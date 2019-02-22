Sarah Sanders Impromptu Presser on Current Events….

Posted on February 22, 2019 by

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds an impromptu press conference with media on the north lawn.

24 Responses to Sarah Sanders Impromptu Presser on Current Events….

  1. Mark Thimesch (Artist) says:
    February 22, 2019 at 2:36 pm

    God Bless you, Sarah Sanders! God Bless you for what you put up with.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  2. noswamp says:
    February 22, 2019 at 2:48 pm

    She ought to do these more often, and just skip the formal pressers at the WH.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. 4EDouglas says:
    February 22, 2019 at 2:49 pm

    Pack of Jackals and Monkeys.. Sarah the unflappable……

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. Janice says:
    February 22, 2019 at 2:50 pm

    Lyin media doing the didty work for pelosi. Media wants the entire report released. Gag

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Treehugger says:
    February 22, 2019 at 2:51 pm

    Love you Sarah
    Love you too sundance

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. covfefe_USA says:
    February 22, 2019 at 2:57 pm

    I love how she makes them stand in the cold awaiting her arrival; speaks for 5 minutes and leaves.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  7. Publius2016 says:
    February 22, 2019 at 2:58 pm

    russia russia russia…now epstein epstein epstein…mueller was Director of FBI for lolita express…ask him…Uranium 1 too…

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  8. Sammy Hains says:
    February 22, 2019 at 2:59 pm

    Remember the fake news that Sarah Sanders was going to leave the administration at the end of the last year?

    All the usual corporate media reported it as fact.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. henry says:
    February 22, 2019 at 3:02 pm

    No questions about the economy, border, jobs, crime. No agenda at all.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  11. looseends660722553 says:
    February 22, 2019 at 3:39 pm

    The Virginia Circus is also getting ignored. Coonman was uninvited by a Black group on first step of apology tour.
    Rape victims will have a chance to testify in April before Va.General Assembly against Fairfax..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. wisdomtravelletstalkconservative says:
    February 22, 2019 at 3:39 pm

    Sarah has a new answer on “collusion”–POTUS was a better candidate, ran a better campaign and outworked Hillary. He didn’t “need” or seek any so-called “help” from Russia.
    BANG! Game, set match!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. dogsmaw says:
    February 22, 2019 at 3:41 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. Fools Gold says:
    February 22, 2019 at 3:57 pm

    Getting close to a deal with China. No MOA, Trumps wants deal in contract. Trump delays tarrifs 48 hrs and is planning on meeting Xi. Still some biggies to iron out before that meeting occurs. It’s all over Fox Business right now., YAHOO! I’m sure Sundance is writing right now and will have a report shortly sometime today.

    Like

    Reply
  15. Alex M says:
    February 22, 2019 at 4:04 pm

    Tucker Carlson DESTROYS CNN’s Don Lemon over Jussie Smollett Coverage… Kamala Harris Speaks Out On Jussie Smollett

    https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/tucker-carlson-destroys-cnns-don-lemon-over-jussie-smollett-coverage-kamala-harris-speaks-out-on-jussie-smollett/

    Like

    Reply
  16. rustybritches says:
    February 22, 2019 at 4:06 pm

    they are saying the report could be handed over as late as today and watching Our President at his presser He is great and thanks Sarah You too are the greatest
    I am sure that he is feeling a lot more confident over the Report but if that report goes to anyone before it goes to AG Barr or him I would raise all kinds of hell

    It also appears that the Repubs are being rather quiet today about if they are going to vote against the President or not, guess if they do they will all be leaving office in 2020 hope they know that the American people are all watching them and what they do and better do what is right.
    no excuses

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

