Saturday February 16th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
A Successful Church
In our day, it’s easy to be wrongly programmed to equate numbers with a church being successful. Certainly, we want to grow. However, the Lord has a far different standard for success that we need to embrace as our standard. Paul said, “… it is required in stewards, that a man be found faithful” (I Cor. 4:2). Faithfulness to the truth of the Word, rightly divided, is paramount, as is faithfulness in service and worship. The church at Thessalonica was extolled for two things. They had a genuine love for one another which the Lord wanted to see “increase and abound” still more (I Thes. 3:12). They also had a regular, consistent, aggressive outreach to the lost with the gospel (I Thes. 1:8). Before the Lord, may we strive to have this kind of successful church.
By Pastor John Fredericksen
“Houston’s police chief says a lead investigator lied in an affidavit justifying a drug raid on a home which ended with two residents killed and four officers wounded in a gun battle. The officer is expected to face charges.”
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/houston-police-chief-says-investigator-lied-in-affidavit-leading-to-deadly-drug-raid/
Remember the “drug raid” a week or so ago? Yeah. The THIRTY YEAR VETERAN investigator LIED. So that NO KNOCK WARRANT was basically legalized HOME INVASION and two residents are DEAD. Along with their dog, which the cops shot as soon as they broke through the front door.
All because that veteran cop is a frikken lying sack of steaming manure. Deserves murder charges and the death penalty. LAW ENFORCEMENT IS SUPPOSED TO BE HELD TO A HIGHER STANDARD THAN STREET THUGS.
NO KNOCK WARRANTS MUST BE OUTLAWED.
As I recall, they didn’t find many drugs in the house, did they? And one has to wonder if those were planted.
HAPPY CATURDAY!
Not sure if this has been shared. Infuriating if true. Just unbelievable. I feel just terrible for Trump. He is trying so hard to do what is right for the people and he faces arrogance, insubordination, sedition and baseless name calling from every angle.
God Bless President Trump and all Americans. In Jesus’s Name. Amen 🙏
I prefer to look at events in a positive light because where would we be without Trump right now?
To commemorate Trump declaring a National Emergency to turbocharge the Wall build:
Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5 in E‑flat Major “Emperor”, Rosalía Gómez Lasheras
Look at her face during the last movement, she’s having a blast. I like this performance of Emperor so much I looked up the performance date here:
Citizens,
A book of essays explaining what we and POTUS are up against. Worth every minute of reading.
Happy Caterday, Treepers!
