Friday February 22nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
It’s not just for French fries…
How about some fried zucchinis
Or nice, crispy chicken…
WHATEVER, HAVE A GREAT DAY!
Calling all Treepers:
Let’s go to Lucille’s house. I take these pics as an invitation to late evening dinner!
😺😺😺🤗
Friday is National Margarita Day! Yay!
https://www.thrillist.com/news/nation/national-margarita-day-deals-2019-free-margaritas
Hahahahaha! Y’all come! Lotsa snow scenery, but it’s toasty warm indoors.
Okay, warming up the jet now! I’m very hungry!
Our FLOTUS actions bespeak a large, warm and caring heart.
I believe this is actually her real self, not just for political show.
Lord, Please bless, protect and preserve our POTUS, FLOTUS and First Family. Amen
This is what can turn “cold anger” and one’s temperament into mental nuclear fission!
People, whether one believes in God or not, I have said for years and years, this one great, wicked travesty is going to be the thing that is going to push God over the edge so that He will no longer whisper quietly, but will thunder in great and dreadful ways against this travesty.
The progressive, liberal left has no right whatsoever to invoke Hitler’s name in their hatred of the right, conservative view and our POTUS!
Perspective:
Planned Parenthood facilities are nothing but death camps, death camps whose numbers far surpass Hitler’s death camps. They line up more with Joseph Stalin’s numbers.
This is NOT a rant. Just a realistic view of one of the most hideous, evil, vile actions and abominations of the other side. I have never in over 30 years, been able to get over the mental anguish and deep hurt in my heart and thinking about this issue.
Despicably evil, impossibly brutal and utterly revolting.
In the US. In 2019. In an age of unprecedented prenatal and neonatal knowledge and technology.
Please pray. Each and every little one intensely feels the pain of every barbaric murder. The tragedy will never be fully resolved by the mother, and my heart breaks for them as well. Again… please pray.
and six days are still left! 👿
What Is Grace?
“The father of lies” always hates the truth, but he does not always oppose it by the same methods. If he fails to succeed as a roaring lion he may appear as an angel of light, suggesting that surely a God of love will not condemn Christ-rejectors forever. Sinners, he will contend, are not responsible for their sins anyway, for does not Eph. 1:11 teach that “[God] worketh all things after the counsel of His own will”? And thus God Himself is supposed to have conceived the idea of sin as “a gracious means to a glorious end,” and to have caused man to fall into sin so that He might finally save him from it!
Why an almighty, all-wise, all-loving God permitted sin to enter the universe must, for the time being, remain an impenetrable mystery to us, but one thing is certain: He is not the author of sin, and never accepts the responsibility for it — except that in grace and love He bore its penalty for man.
God calls sinners “children of disobedience” and “children of wrath” (Eph. 2:2,3), explaining in the clearest language that He hates sin and that His anger is kindled against it (Rom. 1:18; Eph. 5:6; John 3:36). But if God meant man to sin and caused him to sin, how was man disobedient and what cause could God have to be angry? Those who would shift the responsibility for sin from themselves to God should remember that He proclaimed His standards of righteousness in the Law “that every mouth may be stopped and that all the world may be brought in guilty before God” (Rom. 3:19).
The contention that all will finally be saved may at first sound like wonderful grace, but actually there is not one particle of grace in it, for it is based on the theory that since God got us into sin it is only just that He save us from its penalty. But grace is God’s mercy and kindness to the undeserving. In Eph. 2, after calling sinners “children of disobedience” and therefore “children of wrath,” the Apostle Paul goes on to say:
“BUT GOD, who is RICH IN MERCY, for His GREAT LOVE wherewith he loved us… hath quickened us… raised us up… and made us sit together in heavenly places in Christ Jesus; that in the ages to come He might show THE EXCEEDING RICHES OF HIS GRACE IN HIS KINDNESS TOWARD US THROUGH CHRIST JESUS” (Eph. 2:4-7).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/what-is-grace/
Ephesians 1:11 In whom also we have obtained an inheritance, being predestinated according to the purpose of him who worketh all things after the counsel of his own will:
Eph 2:2 Wherein in time past ye walked according to the course of this world, according to the prince of the power of the air, the spirit that now worketh in the children of disobedience:
3 Among whom also we all had our conversation in times past in the lusts of our flesh, fulfilling the desires of the flesh and of the mind; and were by nature the children of wrath, even as others.
Romans 1:18 For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who hold the truth in unrighteousness;
Eph 5:6 Let no man deceive you with vain words: for because of these things cometh the wrath of God upon the children of disobedience.
John 3:36 He that believeth on the Son hath everlasting life: and he that believeth not the Son shall not see life; but the wrath of God abideth on him.
Rom 3:19 Now we know that what things soever the law saith, it saith to them who are under the law: that every mouth may be stopped, and all the world may become guilty before God.
Eph 2:4 But God, who is rich in mercy, for his great love wherewith he loved us,
5 Even when we were dead in sins, hath quickened us together with Christ, (by grace ye are saved;)
6 And hath raised us up together, and made us sit together in heavenly places in Christ Jesus:
7 That in the ages to come he might shew the exceeding riches of his grace in his kindness toward us through Christ Jesus.
Here’s a favorite Molly Tuttle song. Some serious flat-pickin’ going on here . . . 🙂
Seriously good!
So….this happened on Thursday in Florida….
https://www.abcactionnews.com/news/local-news/i-team-investigates/mayor-who-shot-at-deputies-previously-shot-out-smoke-detector-pulled-out-loaded-gun-in-front-of-cop
“Mayor who shot at deputies previously shot out smoke detector, pulled out loaded gun in front of cop
Dale Massad said he didn’t want to go back to jail”
He’s the MAYOR? What in the world!
Don’t know about y’all but I’m past tired of hearing about a third-rate actor’s illegal activities ! Just more ‘smoke’ from the Progs ! WTH is NJ doing suing the TA over the border crisis ? My globe shows the state a h*ll of a long way from Mexico ! Anyone wanting to know how a Demorat Administration will act can just watch what NJ’s Pols are up to of late . Declaring a 21-County ” State of Emergency” for a small snow/ice storm when fifty degrees looms in the a.m. ? ‘Salting the Earth ‘ with tens of thousand of tons of de-icer yet chasing everyone for their lawn and driveway water runoff as ” polluting ” ! And I wonder how our golden-spoon vegan Senator Booker will deal with all our deer and other critters eating his lunch if elected ?
Well, we are talking about NJ! Crazy and insane is normal there.
Isham Jones (1894-1956) – “Blue Prelude” (April 6, 1933)
Composed by Gordon Jenkins and Joe Bishop, Arrangement by Gordon Jenkins
A deep Depression-era foxtrot is always hauntingly good….
Hope they find and prosecute this creep.
