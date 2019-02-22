February 22nd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #764

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for "Presidential Politics". Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

February 22nd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #764

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    February 22, 2019 at 12:20 am

    🦅 > 🐼 * * Today is second day of High Level Trade talk with China * *

    MAGA—KAG
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..

    🌟 “You are my hiding place; you will protect me from trouble
    and surround me with songs of deliverance.” 🌟
    —- Psalm 32:7
    ——————
    🙏 Pray:
    — China yield to fairness of the Trade Deal
    — that God be with President Trump as he makes MAGA decisions
    — that all lawsuits against President Trump’s agenda be speedy or thrown out
    — befuddle the Opposition…confuse and expose their evil plots
    — criminals be caught and justice served
    — Finish our American WALL quickly
    — for all our WALL builders at the border–protection, health, and safe equipments
    — for our border’s protection against 2019 invaders
    — for more invaders to go back home
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards, ICE, LEOs, USSS, border dogs
    — for VZ President Guaido to get Humanitarian Aid to his people and for dictator Maduro to step down
    — Courage Under Fire
    —————————————————–
    🦅 “It is unacceptable that Americans pay vastly more than people in other countries for the exact same drugs, often made in the exact same place.” (SOTU 2019)
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸.”

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      February 22, 2019 at 12:30 am

      Repost from my post this morning:
      —————————————-
      Dear Treeper Family,

      ‘mostlyogauge’ posted: [the daily prayer] “Helps to keep me going each morning”
      —————————
      That was my intention for us all, to keep going each day……morning or before going to bed for some of us.

      I noticed shortly after the Nov 2016 election, that Treepers, including me, were getting worried, upset, downright angry and/or feeling helpless and betrayed….all justified… about the unbelievable, despicable and surreal push-backs from the Opposition against our legally and duly-elected President Trump. I felt the prodding from the Lord to share my prayer requests with you all last Fall, to keep us sane, healthy and focused on His Will for us, for President Trump, for Sundance/his site and for Country.

      Millions are praying for President Trump, but the best prayer groups are the ones who firmly believes (not blindly) and stand by President Trump all the way…no matter what. Thru Sundance’s political site, we have gained better understanding of what is really going on and know how/what to pray for. We were able to better channel our Cold Anger into this prayer post. We are on the Trump Train permanently…our seats on the train with our names deeply etched on it, remains unchanged 24/7/365. All our hearts fully acknowledges and appreciates the sacrifices President Trump is making for us and our Country. It’s what motivates us to stand our ground and cover President Trump and ****MAGA Team with prayers.

      Why not claim Matthew 18:20….”For where two or three gather in my name, there am I with them.”…..for this fine group of Treeper Prayer Warriors at this critical time of our country’s life. The Lord brought us all together for a reason and we know what they are….for God, Country, Family and for President Trump, not necessarily in that order.

      And here is the bonus: It looks like parts of the world is coming around to appreciate our president and follow his example as well..an unexpected bonus…The Trump Effect. The biggest part of this spiritual battle is getting it done….so keep praying and do what we physically can to MAGA/KAG, and maybe for the world.

      We don’t know what tomorrow will bring, but the Lord knows, so we stand with Him in confidence as we stand with our President Trump.

      I praise the Lord for you all…for encouraging me, for praying with us, for posting suggestions and reminders, etc. We are all in this together, for love of our Country, founded on Christian beliefs.
      ———————————-
      Reminder….****MAGA Team consists of President Trump’s family, his full Cabinet, WH Admin, esp Stephen Miller, Press Sec, WH pastors who pray with him, etc.

      Also…just so you understand…I had decided not to reply to every post here, so to save spaces for other posters..after all this post is for all of us. Don’t ever feel you were ignore. We love you all.
      May the Lord richly bless you all…always…. and thank you Sundance and his Team for this safe site.
      (Sorry for the long post)

      • BetsyRossRocked says:
        February 22, 2019 at 12:45 am

        God Bless you Grandma… I hope you truly know what a great thing you
        are doing , not just for our wonderful President and his family but
        also for a bunch of strangers who will probably never meet in person but
        touch souls every morning when we read your new prayer !
        We are all in this together !
        Praying !

      • HB says:
        February 22, 2019 at 12:52 am

        Thank you Grandma. Perhaps our good President even has tears in his eyes this night reading your post.

      • angellestaria6674 says:
        February 22, 2019 at 1:11 am

        Grandma….Matthew 18:20 is and excellent reference.

        I brought this verse up to a Treeper about a month or so ago, I think it was Sugarhillhardrock to whom I suggested that even though the Treeper family here is physically apart geographically, that wouldn’t matter to God. We are gathered together here in spirit, heart, soul in a quest for truth and an expression of hope, prayer and support. They said they had not thought of it in that way. But it is true. Do we have to be bodily present with each other for the Lord to fulfill Matthew 18:20? I say no. God is a Spirit and those who worship Him must worship Him in Spirit and Truth. We are here in spirit though geographically apart. I see a lot of that here.

