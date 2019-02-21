Thursday February 21st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
You can reject God’s love . . .
previous
“A Love Story”
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Winter Streets Outside The White House (real sound)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Something We All Need
“Strengthened with all might, according to His glorious power, unto all patience and longsuffering with joyfulness” (Col. 1:11).
“Did you hear the Texas tall tale about the teacher who was helping one of her kindergarten students put on his cowboy boots? He asked for help, and she could see why. Even with her pulling and him pushing, the little boots still didn’t want to go on. By the time they got the second boot on, she had worked up a sweat. She almost cried when the little boy said, ‘Teacher, they’re on the wrong feet.’ She looked, and sure enough, they were.
“It wasn’t any easier pulling the boots off than it was putting them on. She managed to keep her cool as together they worked to get the boots back on, this time on the right feet. He then announced, ‘These aren’t my boots.’ She bit her tongue rather than…scream, ‘Why didn’t you say so?’
“Once again, she struggled to help him pull the ill-fitting boots off his little feet. No sooner had they gotten the boots off when he said, ‘They’re my brother’s boots. My mom made me wear ’em.’ Now she didn’t know if she should laugh or cry, but she mustered up what grace and courage she had left to wrestle the boots on his feet again. Helping him into his coat, she asked, ‘Now, where are your mittens?’ He said, ‘I stuffed ’em in the toes of my boots.’” 1
This teacher is a perfect example of patience and longsuffering. This is something we all need in life. Difficult people and circumstances in our lives can make patience and longsuffering difficult to live out. However, we are promised God’s help in this area. By the indwelling Holy Spirit we are “strengthened with all might, according to His glorious power” to be more patient and longsuffering.
God is longsuffering. During this present evil age, God is demonstrating His longsuffering as He gives all people an opportunity to be saved (1 Tim. 1:16; 2 Pet. 3:15). And while believers are not perfect in their practice, God is patient and longsuffering with us as we grow in Christ. One aspect of godliness (or God-likeness) is to be patient and longsuffering like Him (Eph. 5:1).
God wants us to endure patiently and suffer long with those who may try our patience to the limit. God desires long fuses as misunderstandings arise, cutting words are said, or unkind actions are done. The old nature lashes out, retaliates, and is impatient, but God wants self-restraint in His strength. God’s selfless love teaches us that “Charity suffereth long, and…is not easily provoked” (1 Cor. 13:4-5). Living out this attribute of Christ in our relationships can make a great difference in the quality of these relationships and, in turn, the quality of our lives.
Notes:
1. “Child’s Boots Leave Teacher Frustrated,” submitted by John Beukema, Preaching Today, March 2007,
https://www.preachingtoday.com/illustrations/2007/march/9032607.html. ↩
By Pastor Kevin Sadler
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/something-we-all-need/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reposted with verses down below. WordPress continuing to give me issues to deal with. Today I refreshed the page, left the page and came back, it went from 3 comments to zero!
LikeLike
Ask AdRem to delete the above posts and retain just one copy.
LikeLike
Okay, you managed to make me laugh while not being in a laughing mood. Thank you fro that. And the message is true.
Peace
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Something We All Need
“Strengthened with all might, according to His glorious power, unto all patience and longsuffering with joyfulness” (Col. 1:11).
“Did you hear the Texas tall tale about the teacher who was helping one of her kindergarten students put on his cowboy boots? He asked for help, and she could see why. Even with her pulling and him pushing, the little boots still didn’t want to go on. By the time they got the second boot on, she had worked up a sweat. She almost cried when the little boy said, ‘Teacher, they’re on the wrong feet.’ She looked, and sure enough, they were.
“It wasn’t any easier pulling the boots off than it was putting them on. She managed to keep her cool as together they worked to get the boots back on, this time on the right feet. He then announced, ‘These aren’t my boots.’ She bit her tongue rather than…scream, ‘Why didn’t you say so?’
