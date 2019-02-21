February 21st – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #763

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
🦅 > 🐼 * * Today and Tomorrow, another round of High Level Trade talk with China * *
{My Blooper is now corrected- High Level Trade talk is on Feb 21-22 which is today and tomorrow, but my California brain told me on Tues night, that Wed is Feb 21-Ha….My bad :)–Blessings }
MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “The Lord will keep you from all harm—he will watch over your life;
the Lord will watch over your coming and going both now and forevermore.” 🌟
—- Psalm 121:7-8
——————
🙏 Pray:
— China yield to the understanding the meaning of ‘fairness’ with the Trade Deal
— that God be with President Trump as he makes MAGA decisions
— for US judges to stand firm on the side of US Constitution
— that all lawsuit process going thru courts will be speedy or thrown out
— that Opposition becomes befuddled in their schemes of obstructions, lies and deceptions
— Finish our American WALL quickly
— for all our WALL builders at the border–for protection, health, and safe equipments
— for our border’s protection against 2019 invaders
— for more invaders to go back home
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards, ICE, LEOs, USSS, border dogs
— Stay The Course
—————————————————–
🦅 “Our new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement — or USMCA — will replace NAFTA and deliver for American workers: bringing back our manufacturing jobs, expanding American agriculture, protecting intellectual property, and ensuring that more cars are proudly stamped with four beautiful words: Made in the USA.” (SOTU 2019)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸.”
Praise God for the miracle of November 8, 2016 !
LikeLiked by 11 people
Praying !
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ditto that!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
Thank you Mr. President for showing us how to fight back!
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/go-get-them-nick-trump-backs-sandmanns-250-million-lawsuit-against-washingt
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
https://twitter.com/MrEarpLA/status/1098397712637136896
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Beat a drum in your face, edit footage to incite an internet mob to threaten you and your family, your school, force you to go into hiding,…its a lot of money, but for a lot more than just beating a drum.
Much of this choreographed, staged street activism wasn’t legally actionable, Sarah Huckabee, etc.
But THIS is, and its clearly THEM coming after US. Sue em for all they are worth, its also a suit against FAKE news!
Wapo obvious bias will also be a part of the case; even tho proof of malice isn’t neccesary, it can and will be admitted, and can be considered when accessing damages.
LikeLike
Drum Beaters have come up with a way to get in on the border wall protest
Check out their “cemetery sign” in this article:
https://www.upi.com/Top_News/US/2019/02/19/Native-American-tribe-fears-border-wall-will-destroy-historic-cemetery/5361550492941/
looks a little strange……..
LikeLike
Justice Thomas writes a fascinating analysis of NYT v Sullivan:
https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/18pdf/17-1542_ihdk.pdf
Lots there. I didn’t get thru all of it, I’m not a lawyer and get bored easily. But I do wonder how much the out of control press is due to having a shield behind which they can hide for the last many decades.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I guess I shouldn’t be surprised, but damn.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Jussie has a lot of “Political Cousins”—B.O., Heels Up Harris, Adam Shifty,
LikeLiked by 5 people
Jussie Smollett is an operative.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jizzi will soon be one less democrat voter….oh yeah wait , felons get to vote now ?
LikeLike
LikeLike
BREAKING: According to sources former President Barack Obama has personally urged Rahm Emanuel to pressure prosecutors in Chicago not to charge Jussie Smollett. Stating that “The sooner we bury this the better”……developing
LikeLiked by 1 person
Too late, dudes( to B.O. and Rahm)…the world all know about it now. In fact we are talking about it, too. You can’t run and hide all your crimes. Too late…too late..too late…
LikeLike
The Faces of American Haters
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 8 people
While at the grocery store, I noticed that the NYT is thinner than the local news rag. I remember when it would make a solid doorstop. What a pity…not.
LikeLike
NYT ===== Fish Wrap/Cat Litter Box Liner/Bird Cage Poop Catcher
LikeLike
Dallas: That is because every dathey have to create new fake news now, whereas before they just had to report the news!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
The wall looks not very tall…
LikeLike
The wall is 30 foot panels buried 8 feet deep so 22″ above ground
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looks a lot better than what was there….
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
“A 2016 DOJ criminal investigation was suppressed and buried by the DOJ/FBI that involved a major NY Democratic power broker, Bill and Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation.
The investigation revolved around the illegal sale of controlled US Homeland Security technology to Russia and China in the years before the 2016 election.”
It never ends with these people. Decades of crimes and more crimes.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/02/gatewaypundit-exclusive-uncovered-fbi-doj-coverup-of-clinton-foundation-and-russia-china-related-crimes-part-i/
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
You think it might be good, so you go in and read the article.
