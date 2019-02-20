Reports: DOJ Mueller Probe and Conclusions Anticipated Next Week…

Multiple media outlets are reporting that Robert Mueller’s probe has concluded and his report to DOJ is anticipated next week. While the media reports are just that: reports based on sources, the timing does make sense.
For two years CTH has drawn attention to a very specific pattern; the large ‘Sypgate-centric’ releases are always when President Trump is outside Washington DC. Next week President Trump is traveling to Vietnam for a second summit with North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un, so the timing fits the historic pattern.
Today President Trump was asked about the possibility of a Muller report release and he stated: “that will entirely be up to the Attorney General”, William Barr. The new AG told congress it would be his statutory role to provide a summary report of the Mueller conclusions with his intent to provide as much substance as possible.
Additionally, the timing of a report next week would fit a need for Speaker Pelosi, Adam Schiff (HPSCI), Elijah Cummings (WH oversight), and more importantly, Jerry Nadler (House Judiciary). Nadler would be the lead House committee chairman to exploit the anticipated impeachment angle.
Congress was openly hoping to use the testimony of former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen as the seed for the impeachment process. However, Cohen has cancelled appearances three times and is scheduled to report to federal prison on March 6th – time is running out for Pelosi’s preferred sequence. [Note: Pelosi has given Adam Schiff until April 15th to deliver his summer schedule for investigations, subpoenas and general resistance efforts.]
The process of Attorney General William Barr delivering a summary document about the completed Mueller investigation is an aspect we have previously discussed.
The best way to think about the Mueller report is to think about the local police department (detective or DA) doing an investigation on a subject and completing that task.
At the conclusion of the inquiry, if there is no determination of criminal wrongdoing, the investigator does not outline the investigation in a report to the general public.
The basic premise behind this standard process is simple, it’s the same tenet behind the grand jury process: everyone is innocent unless they can be proven to be guilty.
If everyone who was ever investigated had the internal investigative material made public it would be profoundly unfair to the target. It would be even more unfair if the investigator was allowed to frame a public report, with their own internal biases and innuendo, in lieu of their ability to find criminal wrongdoing.
Now amplify that simple fairness issue x 1,000 and consider how severely political federal investigators might produce such a document against their opposition. It is easy to see how such a report can be weaponized for political benefit. The weaponization and benefit is the goal of the current Democrat leadership.
However, specifically to address these issues, and in an attempt to remove the political weaponization possible within the special counsel statute, the DOJ framed the ending of a special counsel investigation such that a summary of investigative finding is delivered to the U.S. Attorney General, who then puts out a public statement (of sorts) describing the conclusion (the finding).
Pelosi, Schumer and the Democrats do not want William Barr to be able to write a summary, a public statement, based on the report delivered to him by Robert Mueller.
Instead, the Democrats want the report from Mueller, including all the investigative trails that were exhausted, so they can exploit aspects of the inquiry that were not able to be proven, and weaponize “innuendo” and “possibility” for political benefit.
There will likely be a massive and coordinated push by the allied elements within media and resistance institutions to demand full access to the Mueller report. It should be quite a fight…. this is the holy grail for the resistance effort.
If the Mueller report is a nothingburger the media melt-down will be off-the-charts.
Excellent!!! Love my President!🤣
Herr Gestapo Bob Mueller, the de facto Fourth Branch of Government, totally outside the Constitution, and along with his hand maidens, the FBI and DOJ, the closest thing this nation has ever seen to Nazi like rule.
Plenty of speculation here in the comments! I’m just going to trust Barr (and Trump) until I see any reason to do otherwise. So far, so good. And keep this in mind: Just imagine the freedoms that POTUS will have as soon as the Mueller report is no longer hanging over him. Game on! I don’t think the dems are going to have much of a chance to see their plans play out like they thought they would.
Its very clear going by this statement by liar Clapper that it ‘wont be cleared up ever’ because Clapper and all of them didn’t get what they wanted. Incredible that the real crime is just being swept away. My thoughts are that its getting far too hot as the magnifying glass ‘under the sun’ is now getting hotter on Mueller’s fraudulent investigation and its origins, therefore he is doing the old 1-2-1-2 move where they now quickly ‘disappear it all’… hoping the ‘investigations into the investigation’ goes away quickly.
“Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said Wednesday that he’s far from sure that special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation will clear up questions about President Trump and Russia.
He said he was hopeful the Mueller probe will provide some answers, but warned it might not even draw a conclusion on whether there was collusion between the Trump campaign and Moscow.
“I think the hope is that the Mueller investigation will clear the air on this issue once and for all. I’m really not sure it will, and the investigation, when completed, could turn out to be quite anti-climactic and not draw a conclusion about that.”
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-02-20/over-last-ag-barr-announce-end-mueller-probe-next-week-cnn
