February 21st – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #763

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

79 Responses to February 21st – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #763

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    February 21, 2019 at 12:21 am

    🦅 > 🐼 * * Today and Tomorrow, another round of High Level Trade talk with China * *
    {My Blooper is now corrected- High Level Trade talk is on Feb 21-22 which is today and tomorrow, but my California brain told me on Tues night, that Wed is Feb 21-Ha….My bad :)–Blessings }

    MAGA—KAG
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..

    🌟 “The Lord will keep you from all harm—he will watch over your life;
    the Lord will watch over your coming and going both now and forevermore.” 🌟
    —- Psalm 121:7-8
    ——————
    🙏 Pray:
    — China yield to the understanding the meaning of ‘fairness’ with the Trade Deal
    — that God be with President Trump as he makes MAGA decisions
    — for US judges to stand firm on the side of US Constitution
    — that all lawsuit process going thru courts will be speedy or thrown out
    — that Opposition becomes befuddled in their schemes of obstructions, lies and deceptions
    — Finish our American WALL quickly
    — for all our WALL builders at the border–for protection, health, and safe equipments
    — for our border’s protection against 2019 invaders
    — for more invaders to go back home
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards, ICE, LEOs, USSS, border dogs
    — Stay The Course
    —————————————————–
    🦅 “Our new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement — or USMCA — will replace NAFTA and deliver for American workers: bringing back our manufacturing jobs, expanding American agriculture, protecting intellectual property, and ensuring that more cars are proudly stamped with four beautiful words: Made in the USA.” (SOTU 2019)
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸.”

    Praise God for the miracle of November 8, 2016 !

  2. citizen817 says:
    February 21, 2019 at 12:21 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    February 21, 2019 at 12:21 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    February 21, 2019 at 12:21 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    February 21, 2019 at 12:22 am

  7. NJF says:
    February 21, 2019 at 12:22 am

    I guess I shouldn’t be surprised, but damn.

  8. citizen817 says:
    February 21, 2019 at 12:23 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    February 21, 2019 at 12:23 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    February 21, 2019 at 12:24 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    February 21, 2019 at 12:24 am

  12. citizen817 says:
    February 21, 2019 at 12:25 am

  14. citizen817 says:
    February 21, 2019 at 12:26 am

    • Robert Smith says:
      February 21, 2019 at 1:11 am

      You think it might be good, so you go in and read the article.

      By Bloomberg’s Executive Editor in Opinion:

      “…Comey shattered those expectations by unlocking the riches and attention federal investigators can snare from a big book deal in the Trump era, when reputations, facts, the rule of law and the Constitution are all in play. McCabe won’t be the last law enforcement official to follow in Comey’s troubling footsteps. Yet he also isn’t a polarizing and elusive spectacle like Comey; he comes across as a dedicated bureaucrat who didn’t seek the limelight until circumstances compelled him. But he’s touring, which makes him a piñata for critics of the Justice Department and Special Counsel Robert Mueller — especially when controversy already trails him…”

      “…Moreover, if Trump has nothing to hide, why is he so determined to meddle with, or obstruct, the Russian investigation to begin with — why not just let it proceed?

      If further persuasion is needed about Trump’s potential culpability, spend time with a blockbuster report that the New York Times published Tuesday. In deeply reported detail it lays out two years of what it describes as a “sustained” and “secretive assault by Mr. Trump on the machinery of federal law enforcement.” Among the chief revelations in the piece is that Trump — an obstructionist to his core — reportedly tried to install an ally to oversee a separate investigation being run out of the U.S. Attorney’s office in Manhattan that involves, among other things, the president and his business…”

      https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2019-02-20/trump-mccabe-whitaker-and-the-fbi-test-presidential-authority

  16. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    February 21, 2019 at 12:29 am

    I’m feeling the Bern! Love this Crazy Bernie surge.

    If Bernie were to win the Democratic nomination, I think MAGA Nation can start planning the 2021 Inauguration parties.

    What’s great is that AOC and her buddies have helped normalize Bernie-ism. So if you like AOC, how can you not like Bernie? And it’s “Bernie’s turn,” like it was Hillary’s turn in 2016.

    The Uniparty is not a fan of Bernie. The attacks have already begun in earnest.

    But Bernie has a massive army of supporters. He has existing support structure from 2016, unlike Kamala or Beto. It should not take him long to get the plane up and running, so to speak.

    Even if Bernie doesn’t win the nomination, but he goes down to a bitter (and rigged) defeat like 2016, that might seal the deal for POTUS itself. The Bernie Bros do not like being dissed or brushed off, and they hold grudges. I’m sure a solid number of them voted for POTUS in 2016 out of spite.

    Meanwhile, POTUS is picking up steam. William Weld, Larry Hogan, LOL! Fantasy fare for the NeverTrumpers. POTUS has already raised something like $130 million for 2020 and we’re just getting started.

    So go Crazy Bernie! POTUS knows, which is why POTUS welcomed Bernie to the contest.

  17. Grandma Covfefe says:
    February 21, 2019 at 12:30 am

    Global Warming at its best:
    Beautiful Place…The People’s White House That our President Trump and his family is residing. Thank You, Lord.

