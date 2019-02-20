February 20th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #762

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
🦅 > > 🐼 * * * Today and tomorrow, another round of Trade talk with China will start
MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “The righteous person may have many troubles, but the Lord delivers him from them all. 🌟
—- Psalm 34:19
——————
🙏 Pray:
— China yield to the demands of fairness with the Trade Deal
— that God be with President Trump as he makes MAGA decisions
— for US judges to stand firm on the side of US Constitution
— that all lawsuit process going thru courts will be speedy or thrown out
— that Opposition becomes befuddled in their schemes of obstructions, lies and deceptions
— Finish our American WALL quickly
— for our border’s protection against 2019 invaders
— for more invaders to go back home
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards, ICE, LEOs, USSS, border dogs
— protection for Devin Nunes
— for 3 new people hired to work in Trump2020 Campaign—loyalty and integrity
— Victory Over Evil
—————————————————–
🦅 “We are now making it clear to China that after years of targeting our industries, and stealing our intellectual property, the theft of American jobs and wealth has come to an end.” (SOTU 2019)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸.”
Praise God for the miracle of November 8, 2016 !
LikeLiked by 17 people
Praying and Praising !
LikeLiked by 5 people
Amen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen Grandma. Thanks be to God for for all His blessings,His gifts and His never ending love for us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 11 people
Well, only tweeting is not enough, POTUS should order those arrested and sentenced.
LikeLike
Some of us are seeing the start of the rollout.
LikeLike
Oh, my….names VDH. Unfortunately, no link….but Dimms that are used to arguing with Paul Ryan are about to experience something completely different….
LikeLike
VDH now writes at amgreatness.com
LikeLike
This may be the link
https://amgreatness.com/2019/02/17/autopsy-of-a-dead-coup/
LikeLike
I’d read the article already. I’m just sorry that VSGPOTUSDJT’s retweet didn’t have a link so as to enlighten OTHER people. Particularly those other people who expect to be arguing against superficial RINOs instead of classical scholars with 4000 years of Western Civilization at their fingertips.
LikeLike
Torch the Damn Swamp, already
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ha!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
Do not worry they have no standing to file a lawsuit since this is a federal matter and the law clearly spells it out that only Congress can override the Presidents declaration of state of emergency.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Will it then be referred up to the SC?
Can we build barriers if they file injunctions or get stays?
LikeLike
The matter may be ruled “not ripe”, in that the President has ca. $5 billion that does not require the National Emergency Declaration to spend. The plaintiffs may be told they must wait until he dips into the $3 billion requiring the declaration to get an injunction.
There is also the issue that if the wall construction is restricted to Texas, that should be outside the 9th Circuit’s jurisdiction. The administration might file a petition for declaratory relief or some such in the 5th Circuit, a much more conservative court.
Among other possibilities, sending troops to protect the border, with PDJT using his powers as Commander in Chief, which the courts cannot impede, may be feasible. Very likely, the cartels might respond with shooting, possibly RPGs and mortars, in which case PDJT can respond with a full arsenal of weapons, such as tanks, A-10s, F-15/16’s, Apache attack helicopters, drones, et al. that have been used in Syria against ISIS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So basically, 16 state action filed in the wrong court.
LikeLike
The President’s tweet does not summarily dismiss the lawsuit.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 9 people
It did not fail. It was never meant to be completed. It was all a scam. Since it involved federal funding, there should be a federal investigation to determine exactly what went on.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The feeding trough was completed first. Tutor-Perini, Richard Blum (Mr Feinstein) got the first billion. Pretty sure the fix was in to give the Chinese the contract for the rolling stock. If the FBI was not so busy trying to topple our Republic, I’m sure they could find some serious crimes with HS rail.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have a general understanding of some issues.
My understanding, the key error may have been changing the route from up Highway 5, to up Highway 99.
Highway 5 has long stretches of 20 miles, 40 miles, with nothing but open farmland. Relatively few businesses and cross traffic. Highway 99 is the complete opposite, with probably thousands of businesses needing to be relocated, sued, negotiated with.
Proof: When politicians moved the route from 5 to 99, Japanese and German companies pulled out of the project.
