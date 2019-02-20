Wednesday February 20th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
You may be a lefty when things you don’t agree with always resemble Hitler. https://www.infowars.com/mom-7-year-old-called-little-hitler-over-border-wall-fundraising-booth/
LikeLiked by 1 person
When I was a kid I bought a cassette tape of Pollini playing Chopin – in between buying Led Zep and Rush albums. I think I bought it because it was a colorful Deutsche Grammophon packaging. Hey, this guy was good. Little did I know.
I think this is the best version of Mozart Piano Concerto #23 k488 I’ve found on youtube.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Pure bliss . . . 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Off on a small tangent. I had a girlfriend who played the French Horn.
From her playing for me, and just listening to the wonderful sound of the French Horn, it allowed me to develop an “ear” for it. Now it is very recognizable to me in so very many musical pieces.
She was offered multiple scholarships but decided to join the Marine Corps Band.
Which believe me, is not an easy task. The tests she had to perform seemed endless and increased in difficulty as she advanced.
I might mess this up. She had an outstanding “ombisshur”
LikeLike
embouchure. I picked that up from an Alien movie.
LikeLike
Thanks did not know the correct spelling…….
Hmmm….an Alien Movie? … embouchure has to do with the way you form your lips to get a nicer sound from the horn……
Which movie?……..this could be interesting……of course me being me….
I asked her for demonstrations……😎
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t know if you like the masses. Although I’m not Catholic, I do enjoy listening to them as we were brought up in classical music. Schubert’s Mass in E Flat Major and A flat Major have some excellent horn work. Schubert knew what to do with horns, as did Mozart. I wanted to play the horn as a kid, but took a bad bike spill and altered a front tooth. Doc said no horns, but think about the violin. I did, went on with that, piano and guitar. I’d still like to play a horn though.
My grandmother was determined to help raise sis and I with the good culture stuff and baroque, classical and romance period music was a big part of that back in the early 60s. She bought album set after album set. I would listen to that stuff hours at a time before I was ever 10 years old. One of my favorite areas of that music was baroque pipe organ with trumpets, trombones and french horns, a glorious combination.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is an excellent review of this concerto. There are some wonderfully complex things going on.
https://www.redlandssymphony.com/pieces/piano-concerto-no-23-in-a-major-k-488
Then jumping to something much shorter but one of my fav all time compositions by Mozart, Don Giovanni Menuette.
LikeLike
Back in the day, I fell in love with Mary Ford’s voice when she sang this song with Les Paul playing his amazing guitar rifs. But then I heard this this version by Emmylou Harris . . . She’s backed up by Tony Rice (guitar), Ricky Skaggs (guitar), Albert Lee (killer lead guitar), Jerry Douglas (dobro), who were (and are) some of the best players in the business. I could say I’m torn but, shucks, I just like both versions equally. This is Emmylou at her very best.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
One of the favorite electric guitars I ever played was the Gibson Les Paul black and gold edition. It seems your fingers would just lay down on the fret-board. You can start at about $3500 minimum for one today.
On the other hand, that’s quite a bargain compared to Martin’s D100 Deluxe Commemorative Edition at $115,000, but what a beautiful piece of guitar art it is!
LikeLike
The beautiful Cape Arago State Park – Oregon
LikeLiked by 3 people
When you’re talking about state parks in Oregon, there is one……Silver Falls State Park. It’s Oregon’s largest state park and home to the Trail of Ten Falls — 8.7 miles of knock-your-socks-off beauty where you actually pass behind four of the falls. Half of the falls are more than 100 feet, and you actually do 1100 feet of climb along the way.
Let’s see if this works — https://oregonstateparks.org/index.cfm?do=main.loadImage&Image=Silver+Falls+State+Park%5Csouth_falls_green.jpg — if it does, highest of the 10 falls at 177 feet, path goes around behind.
