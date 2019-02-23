February 23rd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #765

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
🦅 > 🐼 * Today(Day 3) & Tomorrow (Day 4) of more High Level Trade talk with China *
MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever..” 🌟
—- Psalm 23:5-6
——————
Thank You, Lord, for:
*** being in the Oval Office with ‘The Closer’ President Trump, the US Trade Team and China’s Vice Premier Liu He yesterday (Friday)
*** being with our border people who continues to catch criminals crossing our border
——————
🙏 Pray:
— China yield to fairness of the Trade Deal and understand a written contract is the only way
— that God be with President Trump as he continues to make MAGA moves
— that all lawsuits against President Trump’s agenda be speedy or thrown out
— befuddle the Opposition…confuse and expose their evil plots
— political criminals be caught and justice served
— Finish our American WALL quickly, ‘Trump Speed’
— for all our WALL builders at the border–protection, health, and safe equipments
— for our border’s protection against 2019 invaders
— for all invaders to go back home
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards, ICE, LEOs, USSS, border dogs-Stay aleert on the job, protection and health
— We Choose Greatness
—————————————————–
🦅 “….. let us reaffirm a fundamental truth: all children — born and unborn — are made in the holy image of God.” (SOTU 2019)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸.”
————————
Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God.” —–Phil 4:6
C’MON, BARR!!!!!!!!!!!
Donald Trump Retweet
The only question is about theft of intellectual property.
Kelly Nightcraft sounds like a heroine in a spy novel.
It’s a conspiracy of loony liberals.
Hillary Clinton has suffered so many head injuries from all her slip-and-falls that she is now fully paranoid delusional.
Let’s see, the head injury, the vision problem, the broken arm, the wrist injury, the coughing spasms, the ankle injury, the boot?, the seizures, that bathtub thing? and why can’t she stand up for more than 5 minutes? Did I miss any? Oh yes, the TDS
Why stop at “decimation ” ? I suspect it’ll take far more than a 10% casuality rate to put a dent in the cartels’ action !
Mr. Attorney General Barr,
Americans know the refrain “truth, justice, and the American way.” Truth and justice are integral to the American way. We ask that you remember the Americans who are counting on you to restore truth and justice, both alive and those who died fighting for our freedoms:
America is crying out for justice. How will history judge you? Will you restore justice in America? America is watching.
Yikes. Allergies hitting early or is that something in my eyes.
This is pretty funny:
That was just so effing good….sometimes, we need to just laugh at the stupids. Rule #5.
A few minutes ago, I cried for “Memorial Day” pipes (I am Irish with a wee bit Scot), and then I am laughing alone at my computer (BH is in Maui and I am freezing here in Las Vegas). This is life.
The “ooooh! Why me????!!” at the end is a killer.
That is some funny s###!
Do they need any.kind of approval or vote?
They were confirmed by the Senate.
Judges should rule on the,law, and not otherwise. Period.
Terrence lucked out. Got a Trump supporting roomy. Thank goodness!
I’m waiting upon the President’s comment on Thursday’s action in the NJ Legislature . Seems the demorats think they’ve found a way to win in 2020 . The NJ Legislature passed a law requiring the President release his tax records in order to appear on the 2020 NJ ballot or be supported by NJ electors in the electoral college . https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-02-21/nj-bill-would-ban-trump-2020-ballot-unless-he-releases-tax-returns
I do not believe one state can thwart the Constitutional requirements for runnung for President.
Ack! Running…
I don’t think POTUS anticipates to win NJ anyway.
Needs to go to the courts. Don’ think this will pass muster. I truly believe in State rights and the X amendment, but this is an issue that begs for a National voting law to override States. Not cool that a blue OR red state can do this chicanery because they don’t like the outcome of a duly elected President! Again this is a case where the Dems are trying to get us to argue over our Constitution. Pretty sure that States do not have the power to force a president or Presidential candidate to release their tax returns. If so, then let’s have at it with all the candidates. . .Democrat/Socialists included!
I really hope that I am jumping the gun here but tonight Mueller said that there will be no report except some kind of Interim report to Barr because the grand jury is still bringing charges
against several other people Corsi being one Don Jr being another and so this mess just keeps going on and on and every time Mueller the Crook gives the idea that something is finally going to be finished He pulls one more dirty stunt and on it goes.
Who got to the New AG this time,