Why the change? My guess is Democrats wanted to help rebuild Fresno and Bakersfield, and this was also a full employment act for lawyers.
Up 5 the easy part! LA to the grapevine tough; and into San Jose / SF brutal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The entire concept for the train is, and always has been, fundamentally stupid. In the Bay Area, there are major airports in SF, SJ, Oakland, and Sacramento. In the LA area, there are major airports in LA (LAX), Long Beach, Burbank, Ontario, and Anaheim. There are 20 different routes going north-to-south that can be reallocated depending on demand. Back in the day, you could get a one-way on each for $150.
By contrast, there could only be one train, on one set of tracks, at a time running north to south — and it’s going to go from Source A to Destination B. You may want to go from Oakland to Ontario, but you’ll have to get to the SF train depot somehow, take the train, then travel from the LA train depot to Ontario — on a train that takes twice as long as a direct Oakland to Ontario flight, for half again as much money.
The exact same observations run south-to-north, as well.
Anyone who advocated for this boondoggle or took one dime from the pot of loot accumulated for it should be asset-stripped down to their underwear and turned-out to live under its bridges in a scavenged cardboard box.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not one train. You could have a nee train every 30 minutes or every 15 minutes, like the Tube.
A third track would also allow passing, give options.
The fact that Japanese and French companies were interested in investing tells us the potential merits.
That said, Highway 5 us 2 lanes and could really use a 3rd as the main N-S route. But Greenies will fight.
LikeLiked by 1 person
PT has obviously had his eyes on this for awhile.
LikeLike
LOL, it was AFLCIO payday in exchange for campaign funding. All those construction jobs are AFLCIO. Nobody gives money for free.
LikeLike
POTUS is declining to send the nearly $1B to California that was originally allocated for this now failed project. And Newsom and his buds are calling foul.
POTUS is also asking for original $2.5B to be returned.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
Fact Check!
President Trump asserts: “The Washington Post is a Fact Checker only for the Democrats.”
Fact Check result: 100% accurate. Zero Pinnochios.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
I like this tweet.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I never called her a loser, however I nod in agreement when others do so.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Donald Trump Retweet:
LikeLiked by 5 people
Whoa!
Geraldo???
In defense of POTUS???
Log it. Bookmark it.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Lol. He has Coulteritis…it won’t last long.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Geraldo “Broken Clock” Rivera has actually defended Trump on occasion whenever the media is acting worse than normal. He’s similar in a sense to Dershowitz as they both have 0 faith in the Mueller hoax. It’s quite embarrassing this guy has shown more support for Trump on this issue than the uniparty Rino’s like McConnell and co.
I’m not personally a big fan of Geraldo at all but to me he represents the quintessential moderate voter that we need to ensure votes for Trump in 2020. I’ve found Geraldo tends to have some liberal views but is not at commie level and he tends to be more reasonable than the CNN morons. I think he’s actually come along a bit he was I think supporting the 5.7 billion proposal with more negotiations or something.
LikeLiked by 3 people
https://www.cnsnews.com/blog/craig-bannister/geraldo-maybe-im-only-joint-trumpaoc-fan
Wow didn’t realize Geraldo went commie recently. Now he’s defending AOC.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Geraldo is a leftwing open borders operative who clings to his celebrity acquaintance, President Donald Trump.
LikeLike
Geraldo has been a very good friend with Donald Trump for 40 years. His role on Fox news is an act. Like most of them he’s reading from a script. On the night of the election Geraldo was ecstatic that Trump won and said so!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Geraldo only gets emotional on immigration enforcement, or when someone brings up the tunnel under the Lexington Hotel.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I share your shock. GR is simply chasing the limelight, desperate to be relevant.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now if he ran a show called Hillary Capone’s Vaults, would I get taken a second time?
LikeLike
“Why isn’t the mainstream seeing this for what it is.”? Because of your lying colleagues Geraldo!
LikeLiked by 4 people
The thing is…..if just one of these Main Stream reporters would really grab hold of this, like Sundance has, they could be in the History books.
Not be influenced by their bosses etc……or flip like Judge Nap…..