“Once again, she struggled to help him pull the ill-fitting boots off his little feet. No sooner had they gotten the boots off when he said, ‘They’re my brother’s boots. My mom made me wear ’em.’ Now she didn’t know if she should laugh or cry, but she mustered up what grace and courage she had left to wrestle the boots on his feet again. Helping him into his coat, she asked, ‘Now, where are your mittens?’ He said, ‘I stuffed ’em in the toes of my boots.’” 1
This teacher is a perfect example of patience and longsuffering. This is something we all need in life. Difficult people and circumstances in our lives can make patience and longsuffering difficult to live out. However, we are promised God’s help in this area. By the indwelling Holy Spirit we are “strengthened with all might, according to His glorious power” to be more patient and longsuffering.
God is longsuffering. During this present evil age, God is demonstrating His longsuffering as He gives all people an opportunity to be saved (1 Tim. 1:16; 2 Pet. 3:15). And while believers are not perfect in their practice, God is patient and longsuffering with us as we grow in Christ. One aspect of godliness (or God-likeness) is to be patient and longsuffering like Him (Eph. 5:1).
God wants us to endure patiently and suffer long with those who may try our patience to the limit. God desires long fuses as misunderstandings arise, cutting words are said, or unkind actions are done. The old nature lashes out, retaliates, and is impatient, but God wants self-restraint in His strength. God’s selfless love teaches us that “Charity suffereth long, and…is not easily provoked” (1 Cor. 13:4-5). Living out this attribute of Christ in our relationships can make a great difference in the quality of these relationships and, in turn, the quality of our lives.
Notes:
1. “Child’s Boots Leave Teacher Frustrated,” submitted by John Beukema, Preaching Today, March 2007,
https://www.preachingtoday.com/illustrations/2007/march/9032607.html. ↩
By Pastor Kevin Sadler
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/something-we-all-need/
Colossians 1:11 Strengthened with all might, according to his glorious power, unto all patience and longsuffering with joyfulness;
1 Timothy 1:16 Howbeit for this cause I obtained mercy, that in me first Jesus Christ might shew forth all longsuffering, for a pattern to them which should hereafter believe on him to life everlasting.
2 Peter 3:15 And account that the longsuffering of our Lord is salvation; even as our beloved brother Paul also according to the wisdom given unto him hath written unto you;
Ephesians 5:1 Be ye therefore followers of God, as dear children;
1 Corinthians 13:4 Charity suffereth long, and is kind; charity envieth not; charity vaunteth not itself, is not puffed up,
5 Doth not behave itself unseemly, seeketh not her own, is not easily provoked, thinketh no evil;
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is fun to watch.
LikeLiked by 3 people
HAPPY CURSDAY…..
If I had a dog, this would be me sitting out there on the beach with him…
Dog watching its owner check out the outboard motor
LikeLiked by 3 people
Standing outside Ebbitt Grill, across from the Whitehouse 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
DC Mayor Gives Open Borders Group $100,000 to Help Immigrants Become Citizens
https://www.judicialwatch.org/blog/2019/02/dc-mayor-gives-open-borders-group-100000-to-help-immigrants-become-citizens/
LikeLike
Cursday contribution
LikeLiked by 1 person
Virtuosity emerges when one’s technical ability combines with an esthetic sense of overall performance to create a perfect balance. In all honesty it’s a rare thing to experience and an even rarer thing to be able to reach this level of excellence every time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
❤️
LikeLiked by 1 person
Before they all got inbred and maltreated by people like Michael Vick, pits were highly thought of as babysitting dogs, as witnessed in early cinema — https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pete_the_Pup .
I don’t know how real it is, but it always seemed to me that Pete the Pup was one of the last to be dragged-into the chaos that was featured in the Our Gang comedies……and would work diligently to ensure that every one of the kids got pulled safely out the other side.
My own experience with properly socialized pits is that they can be very difficult to deal with, being that they are extremely solid and muscular, can weigh well in excess of 100 pounds, and still completely believe they are lap dogs.
LikeLike
Truly superb…Written in 1935 by Gordon Jenkins. Goodman would use it to end his concerts.