  18. Grandma Covfefe says:
    February 21, 2019 at 12:34 am

    I don’t know if this has been posted today but here it is…stupid is as stupid does. At least it saved the American taxpayers a missile. (some comments on this twitter is witty)

  19. evergreen says:
    February 21, 2019 at 12:43 am

    If Barr is an honest man, he’ll have the highest priorities for resources placed on the highest positioned in the halls of power (whose duties are commensurate with that power). Thus, between the campaign manager who engages in snark and rated a two dozen swat sunrise raid and the former sec/state, FBI & CIA heads who are perjurers at a minimum and treasonous scoundrels most likely, rating deference and book deals, he should investigate and subsequently, likely, find cause to prosecute the latter who took oaths to uphold the law yet broke it.

    No-brainer.

    • citizen817 says:
      February 21, 2019 at 12:46 am

      I think we’ll know very fast if Barr is the real deal or just another lawyer, protecting his institution.

      • Dutchman says:
        February 21, 2019 at 1:05 am

        Or, somewhere in the halls of power, a decision has been made;

        That the best way to protect the institutions (and what the institution values i.e. FISA)
        is to throw the coupists under the bus.
        And Barr is the one tasked to do it.

        • Hsssssss says:
          February 21, 2019 at 1:26 am

          Barr was brought in to end Mueller (possibly at the request of Mueller himself – they were old friends) and I have a feeling that “report” will never see the light of day just to keep the Russia stink in the air…

          One thing I don’t like – Whitaker is immediately attacked
          Why are they so afraid of Matt Whitaker?

      • dallasdan says:
        February 21, 2019 at 1:40 am

        I’m with SD on this.

  20. Grandma Covfefe says:
    February 21, 2019 at 12:47 am

    Ooops!

  21. flame says:
    February 21, 2019 at 12:54 am

    Bernie Sanders in 1985 praising the Communist Castro regime in Cuba and admitting on camera that he traveled to Nicaragua to advise the Ortega regime on how to successfully fight the United States.

  22. Robert Smith says:
    February 21, 2019 at 12:56 am

    Once described as shy and reserved by a high school classmate, Muthana was fiercely outspoken in her support for jihad after joining ISIS. During the height of the self-declared caliphate, Muthana posted tweets calling for violence, according to the Program on Extremism at the George Washington University.

    “Hoda was right in the mix for English language propagandists,” said terror researcher Seamus Hughes. “We followed her for a number of years. She was a key node.”

    She demanded more Americans come to the self-proclaimed Caliphate and join the fight with ISIS.

    “Soooo many Aussies and Brits here, but where are the Americans, wake up u cowards,” she posted in January 2015.

    And under the name Umm Jihad, she encouraged attacks in the US, tweeting this exhortation in March 2015: “Go on drive-bys and spill all of their blood, or rent a big truck and drive all over them.”

    According to Mia Bloom, who tracks female jihadis at Georgia State University, “She was one advocating for extreme violence, especially against American military and servicemen.”

    https://www.cbs46.com/alabama-mother-who-joined-isis-is-begging-to-return-home/article_5ad1b876-2f5e-5347-9e9f-45c52c081206.html

  23. Robster says:
    February 21, 2019 at 1:03 am

    Hadn’t read this before. In March 2016 the FBI were in possession of Russia intelligence claiming they had Wasserman-Schultz emails that outlined collusion between AG Loretta Lynch and Clinton Campaign with Lynch assuring them the Clinton investigation wouldn’t go too far.

    Excerpt: The issue of a special counsel appointment would be revisited by the FBI team again in March 2016 and, as Strzok told the IG, the topic resurfaced, due to “the discovery of classified information relating to Lynch.” This information is contained in the fully classified appendix of the inspector general’s report.

    The “classified matter” related to a Russian document the FBI had received in early 2016, which reportedly referenced an email from Debbie Wasserman Schultz, then-chair of the Democratic National Committee, to Leonard Benardo, an official with the George Soros-funded group Open Society Foundations.

    In the email, Wasserman Schultz reportedly claimed that former Attorney General Lynch had assured Clinton campaign staffer Amanda Renteria that she wouldn’t allow the FBI investigation of Clinton to “go too far.” Comey later testified that he believed the document to be genuine but was unable to corroborate the information it contained.

    https://www.theepochtimes.com/exclusive-testimony-by-fbi-lawyer-trisha-anderson-reveals-extensive-role-in-trump-clinton-investigations_2806982.html

  24. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    February 21, 2019 at 1:04 am

    Sounds like FOX is preparing to bail on Hoax Jussie
    https://variety.com/2019/tv/news/jussie-smollett-empire-1203144602/

    “Fox is considering removing Jussie Smollett from production on “Empire.” Sources close to the production told Variety that producers are weighing whether to suspend the actor after he was charged Wednesday in Chicago with filing a false police report.”

    This comes just hours after they defended him, I think. Time to start hedging their bets, I guess.

    Let the popcorn shortage continue as we all enjoy the festivities!

  25. citizen817 says:
    February 21, 2019 at 1:09 am

  26. Peoria Jones says:
    February 21, 2019 at 1:09 am

    Help! A couple years ago, I mentioned a friend who turned around and voted Trump. She’s a Black female former Chicago Dem.

    My friend has since been out of the loop due to hospitalizations. Now, she’s catching up with “news.” She left me a message that she has now heard that PTrump is suspected of conspiring with Russia – and she finds it hard to believe. I know she’s looking for me to give her info beyond what she gets through the MSM.

    Where do I start with someone like this? She’s open to the truth, but just now catching up. SD’s articles are beyond her scope at this point.

    Can anybody give me a source for basic material? A good written synopsis, or video link?

    I’d be glad for any good info. Have to go to bed, and will get on it after work tomorrow. Thanks, Treepers.

    Like

