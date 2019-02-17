February 17th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #759

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
🦅 Blessings on President’s Day weekend….a good time to reflect on past presidents who have also contribute Greatness to our country and share them with your family/friends
MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose..” 🌟
—- Romans 8:28
——————
Praise: US Trade Team came home safely from China
——————
🙏 Pray:
— that God be with President Trump as he makes MAGA decisions
— that EO for Nat’l Emergency be put in place quickly and smoothly
— that all lawsuit process going thru courts will be speedy and/or
— frivolous lawsuits be thrown out
— that American’s foreign and domestic enemies get befuddled and turn on one another and completely destroy them
— AG William Barr do the work we all know needs to be done
— Finish our American WALL
— for our border’s protection against 2019 invaders
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards, ICE, LEOs, USSS, border dogs
— for Munich Security Conference to be about security, not about stopping President Trump or destroying USA
— for our Canadian Patriots–for Justin Trudeau lose the election in Oct
— In God We Trust
—————————————————–
🦅 “Not one more American life should be lost because our Nation failed to control its very dangerous border.” (SOTU 2019)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
Praying and Praying again !
Pinned Tweet…top!
Love this !
Thanks citizen !
#CarpeDonktum FTW! This made my weekend. Great job 😃
Loved it with “Everybody Hurts“ by REM…out of copyright. Butthurt got it pulled off YouTube after the first PDJT retweet…two days later? Totally legal for @CarpeDonktum to use, but I must say, with the new song attached…this hits it out the GALAXY! And YouTube can suck it because #LeeGreenwood is #MAGA3X.
May Merkel and Macron will not be happy.
Trump Retweets:
I wouldn’t bother. Put them in a plane and drop them out over the Sahara desert or the Arctic circle sans parachutes
Donald Trump Retweets
With Trump’s Tough Deterrents, Many Asylum Seekers on the Border are Giving Up
“returning home”?
Guess you didn’t need that asylum after all. *shrug emoji*
Another Trump Retweet
This is (unintentionally, I am sure) a great article illustrating that Many coming to the border are not in danger back home and that President Trumps policies are working. I was Very encouraging by the comments section, incuding the nunber of likes for fixing the border comments v. the number of likes for anti Trump comments.
Get Jeff Bezos to build that Amazon center in Mexico or Guatemala/Honduras!
They have the selfishist souls, the smallest minds and the cowardliest hearts that God makes.
– Mark Twain)
Insanity!!!
https://twitter.com/MrEarpLA/status/1096864896292139010
She was less than three months off. That’s pretty good for Nancy. At here current rate of mental decline, on July 4th, she will probably be wishing everyone a Merry Christmas. Or as she’s a democrat, Happy Holidays.
Excerpts:
A D.C. pharmacist says his pharmacy has filled prescriptions for “pretty serious health problems” for members of Congress, including drugs for Alzheimer’s disease.
“At first it’s cool, and then you realize, I’m filling some drugs that are for some pretty serious health problems as well. And these are the people that are running the country,” Kim told STAT. “It makes you kind of sit back and say, ‘Wow, they’re making the highest laws of the land and they might not even remember what happened yesterday.’”
https://www.bostonglobe.com/news/science/2017/10/11/congressional-pharmacy-has-reportedly-delivered-alzheimer-drugs-members-congress/4K2HsLB7YqLXIFDFzyHQxM/story.html
Nancy often forgets that she has a drinking problem!
“Happy New Year” back at you Nancy. 😀
https://twitter.com/MrEarpLA/status/1096864896292139010
WaPoop published the doc finding the kids not guilty
Kamala is getting pretty wide.
She’s trying to one-up Hillary
😉
Can’t forget the hot sauce.
I REALLLLY wish she would have bought it. The memes would have been spectacularly Colorful. 😀
I don’t understand what I’m looking at.
Oh, I get it. Hillary thinks she’s Yoko Ono. And Kamala thinks she’s Bootsy Collins.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Invoking The 25TH – Still Standing with Michael Caputo
I know caputo probably thinks he is helping but asking or telling Rosenstein to simply resign is a cop out.
In the context of everything else we know, from the illegal exoneration of Hillary through the insurance policy and illegal FISAs etc, rosenstein and McCabe were not simply wondering about the health and capacity of the President. This was a coup. And whether or not they took steps to try to use the 25th amendment (and btw who is to say that rosenstein never actually taped the President), they did take steps to actuate the coup: the appointment of mueller as SC.
