February 16th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #758

Blessings on President’s Day weekend., focusing on past presidents who have contribute Greatness to our country.
MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you.” 🌟
—- 1 Peter 5:7
——————
* * * * Praise: The Rose Garden address was superb. Thank You, President Trump!
——————
🙏 Pray:
— that God be with President Trump as he makes tough moves for our country
— that EO for Nat’l Emergency be put in place quickly and smoothly
— that God surrounds President Trump with love, encouragement and a power of strength
— that the lawsuits process going thru courts will be speedy.
— that American’s foreign and domestic enemies remain befuddled and turn on one another and completely destroy them
— AG William Barr be faithful to our U.S.Constitution, its people and President Trump whom we elected to represent and protect us all
— Finish our American WALL
— for our border’s protection against 2019 invaders
— for Protection of additional troops at the border
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards, ICE, LEOs, USSS, border dogs
— for our Canadian Treepers–they asked that Justin Trudeau lose the election in Oct
— Peace In America
—————————————————–
🦅 “Tonight, I am asking you to defend our very dangerous southern border out of love and devotion to our fellow citizens and to our country.” (SOTU 2019)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼 AG William Barr be faithful to our U.S.Constitution, its people and President Trump whom we elected to represent and protect us all
Amen, BKR.
CHINA TRADE-NEGOTIATION SCENARIO
[repost updated from earlier thread]
USA successively RATCHETS UP Tariffs:
• To give China a reason to cease the “Cosmetic Purchases” and “Stall Tactics”.
• Until they EQUATE to IP Theft Losses.
• $50 Billion in Annual IP Theft Losses.
• $50 Billion in ADDITIONAL Annual Tariffs.
Monthly Stats show USA’s China Trade Deficit shrinking FAST.
• Globalist Manufacturers scramble to Source-Shift out of China.
• Trump EO to Buy-USA makes Manufacture-Abroad UNSUSTAINABLE.
• Nationalist Manufacturers race to Produce-in-USA to DISPLACE GLOBALISTS.
China continues to pursue Tit-for-Tat CONCESSIONS, angling for They-Lose-Less.
Trump Trade Team reminds China that they must produce PROBLEM-SOLUTIONS.
Trump triggers China to SOLVE ROGUE STATE PROBLEMS to defer further Tariff Hikes.
• Venezuela
• North Korea
• Pakistan
• … Iran
Negotiations evolve through successive STAGES as Solutions form for each,
… with Tariffs remaining in place and growing as needed until:
• “Fair Trade Reciprocity“ Implemented and Compliance Certified.
… with Complaint Backlog RESOLVED.
… with Complaint Rate PLUMMETED.
• “IP Theft Protection” Implemented and Theft Elimination Certified
… for forced technology transfer and intellectual property rights.
… for cyber hacking, cyber theft and technological entanglement.
… for forced corporate ownership and institutional infiltration.
… with sale and use of Stolen IP TERMINATED.
• “National Security Protection” Achieved
… with Huawei and ZTE BANNED
… from Western World Networks & Telecommunications.
China will need to FIRST deliver CHANGE
… with Certified Compliance
… to EARN the Deal that REMOVES Tariffs.
The longer this takes, the further the Western World moves for National Security:
• Removal of Chinese Managers and Staff from non-Chinese COMPANIES.
• Removal of Chinese Technology from non-Chinese PRODUCTS.
• Removal of Chinese Students from non-Chinese UNIVERSITIES.
• Elimination of Chinese Ownership of non-Chinese ASSETS and BUSINESSES.
• China REVERSES South China Sea ISLAND-MILITARIZATION.
BKR, are you sure you are not Robert Lighthizer?
😉
I nominate you, BKR, to be on US/China Trade Team.
BKR;
How about removal of/ defunding of Chinese agents/proxies currently serving in Congress ?,..Democrats, too!
You mean hair flipping isn’t content ?
And they used to love you, Mark, back in 2016, when you were on your anti-Trump jihad because he had “disrespected” your idol, Ted Cruz.
BF and mom have always thought she’s crazy.
Goldwater’s 1964 Acceptance Speech. From when society was fully functional, yet the warnings were the same.