Benny Goodman – “Goodbye”
LikeLike
:-}
LikeLike
Insty has a funny thread up that tangentially relates to some news article where it was claimed someone had a “stockpile” of 15 guns — https://pjmedia.com/instapundit/322428/ .
Admittedly, this might seem a bit unusual for a guy who lives alone in an urban studio apartment, but it starts pinching a bit for a family that lives in an area where hunting is reasonable. Let’s say that one parent and three of their kids are going out after deer….you’d need four 12-gauge shotguns with buckshot. Other days, you might want to bring in game birds — maybe 20-gauge shotguns with a shot size of 4. You might want a couple of varmint guns to keep vermin out of the vegetable garden — you’re up to 10+ guns at present.
Two of the kids and one parent want to compete in 3-gun shooting — that’s 9 more guns [you don’t generally want to have your competition guns have “real world” mud and crud on them]. If you’re a jeweler or a pawnbroker, you should have a couple of guns at your place of business — and also at your residence. It wouldn’t be unreasonable for the two spouses to have concealed-carry guns for when they’re not at their business or residence.
A couple of AR-15’s — the “Barbie Doll” of gunsmithing — to teach the kids about the joy of interchangeable parts. Grandfather Joseph’s service revolver. A Mosin-Nagant actually used in WWI. It doesn’t take much to get you up to 30 guns……and still not really a stockpile. There’s a reason for each and every gun there.
Myself, I would suspect that you have a stockpile when you have more guns of any given type than those used by your family. It think it would be arguable that you don’t have a “stockpile” if you regularly lead hunting parties of 10 shooters and have a dozen identical shotguns — that’s more like business equipment. To my mind, you definitely have a stockpile if you could have enough of a certain type of weapon so that you could arm relative strangers (neighbors, countrymen, etc.).
Reynolds follows with a joke about knowing that you have too much ammunition when the fire marshal starts giving you grief about it. Myself, I think that’s an indication that you need to store it better.
LikeLike
Happy Cursday!
Border collies at work . . .
LikeLiked by 1 person
THE BAT BITES
Here is an email I sent in response to this article about Viktor Orbàn resisting an EU – UN planned muslim invasion of Hungary.
https://www.thenewamerican.com/world-news/europe/item/31526-hungary-launches-new-ad-campaign-aimed-at-soros-and-eu-immigration-policies?vsmaid=3468&vcid=4439
To: margaritis.schinas@ec.europa.eu
Sir,
Your reaction to Viktor Orbàn’s and the claims of the Hungarian government was as annoying as it was ridiculous. quote:
“It is shocking that such a ludicrous conspiracy theory has reached the mainstream to the extent it has. There is no conspiracy. Hungarians deserve facts, not fiction,”
Why do you not simply tell the truth, or are you too insignificant a player and unaware of the overall plan? If indeed this is the case, let me enlighten you.
Flooding the west with muslims is being purposely done. It is well known that muslims will never assimilate into western culture and nor do they ever wish to. It is also well known that enough of them will bankrupt every country that they are herded into. Most will live off government funds. Sweden is already lost. It will never recover.
Dismantling the west is the goal of the UN and its poodle, the EU, in order to ready each country to give up its sovereignty and make way for a one world government. The UN is, of course, controlled by the Rothschild banking family who are behind the entire scheme.
It has become increasingly obvious that Islam has been chosen as the new, one world religion. This because there is no expectation of any kind of personal freedom under its rule. How perfect for a new world order communist tyranny. I wonder how many of your EU members will enjoy living without any hope of freedom.
In case you are wondering, I am unaffiliated to any group or political party. I am just an average American who sees right through what is happening.
I will ask just one thing of you. Would you please study the history of communism before asking yourself if that is what you want for your family. A one world government would mean that there is absolutely nowhere left to run to. It would permit the ultimate atrocities to be inflicted on humanity under its absolute control.
We here in America will resist such global tyranny to the death. Think also about this. Your country, Greece, would not be hopelessly bankrupt if the communists- socialists had not joined the EU. A once proud people are now in a hopeless position. A position that had long since been planned.
LikeLike