This type of waterfall is formed by nearby volcanoes that do several eruptions of relatively soft material, then a major eruption of serious lava. When water travels along the top of the harder rock, it eventually falls off and spray will erode the relatively soft material underneath, creating a shelf. In at least one of the falls, the space where you are walking was once soft material where a tree once was rooted — and you can look up into the space left by the tree’s trunk when it was encased in lava.
LikeLike
This person sold their VHS player on eBay and got a surprise letter in the mail:
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
Spiritual Understanding
Honest, prayerful study of the Word brings us to spiritual maturity and understanding. But does it not require superior intellectual powers to understand these “deep things of God”? No indeed. Superior intellects among unsaved men are unable to appreciate even the “simple” truths of the Word, for “they are spiritually discerned” (I Cor. 2:14). And as to the “mystery” made known to Paul by the glorified Lord, the Apostle declares that it is now “revealed unto His holy apostles and prophets by the Spirit” (Eph. 3:5).
The mystery is not merely something more difficult to grasp intellectually, for the Apostle specifically states that it is “not the wisdom of this world” but “the wisdom of God” (I Cor. 2:6,7), and that only by the Spirit of God can it be understood and appreciated. This explains why many of the humblest believers rejoice in the mystery and understand it so clearly, while so many great theologians and religious leaders fail to grasp it and keep confusing it with God’s prophesied program regarding the kingdom of Christ.
The mystery is not “hard to be understood” because men are slow of mind to understand, but because they are “slow of heart to believe,” because the devil, who “hath blinded the minds of them that believe not” also seeks to keep God’s people from seeing and rejoicing in the truth of the mystery with its riches of grace, its “one body” and its “one baptism.” This is why the Apostle prayed so fervently that the believers to whom he ministered might be given “spiritual understanding” to take in the glorious message he was commissioned to proclaim (See Eph. 1:16-19; Col. 1:9,10).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/spiritual-understanding/
LikeLiked by 2 people
1Corinthians 2:14 But the natural man receiveth not the things of the Spirit of God: for they are foolishness unto him: neither can he know them, because they are spiritually discerned.
Ephesians 3:5 Which in other ages was not made known unto the sons of men, as it is now revealed unto his holy apostles and prophets by the Spirit;
1Corinthians 2:6 Howbeit we speak wisdom among them that are perfect: yet not the wisdom of this world, nor of the princes of this world, that come to nought:
7 But we speak the wisdom of God in a mystery, even the hidden wisdom, which God ordained before the world unto our glory:
Colossians 1:9 For this cause we also, since the day we heard it, do not cease to pray for you, and to desire that ye might be filled with the knowledge of his will in all wisdom and spiritual understanding;
10 That ye might walk worthy of the Lord unto all pleasing, being fruitful in every good work, and increasing in the knowledge of God;
Ephesians 1:16 Cease not to give thanks for you, making mention of you in my prayers;
17 That the God of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of glory, may give unto you the spirit of wisdom and revelation in the knowledge of him:
18 The eyes of your understanding being enlightened; that ye may know what is the hope of his calling, and what the riches of the glory of his inheritance in the saints,
19 And what is the exceeding greatness of his power to us-ward who believe, according to the working of his mighty power,
LikeLiked by 2 people
Talk about ‘toxic masculinity’…
The DoD’s looking at a problem, 70ish percent of the Americans between 17 and 24 cannot meet the baseline qualifications for joining the military. This isn’t new, we had that problem going on for a long time, but the huge proportion is new. Be it the inability to meet height/weight, minimal strength, drug use, medical, criminal or other factors – they don’t qualify. About the most direct reporting of this I’ve seen is here: https://taskandpurpose.com/vast-majority-americans-20s-unfit-military-service
When I was recalled to active duty for Desert Shield we had units reporting to Ft Meade for processing and PT was an ongoing problem, one unit was a particularly funny example but most of them had problems. When I was recalled in September of 2001 I was 54, I kept in shape due to my civilian job but even though I was doing Army PT testing on a dinosaur scale there was still a goodly number of troops much younger than I well behind me in scores. Now we’re seeing potential recruits not being able to even get far enough in to sign the initial enlistment papers.
