 * Today(Day 3) & Tomorrow (Day 4) of more High Level Trade talk with China *

    MAGA—KAG
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..

    🌟 “Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever..” 🌟
    —- Psalm 23:5-6
    ——————
    Thank You, Lord, for:
    *** being in the Oval Office with ‘The Closer’ President Trump, the US Trade Team and China’s Vice Premier Liu He yesterday (Friday)
    *** being with our border people who continues to catch criminals crossing our border
    ——————
    🙏 Pray:
    — China yield to fairness of the Trade Deal and understand a written contract is the only way
    — that God be with President Trump as he continues to make MAGA moves
    — that all lawsuits against President Trump’s agenda be speedy or thrown out
    — befuddle the Opposition…confuse and expose their evil plots
    — political criminals be caught and justice served
    — Finish our American WALL quickly, ‘Trump Speed’
    — for all our WALL builders at the border–protection, health, and safe equipments
    — for our border’s protection against 2019 invaders
    — for all invaders to go back home
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards, ICE, LEOs, USSS, border dogs-Stay aleert on the job, protection and health
    — We Choose Greatness
    —————————————————–
    🦅 “….. let us reaffirm a fundamental truth: all children — born and unborn — are made in the holy image of God.” (SOTU 2019)
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸.”
    ————————
    Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God.” —–Phil 4:6

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    February 23, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    February 23, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. necsumadeoinformis says:
    February 23, 2019 at 12:22 am

    C’MON, BARR!!!!!!!!!!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    February 23, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    February 23, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    February 23, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    February 23, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    February 23, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    February 23, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Carson Napier says:
      February 23, 2019 at 12:38 am

      Hillary Clinton has suffered so many head injuries from all her slip-and-falls that she is now fully paranoid delusional.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Hsssssss says:
        February 23, 2019 at 12:56 am

        Let’s see, the head injury, the vision problem, the broken arm, the wrist injury, the coughing spasms, the ankle injury, the boot?, the seizures, that bathtub thing? and why can’t she stand up for more than 5 minutes? Did I miss any? Oh yes, the TDS

        Like

        Reply
  11. citizen817 says:
    February 23, 2019 at 12:31 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. Rynn69 says:
    February 23, 2019 at 12:32 am

    Mr. Attorney General Barr,

    Americans know the refrain “truth, justice, and the American way.” Truth and justice are integral to the American way. We ask that you remember the Americans who are counting on you to restore truth and justice, both alive and those who died fighting for our freedoms:

    America is crying out for justice. How will history judge you? Will you restore justice in America? America is watching.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. citizen817 says:
    February 23, 2019 at 12:45 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. sunnydaze says:
    February 23, 2019 at 12:45 am

    This is pretty funny:

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. citizen817 says:
    February 23, 2019 at 12:47 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. sunnydaze says:
    February 23, 2019 at 12:55 am

    Terrence lucked out. Got a Trump supporting roomy. Thank goodness!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. millwright says:
    February 23, 2019 at 1:03 am

    I’m waiting upon the President’s comment on Thursday’s action in the NJ Legislature . Seems the demorats think they’ve found a way to win in 2020 . The NJ Legislature passed a law requiring the President release his tax records in order to appear on the 2020 NJ ballot or be supported by NJ electors in the electoral college . https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-02-21/nj-bill-would-ban-trump-2020-ballot-unless-he-releases-tax-returns

    Like

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      February 23, 2019 at 1:19 am

      I do not believe one state can thwart the Constitutional requirements for runnung for President.

      Like

      Reply
    • bisonlj (@bisonlj) says:
      February 23, 2019 at 1:19 am

      I don’t think POTUS anticipates to win NJ anyway.

      Like

      Reply
    • joebkonobi says:
      February 23, 2019 at 1:24 am

      Needs to go to the courts. Don’ think this will pass muster. I truly believe in State rights and the X amendment, but this is an issue that begs for a National voting law to override States. Not cool that a blue OR red state can do this chicanery because they don’t like the outcome of a duly elected President! Again this is a case where the Dems are trying to get us to argue over our Constitution. Pretty sure that States do not have the power to force a president or Presidential candidate to release their tax returns. If so, then let’s have at it with all the candidates. . .Democrat/Socialists included!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  18. rustybritches says:
    February 23, 2019 at 1:15 am

    I really hope that I am jumping the gun here but tonight Mueller said that there will be no report except some kind of Interim report to Barr because the grand jury is still bringing charges

    against several other people Corsi being one Don Jr being another and so this mess just keeps going on and on and every time Mueller the Crook gives the idea that something is finally going to be finished He pulls one more dirty stunt and on it goes.

    Who got to the New AG this time,

    Like

    Reply
  19. citizen817 says:
    February 23, 2019 at 1:24 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s