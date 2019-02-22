Sarah Sanders Impromptu Presser on Current Events….

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds an impromptu press conference with media on the north lawn.
God Bless you, Sarah Sanders! God Bless you for what you put up with.
She ought to do these more often, and just skip the formal pressers at the WH.
“I think the public moved on a long time ago, the only ones hung up are the democrats and the media.”
TRANSLATION You are bitter clingers.
Pack of Jackals and Monkeys.. Sarah the unflappable……
Respect that! I, in contrast, would be flappable by jackals — i.e., jackal flappable…
Lyin media doing the didty work for pelosi. Media wants the entire report released. Gag
Does media want the declassification also?
Love you Sarah
Love you too sundance
I love how she makes them stand in the cold awaiting her arrival; speaks for 5 minutes and leaves.
russia russia russia…now epstein epstein epstein…mueller was Director of FBI for lolita express…ask him…Uranium 1 too…
Remember the fake news that Sarah Sanders was going to leave the administration at the end of the last year?
All the usual corporate media reported it as fact.
No questions about the economy, border, jobs, crime. No agenda at all.
https://amp.cnn.com/cnn/2019/02/22/politics/donald-trump-sarah-sanders-collusion/index.html
The Virginia Circus is also getting ignored. Coonman was uninvited by a Black group on first step of apology tour.
Rape victims will have a chance to testify in April before Va.General Assembly against Fairfax..
Sarah has a new answer on “collusion”–POTUS was a better candidate, ran a better campaign and outworked Hillary. He didn’t “need” or seek any so-called “help” from Russia.
BANG! Game, set match!
That’s really not a “new” answer.
It just rephrases the same answer – the truth – she’s been giving since she was appointed.
SHAZAM!!
What’s incorrect is stating it “during the week of Feb 28th”. The 28th is a Friday. It should read “during the week of Feb. 25th (or 24th)”.
I hate to be picky…..but I’m so done with lazy, stupid journalists.
Pretty much everything else that’s reported by Reuters is incorrect too.
Same with AP. This legal propaganda is getting pretty stale.
https://www.businessinsider.com/ndaa-legalizes-propaganda-2012-5
Getting close to a deal with China. No MOA, Trumps wants deal in contract. Trump delays tarrifs 48 hrs and is planning on meeting Xi. Still some biggies to iron out before that meeting occurs. It’s all over Fox Business right now., YAHOO! I’m sure Sundance is writing right now and will have a report shortly sometime today.
Tucker Carlson DESTROYS CNN’s Don Lemon over Jussie Smollett Coverage… Kamala Harris Speaks Out On Jussie Smollett
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/tucker-carlson-destroys-cnns-don-lemon-over-jussie-smollett-coverage-kamala-harris-speaks-out-on-jussie-smollett/
they are saying the report could be handed over as late as today and watching Our President at his presser He is great and thanks Sarah You too are the greatest
I am sure that he is feeling a lot more confident over the Report but if that report goes to anyone before it goes to AG Barr or him I would raise all kinds of hell
It also appears that the Repubs are being rather quiet today about if they are going to vote against the President or not, guess if they do they will all be leaving office in 2020 hope they know that the American people are all watching them and what they do and better do what is right.
no excuses