What’s particularly discouraging to me is not that many recruits come from the coastal strip cities any more, most come from the South and Midwest where we’d expect a more fit pool with a lesser degree of problems with criminal and drug issues. Appears not. Increased mechanization and robotics can help ease the problem but as we’ve found out time and time again, nothing is better than boots on ground.
I particularly like the numeric breakdown in the article above. It may be a bit melodramatic but I believe he’s close, especially as the DoD’s been saying it is having problems meeting its recruiting goals. The dismantling of the US military machine begun under Clinton seems to be back on track.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was on Marine Corps recruiting duty. Our entrance exam is the ASVAB test.
Not an easy test to pass, but a high school graduate “should not”have issues.
Prior to sending an applicant to take the test, we gave them a “screening” test in Math and English, so as to ensure they could at least pass the ASVB test.
Now, I cannot count how many times I received this answer, but it is true….and scary at the same time.
So the first question on the Math test is:
Q. If a softball team scores 28 runs during a 7 inning game, what was there average score per inning?
Can you imagine how many times, the applicant replied;
“I don’t know. I don’t play softball”……..
They are out there folks…..a lot of em……driving cars and voting….
LikeLiked by 2 people
What true social justice is about:
http://padreperegrino.org/2019/02/14/true-catholic-social-justice/
LikeLike
Here’s something to go Hmmm…. about
LikeLiked by 2 people
More Hmmm……
LikeLike
Ooops. Wrong photo.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What happened to her neck? Suddenly cured/fixed?
LikeLike
https://www.tmz.com/2018/04/11/ruth-bader-ginsburg-judge-judy-trading-jobs-supreme-court/
LikeLike
The TMZ article above is from April, 2018.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
😀
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
I was checking up on some stuff I did back in the day.. I had participated in the Texas/Louisiana “Rigs to Reefs” program, where decommissioned (salvaged) offshore platforms were laid on the seafloor to provide ecological sea life sanctuaries.
Here is a story.. (plausible deniability here..)
Once upon a time..
There was a platform.. One platform in particular..
This was a ‘strange’ platform.. I cannot divulge the whole story as parts of this very long mission are still considered classified as far as I know.
I guess one could say it was a platform of Triumph and Tragedy.. An active producer, with like twelve producing conductors (wells), and this thing looked brand new, and was squeaky clean.. And quiet.. It was strangely eerie.. And scheduled for decommission.. We found some evidence on the seafloor of what occurred in it’s short past, but no remains..
The first night, we boarded it for initial assessment.. And I did something on it, just played a small nonchalant harmless joke – and the welding supervisor that happened to be near me turned white as a sheet.. “Why’d you do that..!?” ‘I dunno..’ Anyway that’s when I found out.. He told me the short history of this platform.. And why we were to take it out.. ‘Dayum’..
Welcome to.. “The Twilight Zone”..
This platform.. You could say it had a life of its own.. Bizarre.. Let’s just say it didn’t want to “go”..
Days passed.. Another night I did something else bizarre.. I told my dive supervisor a story about things like this that I had heard from another diver and thought we should try something.. My supervisor was ‘willing to try anything’ at this point.. And nobody was laughing anymore either..
————
I found its resting place today. It’s kind of far away offshore near the edge of the continental shelf, and is resting on it’s side in around 300 fsw.. The top of it’s side is approximately 135 fsw down from the surface if you want to dive on it.. But I would be careful.. Or not even go and disturb it at all..
The State has named it.. “Angel”..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Smollett …
MUST WATCH : Comedian Hilariously Reenacts Jussie Smollett “Attack”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/02/must-watch-comedian-hilariously-reenacts-jussie-smollett-attack/
Feb 19, 2019
{video at end of article}
“I went to a 24 hour Walgreen’s and it was closed.”
“What is this ? 1619 ?”
😀
comedian Dave Cover…the video cuts between the stand-up comic reenacting Smollett’s Good Morning America interview and what seems to have actually happened.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike