February 17th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #759

Posted on February 17, 2019 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

80 Responses to February 17th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #759

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    February 17, 2019 at 12:21 am

    🦅 Blessings on President’s Day weekend….a good time to reflect on past presidents who have also contribute Greatness to our country and share them with your family/friends

    MAGA—KAG
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..

    🌟 “And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose..” 🌟
    —- Romans 8:28
    ——————
    Praise: US Trade Team came home safely from China
    ——————
    🙏 Pray:
    — that God be with President Trump as he makes MAGA decisions
    — that EO for Nat’l Emergency be put in place quickly and smoothly
    — that all lawsuit process going thru courts will be speedy and/or
    — frivolous lawsuits be thrown out
    — that American’s foreign and domestic enemies get befuddled and turn on one another and completely destroy them
    — AG William Barr do the work we all know needs to be done
    — Finish our American WALL
    — for our border’s protection against 2019 invaders
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards, ICE, LEOs, USSS, border dogs
    — for Munich Security Conference to be about security, not about stopping President Trump or destroying USA
    — for our Canadian Patriots–for Justin Trudeau lose the election in Oct
    — In God We Trust
    —————————————————–
    🦅 “Not one more American life should be lost because our Nation failed to control its very dangerous border.” (SOTU 2019)
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸

  3. citizen817 says:
    February 17, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Pinned Tweet…top!

    • BetsyRossRocked says:
      February 17, 2019 at 12:29 am

      Love this !
      Thanks citizen !

    • carterzest says:
      February 17, 2019 at 2:02 am

      #CarpeDonktum FTW! This made my weekend. Great job 😃
      Loved it with “Everybody Hurts“ by REM…out of copyright. Butthurt got it pulled off YouTube after the first PDJT retweet…two days later? Totally legal for @CarpeDonktum to use, but I must say, with the new song attached…this hits it out the GALAXY! And YouTube can suck it because #LeeGreenwood is #MAGA3X.

  4. citizen817 says:
    February 17, 2019 at 12:22 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    February 17, 2019 at 12:23 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    February 17, 2019 at 12:23 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    February 17, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Trump Retweets:

  8. citizen817 says:
    February 17, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Donald Trump Retweets

  9. citizen817 says:
    February 17, 2019 at 12:26 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    February 17, 2019 at 12:27 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    February 17, 2019 at 12:29 am

    Another Trump Retweet

    • Katherine McCoun says:
      February 17, 2019 at 1:00 am

      This is (unintentionally, I am sure) a great article illustrating that Many coming to the border are not in danger back home and that President Trumps policies are working. I was Very encouraging by the comments section, incuding the nunber of likes for fixing the border comments v. the number of likes for anti Trump comments.

  12. citizen817 says:
    February 17, 2019 at 12:30 am

  13. citizen817 says:
    February 17, 2019 at 12:32 am

  15. Grandma Covfefe says:
    February 17, 2019 at 12:38 am

    https://twitter.com/MrEarpLA/status/1096864896292139010

  17. Grandma Covfefe says:
    February 17, 2019 at 12:40 am

  18. citizen817 says:
    February 17, 2019 at 12:40 am

  19. nwtex says:
    February 17, 2019 at 12:46 am

  20. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    February 17, 2019 at 12:49 am

    Invoking The 25TH – Still Standing with Michael Caputo

    • Zimbalistjunior says:
      February 17, 2019 at 1:51 am

      I know caputo probably thinks he is helping but asking or telling Rosenstein to simply resign is a cop out.
      In the context of everything else we know, from the illegal exoneration of Hillary through the insurance policy and illegal FISAs etc, rosenstein and McCabe were not simply wondering about the health and capacity of the President. This was a coup. And whether or not they took steps to try to use the 25th amendment (and btw who is to say that rosenstein never actually taped the President), they did take steps to actuate the coup: the appointment of mueller as SC.
      McCabe admitted as much.
      There is enough here to indict. Look at the laws the conspiracy and sedition. (Not to mention obstruction of justice and a host of other crimes)

    • Troublemaker10 says:
      February 17, 2019 at 1:57 am

      Interesting. I had no idea a Ford loyalist attempted 25th against Reagan. History does repeat itself.

  21. nwtex says:
    February 17, 2019 at 12:50 am

  22. Robert Smith says:
    February 17, 2019 at 12:51 am

  23. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    February 17, 2019 at 12:52 am

    Still Standing with Michael Caputo
    DOJ Gone Wild (Episode 22)

    https://www.stillstandingpodcast.com/podcast/episode/19bcf16b/doj-gone-wild-episode-22

    Topics: No Collusion? * DOJ Gone Wild * The Crisis Facing the U.S. Patent System (feat. guest: Josh Malone) * Friendly Socialism (plus: Listener Feedback!)

  24. sunnydaze says:
    February 17, 2019 at 1:01 am

    A Big ****Amen!**** to “How about we stop pretending the hate is coming from the Right”.

  25. citizen817 says:
    February 17, 2019 at 1:02 am

  26. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 17, 2019 at 1:03 am

    Former top FBI lawyer: 2 Trump cabinet officials were ‘ready to support’ 25th Amendment effort
    https://www.foxnews.com/politics/former-top-fbi-lawyer-2-trump-cabinet-officials-were-ready-to-support-25th-amendment-effort.amp?__twitter_impression=true

  27. citizen817 says:
    February 17, 2019 at 1:11 am

  28. citizen817 says:
    February 17, 2019 at 1:13 am

  29. TMonroe says:
    February 17, 2019 at 1:19 am

    Also, I’d like to see Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Eric Holder, Colin Kaepernick, LeBron James, Shannon Sharpe, Jemele Hill, Marc Lamont Hill, Eugene Robinson, Van Jones, Joy Reid, Don Lemon, Al Sharpton, Jesse Jackson Sr. and Jr., Jesse Williams, Rachel Dolezal, Shaun King, and so many others doling out teachable moments hold a town hall and post multiple headlines on the Jussie Smollett matter. I’d like it to have the same amount of airtime as the original (massively dubious on its face) scenario got in the headlines. I’d like to hear how whether it’s a symbol or pattern of activity, and whether I’d also like to hear if it may play into the challenges of urban communities perhaps as a root cause or a matter of privilege — political privilege, in this case.

    As we wait with baited breath, I submit this article on hoaxes apparently out of the same playbook that initially grabbed headlines, only to fade into relative obscurity amongst those who had trumpeted them:

    https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2017/11/washington_empostem_says_fake_hate_is_rare__and_other_fairy_tales.html

    • Robert Smith says:
      February 17, 2019 at 1:28 am

      Actually, I’d just like to see a compendium of what they’ve said about the modern-day lynching of Jussie Smollett, Super Genius.

  30. Nigella says:
    February 17, 2019 at 1:33 am

    What a week…Never a dull moment! Prayers for the President….

  31. Nigella says:
    February 17, 2019 at 1:36 am

    I seem to have disappearing comments!

  32. bertdilbert says:
    February 17, 2019 at 2:50 am

  33. deqwik2 says:
    February 17, 2019 at 2:57 am

    Nice summary by Mr Woods. 🙂 🙂

  35. spoogels says:
    February 17, 2019 at 3:15 am

    Report: New York Questioning Amazon Facial Recognition Helped Kill HQ2 Deal

    Let Bezos open it in Mexico and Guatemala/Honduras

    The US could do with facial recognition info from those countries

    https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2019/02/15/report-new-york-questioning-amazon-facial-recognition-helped-kill-hq2-deal/