        Thank you Grandma for saying what you have said here. It is a positive outlook in the midst of a very negative war and battle going on for the soul and survival of our nation, our President, truth and our Constitution.

        Love you so much as many here do. I pray God give you health and long life.

        Blessings and peace to you and yours always, Angelle

      • stats guy says:
        February 22, 2019 at 1:19 am

        Grandma, thank you for your daily post…I look forward to it each night, and pray along with you.

  2. citizen817 says:
    February 22, 2019 at 12:21 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    February 22, 2019 at 12:21 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    February 22, 2019 at 12:22 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    February 22, 2019 at 12:22 am

    • Bullseye says:
      February 22, 2019 at 12:34 am

      What spurred this tweet about Cornyn. He’s my senator and turtles right hand. He’s will shiv PTrump and has. He is definitely not MAGA.. I’m confused

      • jupitercomm says:
        February 22, 2019 at 1:02 am

        Cornyn & Trump are both on the ballot in 2020. The 2018 midterms demonstrated that not supporting Trump is a political liability for Republicans in Congress. Texas & its Republican party is central to the coming fight over border security. Since the SOTU Trump’s approval rating & poll numbers have spiked. There’s a lot of incentives & opportunities there.

      • angellestaria6674 says:
        February 22, 2019 at 1:21 am

        Bulls,

        PDT has made other positive statements about people we all deem as rino or worse. But me thinks that he does this on purpose sometimes to engage a little bit of psychological play and political maneuvering which sometimes can be a very skillful communication tool.

        I don’t know for sure, knowing all the many people Trump has dealt with in all the many deals and negotiations for decades, I firmly suspect this.

        • purpleibby says:
          February 22, 2019 at 1:26 am

          What’s he supposed to do help elect a Democrat? You think Republicans are gonna put up someone other than Cornyn? CRUZ has and will be campaigning for Cornyn too…stop kicking the tires over BS. I imagine Cornyn pledged some support for that endorsement!

  6. citizen817 says:
    February 22, 2019 at 12:23 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    February 22, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Donald Trump Retweet:

  8. citizen817 says:
    February 22, 2019 at 12:25 am

  9. Tiffthis says:
    February 22, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Who thinks it’s possible that Michael Obama is the chosen one by the DNC and Nancy etc for 2020?

    • Robert Smith says:
      February 22, 2019 at 12:35 am

      I think she’s the only one who has a chance because of the Obama “brand”‘s appeal to the Democrats.

      • andyocoregon says:
        February 22, 2019 at 12:44 am

        She’ll have Oprah’s endorsement.

      • jackphatz says:
        February 22, 2019 at 1:01 am

        If she hated life as First Lady can you imagine what hell we will go through after the first year back in the House built by slaves?
        But then again, the Republican’s would likely retake all of the house and even more of the Senate. There will be more Rep Governors and more Rep State House members. The Dimm’s forget how much Obama lost for them starting in 2010.

        • ForGodandCountry says:
          February 22, 2019 at 1:26 am

          Well, there is what Sasquatch says, and then there is what Sasquatch does (or will do). We’ll just have to wait and see, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it did.

    • Judiciary says:
      February 22, 2019 at 12:54 am

      Tiffthis, Rush Limbaugh said the same thing Wednesday. He thinks Obama stayed in DC because he wants back in the White House via Michelle. He’s supposedly been training and advising Dem candidates for President yet he’s endorsed no one.

  10. citizen817 says:
    February 22, 2019 at 12:29 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    February 22, 2019 at 12:31 am

  12. citizen817 says:
    February 22, 2019 at 12:32 am

  13. citizen817 says:
    February 22, 2019 at 12:34 am

  14. ForGodandCountry says:
    February 22, 2019 at 12:36 am

  15. citizen817 says:
    February 22, 2019 at 12:37 am

  20. ForGodandCountry says:
    February 22, 2019 at 12:58 am

    • ForGodandCountry says:
      February 22, 2019 at 1:16 am

      QUOTE:

      “ I do know one thing that was just announced that is going to happen next week, and that is Michael Cohen is coming in to testify in front of the oversight committee. The Democrats just announced it …their first announced witness of this Congress …their first big hearing….they’re bringing in a guy to testify in front of Congress who, in two months, is going to prison for lying to Congress.”

  23. jackphatz says:
    February 22, 2019 at 1:06 am

    FYI in case, you did not know.

  25. Grandma Covfefe says:
    February 22, 2019 at 1:14 am

  27. fred5678 says:
    February 22, 2019 at 1:21 am

    GOTTA get tough on sanctuary states and cities!!!

    Sanctuary means: ignore crimes by illegal aliens until they kill, or almost kill, a cop.

    He was arrested FIVE times (for assault on a police officer, weapons charges, etc) AFTER he was deported 3 times, but ICE was not notified becasue … SANCTUARY laws.

    INSANE!!