Oh well……
Next…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
John Solomon &
Sarah Carter on Hannity
(3:39 to the end at 9:51)
Now here’s the OMG part 👇
LikeLiked by 4 people
They all are so Evil…pure evil.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I think when McCabe opened the other two investigations he was installing an insurance policy for McCabe. That close to retirement and all.
LikeLike
Maybe for three submissions.
LikeLike
Dem Candidates…nice. Lol
LikeLiked by 4 people
The question I have is how did the seditious plan on getting the cabinet to go along with their plot? Did it involve coercion using dirt obtained from illegal surveillance?
LikeLiked by 3 people
There is that but the greater factor is that Trump is perceived as the greater threat. Trump threatens the swamp in which they dwell.
LikeLike
I posted this last night in yesterdays Pfesidential Polkitics thread but a lot of folks dont read the older aerticles so with apologies to Ad Rem here it is again; I think its one of those sneaky moves by Democrats that may be slipping by under the Republicans’ radar.
* * * * * * * * *
Unless I’m reading fake news, this #REDFORED movement appears to be a serious major problem brewing but not getting much attention by the conservative media.
Looks like the Communists have found another path to seizing power in America. The environmental movement really didn’t work well for them in the long run; there was enough oppostion to their extreme claims to render much of it politically unpopular.
But public education has traditionally been conservatives’ weak side – no apparent energy or interest to get aggressively active in academia in any significant way. But it may be politically fatal to continue to ignore what’s developing…..
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/02/19/redfored-socialists-organizing-teachers-to-turn-purple-states-blue-2020/
LikeLiked by 6 people
Higher Ed has fallen to communists. They now have their sights on primary and secondary ed. This has been going on for decades already. They accomplish this by infiltrating administration and school boards then plant the propagandists in the classrooms.
LikeLiked by 5 people
This started in the 1960’s during the anti-war potfests in San Francisco and Chicago. Many of those flower-children in bell-bottoms and Che t-shirts have disguised themselves in new costumes. Brooks Brothers suits and Bass tassled loafers are the new gear for the Eric Holders, Elizabeth Poca-Honkeys and closet communists of today. They envy and hate the Nixon and Reagan supporting kids of those eras. Why? Because those Nixon and Reagan kids earned their Benzes and big houses by working , rather than scheming to steal from the sucessful. Commies in new costumes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Communism in the environmental movement and even education is not really new which is the problem.
If you look up the founding elements of the Green movement you find most if not all where communist party members. Education has long been an issue.
The #REDFORED is honestly refreshing to me because their being so public for a change about it. Also seems POTUS noticed as he started pushing if you notice last several weeks hard against socialism not being what America wants.
Trump has a strange mastery of making his opponents reveal themselves in public for all the really are vs hiding it as is normally seen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It should be #REDSFORREDS. Close enough I guess. (Hehe).
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Trump has a strange mastery of making his opponents reveal themselves in public for all the really are vs hiding it as is normally seen.”
—————————————————
Exactly. The truth of Communist takeover in the Public schools is now out in the open. Now with that knowledge, the parents will have to make a choice….public, private, charter, homeschooling.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No actually what this whole RedfoED is a wedge,What they are doing is saying is give us what we want or we the Fed,State and local education bay sitters are going to go on strike,so the parents cry uncle.In the process they are getting 20 and 30% pay increases and assorted other beanies[sp].It is the socialist mantra,give me all your money,except they are going to run out of money.Same jig different dancers.
“Rebecca Friedrichs, the plaintiff in the Supreme Court case Friedrichs vs. California Teachers, told Breitbart News in January that union attorneys in the Janus case foreshadowed aggressive political activism on behalf of teachers unions in the event the court ruled against them in the case:
First, I know #RedforEd is a direct correlation to the Janus decision because during Janus’s oral arguments, the attorney for the unions made the following threat. He told the justices that if employees were freed from forced unions fees, that unions would, quote ‘raise an untold specter of union unrest throughout the country,’ end quote, because quote, ‘union security is the trade-off for no strikes.’