By Bloomberg’s Executive Editor in Opinion:
“…Comey shattered those expectations by unlocking the riches and attention federal investigators can snare from a big book deal in the Trump era, when reputations, facts, the rule of law and the Constitution are all in play. McCabe won’t be the last law enforcement official to follow in Comey’s troubling footsteps. Yet he also isn’t a polarizing and elusive spectacle like Comey; he comes across as a dedicated bureaucrat who didn’t seek the limelight until circumstances compelled him. But he’s touring, which makes him a piñata for critics of the Justice Department and Special Counsel Robert Mueller — especially when controversy already trails him…”
“…Moreover, if Trump has nothing to hide, why is he so determined to meddle with, or obstruct, the Russian investigation to begin with — why not just let it proceed?
If further persuasion is needed about Trump’s potential culpability, spend time with a blockbuster report that the New York Times published Tuesday. In deeply reported detail it lays out two years of what it describes as a “sustained” and “secretive assault by Mr. Trump on the machinery of federal law enforcement.” Among the chief revelations in the piece is that Trump — an obstructionist to his core — reportedly tried to install an ally to oversee a separate investigation being run out of the U.S. Attorney’s office in Manhattan that involves, among other things, the president and his business…”
https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2019-02-20/trump-mccabe-whitaker-and-the-fbi-test-presidential-authority
LikeLike
Btw, my link is a side link on the page the Rosenstein article above was on.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 10 people
I’m feeling the Bern! Love this Crazy Bernie surge.
If Bernie were to win the Democratic nomination, I think MAGA Nation can start planning the 2021 Inauguration parties.
What’s great is that AOC and her buddies have helped normalize Bernie-ism. So if you like AOC, how can you not like Bernie? And it’s “Bernie’s turn,” like it was Hillary’s turn in 2016.
The Uniparty is not a fan of Bernie. The attacks have already begun in earnest.
But Bernie has a massive army of supporters. He has existing support structure from 2016, unlike Kamala or Beto. It should not take him long to get the plane up and running, so to speak.
Even if Bernie doesn’t win the nomination, but he goes down to a bitter (and rigged) defeat like 2016, that might seal the deal for POTUS itself. The Bernie Bros do not like being dissed or brushed off, and they hold grudges. I’m sure a solid number of them voted for POTUS in 2016 out of spite.
Meanwhile, POTUS is picking up steam. William Weld, Larry Hogan, LOL! Fantasy fare for the NeverTrumpers. POTUS has already raised something like $130 million for 2020 and we’re just getting started.
So go Crazy Bernie! POTUS knows, which is why POTUS welcomed Bernie to the contest.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
IIRC, he sold out in part, to get a plane, paid for by Hillary, so he could campaign for her.
After his performance as an obvious shill, I can’t believe any of the bros still support him!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This Vermont Bernie supporter is adamant never Bernie again, sold us out
LikeLike
Besides selling you out Bernie Sander’s policies would turn America into a socialist sh@thole. But, yay! paper ballots.
I applaud her for seeing the light but she’s probably going to vote for some other wacko.
LikeLike
They absolutely do, though. It’s amazing.
LikeLike
Global Warming at its best:
Beautiful Place…The People’s White House That our President Trump and his family is residing. Thank You, Lord.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t know if this has been posted today but here it is…stupid is as stupid does. At least it saved the American taxpayers a missile. (some comments on this twitter is witty)
LikeLiked by 2 people
April 21, 2013
LikeLike
Bingo!
LikeLike
We have a Darwin award winner!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Who will accept on his behalf?
LikeLike
Thank God for idiots.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Other witty comments:
“Photobomb”
“Alluah Snapchat”
“Poetic Justice”
“Live by the Sword. Die by the Sword”
“New Die-Phone 6”
“Ooops…wrong phone”
“That was probably directed by Jussie Smollett.”
“Killer Selfie”
“Friendly Fire”
“Together Finally”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Early and strong candidates for the 2019 Darwin Awards.
LikeLike
If Barr is an honest man, he’ll have the highest priorities for resources placed on the highest positioned in the halls of power (whose duties are commensurate with that power). Thus, between the campaign manager who engages in snark and rated a two dozen swat sunrise raid and the former sec/state, FBI & CIA heads who are perjurers at a minimum and treasonous scoundrels most likely, rating deference and book deals, he should investigate and subsequently, likely, find cause to prosecute the latter who took oaths to uphold the law yet broke it.
No-brainer.
LikeLike
I think we’ll know very fast if Barr is the real deal or just another lawyer, protecting his institution.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or, somewhere in the halls of power, a decision has been made;
That the best way to protect the institutions (and what the institution values i.e. FISA)
is to throw the coupists under the bus.
And Barr is the one tasked to do it.
LikeLike
Barr was brought in to end Mueller (possibly at the request of Mueller himself – they were old friends) and I have a feeling that “report” will never see the light of day just to keep the Russia stink in the air…
One thing I don’t like – Whitaker is immediately attacked
Why are they so afraid of Matt Whitaker?