McCabe admitted as much.
There is enough here to indict. Look at the laws the conspiracy and sedition. (Not to mention obstruction of justice and a host of other crimes)
Interesting. I had no idea a Ford loyalist attempted 25th against Reagan. History does repeat itself.
Could it be a many colored coat by happenstance?
Let me be clear here – what an idiot to get to “giddiness” and “Trumpsters” for a fake attack pushed by the media and Democrat politicians to smear Trump and his supporters.
I forgot, who does she work for?
She works for Joseph Goebbels.
Smollet didn’t just lie about being attacked by Trump supporters, he actually hired people to act out an attack and Cupp is focused on the reactions of Trump supporters? The woman is mentally ill.
If you go on her twitter she’s really working hard on this.
She knows exactly what she is doing; providing cover for a botched attack on conservatives and President Trump.
‘This is sad, no matter your politics’. Interesting. I’ve a feeling people on the left will never mention this story ever again.
se cupp is gross. Smollett is gross. Trying to phony up a way to put PDJT supporters in a negative light, grosser.
Still Standing with Michael Caputo
DOJ Gone Wild (Episode 22)
https://www.stillstandingpodcast.com/podcast/episode/19bcf16b/doj-gone-wild-episode-22
Topics: No Collusion? * DOJ Gone Wild * The Crisis Facing the U.S. Patent System (feat. guest: Josh Malone) * Friendly Socialism (plus: Listener Feedback!)
A Big ****Amen!**** to “How about we stop pretending the hate is coming from the Right”.
“.@CNN reporting that @JussieSmollett orchestrated the entire attack. ”
Former top FBI lawyer: 2 Trump cabinet officials were ‘ready to support’ 25th Amendment effort
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/former-top-fbi-lawyer-2-trump-cabinet-officials-were-ready-to-support-25th-amendment-effort.amp?__twitter_impression=true
The two could fess up, but they are to cowardly to do so.
Kelly and Sessions, if the NYT is to be believed. Is anybody surprised?
Those interviews still have clown lawyers pushing the collusion angle.
https://video.foxnews.com/v/embed.js?id=5835968502001&w=466&h=263
Messed that up.
The video is the third one down the page with Steven Mulroy who pushes forward the Collusion. When pushed, he does much heavy sighing when pushed back on to justify, then he says we really don’t know what is going on. Potential impeachment!
Also, I’d like to see Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Eric Holder, Colin Kaepernick, LeBron James, Shannon Sharpe, Jemele Hill, Marc Lamont Hill, Eugene Robinson, Van Jones, Joy Reid, Don Lemon, Al Sharpton, Jesse Jackson Sr. and Jr., Jesse Williams, Rachel Dolezal, Shaun King, and so many others doling out teachable moments hold a town hall and post multiple headlines on the Jussie Smollett matter. I’d like it to have the same amount of airtime as the original (massively dubious on its face) scenario got in the headlines. I’d like to hear how whether it’s a symbol or pattern of activity, and whether I’d also like to hear if it may play into the challenges of urban communities perhaps as a root cause or a matter of privilege — political privilege, in this case.
As we wait with baited breath, I submit this article on hoaxes apparently out of the same playbook that initially grabbed headlines, only to fade into relative obscurity amongst those who had trumpeted them:
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2017/11/washington_empostem_says_fake_hate_is_rare__and_other_fairy_tales.html
Actually, I’d just like to see a compendium of what they’ve said about the modern-day lynching of Jussie Smollett, Super Genius.
What a week…Never a dull moment! Prayers for the President….
Prayers for who?
I seem to have disappearing comments!
Disappearing what?
Nice summary by Mr Woods. 🙂 🙂
Washington Post: Democrats Hid Their Border Security Wins from Trump
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/02/15/washington-post-democrats-hid-their-border-security-wins-from-trump/
The photo headlining that article
Report: New York Questioning Amazon Facial Recognition Helped Kill HQ2 Deal
Let Bezos open it in Mexico and Guatemala/Honduras
The US could do with facial recognition info from those countries
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2019/02/15/report-new-york-questioning-amazon-facial-recognition-helped-kill-hq2-deal/