…
So the unions are pitching a major temper tantrum here. They’re going to wreak havoc across the country until they get what they want. That’s what bullies do. And it’s time we all stopped them. That’s why I’m passionately speaking out and asking teachers [to] please inform yourself about where your money’s really going. You’re being used to fund a very angry agenda. [emphasis added]”
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was my concern with Rip Van Sessions. He was compromised by the DS. If he wasn’t he was a great actor pretending to be a Trumpster in the beginning.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This reply was to Joeknuckles
LikeLiked by 3 people
My guess is that Sessions was a good man, but when it came right down to it, dumb as a rock. We might find out how easily the small group manipulated him right out of the picture. This guy’s dirty, and this is going to get messy, your best bet would be to recuse yourself and save your reputation. There seems to be a lot of people who are really, really good at lying in Washington DC. Even our President has fallen for some of it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The FBI can not be reformed, other than on the surface, as it is ant-American rotten to the bone. There is not enough lipstick on the planet to coverup the FBI’s crimes against the Republic. Did anyone ever want to reform the Gestapo ? So why want to ‘reform’ the Gestapo 2.0
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bill Weld is running on the republican ticket 2020. (Instagram rumor) Never heard of him. 🤷🏼♀️😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
He was Gary Johnsons vp running mate in 2016
LikeLiked by 2 people
Omg! I voted for Garry(comical cuz I didn’t know his VP-oops). I’m voting for trump in 2020 fo sho! 💯
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh, that makes sense….then who is Gary Johnson? 🙃 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
And what is a leppo?
LikeLike
Former Governor of Taxachusetts. ‘Nuff said.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I live in MA. Many who know him say he likes his “amber colored liquid.” He’s a nut with a gin blossom nose.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is sad thet the opposition keeps referring to ‘Trumps wall’. It is not his, but OURS! The American voters who put him in office. When they demean him they demean us.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Wall of Life
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s the Opposition’s intention….to demean us and to make President Trump sound like a dictator.
We’re winning, tho….ans they are losing.
The MAGA WALL.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do not worry they have no standing to file a lawsuit since this is a federal matter and the law clearly spells it out that only Congress can override the Presidents declaration of state of emergency.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fact check proves President Trump is right on border crime
One America News Network
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tomorrow the Gateway Pundit Will Release Damning Information Concerning the Clinton Foundation, the FBI, DOJ and More – Stay Tuned!!!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/02/tomorrow-the-gateway-pundit-will-release-damning-information-regarding-the-clinton-foundation-the-fbi-and-doj-and-more-stay-tuned/
LikeLiked by 1 person
John Solomon has some big reveal on a 3rd dossier coming out tomorrow, too.
There’s a whole lotta tick-tock’n goin’ on.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The mini John Solomon clip is up thread
LikeLiked by 1 person
Third dossier authored by Nellie Ohr. Solomon also said we’ll be “surprised” who she gave it to. Any guesses? Schifty?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hubby?
LikeLiked by 1 person
John Solomon has some big reveal on a 3rd dossier coming out tomorrow, too.
There’s a whole lotta tick-tock’n goin’ on.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Most of the reveals of the the Time Tock Boom clubbers was all hype… didn’t amount to much.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When the DNC rolls out the Biden/Obama ticket, this ‘toon will explain everything. 👿
Watch.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Rumor is that, having just been released from prison, Anthony Weiner is running for the democrat nomination for president.
LikeLike
This is a really great interview. In a very straight forward & succinct way he explains what Miss Evelyn Crazy Eyes Farkas was likely refencing when she made her “if they knew about our sources & methods” BS staments.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Do you have a time on the counter where he’s discussing Farkas in the video?
I searched the article text for ‘Farkas’ and it came up blank.
Thx
LikeLiked by 1 person
Another example of how insane the left is was on display on Tucker’s show with the clown from San Francisco who said it’s former Gov. Reagan’s fault that there is a homeless crisis in CA. Yes, a Governor from 50 years ago is the culprit. Further proof that you can not reason with a leftist. They’re brainwashed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The situation regarding homelessness in CA is considerably more complex.
https://www.kqed.org/news/11209729/did-the-emptying-of-mental-hospitals-contribute-to-homelessness-here
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not to put too fine a point on it, but the primary correlation for homelessness in an inverse correlation to the amount of snow.