LikeLike
You saw during Whitaker’s hearing that he wasn’t taking any Democrat crap. Danger! Danger Will Robinson!
LikeLike
I’m with SD on this.
LikeLike
Ooops!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Obama is so confident he doesn’t act like a man at all.
LikeLike
Just… wow.
LikeLike
Cocaine is a hell of a drug. Look at those eyes.
LikeLike
https://proxy.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=https%3A%2F%2Ftse3.mm.bing.net%2Fth%3Fid%3DOIP.JNXKMIHZc-XoMNJCckIHzgAAAA%26pid%3D15.1&f=1
LikeLike
Bernie Sanders in 1985 praising the Communist Castro regime in Cuba and admitting on camera that he traveled to Nicaragua to advise the Ortega regime on how to successfully fight the United States.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Once described as shy and reserved by a high school classmate, Muthana was fiercely outspoken in her support for jihad after joining ISIS. During the height of the self-declared caliphate, Muthana posted tweets calling for violence, according to the Program on Extremism at the George Washington University.
“Hoda was right in the mix for English language propagandists,” said terror researcher Seamus Hughes. “We followed her for a number of years. She was a key node.”
She demanded more Americans come to the self-proclaimed Caliphate and join the fight with ISIS.
“Soooo many Aussies and Brits here, but where are the Americans, wake up u cowards,” she posted in January 2015.
And under the name Umm Jihad, she encouraged attacks in the US, tweeting this exhortation in March 2015: “Go on drive-bys and spill all of their blood, or rent a big truck and drive all over them.”
According to Mia Bloom, who tracks female jihadis at Georgia State University, “She was one advocating for extreme violence, especially against American military and servicemen.”
https://www.cbs46.com/alabama-mother-who-joined-isis-is-begging-to-return-home/article_5ad1b876-2f5e-5347-9e9f-45c52c081206.html
LikeLike
She just has to go to the southern border and cruise right in
LikeLike
As a well-known propagandist she’s lucky a JDAM doesn’t drop on her head.
LikeLike
Hadn’t read this before. In March 2016 the FBI were in possession of Russia intelligence claiming they had Wasserman-Schultz emails that outlined collusion between AG Loretta Lynch and Clinton Campaign with Lynch assuring them the Clinton investigation wouldn’t go too far.
Excerpt: The issue of a special counsel appointment would be revisited by the FBI team again in March 2016 and, as Strzok told the IG, the topic resurfaced, due to “the discovery of classified information relating to Lynch.” This information is contained in the fully classified appendix of the inspector general’s report.
The “classified matter” related to a Russian document the FBI had received in early 2016, which reportedly referenced an email from Debbie Wasserman Schultz, then-chair of the Democratic National Committee, to Leonard Benardo, an official with the George Soros-funded group Open Society Foundations.
In the email, Wasserman Schultz reportedly claimed that former Attorney General Lynch had assured Clinton campaign staffer Amanda Renteria that she wouldn’t allow the FBI investigation of Clinton to “go too far.” Comey later testified that he believed the document to be genuine but was unable to corroborate the information it contained.
https://www.theepochtimes.com/exclusive-testimony-by-fbi-lawyer-trisha-anderson-reveals-extensive-role-in-trump-clinton-investigations_2806982.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
Old news. Not saying ‘move on’ mind you, but been ‘out there’ for awhile.
LikeLike
Sounds like FOX is preparing to bail on Hoax Jussie
https://variety.com/2019/tv/news/jussie-smollett-empire-1203144602/
“Fox is considering removing Jussie Smollett from production on “Empire.” Sources close to the production told Variety that producers are weighing whether to suspend the actor after he was charged Wednesday in Chicago with filing a false police report.”
This comes just hours after they defended him, I think. Time to start hedging their bets, I guess.
Let the popcorn shortage continue as we all enjoy the festivities!
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Help! A couple years ago, I mentioned a friend who turned around and voted Trump. She’s a Black female former Chicago Dem.
My friend has since been out of the loop due to hospitalizations. Now, she’s catching up with “news.” She left me a message that she has now heard that PTrump is suspected of conspiring with Russia – and she finds it hard to believe. I know she’s looking for me to give her info beyond what she gets through the MSM.
Where do I start with someone like this? She’s open to the truth, but just now catching up. SD’s articles are beyond her scope at this point.
Can anybody give me a source for basic material? A good written synopsis, or video link?
I’d be glad for any good info. Have to go to bed, and will get on it after work tomorrow. Thanks, Treepers.
LikeLike
It is weird that this is a request that turns up frequently?
http://www.magapill.com/
LikeLiked by 1 person
BTW – it is not just MSM – Cable News – if you ever see most local news and newspapers that a lot of older people read daily — you would not believe your eyes and ears and then there is just the chatter that lunatic liberals repeat – astounding
LikeLike