I won’t say that the papers misquote me, but I sometimes wonder where Christianity would be today if some of those reporters had been Matthew, Mark, Luke and John.
– Barry Goldwater
Goldwater’s 1964 Acceptance Speech. Inspirational.
LOL. Things (ie. Democrats) getting crazier by the minute. Glad we’ve got some superb meme-makers in the USA.
Mccabe interview is planned and there is news that DAG is resigning next Friday. It seems Mueller is staying but hoping to answer questions from Barr and hidden memo what Mueller supposed to investigate. Next 2 weeks will be interesting.
While I think they would all like it to go away, there is so much uncovered already it’s kind of hard to tuck it all back in. There are so many different momentous events popping up every week.
I posted something similar twice yesterday on different threads. Please write The President at whitehouse.gov and encourage him. He may have a plan, but this super majority in the senate will use their veto proof power to kneecap POTUS’ power in every way. They are no different than the small group in the FBI/DOJ attempting to negate an election by the people. President Trump is the toughest man I have ever seen, but even he needs encouragement and love. Along with fighting, we must stand with our leader when times are tough.
I will bet you a dollar to a donut that we will be crowing about how we are winning bigly in an very short time. PDJT was put in office by God Himself against impossible odds. I believe that God has just started His work to give America a reprieve. Pray, fight, pray some more, encourage the President, pray and fight. We will win! MAGA.
Amen….a Thousand Times
And so it begins. They are censoring POTUS.
They removed the particular link he retweeted.
What’s weird is that the guy from REM inially flipoed out, then he and Carpe Donktum seemed to have worked it out.
Yes, they have. The video is no longer available on that platform. POTUS should start gearing up for a move to gab
Works for me.
Welp it was working when I posted then it finally clicked ot something and stop playing for me. XD
Winning….
Since we’re doing this with a national emergency and the military, can we add minefields back onto the table?
Neural: Ah no! The landmines are in the bill!
A very poignant but deadly serious observation.
Remember however that the eneMedia will go overboard in trying to show how great the win is for the DemonRATs and how President Trump got beaten.
Remember why the Fake News earned that moniker and continues to earn it every day.
Yeah, isn’t it both sad and amazing at the same time these cowards will enthusiastically cheer and clap for President Trump at the SOTU Address, but then stab him in the back when it comes to critical votes.
If you just took he time to read the relevant parts of the funding bill, 10USC284, 50USC34, 10USC2808 and NEA 201 and 301 (really not much reading), you can see that the talking heads on TV and their guests are mostly speculative hacks.
Didn’t mean you, personally, just a generic you.
What’s with the story on GP about Roger Stone and Wikileaks? Sounds like fake news to me. How could the prosecution be releasing info when the judge issued a gag order?
It’s another recycled news story. Not new.
Recent public statements by the ” Third in Line for the Oval Office ” signal the depths of moral turpitude and contempt for our constitution prevailing in the 146th Congress ! When the most senior public official in Congress publicly threatens not only a sitting President, but a significant minority of law-abiding Americans with the abolition of their constitutionally protected “inalienable right(s)” its time for everyone to sit up and take notice ! Can a ” house so divided against itself long endure ” ? Recall Ms. Pelosi’s ” ..If I xcould have gaotten 51 votes …” statement ? Geatting the votes Madam Speaker is one thing . Getting the guns is going to prove to be quite another !
Mark Penn: To get Trump, FBI and Justice Department officials trampled the Constitution
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/mark-penn-to-get-trump-fbi-and-justice-department-officials-trampled-the-constitution?fbclid=IwAR25QoE5u5JB_mHVEQ-DGFaAtafuQ9WDj2WInyZWzGSlHtsJ5IZfovM7nAA
Excerpt:
McCabe and Comey appear on TV, write books, and have become nakedly partisan, revealing political attitudes no different from Strzok and Page. They readily believed unsubstantiated information and then took power into their own hands.
Every Democrat, Republican and independent should stop angling for partisan advantage and agree, regardless of who is helped or hurt, that these officials acted without proper authority and are responsible for unprecedented damage to our democracy and our political system.
“They readily believed unsubstantiated information and then took power into their own hands.”
They made up and offered unsubstantiated information willfully to depose a president.