LikeLiked by 1 person
While not responsible for today’s homeless problems–that’s solely on the present Assembly–Reagan’s policies were responsible for closing several mental institutions and those for developmentally disabled in favor of community health services taking the tasks on. Sounded like a great plan to have local-based care except the problem was the number of non-state-run facilities were nowhere near adequate either in size or scope. At one time California’s state hospital system was considered first class. People came from around the world to study their methods of care. No longer.
And California joined many other states in passing laws that a mentally ill person over 21 years of age could not be placed in an institution or forced to take the medications which would assist him to lead a productive life without the ill person’s permission; they could hold a person for only 48 hours, as I recall, unless he signed himself into care at a state hospital. Social justice warriors were completely in favor of this move away from large state-run facilities, calling them “warehouses” for the mentally ill and disabled. Thus California became an open-air/street mental facility. That has not changed.
My father worked for the State of California’s mental health services division (at the time called by the strange moniker of Department of Mental Hygiene). He and I worked with various organizations to try to keep the mental health facilities open and accepting patients. There was virtually nothing we could do to stem the tide of ill-conceived policies and laws, however. And things simply became extremely unfavorable in a short period of time.
But that was then, this is now. And the Assembly in 2019 couldn’t care less about the victims of mental illness or otherwise disabled. They’ve had every opportunity to change laws and have not done so. As a matter of fact, they’ve made things worse by allowing the ill, disabled, drug and alcohol addicted from other nations to remain in the state illegally, adding to the homeless and prison population. So it’s on them now. They’re in charge. Blaming people from the past is pointless.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And in Lagerfeld news, a sweet testimonial from our First Lady:
First Lady Melania Trump posts a personal tribute to Karl Lagerfeld while sharing a sketch of the suit he designed for her first official White House appearance
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-6721797/Melania-Trump-pays-tribute-late-Karl-Lagerfeld.html
LikeLiked by 5 people
I sense a disturbance in the force, in a good way. Trey Gowdy showing up on TV making sense, sans purple tie. Savannah Guthrie doing her homework, and torching Andrew McCabe, displaying a raw intellect that’s easily double Margaret Brennan. They know. This is about to happen. The big ugly.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yep…..you can feel it happening……….
AOC…..getting ravaged for the Amazon decision.
Fake beatings
Tactical error: Putting Rush Limbaugh on with Wallace and Rush stating their was a Coup against the President…..Wallac’s response……crickets….
Nancy Pelosi: Happy Thanksgiving…..
Kamela…….Ah what noose? Anyone got a joint?
They are starting to fall apart…..wait….starting…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
McCains daughter jamming up McCabe!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Title of the article: “Trump’s Plan to Decriminalize Homosexuality Is an Old Racist Tactic”. And Ambassador Grenell says “Ummmm? No.”
But what we absolutely know is that assigning ulterior motives to anything PTrump does is a very current Dimm tactic. Whether it’s blacks, Hispanics, women, the middle class, the unemployed, prison reform . . . all was not done to rectify bad situations. All of that was done so PTrump can hide his blatant racism and sexism and hold on to his power and celebrity and legacy.
What utter BS!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Proposing Ric Grenell for Our First Openly Gay President (he means in 6 years)
By Roger L. Simon February 19, 2019
LikeLiked by 1 person
One of the most maddening aspects of this whole attempted coupe that is never talked about is the fact that those of us that have voted for President Trump have been cheated out of the agenda we voted for.
Let me explain, what most fail to realize is that even though our VSGPDJT has been able to accomplish an absolutely amazing amount of good things in MAGA, How much more could have been done without the distraction of muh Russia?
The GOPe and the Democrats, especially the gang of eight have been able to oppose PDJT, keep down his popularity, stymie the implementation of MAGA, slow roll PDJTs judges, and win the house all because of the “ insurance policy “.
Can you imagine where we would be with MAGA if none of this would have happened? 85% approval ratings? The wall halfway built? All PDJTs judges confirmed and working?
Instead the corrupt media has been able to use this witch hunt to undermine MAGA and waste time. I think President Trump should get two more years added to his first term to make up for this abortion of justice. I know it won’t happen but it would only be right.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Third Term by the time this is cleared up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very true, USA
The unrelenting tearing down of President Trump conveys the impression that he’s vulnerable enough to warrant continued attack, bolstering the confidence of those inclined to attack him.
Things would go much different were he to appear invincible, Teflon, and “you better not get in his way”.
“cheated out of the agenda we voted for”
– hadn’t heard that expressed before but you’re right on the money – thx for that phrase.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s still 6 years to go so I’ll just hang around and see what happens. Cautiously optimistic. Strike that, happy as hell to be alive in this time in history.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen
LikeLiked by 1 person
If we are really going to let a Federal Agency choose the president, could it at least be Wilbur Ross’ Commerce Dept and not the FBI?
LikeLiked by 2 people
This guy! Really Andy. Again, saying that Trumps criticism of the FBI was part of the reason to open a CI probe. Are you serious? Then to go on to say that he isn’t sure if any other information linking Trump to Russia exist outside of what has already been made public? So, basically nothing other than what Hillary set up. Wow, is this guy stupid.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Apparently, Committee chair Eliot Engel actually has power to remove Omar from Foreign Affairs committee. Staff returns Tuesday. Please flood his office with calls (MAKE THEM TAKE YOUR NAME!!) demanding Omar be removed due to her continued use of anti-Semitic statements. There is no room in the hallowed halls of the US Congress for the kind of hatred that spawned the world’s worst genocides. The committee number is (202) 225-5021 and his Cong office line is (202)225-2464. Please make both calls.”
Via H H Fragman Abramson
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is what her “Holy Book” says –
“Kill the unbelievers wherever you find them.” Koran 2:191
“Make war on the infidels living in your neighborhood.” Koran 9:123
“When opportunity arises, kill the infidels wherever you catch them.” Koran 9:5
“Any religion other than Islam is not acceptable.” Koran 3:85
“The Jews and the Christians are perverts; fight them.”… Koran 9:30
“Maim and crucify the infidels if they criticize Islam” Koran 5:33
“Punish the unbelievers with garments of fire, hooked iron rods, boiling water; melt their skin and bellies.” Koran 22:19
“The unbelievers are stupid; urge the Muslims to fight them.” Koran 8:65
“Muslims must not take the infidels as friends.” Koran 3:28
“Terrorize and behead those who believe in scriptures other than the Qur’an.” Koran 8:12
“Muslims must muster all weapons to terrorize the infidels.” Koran 8:60
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ilhan Omar Will Be Keynote Speaker at Fundraising Event for Hamas-linked Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) in March
Trump MUST declare Hamas and Hezbollah terrorist organizations
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/02/rep-ilhan-omar-will-be-keynote-speaker-at-fundraising-event-for-hamas-linked-council-on-american-islamic-relations-cair-in-march/
LikeLiked by 1 person
…and Omar must be removed from USA, as well. Her and her whole blood related family tree.
LikeLiked by 4 people
None of them should be allowed in our country and certainly not in our government.
LikeLike
REPORT: Obama Is Quietly Coaching 2020 Democratic Candidates Behind The Scenes
https://truepundit.com/report-obama-is-quietly-coaching-2020-democratic-candidates-behind-the-scenes/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Little Barry and his obnoxious wife will never go away.
LikeLike
Bad boy Jussie
LikeLiked by 1 person
Chesa Boudin, son of imprisoned radicals, looks to become SF district attorney
Brought up by Bill and Bernardine Dohrn who Momma and Poppa were in jail
https://www.sfchronicle.com/crime/article/Chesa-Boudin-son-of-imprisoned-radicals-looks-13533584.php
LikeLiked by 1 person
Despicable Canadian spin on the “Trump Collusion Scandal.” Broadcast on the night of 19 Feb 2019.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fast Forward to 22:58. The current time did not work.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The American people are waking up.
Trump’s main campaign promise was the wall. It’s what got him elected and it remains much needed. Congress left him no alternative, so he declared a national emergency. That won’t make Deep State globalists back down. We can expect them to intensify their resistance to the wall. Get ready for the Deep State to stage more false flags like the Jussie Smollett hate crime hoax . What does a desperate animal do when cornered? Stay alert and don’t let the Deep State divide us.
This was a supporter’s suggestion of a cartoon using the ‘Gulliver’s Travels’ metaphor. Considering President Trump’s situation, it seemed appropriate.
—Ben Garrison
https://grrrgraphics.com/the-giant-awakens/
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person